‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot to visit the UAE for disabilities charity

DUBAI: “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot will land in Dubai next month to attend an event celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two-day event will kick off at the France Pavilion on Dec. 3 and is being staged by Better World Fund, a Paris humanitarian initiative that has organized a series of high-level events across the world, including Monaco, Cairo, New York and Venice, since 2016.

The program at the France Pavilion that includes a two-hour presentation on innovation for disabilities and an economic roundtable with UAE businessmen.

Additionally, a conference will bring together global leaders in the field of disabilities, such as triple paralympic champion Marie-Amélie Le Fur, to tackle issues around disability.

Guests can also enjoy a film screening by local director, Fadel Al-Mheiri, titled “Dear Mother,” a four-minute animation about life with disabilities.

On Dec. 4, Gadot, along other Better World Fund patrons musician and songwriter Melody Gardot, opera singer and actress Gabriella Zanchi and violinist Sir Clifford LeRoy Edwards, will attend a star-studded gala dinner and charity auction followed by an awards ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah.

Funds raised at the gala dinner will support the work of Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization.

Through her empowering movie roles, Gadot has inspired many people to go beyond their limits. Carmela Chillery Watson, a six-year-old girl who has a muscular dystrophy, made headlines for walking a kilometer daily for 30 days dressed in a Wonder Woman costume. “The true Wonder Woman,” is how Gadot described the girl.

The “Red Notice” star also donated more than $4,600 to Watson’s fundraising page in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK and tweeted a message of support, saying: “You’re a true hero. So inspiring and strong. I hope one day we get to meet each other.”

Watson thanked Gadot in a recorded video message, saying: “You help me fight on living with muscular dystrophy and inspire me to do my exercise daily to help me stay strong… you help me and other children have hope.”