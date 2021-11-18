You are here

REVIEW: 'Here is a Body' — Basma Abdel Aziz's dystopian vision hits close to home

REVIEW: ‘Here is a Body’ — Basma Abdel Aziz’s dystopian vision hits close to home
Basma Abdel Aziz’s newest novel is “Here is a Body.” (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

REVIEW: ‘Here is a Body’ — Basma Abdel Aziz’s dystopian vision hits close to home

REVIEW: ‘Here is a Body’ — Basma Abdel Aziz’s dystopian vision hits close to home
  • The Egyptian novelist’s latest tale is a disturbing but vital read
Updated 23 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

 

CHICAGO: Street children disappear overnight and are forced into state-run rehabilitation programs in award-winning author Basma Abdel Aziz’s newest novel, “Here is a Body.” Resembling an Egyptian city, one that is reeling from one revolution and on the edge of another, the novel follows the lives of Rabie, a child whose life in poverty has forced him into a rehabilitation camp, and Aida, a mother, wife, and schoolteacher who has joined the opposition movement against the state in a sit-in. Their lives are at opposite ends of the spectrum and yet both will face the same outcome as they are manipulated by the powers that be.

Abdel Aziz forces readers head-first into a dark alley where a frightening abduction is taking place. As unaware as her main character, the reader follows a path towards an unknown future. Like Rabie, the reader is forced to accept the information fed to the child by his kidnappers. Rabie is bound, gagged, and crying. The street children have been rounded up in an attempt to make them less of a burden on the state, with the intention of transforming them into heroes. The people in charge never ask them their names. Everyone is simply addressed as “body.”

Caught up in convoluted government schemes where businessmen and state officials are allowed free rein to prey on the less fortunate and force them to serve and defend national interests, Rabie and his companions are conditioned by the general — the highest official in the land — and by religious leaders, while being put through rigorous physical training. They have become children of the state and their new purpose in life is to defend the country.

On the other hand, there is Aida, her husband Murad and her son Adam who are in favor of the deposed leader who has mysteriously disappeared. They exercise their right to protest at the Space, where many others have gathered for weeks.

Translated into English by award-winning translator Johnathon Wright, Abdel Aziz’s novel explores a divided city and its politics. Between the government, media, organizations, and ordinary citizens millions of opinions come together to form their own inclusive worlds. Abdel Aziz explores the idea that abuse comes in many forms, including indoctrination and exploitation; especially when an authoritarian ideology is allowed to bequeath nameless, faceless, and choiceless bodies to fight off their opposition. But there will always be those who do not submit to authority, and will do everything they must do for their freedom.

Topics: Basma Abdel Aziz Here is a Body

Lebanese French author awarded top Milanese honor in recognition of career

Lebanese French author awarded top Milanese honor in recognition of career
Updated 17 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Lebanese French author awarded top Milanese honor in recognition of career

Lebanese French author awarded top Milanese honor in recognition of career
  • The works of Maalouf, 72, who has lived in France since 1976, have been translated into more than 40 languages
  • Along with his non-fiction work, Maalouf has written texts for musical compositions, and numerous novels
Updated 17 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Lebanese French journalist and novelist Amin Maalouf has been awarded with the Seal of the City of Milan in recognition of his illustrious career.

Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala presented the author with the honor — the highest decoration given by the capital of the Lombardy region — during Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the 10th edition of BookCity Milan.

The book fair, which runs until Nov. 21, includes 1,400 events being held at 260 venues throughout the city including Sforzesco Castle, museums, libraries, theatres, bookstores, cultural centers, the Milan Stock Exchange building, hospitals, and even prisons.

Speaking at a press conference, Sala said: “With our award, we praise one of the most significant intellectuals in the European cultural and literary world as Maalouf is.”

The works of Maalouf, 72, who has lived in France since 1976, have been translated into more than 40 languages.

Before leaving Lebanon, he worked as editor-in-chief of An-Nahar, a Beirut-based daily newspaper, until the start of the Lebanese civil war in 1975, when he moved to Paris. His first and probably best-known book, “The Crusades Through Arab Eyes” (1983), examines the period of the religious wars on the basis of contemporaneous Arabic sources.

