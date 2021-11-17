You are here

Poaching, migration, climate change: The case for Pakistan’s missing markhors

Poaching, migration, climate change: The case for Pakistan’s missing markhors
A horned mountain goat called the markhor is seen at Chitral Gol National Park in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. (Photo courtesy: Chitral Gol National Park)
Poaching, migration, climate change: The case for Pakistan’s missing markhors

Poaching, migration, climate change: The case for Pakistan’s missing markhors
  • Locals reckon less than 1,000 of so-called screw-horned goats left in Chitral Gol National Park
  • Government blames Pakistan-Afghan border fencing as obstacle to markhor counting
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Wildlife activists have raised the alarm over a worrying population decline of Pakistan’s national animal, a majestic horned mountain goat called the markhor, in one of the country’s most important nature havens.

Markhor numbers in Chitral Gol National Park are thought to have halved in the past two years, and locals blame poaching as the primary cause.

Established in 1984, CGNP is spread over 77 square kilometers in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and provides shelter to endangered animals, especially markhors. The sanctuary is also home to snow leopards, ibex, Himalayan lynx, and other vulnerable species. 

Between 2019 and 2020, Pakistani government counts revealed that the number of markhors, or so-called screw-horned goats, in the park had fallen to 2,000. This year, the CGNP Association which is run by the local community in Chitral and comprises community watchers, announced that less than 1,000 markhors remained, and accused poachers of accelerating the decline.

“The government in its own report admitted the population has decreased from 2,865 in 2019 to 2,000 in 2020, which is a significant reduction. But according to our community report, it has reduced to below 1,000,” CGNP Association chairman, Saleemuddin, told Arab News. 

“The Ministry of Climate Change has stopped releasing the federal government endowment funds that were used to pay salaries to community watchers, resulting in poaching which has caused a massive decline in the markhor population at the park,” he said.

In 2000, to protect the reserve from poachers, the park recruited wildlife watchers from local communities. In 2019, the markhor population boomed, according to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wildlife department. 

Now, members of local communities point to poaching in the absence of unpaid community watchers as the key factor behind the huge drop in markhor numbers. The community watchers used to work under government-hired wildlife wardens to protect the endangered large goats from poachers. 

However, the government is not convinced that poaching is the problem and has instead identified border fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as an obstacle to counting markhors in the reserve.

Malik Amin Aslam, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on climate change, told Arab News: “The border fencing has caused a restriction in free movement which affects the counting.

“The markhor used to migrate to Nooristan province in Afghanistan across the Durand Line during summer. Due to fencing along the border, the movement is restricted, which has led to stopping the annual return of markhor to the CGNP.”

The CGNP is one of the prime areas for markhor preservation alongside other national parks, Aslam said, and he hoped that would remain the case through community-based efforts for protection of the endangered species.

“It is part of the PM’s Protected Area Initiative, and I visited the sanctuary last year. It’s a unique habitat with very dedicated wildlife watchers and thus allows confirmed viewing of markhors for visitors,” Aslam added.

He noted that predatory kills of the goat had drastically reduced from 80 hunts in 2016 to only four last year.

The Pakistani Ministry of Climate Change planned to start a markhor population survey after the first heavy snowfall around mid-December, when the animals were restricted to lower elevations, he said. “The total numbers are almost the same but will be verified again in December.” 

The markhor has been on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list as “threatened” since 2015.

Meanwhile, Sarmad Hussain Shah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wildlife department’s divisional officer, has suggested that climate change could be behind the markhor population decline in CGNP.

“If there is no high snowfall then these animals do not move down and just remain in high pastures, which is one of the reasons for the reduction in their count,” he told Arab News.

Saleemuddin, however, has dismissed migration and climate change as the causes for the drop in numbers.

“If it (fall in markhor population) was due to migration, it would have also affected the ibex population, but park authorities have shown an increase in ibex numbers during this period,” he said.

The official pointed out that authorities had allowed trophy hunting in other parts of Chitral but not in CGNP, which had reduced community involvement in protecting the markhor against illegal hunting. 

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wildlife department recently auctioned a permit for trophy hunting of a markhor in Chitral’s Toshi-I game reserve for a record fee of $160,250. 

As per the rules, 80 percent of the hunting fee goes to the local community for its welfare and the conservation of local animal species, while the remaining 20 percent is deposited in the national exchequer. 

The markhor count survey slated for December will be a starting point to answering some questions about the missing markhors of CNGP, and will involve local communities, the IUCN, World Wildlife Fund, and other research organizations in gathering authentic data for this year.

Topics: Pakistan Goat markhor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths

WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths
WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths

WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths
  • The UN health agency said confirmed cases jumped 6% globally, driven by increases in the Americas, Europe and Asia
  • It was the 7th consecutive week that COVID-19 cases continued to mount across 61 countries that WHO counts in Europe
LONDON: The World Health Organization (WHO) says coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 5 percent in the last week, making it the only region in the world where COVID-19 deaths increased.
The UN health agency said confirmed cases jumped 6 percent globally, driven by increases in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
In its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, WHO said COVID-19 deaths in all regions other than Europe remained stable or declined, and totaled 50,000 worldwide last week. Of the 3.3 million new infections reported, 2.1 million came from Europe.
It was the seventh consecutive week that COVID-19 cases continued to mount across the 61 countries that WHO counts in its European region, which stretches through Russia to Central Asia.
While about 60 percent of people in Western Europe are fully immunized against COVID-19, only about half as many are vaccinated in the eastern part of the continent, where officials are struggling to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy.
WHO said infections have been falling in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia since July.
Within Europe, WHO said the highest numbers of new cases were in Russia, Germany and Britain. It noted that deaths jumped by 67 percent in Norway and by 38 percent in Slovakia.
The health agency previously described Europe as the epicenter of the ongoing pandemic and warned that there could be 500,000 more deaths by February if urgent actions aren’t taken on the continent.
In the last week, Austria has put tight restrictions on the movement of unvaccinated people, the Netherlands and some other European countries have reintroduced lockdown measures to try to slow infections, and the UK decided to roll out booster doses to everyone over 40.

