Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel

Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel
An Ariana Afghan Airlines aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul on September 11, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 19 November 2021

Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel

Pakistan to train Afghan aviation personnel
  • Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister visited Pakistan last week to discuss deal
  • Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority will both be involved in training programs
Updated 19 November 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will train Afghan aviation personnel in air traffic control and airport operations, officials in Islamabad said on Thursday, following the visit of Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to Pakistan last week.

The Afghan embassy in Islamabad said in a statement earlier this week that the two sides had agreed that Pakistan would provide professional training to Afghan aviation personnel.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar confirmed to Arab News that Islamabad is “ready to offer professional capacity building to Afghans in requisite areas” including aviation.

Noor Ahmed, deputy secretary of the Pakistani government’s aviation division, told Arab News that the country’s national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority are both ready to assist Afghan personnel.

PCAA air transport director Irfan Sabir, who was part of the Pakistani delegation during the Afghan foreign minister’s visit to Islamabad, said Afghanistan had “requested us to provide training in air traffic control, radar control, aircraft maintenance and operational training and airport operations training.”

Training, he added, would take place at the Civil Aviation Training Institute in Hyderabad and would begin as soon as the two countries sign a memorandum of understanding, the details of which are currently being worked out.

“Once our MOU is signed, then we will accept trainees from Afghanistan,” he said.

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada: Emergency crews were still trying to reach 18,000 people stranded on Thursday after floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and bridges in British Columbia in what could be the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history.
Receding floodwaters helped rescue efforts, but the downpour blocked off entire towns in the Pacific Coast province and cut access to the country's largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains.
Premier John Horgan declared a state of emergency and said the death toll would rise from the one confirmed fatality. Police say four more people are missing.
Many of the affected towns are in mountainous areas to the east and northeast of Vancouver with limited access.
Provincial Cabinet ministers told a briefing on Thursday that some major highways were slowly starting to reopen.
Some towns reported fuel shortages. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said the province was exploring whether to import fuel from the United States or neighboring Alberta.
In Ottawa, the federal minister for emergency preparedness, Bill Blair, said river flows were beginning to drop as the rain lightened.
"The situation remains critical, however, but there is in fact an improvement," he told reporters.
Ottawa has promised to send hundreds of air force personnel to British Columbia, the first of whom have already arrived. Thousands more are on standby.
Shoppers emptied grocery shelves, although the shortages were as much down to panic buying as disrupted supply chains.
Provincial Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said the food supply was secure.
"We're just rejigging routes to get it to folks, but we're definitely not going to run out of food," she told the briefing.
The flooding also hit the U.S. state of Washington, as President Joe Biden noted before a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"We've been good friends for a while. ... We're both keeping our minds close to the families affected by the storms, flooding in the British Columbia area and the Pacific Northwest," he said in the Oval Office.
At one point, the city of Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, feared the waters would overwhelm the pumping station and force the evacuation of all 160,000 residents.
Mayor Henry Braun said there had been no change in the status of the station and water was receding "at a pretty good clip" in some parts.
"We continue to move toward the recovery phase of this emergency," he told reporters, noting more heavy rain was forecast for next week.
"We are not out of this by a long shot yet," he said, adding he had been promised help by Trudeau and provincial ministers.
"I take them all at their word. But I've also prepared them for one big bill," he said, estimating it would cost up to C$1 billion ($792 million) to repair local damage.
Asked how much the total repairs would cost, Farnworth, the deputy premier, said: "It's going to be a lot. It's going to be an awful lot. ... But what I can also tell you is this - the province has the fiscal capacity to be able to rebuild."
That indicates the final amount will far exceed the C$3.6 billion in insured losses from wildfires that hit Alberta's oil-producing region of Fort McMurray in 2016.
"Easily the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history. Won't even be close," tweeted University of Calgary economics professor Blake Shaffer.
A massive wildfire in British Columbia's interior during a heat wave this past summer may have left hills devoid of vegetation, contributing to the flooding and mudslides.

