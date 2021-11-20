You are here

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead

Dortmund’s Dutch forward Donyell Malen is congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening goal during their Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 20 November 2021
  • Dortmund's Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal
BERLIN: Second-placed Borussia Dortmund reduced Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to a single point Saturday as Marco Reus’ late winner sealed their 2-1 home victory against Stuttgart.
Dortmund’s Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since his summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven, but Stuttgart forced a mistake in the hosts’ defense which led to an equalizer by Roberto Massimo.
With time running out, Dortmund counter-attacked from their own box and Reus tapped into an empty net to snatch victory after leaders Bayern suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg on Friday.

  • A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win
  • Arteta got into a heated shouting match with Klopp on the touchline when the game was still scoreless
LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check Saturday by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win in the Premier League.
A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp’s side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams.
Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season had ended at West Ham before the international break but the Reds looked back to their best at Anfield.
Sadio Mane scored the opener in the first half and Liverpool then dismantled Mikel Arteta’s side after the break, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino running up the scoreline.
Arteta got into a heated shouting match with Klopp on the touchline when the game was still scoreless, and the incident seemed to spark both the Anfield crowd and Liverpool’s players.
Arsenal was on a 10-match unbeaten streak but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had already needed to make several good saves before Mane nodded home Alexander-Arnold’s free kick in the 39th minute, having been left unmarked in the six-yard area.
Liverpool started the second half at a furious pace and former Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a chance to double the lead when the influential Fabinho intercepted Bukayo Saka’s pass, but the midfielder steered a shot wide of the post.
Arsenal kept turning the ball over and Nuno Tavares gifted Liverpool the second goal when he gifted a pass straight to Jota who showed real composure to side-step Ramsdale and score into an empty net.
Arsenal kept being pinned back and the third goal came 17 minutes from time when Mane burst down the left to cross for Salah to volley home his 16th of the campaign, before Minamino scored his first Anfield goal just 48 seconds after replacing Jota.
The win lifted Liverpool provisionally into second place, four points behind leader Chelsea. Arsenal remained fifth.

Pakistan clinches series with 8-wicket win against Bangladesh

Pakistan clinches series with 8-wicket win against Bangladesh
DHAKA: Fakhar Zaman hit 57 not out to guide Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh that clinched the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 on Saturday.
Zaman and opener Mohammed Rizwan put on an 85-run stand that was instrumental in overhauling Bangladesh’s paltry 108-7 with 11 balls to spare.
Rizwan scored a patient 39 off 45 with four boundaries.
Zaman was watchful after captain Babar Azam (5) dragged fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s (1-12) delivery on to his stump in the third over, similar to his dismissal in the first match.
“Wasn’t easy to play shots early on, wanted to build partnerships and succeeded,” Zaman said. “Thankfully we finished it off well.”
He paced the innings, especially after being reprieved on 26 when Saif Hassan dropped his catch in deep midwicket off legspinner Aminul Islam (1-30).
Zaman brought up his seventh half-century off 40 balls and then finished the game off on his own, as Pakistan got to 109-2.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-15) and Shadab Khan (2-22) caused the damage to Bangladesh amid Najmul Hossain’s resistance after captain Mahmudullah opted to bat first.
Najmul struck 40 off 34, hitting five fours.
Afridi, replacing Hasan Ali, continued his habit to strike in the first over as he trapped Saif Hassan leg-before for duck in the fifth ball.
Naim Sheikh edged Mohammed Wasim’s delivery to first slip for 2 in the second over, leaving Bangladesh at 5-2.
Afif Hossain flicked Afridi to six over backward square leg in the first ball he faced.
He also cut Wasim past point for a boundary as Bangladesh appeared to be in control.
Najmul Hossain Shanto at the other end recovered from his vulnerable start to dominate bowlers.
But Shadab Khan stifled the innings and brought an end to the 46-run partnership when Afif’s premeditated reverse paddle cost his wicket for 20.
Najmul chipped in the air to give Shadab, who dived to his left to take an excellent catch, his second wicket.
Haris Rauf in between took the wicket of Mahmudullah, edging to wicket-keeper for 12, as the home team was 82-5 in 14th over.

McIlroy back on top in Dubai after risky gamble

McIlroy back on top in Dubai after risky gamble
  • McIlroy’s boldness saved him at least one shot on Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course
DUBAI: A gutsy shot by Rory McIlroy on the par-3 17th hole helped him wrest back the lead after Saturday’s third round of the DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event of the European Tour.
McIlroy faced an impossible-looking chip shot from the rocks in the hazard. A penalty drop looked like the best option, but the Northern Irishman decided to take on the very risky shot, and nearly holed the return chip thereafter for a par.
It was a bogey eventually, but McIlroy’s boldness saved him at least one shot on Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course.
And then, the par-5 18th hole, which so cruelly denied him sole lead after the second round with a double bogey, enabled him to climb up to the pole position when McIlroy made a birdie for a round of five-under-par 67 and finished on 14-under-par total.
England’s Sam Horsfield, coming behind him as sole leader on 14-under par, could only make a bogey from the fairway bunker and dropped to 13-under par, one behind McIlroy.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntire and Sweden’s Alexander Bjork were tied third at 12-under par. Collin Morikawa, who is almost certain to become the first American winner of the Race to Dubai, moved into a tie for fifth place alongside joint overnight leaders Shane Lowry of Ireland, American John Catlin and Denmark’s Joachim Hansen.
McIlroy started with a bogey, but that just seemed to have woken him up as he made six birdies in the next 12 holes.
“I’m looking forward to the final round. I’m right where I want to be. I want to be contending on Sundays in golf tournaments, and feel like I’m back to playing the way I should and the way that will get me back contending. So, I’m excited to go out there and try to pick up another one,” said McIlroy, winner of the tournament in 2012 and 2015.
Talking about the shot on the 17th, he said: “Harry (his caddie) was pleading with me not to hit it. I had a similar shot in Boston a couple years ago playing with Tiger (Woods) and the ball went straight behind me into the water and I had to go back into the drop zone.
“I could have looked very silly with that shot. But I just didn’t feel like it was as risky as the one in Boston. So, I thought, let’s take it on. It’s going to be an easier four if I can get it where I thought I could get it to. That’s what happened and the chip nearly went in for a three.”

