Majority of migrants crossing Channel are refugees, NGO says

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are refugees, NGO says
A study by the Refugee Council said that those who make the crossing are likely to be allowed to remain in the UK as refugees. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are refugees, NGO says

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are refugees, NGO says
  • New report contradicts home secretary’s assertion that 70 percent of arrivals on Britain’s shores are ‘economic migrants’
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The majority of people who cross the English Channel in small boats are refugees, an NGO has said in new research which contradicts claims by the British government that 70 percent of arrivals are “economic migrants.”

A study by the Refugee Council said that those who make the crossing are likely to be allowed to remain in the UK as refugees, with approximately 30 percent of those arriving in Britain not deemed to have fled persecution.

Refugee Council workers used Freedom of Information powers to find that 91 percent of people came from just 10 countries where persecution is rife, such as Afghanistan, Syria and Iran. Home Office data shows that 98 percent of those who cross the Channel claim asylum.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told a parliamentary committee three weeks ago that 70 percent of those crossing on small boats have been “single men who are effectively economic migrants and not genuine asylum seekers.”

She said that the use of hotels as asylum accommodation had created a “pull factor” for migrants to attempt illegal crossings.

Refugee Council Chief Executive Enver Solomon said: “The reality is that people who come to the UK by taking terrifying journeys in small boats across the Channel do so because they are desperately seeking safety having fled persecution, terror and oppression.”

Topics: migrants English channel

Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months

Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months
Updated 46 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months

Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months
  • 32-year-old Iraqi-born Emad Al Swealmeen was killed in the blast
  • The failed asylum seeker suffered from bouts of mental illness
Updated 46 min 50 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The man who died in a botched bomb attack in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday had planned the blast for at least seven months, police said Wednesday.
Iraq-born Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, rented a property in the city in April and had made “relevant purchases” for his bomb since “at least” that time, said Russ Jackson, who heads counter-terrorism policing in northwest England.
Al Swealmeen’s improvised device went off in the back of a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital moments before Britain marked Remembrance Sunday last weekend.
He was killed in the fireball, while the quick-thinking taxi driver escaped with minor injuries after reportedly locking Al Swealmeen inside his cab.
“A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time,” said Jackson.
“We have now traced a next of kin for Al Swealmeen who has informed us that he was born in Iraq.”
The failed asylum seeker suffered from bouts of mental illness that will “form part of the investigation and will take some time to fully understand” said Jackson.
Al Swealmeen was taken in by Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott, a Christian volunteer couple in Liverpool, for eight months from 2017 as his appeal for refugee status played out.
Elizabeth Hitchcott told the BBC she felt “just so sad” and “very shocked” by Sunday’s incident, adding: “We just loved him, he was a lovely guy.”
Malcolm Hitchcott told ITV News that Al Swealmeen spent time in a mental institution after being arrested with a knife in an incident in central Liverpool.
The Times newspaper reported that the improvised device contained TATP — the same explosive favored by the Daesh group that was used in the 2015 Paris attacks and the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.
The blast was the second terror-inspired attack in Britain in the last month, after a British MP was stabbed to death as he met constituents in southeast England in October.
The two incidents prompted the government on Monday to raise the terror threat level from “substantial” to “severe” — the second-highest — meaning an attack was “highly likely.”
It has also brought Britain’s asylum policy under scrutiny, at a time when London is seeking to tighten its borders, particularly against migrants crossing from France over the Channel.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said Al Swealmeen had been able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” immigration system and stay in the country, despite having been rejected for asylum, British media reported.
His conversion to Christianity has also prompted discussion about whether some asylum seekers were using the process to bolster their case to stay in Britain.
Liverpool Cathedral, where Al Swealmeen was baptised in 2015 and confirmed in 2017, said it had “robust processes” in place to determine a person’s “genuine commitment.”
Malcolm Hitchcott told BBC local radio he was convinced about Al Swealmeen’s religious conviction.
“I was in no doubt by the time that he left us at the end of eight months that he was a Christian,” he said.

Topics: Liverpool terrorism

Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia

Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia
Updated 17 November 2021
Reuters

Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia

Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a cease-fire at their border
Updated 17 November 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Wednesday seven of its soldiers were killed and another 10 wounded in border clashes with Armenia on Nov. 16.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a cease-fire at their border, the Armenian defense ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan

Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team

Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News Japan

Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team

Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday decided to change its Sinai Peninsula International Peace Cooperation Business Implementation Plan and extend the dispatch period in Egypt.

Japan has contributed personnel to the Multinational Force and Observatory (MFO) since April 2019. Currently two Japanese military personnel are in Sharm el Sheikh in the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. 

Japan helps to coordinate liaison with Egypt and Israel regarding the implementation of MFO’s war monitoring activities, and supports the promotion of dialogue and confidence building between the relevant authorities of both countries.

“The dispatch of personnel to the MFO contributes to the peace and stability of the Middle East, which is the ‘foundation of peace and prosperity’ of Japan. It is one of the practical examples of ‘proactive pacifism.’ In addition, we believe that it is meaningful for Japan to continue dispatching personnel because it will promote cooperation with other countries,” Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

MFO is an international organization established based on the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty of 1979 and the Protocol of the Peace Treaty of 1981.