Topics: Canada British Columbia

Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland

Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland

Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland
  • The Polish border force confirmed the evacuation of the camp, which had been set up in a wooded area not far from the border post of Brouzgui
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: The Belarusian border force said Thursday it had cleared a makeshift migrant camp at the border with Poland that had held around 2,000 people, with the occupants relocated to a reception centre nearby.
"On November 18, all the refugees at the makeshift camp at the Belarus-Poland border, near the Brouzgui crossing point, have been moved, on a voluntary basis, to a logistics centre," the border guards said via the Telegram messaging service. Pictures of the camp looking abandoned were sent out.
Over 1,000 people had already moved to the centre, a vast hangar close to the border, on Tuesday night.
But according to Minsk, around 800 others had remained outside even as temperatures dropped below freezing, spending the night in tents or around campfires.
These last had now also moved because weather conditions had deteriorated further, the border guard said, adding that at the centre the migrants had received "hot meals, warm clothes and basic necessities".
The Polish border force confirmed the evacuation of the camp, which had been set up in a wooded area not far from the border post of Brouzgui.
On Tuesday, hundreds of migrants faced off against Polish forces, who used tear gas and water cannon, at the crossing point.
The relocation comes after weeks of rising tension between Belarus and the European Union.
The European Union accuses Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring the migrants -- mainly Iraqi Kurds -- to the border as revenge for sanctions slapped on his regime after its suppression of opposition protests last year.
Lukashenko and his Russian ally President Vladimir Putin have rejected the accusations and criticised Poland for not taking the migrants in.
Polish media say at least 11 migrants have died since the crisis began in August.
Hope for de-escalating the crisis mounted this week, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking with Lukashenko twice by phone -- his first call with a Western leader since disputed presidential elections last year.
On Thursday, a day after the pair's second call, the first repatriation flight for migrants landed in Iraq.
Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Thursday that there were about 7,000 migrants in the country in total.
She said Belarus will take responsibility for sending 5,000 of the migrants home if they want to go.
She alleged German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany, which Berlin has denied.

Topics: belarus Poland migrant camp

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir order probe into deadly police encounter

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir order probe into deadly police encounter
Updated 19 November 2021

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir order probe into deadly police encounter

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir order probe into deadly police encounter
  • Killings sparked outrage in the Muslim-majority region
  • Victims used as human shields, witness tells Arab News
Updated 19 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The administration of Indian-controlled Kashmir ordered a probe on Thursday into a controversial operation in which security forces killed four people earlier this week. 

Two civilians and two suspected rebels died on Monday in a police raid at a commercial complex in the Hyderpora area in Srinagar, the region's capital. 

According to police, the civilians — businessman Altaf Ahmad Bhat, 48, and Mudasir Gul, 40, a dental surgeon — died in the crossfire. But witnesses and families of the victims said troops had used them as human shields.

The deaths of Bhat and Gul sparked outrage in the Muslim-majority region. 

Their families have held sit-ins in Srinagar demanding justice and that the bodies be returned for a proper Islamic funeral after authorities secretly buried them at a remote graveyard.

After the protest ended, when police on Wednesday night detained some of the demonstrating relatives, Manoj Sinha, a New Delhi appointee serving as Kashmir's top administrator, said the administration had ordered a “magisterial inquiry” into the killings.

“Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner,” he tweeted.

Dilbag Singh, director general of Kashmir Police, told the media he would look into the demands of the families. 

“We are open to corrections if anything has gone wrong. A police probe will also find out what went wrong,” he said. “We will find out what happened in the Hyderpora encounter. We are for the safety of people and will not shy away from a probe.”

But Saima Bhat, a Srinagar-based journalist and the niece of one of the victims, told Arab News her family was more concerned about receiving the body for burial rather than the probe.  

“We don’t care about the inquiry right now, our focus is to get the dead body of my uncle. I have met people in the administration and they have not said anything concrete on this matter so far,” she said.

According to media reports, the victims were buried 80 kilometers from Srinagar, following a policy that started last year in which suspected rebels and their alleged associates, including civilians, are laid to rest in unmarked graves in remote areas to prevent large gatherings.  

A witness who was present at the Hyderpora complex during Monday's encounter told Arab News that the victims were used as “human shields.”

"It was Monday evening between 5:30 and 6 p.m. when the whole area was cordoned. Bhat, who was closing his shop, was asked to accompany the troops to the building. Gul was also taken. Bhat came back twice but he did not return the third time. Similarly Gul was brought back once but he did not return a second time from the encounter site,” he said on condition of anonymity. “I feel they were used as human shields.”

The controversial encounter has become a political issue, with the pro-independence grouping All Parties Hurriyat Conference announcing a protest shutdown of the Kashmir valley region on Friday.

Kashmiris for years have accused Indian troops of targeting civilians and committing abuses with impunity. 

The allegations include staging gunfights and then saying the victims were militants. Some have doubts whether the announced probe will bring justice. 

“So far more than 100 commissions have been set up,” Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq told Arab News. “Not in a single case justice has been served.” 

Srinagar-based journalist Gowhar Geelani told Arab News that such inquiries were used to “buy time and tire out the families.” 

Prof. Siddiq Wahid, a political analyst from Srinagar, questioned the meaning of a judicial probe as he said soldiers enjoyed immunity.

“What the world needs to know is that the soldiers who committed this crime are protected by a law called the Armed Forces Special Powers Act,” he said. “What are we to expect from a government ordered judicial probe?”

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, welcomed the inquiry.

“I hope if some injustice has taken place that should be addressed and the families should get justice,” the BJP spokesperson in Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat, told Arab News. “The anger of the people is justified, but the political parties are now trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the valley in an attempt to take advantage of the situation.”