Interim manager Tindall hopeful Howe will be in dugout for next Newcastle match

Newcastle United assistant head coach Jason Tindall shakes hands with Brentford manager Thomas Frank after the match. (Reuters)
Newcastle United assistant head coach Jason Tindall shakes hands with Brentford manager Thomas Frank after the match. (Reuters)
Newcastle United assistant head coach Jason Tindall shakes hands with Brentford manager Thomas Frank after the match. (Reuters)
  • Howe missed Newcastle's 3-3 draw with Brentford due to a positive COVID-19 test result
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe could yet return to the Newcastle United dugout for next weekend’s Premier League trip to Arsenal despite testing positive for COVID-19, his assistant Jason Tindall said Saturday.

Howe missed Newcastle's 3-3 draw with Brentford, scheduled to be his first game in the home dugout, after returning a coronavirus positive on Friday.

UK COVID-19 protocols state that Howe must quarantine for 10 days from the positive test or from when symptoms first started, which many thought would rule him out of the Emirates encounter.

But Tindall remains hopeful his boss might return in London, depending on the word of the club’s medical staff.

“Hopefully we can have Ed back before the Arsenal game,” he said.

“We’re just waiting on the doctor for that. That’s a little bit out of our hands and control. Ed will be a big influence on how we prepare.”

On the performance itself, in which United came from behind twice but still failed to win at the 12th attempt this campaign, Tindall believes there's something to build on.

“We’ll review this game back first and foremost before we’re back in training. And then, once that’s been reviewed back, we’ll give the feedback to the team. Then preparation and focus then becomes on Arsenal,” he said.

“There were a lot of positives to take from the performance from an attacking perspective.

“To have 23 shots, nine on target, I think there are a lot of positives to take.

“Obviously we conceded three goals and we are disappointed with them but we will look at that and look to put that right in the changing room.”

Howe watched the game via live feed from his Newcastle Quayside hotel room, sending regular messages through recently appointed coach Stephen Purches.

While doing his best to impact things on Tyneside, Howe could do little about results elsewhere with three of the bottom six winning and United dropping back to the foot of the Premier League table.

Tindall said: “When you look at that performance it certainly doesn't warrant us being bottom of the table.

“We just need to focus on ourselves, do what we need to do to be successful.

“There has been a lot of work done on the training field to make us better, but there is a lot more to be done.”

Messi scores his first league goal for Paris Saint-Germain

Messi scores his first league goal for Paris Saint-Germain
  • Messi sealed PSG's win in the 87th minute from Mbappe's pass at the end of a counterattack
  • Messi had failed to find the net in five previous Ligue 1 appearances
PARIS: Lionel Messi scored his first goal in the French league and Kylian Mbappe grabbed the fastest goal of his career as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 3-1 on Saturday.
Messi sealed PSG’s win in the 87th minute from Mbappe’s pass at the end of a counterattack. After receiving the ball, the Argentina star quickly advanced near the edge of the box, dribbled past a defender and curled one of his signature left-footed shots past Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont.
Messi, who joined from Barcelona this summer, had already scored three Champions League goals for his new team but had failed to find the net in five previous Ligue 1 appearances.
The win extended PSG’s lead over second-place Lens to 13 points as the nine-time champions maintained their unbeaten record at home this season. Lens is in action on Sunday at Brest.
Ahead of a trip to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino started with the trio of attacking stars, Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.
PSG got the perfect start as the home side needed less than two minutes to take the lead, with Mbappe scoring his seventh goal of the season.
The home side made the most of a poor clearance from Nantes defenders as Leandro Paredes unleashed a 25-meter half-volley that Mbappe deflected past Lafont. According to Opta’s statistics, it was PSG’s fastest league goal since May 2017, and Mbappe’s fastest goal in his professional career.
PSG dominated proceedings, monopolized possession and came close to doubling its lead in the 18th minute but Lafont’s firm hand denied Messi’s effort from Neymar’s cross.
The Nantes goalkeeper was decisive a few minutes later to block a low shot from Mbappe, then stopped a fine effort from Neymar near the half-hour mark. Another superb save from the 22-year-old ‘keeper frustrated Messi in the 38th after he played a one-two with Marco Verratti and breached the Nantes defense only to see his left-footed shot parried away.
The match was more balanced after the interval as Nantes played more aggressively. PSG was reduced to 10 men in the 65th after goalkeeper Keylor Navas received a red card for a clumsy foul outside the penalty box on Ludovic Blas, who was running alone toward the goal.
Nantes pushed hard for an equalizer and was finally rewarded for its efforts when Randal Kolo Muani beat the offside trap to level the scoring in the 76th. The forward first saw his header denied by Navas’ replacement Sergio Rico, but followed up his effort with a clever backheel touch that crossed the goalline.
Nantes was unlucky when Dennis Appiah lobbed his own goal as he tried to intercept a low pass from Messi, instead deflecting the ball into the back of the net, before Messi opened his French league account.

