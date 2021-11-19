You are here

date 2021-11-19

Lebanon stops 82 people attempting sea crossing to Europe
Lebanese security forces on Friday said they thwarted an attempt by more than 80 people to illegally cross by sea into Europe from Lebanon. (AFP/File)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

  • Internal Security Forces raided a "tourist resort" in Qalamoun, north Lebanon Thursday after being tipped off
  • ISF said it arrested a 31-year-old Lebanese national who it identified as one of the smugglers behind the operation
BEIRUT: Lebanese security forces on Friday said they thwarted an attempt by more than 80 people to illegally cross by sea into Europe from Lebanon.
In a statement, the Internal Security Forces said they raided a “tourist resort” in the Qalamoun area of north Lebanon on Thursday after being tipped off.
They found “82 people, including men, women, and children, who were planning to head to Europe via sea in an illegal manner for a fee of $5,000 per person,” the statement said.
The statement did not specify their nationality or intended destination.
But the Republic of Cyprus, a European Union member just 160 kilometers (100 miles) away, is a common destination for would-be migrants trying to flee Lebanon which is mired in economic and political crisis.
The ISF said it arrested a 31-year-old Lebanese national who it identified as one of the smugglers behind the operation.
It said further investigations are underway.
The number of people attempting to make deadly sea crossings out of Lebanon has surged since the country’s financial crisis began in 2019.
Most of the would-be migrants are already refugees who fled the war in neighboring Syria but an increasing number of Lebanese nationals are also attempting the perilous journey.
Around 80 percent of Lebanon’s population is estimated to be living under the poverty line, as defined by international organizations.
The Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market.

Topics: Cyprus Lebanon Europe migrants

Updated 1 min 34 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Pope Francis has repeatedly said he thinks a lot about Lebanon and its people
ROME: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati will visit the Vatican on Wednesday to meet the Pope, the Ambassador of Lebanon to the Vatican, Farid Elias Al-Khazen, has announced.

In an interview with the Italian newsagency Nova the diplomat said that Mikati’s visit “is necessary to discuss both bilateral issues and about some international themes.” 

The Vatican Press office has not confirmed the report.

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, Msgr. Paul Richard Gallagher, is due to visit Lebanon before Christmas.

Pope Francis has repeatedly said he thinks a lot about Lebanon and its people.

On Aug. 4, on the first anniversary on Wednesday of the huge blast in Beirut that killed 200 people and caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage, he said he had a “great” desire to visit Lebanon.

On that occasion he said that many in Lebanon had lost “even the illusion of living,” and urged donors to help that country “on a path of resurrection.”

He called for “concrete gestures, not just words.”

“Dear Lebanese, my desire to come to visit you is great. And I will not tire of praying for you so that Lebanon returns to being a message of brotherhood, a message of peace for all of the Middle East,” Pope Francis had said.

Topics: Lebanon Pope Francis Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Arab coalition says more than 100 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib and Al-Bayda

Updated 12 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

  • Arab coalition said operations were also carried out on Yemen’s western coast to support maritime forces
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Friday that more than 105 Houthis were killed in strikes on the Yemeni provinces of Marib and Al-Bayda.

The coalition added that 19 military vehicles and an air defence system were also destroyed during the strikes over the last 24 hours.

Operations were also carried out on the western coast of the country to support maritime forces and protect civilians, the coalition added.

Later on Friday, the coalition said the militia had failed to launch two ballistic missiles from southern Sanaa and that they had landed within Yemeni territory. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Arab Coalition al-bayda Marib

Amnesty calls for release of Iranian rights activist

Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

  • Narges Mohammadi faces 80 lashes, years behind bars for role in 2019 protests
  • Amnesty slams “crisis of systemic impunity in Iran for crimes under international law”
LONDON: Amnesty International has called on Iran to release a human rights activist arrested by security services during a memorial service.

Narges Mohammadi, vice president of the Centre for Human Rights Defenders in Iran, was detained on Nov. 16 in Karaj, capital of Alborz province, while attending a ceremony for Ebrahim Ketabdar, who was killed by security forces during nationwide protests in November 2019. 

Mohammadi was reportedly beaten by officers from the Intelligence Ministry before being transferred to Evin prison.

She had been sentenced in May by a court in Tehran to two and a half years in prison and 80 lashes, as well as receiving two fines, for a number of charges including “spreading propaganda against the system,” for her role in the November 2019 protests. She was summoned to begin her sentence in September but failed to turn up in protest.

“Narges Mohammadi is a prisoner of conscience targeted solely for her peaceful human rights activities and is now at imminent risk of receiving 80 lashes,” said Amnesty’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Heba Morayef.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release her, quash her unjust sentence and ensure she is protected from all forms of torture and other ill-treatment, including floggings,” Morayef added.

