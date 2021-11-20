You are here

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot to visit the UAE for disabilities charity
The ‘Wonder Woman’ star is landing in Dubai next month. File/AFP
DUBAI: “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot will land in Dubai next month to attend an event celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two-day event will kick off at the France Pavilion on Dec. 3 and is being staged by Better World Fund, a Paris humanitarian initiative that has organized a series of high-level events across the world, including Monaco, Cairo, New York and Venice, since 2016.

The program at the France Pavilion that includes a two-hour presentation on innovation for disabilities and an economic roundtable with UAE businessmen. 

Additionally, a conference will bring together global leaders in the field of disabilities, such as triple paralympic champion Marie-Amélie Le Fur, to tackle issues around disability.

Guests can also enjoy a film screening by local director, Fadel Al-Mheiri, titled “Dear Mother,” a four-minute animation about life with disabilities.

On Dec. 4, Gadot, along other Better World Fund patrons musician and songwriter Melody Gardot, opera singer and actress Gabriella Zanchi and violinist Sir Clifford LeRoy Edwards, will attend a star-studded gala dinner and charity auction followed by an awards ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah.

Funds raised at the gala dinner will support the work of Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization.

Through her empowering movie roles, Gadot has inspired many people to go beyond their limits. Carmela Chillery Watson, a six-year-old girl who has a muscular dystrophy,  made headlines for walking a kilometer daily for 30 days dressed in a Wonder Woman costume. “The true Wonder Woman,” is how Gadot described the girl.

The “Red Notice” star also donated more than $4,600 to Watson’s fundraising page in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK and tweeted a message of support, saying: “You’re a true hero. So inspiring and strong. I hope one day we get to meet each other.”

Watson thanked Gadot in a recorded video message, saying: “You help me fight on living with muscular dystrophy and inspire me to do my exercise daily to help me stay strong… you help me and other children have hope.”

 

 

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Gal Gadot

Christie’s stages first West African art exhibition in Dubai

Christie’s stages first West African art exhibition in Dubai
The exhibition is on display until Dec. 14. Supplied
Updated 9 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Christie’s stages first West African art exhibition in Dubai

Christie’s stages first West African art exhibition in Dubai
Updated 9 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Dubai is sharing the art world’s delight in the thriving art scenes on the African continent with a new show opening on Sunday at Christie’s Dubai showroom that features prominent emerging and established painters from West Africa.

Entitled (West) African Renaissance and on until Dec. 14, the exhibition showcases the vibrantly colored works of several pioneers in what is frequently being dubbed a “renaissance” for modern and contemporary art from Africa and the African diaspora.

The exhibition features prominent emerging and established painters from West Africa. Supplied

The show is being staged by Gallery 1957, one of Ghana’s premier spaces for modern and contemporary art. On display are works by Ghanaian artists Gideon Appah, Kwesi Botchway, Joshua Oheneba Takyi, Lord Ohene Okyere Bour, Annan Affotey, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Isshaq Ismail Godfried Donkor, Arthur Timothy and Afia Prempeh, as well as works by Nigerian painters Oliver Okolo, Juwon Aderemi, and Peter Ojingiri.

“Our focus has always been to support the careers of West African artists, and to ensure they continue to reach new audiences on the global stage,” said Marwan Zakhem, founder of Gallery 1957.

The show is being staged by Gallery 1957, one of Ghana’s premier spaces for modern and contemporary art. Supplied

“We continue to provide opportunities for our artist to engage with different communities and be visible to a wider international audience,” Zakhem told Arab News. “While this is our fourth time showing our artists in Dubai, we feel there is now a growing appetite for works by African artists in the region.”

The show is titled (West) African Renaissance and is on until Dec. 14. Supplied

“Promoting this exhibition on the international stage is a key priority for us,” Michael Jeha, chairman of Christie’s Middle East said. “Following our collaboration with 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, partnering with Gallery 1957 to present this exciting exhibition featuring so many of the leading names from West Africa is a perfect extension of our recent initiatives.”

Teal Lady by Joshua Oheneba Takyi, 2021. Supplied

“Dubai is a hub to so many different nationalities and collectors from around the world, so bringing contemporary African art to the city seemed only natural as we look to continue to internationalize art from this region and to expose it to an even wider audience,” he said.

