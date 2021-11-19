Ex-Myntra CEO's startup Mensa becomes India’s fastest unicorn in six months

RIYADH: India's Mensa Brands has been valued at over $1 billion within six months of its launch making it arguably the fastest Indian startup to bag the Unicorn status, Times of India (TOI) reported.

Founded by former Myntra CEO, Ananth Narayanan that acquires e-commerce brands to grow them, the Bengaluru-headquartered brands aggregator has raised $135 million in Series B.

The funding was led by Alpha Wave Ventures (Falcon Edge Capital) with Prosus Ventures (previously Naspers) coming in as a new investor.

With existing investors such as Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global participating in the round, the startup has raised $300 million till now.

“We had a good run over the last six months. We have 12 partnerships and we have 11 more in the pipeline. The brands that we have, we have grown them 100 percent year-on-year. We are excited because we are profitable as a business,” Narayanan told TOI.

“Most of the money that we are raising will get deployed in newer partnerships. We will also invest in the core Mensa team,” he said.

Unlike its competitors, Mensa is focused on brand acceleration rather than brand acquisition, Narayanan said.

“Four of the 12 brands we have taken global. They are in the US, Middle East and the UK," he said.