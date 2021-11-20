You are here

Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behavior, Bahrain minister says

Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behavior, Bahrain minister says
Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani (R) talks to his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto França during the inauguration of the Brazilian embassy in the Bahraini capital Manama, on November 16, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can change its behavior to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.
Lebanon is facing a diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, triggered by a minister’s critical comments about the war in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon’s top diplomats and recall their own envoys.
Concerned about Hezbollah’s growing influence, Gulf states — traditional aid donors to Lebanon — have been withholding support to the country which is suffering a deep economic crisis.
“We (can) extend support and try to find solutions in the future, but once it is demonstrated that Hezbollah can be changing its behavior,” Zayani told the IISS Manama Dialogue security forum in Bahrain.
Riyadh, locked in a regional rivalry with Iran, has said its measures last month against Lebanon, including an import ban, were not only in response to the minister’s remarks, but were also to demonstrate unease over Hezbollah’s “domination” of Lebanese politics.
Lebanon’s newly appointed information minister George Kordahi said his remarks were made in an interview before he joined the cabinet and has refused to apologize or step down. Hezbollah’s leader has supported him in the diplomatic row and rejected calls for his resignation.

Topics: Bahrain Lebanon Hezbollah

Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, submitted papers on Saturday to stand in presidential elections.
The elections, scheduled for Dec. 24, remain in doubt amid disputes over the rules.
“I came today to the headquarters of the High Elections Commission in Benghazi to submit the required documents for the nomination to the position of president of the Libyan Republic,” he said on Libya Votes TV.

Topics: Libya Parliament presidential vote

Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq said Saturday it has received 1.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax sharing scheme, amid fears of a fourth wave in the country.
Nearly seven million Iraqis have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, amounting to 17.5 percent of the country’s 40 million population, based on government figures.
Plagued by years of conflict, corruption and neglect, Iraq’s health system has struggled to cope with the pandemic.
The health ministry announced on Saturday the arrival of a shipment of more than 1.2 million doses of “Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine through the Covax program and UNICEF,” the UN Children’s Fund.
“Iraq is still facing danger from the coronavirus pandemic,” ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr said on Thursday.
“We expect to enter a fourth wave, (and) it could be a new variant,” he told state television.
More than two million Iraqis have been infected with Covid and 23,628 have died in Iraq since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official figures.
Despite an increase in the number of people getting jabbed, Iraq’s government has been unable to overcome general skepticism about vaccines and measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
There is a high level of public mistrust of institutions in Iraq amid the circulation of misleading information about the pandemic.
Covax was set up to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, particularly to low-income countries, and has already delivered more than 80 million doses to 129 territories.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq Pfizer vaccine

Updated 20 November 2021
AP

DUBAI: America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue appeared aimed at reassuring America’s Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
His remarks also come after Gulf sheikhdoms saw the US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, raising concerns about America’s commitment to the region as defense officials say they want to pivot forces to counter perceived challenges from China and Russia.
“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue,” Austin told an event put on by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “But if Iran isn’t willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all of the options necessary to keep the United States secure.”
Iran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful, though US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Tehran had an organized weapons program until 2003. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, a series of escalating incidents have struck the wider Mideast. That includes drone and mine attacks targeting vessels at sea, as well as assaults blamed on Iran and its proxies in Iraq and Syria. The US also killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad in early 2020, which saw Iran target American troops in Iraq with ballistic missiles.
Under Biden, US military officials are looking at a wider reshuffling of forces from the Mideast to other areas, though it still maintains a large presence at bases across the region. Austin hinted at that in his remarks, saying: “Our potential punch includes what our friends can contribute and what we have prepositioned and what we can rapidly flow in.”
“Our friends and foes both know that the United States can deploy overwhelming force at the time and place of our choosing,” Austin said.
Austin’s comments also touched on the ongoing war in Yemen, for which the Biden administration halted its offensive support shortly after he came into office.
Saudi Arabia has led a military campaign since 2015 against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The Houthis have launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on the kingdom to retaliate for a punishing aerial bombing campaign that also has killed civilians.
But while the kingdom constantly refers to every drone and missile fired by the Houthis as successfully intercepted by its defenses, Austin put the rate instead at “nearly 90 percent.” The US also withdrew its THAAD air defenses and Patriot missile batteries from Prince Sultan Air Base several months ago.
“We’ll work with them until it’s 100 percent,” he said.
The Manama Dialogue takes place each year in Bahrain, a small island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia that’s home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet. Bahrain also has engaged in a yearslong campaign crushing dissent. Activists wrote to Austin before his trip, urging him to raise the detention of prisoners on the island and Bahrain’s involvement in the Yemen war.

Topics: US Iran Bahrain

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media

Reuters

The Iranian navy has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters smuggling diesel, Iranian news media reported on Saturday.
“A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized,” said Col. Hajjian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern city of Parsian.
“After inspection, more than 150,000 liters of smuggled diesel were discovered,” he added.
Hajjian, who was identified by his last name only, said the ship’s 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship’s nationality or details on when it was seized.
The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years.
To protect Iran's economy, Hajian said, his unit would "deal decisively" with fuel smuggling in the sea.

Topics: Iran Ship Gulf

France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance

Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters
AFP

  • France said on Thursday a strong message should be sent to Iran over its nuclear activities and a lack of cooperation.
Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters AFP

PARIS: France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Iran on Friday not to come to the next round of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with a “sham” negotiating stance, a day after Paris urged the board of the UN atomic watchdog to send Iran a tough message.
Tehran had earlier responded to Paris by saying the International Atomic Energy Agency, which verifies Tehran’s compliance with the 2015 deal with world powers limiting Tehran’s nuclear program, must be “free of any political conduct.”
The statements highlighted rising tension before the US, Iran and world powers resume indirect negotiations on reviving the deal on Nov. 29, five days after a meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.
Western diplomats say time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, dismaying the other world powers involved — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. The negotiations were interrupted after the election of a new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who has said Iran will not back down in the talks.

Paris warned Tehran over what US and European diplomats view as unrealistic demands, including a call for all US and EU sanctions imposed since 2017 to be dropped.
The foreign minister told Le Monde newspaper Paris wanted first to establish whether talks would resume where they ended in June.
“If this discussion is a sham, then we will have to consider the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) empty,” he said, referring to the 2015 deal.
“The United States is ready to return to the negotiations where they left off in June, so that they can be concluded quickly. We will assess from the 29th and in the following days whether this is also the Iranian will.”
France said on Thursday a strong message should be sent to Iran over its nuclear activities and a lack of cooperation.
The US envoy for Iran warned that Tehran was approaching the point of no return for reviving a nuclear deal after it boosted its stocks of enriched uranium before talks resume this month.
Robert Malley said Iran risked making it “impossible” to gain any benefit from resuming the agreement, which has been on hold since then president Donald Trump walked away in 2018.
Tehran said the IAEA must not be politicized.

Topics: Iran iran nucelar deal France