Topics: WHO Europe COVID-19

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are refugees, NGO says

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are refugees, NGO says
Majority of migrants crossing Channel are refugees, NGO says

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are refugees, NGO says
  • New report contradicts home secretary’s assertion that 70 percent of arrivals on Britain’s shores are ‘economic migrants’
LONDON: The majority of people who cross the English Channel in small boats are refugees, an NGO has said in new research which contradicts claims by the British government that 70 percent of arrivals are “economic migrants.”

A study by the Refugee Council said that those who make the crossing are likely to be allowed to remain in the UK as refugees, with approximately 30 percent of those arriving in Britain not deemed to have fled persecution.

Refugee Council workers used Freedom of Information powers to find that 91 percent of people came from just 10 countries where persecution is rife, such as Afghanistan, Syria and Iran. Home Office data shows that 98 percent of those who cross the Channel claim asylum.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told a parliamentary committee three weeks ago that 70 percent of those crossing on small boats have been “single men who are effectively economic migrants and not genuine asylum seekers.”

She said that the use of hotels as asylum accommodation had created a “pull factor” for migrants to attempt illegal crossings.

Refugee Council Chief Executive Enver Solomon said: “The reality is that people who come to the UK by taking terrifying journeys in small boats across the Channel do so because they are desperately seeking safety having fled persecution, terror and oppression.”

Topics: migrants English channel

Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months

Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months
Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months

Iraqi-born terrorist was planning Liverpool bomb attack for at least 7 months
  • 32-year-old Iraqi-born Emad Al Swealmeen was killed in the blast
  • The failed asylum seeker suffered from bouts of mental illness
LONDON: The man who died in a botched bomb attack in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday had planned the blast for at least seven months, police said Wednesday.
Iraq-born Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, rented a property in the city in April and had made “relevant purchases” for his bomb since “at least” that time, said Russ Jackson, who heads counter-terrorism policing in northwest England.
Al Swealmeen’s improvised device went off in the back of a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital moments before Britain marked Remembrance Sunday last weekend.
He was killed in the fireball, while the quick-thinking taxi driver escaped with minor injuries after reportedly locking Al Swealmeen inside his cab.
“A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time,” said Jackson.
“We have now traced a next of kin for Al Swealmeen who has informed us that he was born in Iraq.”
The failed asylum seeker suffered from bouts of mental illness that will “form part of the investigation and will take some time to fully understand” said Jackson.
Al Swealmeen was taken in by Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott, a Christian volunteer couple in Liverpool, for eight months from 2017 as his appeal for refugee status played out.
Elizabeth Hitchcott told the BBC she felt “just so sad” and “very shocked” by Sunday’s incident, adding: “We just loved him, he was a lovely guy.”
Malcolm Hitchcott told ITV News that Al Swealmeen spent time in a mental institution after being arrested with a knife in an incident in central Liverpool.
The Times newspaper reported that the improvised device contained TATP — the same explosive favored by the Daesh group that was used in the 2015 Paris attacks and the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.
The blast was the second terror-inspired attack in Britain in the last month, after a British MP was stabbed to death as he met constituents in southeast England in October.
The two incidents prompted the government on Monday to raise the terror threat level from “substantial” to “severe” — the second-highest — meaning an attack was “highly likely.”
It has also brought Britain’s asylum policy under scrutiny, at a time when London is seeking to tighten its borders, particularly against migrants crossing from France over the Channel.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said Al Swealmeen had been able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” immigration system and stay in the country, despite having been rejected for asylum, British media reported.
His conversion to Christianity has also prompted discussion about whether some asylum seekers were using the process to bolster their case to stay in Britain.
Liverpool Cathedral, where Al Swealmeen was baptised in 2015 and confirmed in 2017, said it had “robust processes” in place to determine a person’s “genuine commitment.”
Malcolm Hitchcott told BBC local radio he was convinced about Al Swealmeen’s religious conviction.
“I was in no doubt by the time that he left us at the end of eight months that he was a Christian,” he said.

Topics: Liverpool terrorism

Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia

Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia
Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia

Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a cease-fire at their border
MOSCOW: Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Wednesday seven of its soldiers were killed and another 10 wounded in border clashes with Armenia on Nov. 16.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a cease-fire at their border, the Armenian defense ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan

Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team

Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team
Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team

Japan extends dispatch of personnel to Egypt-Israel monitoring team
TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday decided to change its Sinai Peninsula International Peace Cooperation Business Implementation Plan and extend the dispatch period in Egypt.

Japan has contributed personnel to the Multinational Force and Observatory (MFO) since April 2019. Currently two Japanese military personnel are in Sharm el Sheikh in the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. 

Japan helps to coordinate liaison with Egypt and Israel regarding the implementation of MFO’s war monitoring activities, and supports the promotion of dialogue and confidence building between the relevant authorities of both countries.

“The dispatch of personnel to the MFO contributes to the peace and stability of the Middle East, which is the ‘foundation of peace and prosperity’ of Japan. It is one of the practical examples of ‘proactive pacifism.’ In addition, we believe that it is meaningful for Japan to continue dispatching personnel because it will promote cooperation with other countries,” Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

MFO is an international organization established based on the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty of 1979 and the Protocol of the Peace Treaty of 1981.

This article was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Egypt Japan