Along with his non-fiction work, Maalouf has written texts for musical compositions, and numerous novels.

After thanking Sala for bestowing the honor on him, Maalouf said: “I was born and raised in Lebanon. When they ask me, ‘are you Lebanese or are you French?’ I always reply that I am both. Because my existence is made of the use of both Arabic and French languages and of living both cultures.”

He pointed out that by being from Lebanon, he had been able to assimilate the culture of the Mediterranean, Arab, and Levantine world, while learning about Western and European culture during his time living in France.

“Identity is not divided into watertight compartments: Only by harmonizing different languages and cultures is it possible to achieve that unity that neutralizes the murderous identity drift,” he added.

Topics: Amin Maalouf Lebanese French Seal of the City of Milan

Supermodel Iman launches fragrance in tribute to David Bowie

Supermodel Iman launches fragrance in tribute to David Bowie
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Supermodel Iman launches fragrance in tribute to David Bowie

Supermodel Iman launches fragrance in tribute to David Bowie
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Somali supermodel Iman has launched her first fragrance, an ode to her late husband David Bowie.

Called Love Memoir, the new release pays tribute to their marriage of 24 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman)

The fragrance notes celebrate the pair’s romance, from vetiver, which the model says he wore the day they met; to bergamot and blackberry, recalling the Florence countryside where they wed. And notes of rose were included as a nod to the legendary musician’s British heritage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman)

Bowie died of liver cancer on Jan. 10, 2016, at the age of 69.

The pair wed in 1992, when Iman was already a household name in the modeling world.

 

Topics: Iman David Bowie

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival announces films for ‘Next Generation’ section

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival announces films for ‘Next Generation’ section
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival announces films for ‘Next Generation’ section

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival announces films for ‘Next Generation’ section
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, set to take place from Dec. 6-15, announced on Wednesday the five feature films and selection of shorts that will be presented as part of its Red Sea: Next Generation section.

The movies will feature productions created for younger audiences, shining a spotlight on animation films, dramas and documentaries from all around the world. 

Besides the Arab premiere screenings, the festival will present a wide variety of activities and events, aimed at including younger festival goers.

The artistic director Edouard Waintrop said in a statement: “We are proud to put such a strong focus on young people’s cinema at the festival. It is so important to us at the RedSeaIFF to remain inclusive of young people, given that these young people will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the burgeoning Saudi film industry as it progresses into the future.”

The event will see the Arab premiere of Illumination’s highly anticipated animated feature “Sing 2,” written and directed by award-winning British director Garth Jennings. 

This film sees Buster Moon, voiced by Matthew McConaughey, and his performers preparing to launch a stage extravaganza. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton and many more. 

Spanish director Manuel Calvo will present his directorial debut “Champions” starring Saudi actors Fatima El-Banawy and Yasser Sagaf. Arrogant and easily riled, Khaled is assistant coach of a top Saudi football team. A show of temper after a match lands him in disciplinary court, and condemned to the worst punishment for his inflated ego: community service coaching a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

“Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess,” written and directed by Academy Award-nominated Mamoru Hosoda, will have its Arab premiere at the festival. 

The anime feature tells the story of high school student Suzu, who lives with her father in a Japanese village. She discovers U, a virtual world where everyone’s avatar reflects their secret strengths.

In her second feature documentary, “Bigger Than Us,” French director Flore Vasseur focuses on a generation rising to fix the world. In the film, Melati, an 18-year-old girl, fights the plastic pollution ravaging her home, Indonesia, for six years. 

She travels the globe to meet others like her: a volunteer with Refugee Rescue in Lesbos, a young Ugandan campaigning for a ban on underage marriages, and an 18-year-old refugee, who founded a school in Lebanon. 

“Kiddomania” is a selection of short animated films from directors Nicolas Deveaux, Benjamin Flouw, Remy Dupont, Paulin Cointot, Paul Emile Boucher, Gaspard Roche, Patrick Jean, Evalds Lacis, Paul Bush, Eric Montchaud and Antoine Robert. 

The screening will also be accompanied by games.