This article was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Egypt Japan

Canada floods cut rail link to Vancouver port; one dead

Canada floods cut rail link to Vancouver port; one dead
Updated 17 November 2021
Reuters

Canada floods cut rail link to Vancouver port; one dead

Canada floods cut rail link to Vancouver port; one dead
  • Two people were missing and search and rescue crews were combing through the rubble
  • The floods temporarily shut down much of the movement of wheat and canola from Canada, one of the world’s biggest grain exporters
Updated 17 November 2021
Reuters

MERRITT: Floods and landslides that have killed at least one person have cut all rail access to Canada’s largest port in the city of Vancouver, a spokesperson for the port said on Tuesday.
Two days of torrential rain across the Pacific province of British Columbia touched off major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway, Canada’s two biggest rail companies.
“All rail service coming to and from the Port of Vancouver is halted because of flooding in the British Columbia interior,” port spokesperson Matti Polychronis said.
At least one person was killed when a mudslide swept cars off Highway 99 near Pemberton, some 100 miles (160 km) to the northeast of Vancouver.
Two people were missing and search and rescue crews were combing through the rubble, officials said.
Vancouver’s port moves C$550 million ($440 million) worth of cargo a day, ranging from automobiles and finished goods to essential commodities.
The floods temporarily shut down much of the movement of wheat and canola from Canada, one of the world’s biggest grain exporters, during a busy time for trains to haul grain to the port following the harvest.
Drought has sharply reduced the size of Canada’s crops this year, meaning a rail disruption of a few days may not create a significant backlog, a grain industry source told Reuters.
Del Dosdall, senior export manager at grain handler Parrish & Heimbecker, said he expected some rail services could be restored by the weekend. Another industry source said he expected the shutdown to last weeks.

Oil Pipelines Shut Down
Floods have also hampered pipelines. Enbridge Inc. shut a segment of a British Columbia natural gas pipeline as a precaution.
The storms also forced the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries up to 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Alberta province to the Pacific coast.
Copper and coal miner Teck Resources Limited said the floods had disrupted movement of its commodities to its export terminals, while potash exporter Canpotex Ltd. said it was looking for alternatives to move the crop nutrient overseas.
Directly to the south of British Columbia, in the US state of Washington, heavy rain forced evacuations and cut off electricity for more than 150,000 households on Monday.
The US National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flash flood in Mount Vernon, Washington, “due to the potential for a levee failure.”
Some areas of British Columbia received 8 inches (20 cm) of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month.
Authorities in Merritt, some 120 miles (200 km) northeast of Vancouver, ordered all 8,000 citizens to leave on Monday as river waters rose quickly, but some were still trapped in their homes on Tuesday, said city spokesman Greg Lowis.
Snow blanketed the town on Tuesday and some cars could be seen floating in the flood waters up to 4 feet (1.22 m) deep.
The towns of Chilliwack and Abbotsford ordered partial evacuations.
Abbotsford also issued an emergency warning on Tuesday night, asking all residents to evacuate the Sumas Prairie region immediately as deteriorating conditions posed a significant threat to lives.
Rescuers equipped with diggers and body-sniffing dogs started clearing mounds of debris that have choked highways.
The landslides and floods come less than six months after a wildfires gutted an entire town in British Columbia as temperatures soared during a record-breaking heat dome, raising new worries about climate change.

Topics: Canada Mudslides Flood

Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens

Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens
Updated 17 November 2021
AFP

Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens

Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens
  • One of the world’s most polluted cities and home to some 20 million people, Delhi is cloaked every winter in a thick blanket of smog
  • One of the contributors to the air pollution in winter is the smoke from farmers burning their crop residue in neighboring states
Updated 17 November 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: Delhi shut down schools until further notice, urged people to work from home and banned non-essential trucks from entering the Indian capital due to dangerous levels of air pollution.
One of the world’s most polluted cities and home to some 20 million people, Delhi is cloaked every winter in a thick blanket of smog.
On Saturday, the Delhi government had ordered schools to close for a week and banned construction work for four days.
But in an order passed late Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi said all education institutions should remain shut until further notice.
Lorries except those carrying essential goods are barred from entering the capital until November 21 and most construction activity was halted, the order said.
“Anti-smog guns” and water sprinklers were ordered to operate at hotspots at least three times a day.
Six of the 11 thermal power plants within a 300-kilometer radius were told to cease operations until further notice.
The commission also said that at least 50 percent of staff employed in government should work from home and encouraged those in private firms to follow suit.
The order comes days after the Delhi government pushed back against a call by India’s Supreme Court to declare a “pollution lockdown” — a first — which would restrict the city’s population to their homes.
One of the contributors to the air pollution in winter is the smoke from farmers burning their crop residue in neighboring states.
The government, however, told the Supreme Court that industry was the biggest contributor followed by vehicular pollution and dust.
This week, PM 2.5 levels — the most harmful particulate matter that is responsible for chronic lung and heart disease — have been over 400 in several parts of the city.
Last week, the levels touched 500 which is more than 30 times the maximum limit recommended by the World Health Organization.
A Lancet report in 2020 said almost 17,500 people died in Delhi in 2019 because of air pollution.
And a report by Swiss organization IQAir last year found that 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities were in India.

Topics: Delhi smog

