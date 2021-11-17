Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir

The Saudi Ground Services Company (SGSC) will start serving EgyptAir flights in all airports in the Kingdom under a new contract.

Before the deal, the Saudi firm only served EgyptAir flights in two airports in the Kingdom - Abha International Airport and Prince Nayef International Airport in Qassim.

The contract, signed during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, expands SGSC’s mandate to provide ground handling services and solutions to the Egyptian carrier.

It comes as the airline's Chairman Amr Nabil, who signed the deal, expects the operating volume of Saudi airports to reach pre-pandemic levels, during which the airlines averaged 100 flights per week in six airports in the Kingdom, excluding peak operations seasons in Hajj and Umrah.

Raed Al-Idrissi, chairman of the board of directors of the SGSC, said: “The Saudi Ground Services Company is proud of this partnership, and always looks forward to providing services to EgyptAir.”

The Saudi Ground Services Company has served more than 60,000 “in and out” flights belonging to EgyptAir during the previous Hajj and Umrah seasons.