The closing night of the festival will see the world premiere of award-winning Egyptian writer and director Amr Salama’s latest feature “Bara El Manhag.” It tells the story of Nour, a 13-year-old orphan living in the countryside in the early 1980s, who is a compulsive liar with vision problems. 

To gain the respect of his fellow classmates, he ventures inside a haunted house where he finds a solitary old man who’s hiding from the world. A friendship is born between the boy and the old man, initiating a journey of self-discovery. 

Topics: Red Sea Film festival

Kuwaiti, Emirati influencers star in American Eagle holiday campaign

The campaign stars none other than Kuwaiti Influencer Ascia Al-Faraj and Emirati twins and social media stars Mohammed and Humaid Hadban. (Supplied)
The campaign stars none other than Kuwaiti Influencer Ascia Al-Faraj and Emirati twins and social media stars Mohammed and Humaid Hadban. (Supplied)
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Kuwaiti, Emirati influencers star in American Eagle holiday campaign

The campaign stars none other than Kuwaiti Influencer Ascia Al-Faraj and Emirati twins and social media stars Mohammed and Humaid Hadban. (Supplied)
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US high street fashion label American Eagle Outfitters has unveiled a cozy holiday campaign starring none other than Kuwaiti Influencer Ascia Al-Faraj and Emirati twins and social media stars Mohammed and Humaid Hadban.

(Supplied)

Shot in Valle De Bravo, Mexico, the campaign also features talent from Mexico, musician Selene and actor Juanpa Villagordoa, as well as digital content creators from Colombia, Isabela Delgado and Daniel Jaramillo.

The campaign highlights the brand’s denim offerings, as well as a curated selection of knitwear and plaid looks.

(Supplied)

With 2.5 million Instagram followers to her name, it’s no surprise that Ascia was chosen to star In the new campaign. As for the Hadban twins, a stellar 90,000 followers on Instagram and 600,000 on Tiktok prove they have a legion of fans ready to accept sartorial advice from the photo savvy brothers.

Topics: American Eagle Ascia Mohammed and Humaid Hadban

Netflix musical ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ a magical mix of great acting, songs

Netflix musical ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ a magical mix of great acting, songs
Updated 17 November 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Netflix musical ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ a magical mix of great acting, songs

Netflix musical ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ a magical mix of great acting, songs
Updated 17 November 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: When American playwright and composer Jonathan Larson’s rock opera “Superbia” was rejected, he was disappointed, disillusioned and distressed. And it is Larson’s early struggle that the creator of smash hit musical “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, weaves into his latest feature, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”

Now streaming on Netflix, the film, which is based on a musical, intersperses songs and dance numbers with scripted conversation — a welcome bonus for those who aren’t sold on all-singing musicals.

“Spiderman” star Andrew Garfield essays a young Larson struggling to find success in 1990s New York. He does so brilliantly, with a clear high pitch voice and a twinkle in his step and manages to capture the emotion of a man battling to make it big. Sadly, when success finally knocks on Larson’s door, he is not around to witness it. He was just 35 when he died, hours before his famed musical “Rent” opened off- Broadway.

A simple story, viewers have the chance to learn about Larson’s writer’s block and his jittery days as the clock ticks on and his life ebbs away. We find ourselves in a New York flooded with mixtapes and cigarettes as Larson waits tables to make ends meet. The cast is rounded out by Larson’s dancer girlfriend, Susan (a fantastic Alexandra Shipp), and best friend and ex-roommate, Michael (a great Robin de Jesus), who add their own tales to the heady mix.

Garfield is simply marvelous, presenting the contrast between being a frustrated lover, serving Sunday brunches at a restaurant in SoHo and writing verses between the orders. He exhibits Larson’s infallible drive, struggling with writer’s block and tensions associated with it. 

Miranda and screenwriter Steven Levenson (“Dear Evan Hansen”) have pulled off an on-screen version of “Tick, Tick...Boom!” featuring facets from the entire body of Larson’s work. Surprisingly, it has not resulted in a jumbled mess and is instead a tight, neat piece of work. Meanwhile, Miranda’s collaborators, director of photography Alice Brooks and editors Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, manage to give “Tick, Tick...Boom!” a compellingly poignant feel. 

Topics: Tick Tick...Boom