“To arrest a human rights defender for calling for truth and justice on the two-year anniversary of the November 2019 protests, where hundreds of men, women and children were killed by Iranian security forces, is a callous act — and another reminder of the crisis of systemic impunity in Iran for crimes under international law.

“For far too long, the Iranian authorities have subjected Narges Mohammadi to arbitrary detentions, unjust prosecutions, torture and other ill-treatment for her human rights work.

“Amnesty International urges the international community, including the UN and the EU, to speak out about her case and put the unbridled repression of Iranian human rights defenders into scalpel-sharp focus.”

Mohammadi was arrested in May 2015 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for her human rights work, but was released in October 2020 following international pressure.

Topics: Iran Amnesty international Narges Mohammadi

Palestinians' tires slashed in tense Jerusalem neighborhood

Updated 19 November 2021
AP

  • CCTV footage shows three hooded men entering a fenced-off area of Sheikh Jarrah before stabbing the tires of parked cars
  • Israeli police say they are investigating the incident
JERUSALEM: Vandals slashed the tires on nearly a dozen Palestinian-owned vehicles overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where Jewish settlers have been waging a decades-long legal battle to evict Palestinians, residents said Friday.
CCTV footage shows three hooded men entering a fenced-off area of Sheikh Jarrah before stabbing the tires of parked cars. It was unclear who was responsible, but recent weeks have seen an escalation in settler violence toward Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli police say they are investigating the incident.
Protests and clashes over the threatened evictions helped spark the 11-day Gaza war in May. Two weeks ago, four Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah rejected a settlement floated by the Israeli Supreme Court that would delay their eviction for the next 15 years.
None of the 11 cars whose tires were deflated were owned by those Palestinian families, according to residents.
Sheikh Jarrah is in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community, and it considers the entire city its capital. It has portrayed the legal battle in Sheikh Jarrah as a local real-estate dispute.
The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state that includes the West Bank and Gaza, where Israel withdrew forces in 2005. They say the settlers, with backing from the state, are trying to drive them out of the city and change its identity.
In a separate development, Israel returned the bodies of two Palestinians killed while allegedly carrying out attacks. In recent years, Israel has had a policy of holding the remains of Palestinians it says were carrying out attacks.
The bodies of Isra Khazimia and Amjad Abu Sultan were returned on “humanitarian grounds,” according to a defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Israeli police shot and killed Khazimia in September, when she allegedly tried to stab an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City. Abu Sultan, a teenager, was killed in October while attempting to throw firebombs at cars near an Israel settlement, the army said.
Israel says its policy of holding the remains of Palestinian attackers, established in 2015, is needed for deterrence of future attacks and for possible exchanges for the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Human rights groups view the practice as a form of collective punishment that inflicts further pain on bereaved families.
The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center, a Palestinian rights group, says Israel is holding the remains of around 80 Palestinians, many in secret cemeteries where their graves are marked by numbered plaques.

Topics: Israeli settlers Palestinians Sheikh Jarrah vandalism

UK says it will make Hamas a banned terrorist organization

Updated 19 November 2021
Reuters

  • The military arm of Hamas has been outlawed in the UK since 2001
  • “This is an important step, especially for the Jewish community,” Patel said during a speech in Washington
LONDON: The British government said Friday that it intends to ban the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organization, saying it will no longer differentiate between the group’s political and military wings.
The military arm of Hamas has been outlawed in the UK since 2001 but the organization as a whole is not proscribed.
Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is in charge of law and order issues, said she would proscribe the group “in its entirety, including its political wing.”
“This is an important step, especially for the Jewish community,” Patel said during a speech in Washington. “Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly antisemitic.”
Patel said the group had “significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities.”
A ban, which must be approved by Parliament, would make it illegal in Britain to be a member of Hamas or to express support for the group, including by flying its flag or wearing a T-shirt to that end. The maximum penalty would be 14 years in prison.
The government said it hoped the banning order would be approved by Parliament within the week and take effect Nov. 26.
Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel’s existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election.
Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and the European Union.
Israel welcomed the British announcement. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it “sends a strong message of zero tolerance toward terrorist activities aimed at harming the State of Israel and Jewish communities.”
In Gaza, Hamas expressed “shock and dismay” at the British government’s decision and accused the UK of continuing “with its aggression against the Palestinian people.”
“The UK government should have apologized for its historic sin against the Palestinian people,” the group said in a statement, referring to Britain’s support for a Jewish state.
“Now, the UK government sides with the aggressor against the victim.”

Topics: UK British Home Secretary Priti Patel Hamas Terrorist organization