Topics: Kashmir Srinagar

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
  • The TPLF has called on Abiy Ahmed’s government to break what it describes as a humanitarian ‘siege’ of Tigray, where the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of people are living in famine-like conditions
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Top diplomats from the African Union and US returned to Ethiopia on Thursday as part of a ramped-up push to broker a ceasefire in the country's north, the foreign ministry said.
"They came today. Both of them," ministry spokesman Dina Mufti said, referring to Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU's special envoy for the Horn of Africa, and his American counterpart Jeffrey Feltman.
Both men also visited the country earlier this month in a push to facilitate a deal between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebel group, which has been advancing south and has not ruled out a march on the capital Addis Ababa.
Obasanjo made two trips to Tigray's capital Mekele to meet TPLF leaders on his earlier trip, a sign of progress after multiple statements in which the TPLF dismissed the AU, which is headquartered in Addis Ababa, as biased in favor of Abiy's government.
A TPLF source told AFP Thursday that Obasanjo may return to Mekele this week.
At a weekly press conference on Thursday, Dina said Obasanjo "was shuttling between the various forces" as part of "a fact-finding type of mission."
"I think he's investigating. He's talking to different partners. At the end of the day, he will come out with a proposal. That proposal is not yet obvious," he said.
"The same thing holds true for Mr Feltman," he added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed Washington's call for a ceasefire during a visit Wednesday to Kenya, his first stop on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa since becoming President Joe Biden's top diplomat.
Kenya has also played a role in trying to end the conflict, and Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo told a joint news conference Wednesday that her government believes "a ceasefire is possible.” 
The conflict broke out last November after Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.
Though he promised a swift victory, by late June the TPLF had retaken most of Tigray including its capital Mekele, and its fighters have since pushed into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.
Last week Dina said any "peaceful solution" would require the TPLF's withdrawal from Afar and Amhara, something the TPLF has dismissed as "an absolute non-starter" as a condition for talks.
The TPLF, meanwhile, has called on Abiy's government to break what it describes as a humanitarian "siege" of Tigray, where the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of people are living in famine-like conditions.
AFP reported this week that nearly 200 young children had died of starvation in 14 hospitals in the region, citing data collected by local doctors and researchers.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)

UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees

UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees
Updated 19 November 2021

UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees

UN starts humanitarian operations on Bangladesh island for Rohingya refugees
  • The UN agency recently signed deal with Bangladesh to launch aid program
  • The refugee agency and the UN World Food Program were setting up logistics systems on the island for food transportation, storage, and distribution
Updated 19 November 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The UN’s refugee agency has started humanitarian operations at a controversial Rohingya refugee camp island in the Bay of Bengal, officials in Bangladesh have confirmed.

The move came after UN teams carried out several assessment trips to the site, the establishment of which the organization had initially rejected.

Since December, Bangladeshi authorities have moved 20,000 out of a planned 100,000 people to Bhasan Char island to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement that already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims.

Tens of thousands of people from the ethnic and religious minority group fled persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in northern Rakhine state in 2017.

Prior to, and at the start of, the relocation program, the UNHCR had criticized the Bangladeshi government’s $350 million project on the grounds of safety and Bhasan Char’s livability, as the island, 68 kilometers from the mainland, is vulnerable to severe weather and flooding.

In October, however, the UN signed an agreement with the Bangladeshi government to start humanitarian operations on the island and sent teams to assess technical needs at the site.

UNHCR assistance at the camp recently got underway as a third team arrived at the island, Regina de la Portilla, UNHCR spokesperson in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News on Wednesday.

She said: “The UN has begun responding to urgent needs identified during the first missions, which include health, protection, nutrition, site management, and logistics. To respond to these pressing needs, the UNHCR has begun providing additional support to partner organizations that were already operational on Bhasan Char.”

She added that the refugee agency and the UN World Food Program were setting up logistics systems on the island for food transportation, storage, and distribution.

Nowsher Ibne Halim, in charge of the Bhasan Char island camp, told Arab News the UNHCR was still preparing the ground for full-fledged operations.

He said: “Since the beginning of November, different UN teams have been visiting the island every week. Mostly they were assessing current needs, identifying what was lacking, and strengthening for support for humanitarian operations with local partners.

“If everything goes well, we hope the UN will start operations here in full swing by the end of December or early next year.”

While the UN engagement has been welcomed by Bangladeshi authorities, Dhaka regards Bhasan Char as a temporary solution to the refugee crisis.

Humayun Kabir, former Bangladeshi ambassador to the US, told Arab News: “The world community should act more to ensure a conducive environment in Rakhine so that these Rohingyas can be repatriated to their homeland.

“We all should keep it in mind that relocating the Rohingyas to the island is not a sustainable solution.”

Topics: United Nations Bangladesh Rohingya refugees