The present exhibition reveals the emphasis artists placed on portraiture and figurative abstraction — a growing trend over the past few years in works by many artists from the African continent, particularly from West Africa, as they focus on the people and symbols that make up their daily domestic, personal and public lives.

Topics: Christie’s

Review: Toothless ‘Tiger King 2’ loses its bite

Review: Toothless ‘Tiger King 2’ loses its bite
Second series of Netflix's documentary steers too far toward absurdity. Supplied
Updated 20 November 2021
Matt Ross

Review: Toothless ‘Tiger King 2’ loses its bite

Review: Toothless ‘Tiger King 2’ loses its bite
Updated 20 November 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: Would “Tiger King” be the global phenomenon it is now had it not coincided with the start of the global pandemic?

Would a documentary about strange American big-cat owners, and a bafflingly absurd web of attempted murder plots and animal cruelty, have been so well received if we had not all been confined to our homes?

Whatever the reason, the show’s seemingly never-ending supply of surprise developments or fresh absurdities won a lot of fans — and made a second series somewhat inevitable.

Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have also trimmed the episode count down to five. Supplied

The fact that the ostensible “star” of “Tiger King” — Joe Exotic — is barely in the second series suggests Netflix knows what a perfect storm the first season created.

Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have also trimmed the episode count down to five, perhaps in light of the fact that Exotic is currently in prison and unable to occupy as much of the spotlight as in season one.

Instead, the series follows a number of the ancillary characters in the wider “Tiger King” saga, as well as devoting an entire episode to further investigation of the disappearance of Don Lewis,former husband of Exotic’s nemesis (and fodder for a thousand memes) Carole Baskin.

Without much in the way of tigers, or input from its principal character, the second season of “Tiger King” has little to offer. Supplied

What that means, unfortunately, is that “Tiger King” has morphed from a fascinating insight into an eccentric and deeply disturbing slice of American subculture into a series of soapboxes for a progression of grossly unpleasant, over-entitled characters to grasp what they see as their 15 minutes of “fame.”

There are more surprise twists with regards to who was really involved in the alleged murder plot, but each revelation feels opportunistic, and often the insight gleaned into the motivations of Exotic’s former colleagues amounts to little more than misogynistic rants against the government and faux bravado that borders on toxic masculinity.

It makes for a deeply uncomfortable watch. Without much in the way of tigers, or input from its principal character, the second season of “Tiger King” has little to offer.

Topics: review Tiger King

Qatari sheikh lends priceless art collection to Paris’s first museum

Qatari sheikh lends priceless art collection to Paris’s first museum
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

Qatari sheikh lends priceless art collection to Paris’s first museum

Qatari sheikh lends priceless art collection to Paris’s first museum
  • Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani also contributed €20m to renovation of historic Hotel de la Marine
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Hotel de la Marine in Paris is to host a collection belonging to Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani, the cousin of the emir of Qatar.

The venue, which became the first museum in the French capital when it opened in the 18th century, housing a trove of royal art and furniture belonging to King Louis XV, had lain empty since 2015.

It recently underwent a €120 million ($135.5 million) renovation, to which Sheikh Hamad also committed €20 million.

He began amassing a personal art collection when he turned 18, with his haul now numbering around 6,000 items, spanning six millennia. 

Having initially wanted to find a space to exhibit his collection in London, he reached an agreement to use the Hotel de la Marine instead.

It is the latest case of Qatari investment in Paris, which is the home of football club Paris Saint-Germain, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority.

This week, items from Sheikh Hamad’s collection went on display for the first time, including an abstract sculpture from Western Asia Minor dating from 3,300-2,500 BC, and a West African terracotta head dating between 500 BC and 500 AD. The collection will remain on display for the next 20 years.

The collection’s senior curator, Amin Jaffer, told The Times that some of the items in Sheikh Hamad’s possession are too important and significant to be “hung any old how on a wall at home,” with much of it being kept in storage for years, except when loaned out for display at other museums.

“It is really the initiative of someone who is passionate about works of art and a philanthropist at heart,” Jaffer said, calling the collection at the Hotel de la Marine a “message of universalism and a dialogue across civilisations.”

Topics: Qatar Paris Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani Hotel de la Marine

