Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead

BERLIN: Second-placed Borussia Dortmund reduced Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to a single point Saturday as Marco Reus’ late winner sealed their 2-1 home victory against Stuttgart.
Dortmund’s Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since his summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven, but Stuttgart forced a mistake in the hosts’ defense which led to an equalizer by Roberto Massimo.
With time running out, Dortmund counter-attacked from their own box and Reus tapped into an empty net to snatch victory after leaders Bayern suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg on Friday.
