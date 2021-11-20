Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1

You are here

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry and Augsburg's Brazilian defender Amaral Borduchi Iago vie for the ball during their Bundesliga match in Augsburg on Friday.
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

  Augsburg held on to stun the Bundesliga leader with a 2-1 win in their Bavarian derby Friday
Bayern had won 16 of their previous 20 meetings
  • Bayern had won 16 of their previous 20 meetings
AP

BERLIN: This time, another goal from Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough for Bayern Munich.
Augsburg held on to stun the Bundesliga leader with a 2-1 win in their Bavarian derby Friday to climb out of the relegation zone.
It was only Augsburg’s third win in 21 league games against its powerful southeastern neighbor, which fell to its second defeat of the season. Bayern had won 16 of their previous 20 meetings.
Augsburg started with intent, playing at pace and not allowing the visitors any time to settle. The home team challenged for every ball and forced Bayern’s stars into mistakes.
Mads Pedersen got the deserved opener in the 23rd minute when he let fly inside the far corner after Lucas Hernandez could only deflect a cross into his path.
The home fans were celebrating again in the 35th, when André Hahn met Iago Amaral Borduchi’s cross with a thumping header past Manuel Neuer after Marcel Sabitzer lost the ball in midfield.
But Lewandowski pulled one back almost immediately afterward, set up by Thomas Müller on his 600th competitive game for Bayern. It was the Poland star’s 14th goal in 12 league games this season.
Augsburg’s intensity dropped somewhat in the second half, when Lewandowski fired a good chance over.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann brought on Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies in the 52nd to give his team more attacking threat, then Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the final 20 minutes.
But his team missed other chances to equalize even as Augsburg dropped further back, and Borussia Dortmund can cut Bayern’s lead to a point if it manages to beat Stuttgart at home on Saturday.

Updated 42 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Positive virus test scuppers Howe’s debut as Newcastle manager
Updated 42 min 11 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Eddie Howe will miss what should have been his first match as Newcastle manager, at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, after testing positive for Covid-19.
“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be there with you all at St. James’ Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate,” Howe told Newcastle’s website on Friday.
“I’d like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn’t derailed our preparations for what is an important game.”

The 43-year-old former Bournemouth manager added: “I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch.”
Assistant coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle in Howe’s absence, the club said.
Newcastle are still searching for a first Premier League win of the season but there is renewed optimism at the northeast side following a recent Saudi-led takeover.

Shane Lowry, John Catlin, Sam Horsfield tied for lead at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Shane Lowry had a solid second day of the DP World Tour Championship to take a share of the lead at the halfway point. (Supplied)
Shane Lowry had a solid second day of the DP World Tour Championship to take a share of the lead at the halfway point. (Supplied)
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

Shane Lowry, John Catlin, Sam Horsfield tied for lead at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Shane Lowry had a solid second day of the DP World Tour Championship to take a share of the lead at the halfway point.
  • Lowry began the day on three-under-par and made five birdies and an eagle
  • The second day of action at Jumeirah Golf Estates was watched by thousands of spectators as the tournament hosted its first Ladies Day
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Shane Lowry and John Catlin stormed up the leaderboard to hold a share of the lead alongside Sam Horsfield with overnight leader Rory McIlroy a stroke behind at the half-way stage of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

On the second day of the European Tour’s season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Ireland’s Lowry and America’s Catlin were among the biggest movers of the day with both climbing 14 places after carding 65.

Lowry began the day on three-under-par and made five birdies and an eagle while Catlin managed eight birdies and a bogey in his 18 holes. They are joined at the top by England’s Horsfield who, despite back-to-back bogies, made seven birdies.

Speaking after his round, Lowry said: “I feel like my game is in good shape and I feel I know my way around this place and I know how to play here. So, I’m happy to be at the top of the leaderboard and looking forward to going again.”

Catlin, said winning the competition on Sunday would make a huge difference to his life. He said: “I’m very pleased to get off to a good start. This is a very challenging golf course and every single shot has to be executed almost to perfection and it was nice to get some good shots. To get the win would be a life-changer, it’s probably the biggest event we have out here and to win that would be truly special.”

McIlroy had the chance to build on his solid opening day’s 65 and two-shot overnight lead but despite five birdies, a bogey on the 10th and a double bogey on the last proved costly. Sitting at nine-under means the Northern Irishman is now tied fourth alongside Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, who shot 67 for the day.

Collin Morikawa remains in contention to secure the Race to Dubai title, matching his opening round score of 68, trailing the lead by two shots.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Brendan Lawlor opened with an impressive two under par round of 70 to take a two shot lead in the European Disabled Golfer’s Association (EDGA) Dubai Finale.

Lawlor mixed six birdies with four bogeys on the Earth Course as he seeks his third victory of the five-event series. He will take a two-stroke advantage over Englishman Mike Browne and Canadian Kurtis Barkley going into Saturday’s final round.

The second day of action at Jumeirah Golf Estates was watched by thousands of spectators as the tournament hosted its first Ladies Day. Throughout the day, ladies had the chance to enjoy a wide range of activities including taking part in a special golf clinic as well as winning prizes.

Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate

Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate

Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate
  • The German club said Friday unvaccinated Kimmich would miss the team’s game at Augsburg
  • Kimmich previously caused a furor in Germany for voicing his reservations about getting vaccinated
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is in quarantine again.
The German club said Friday that the unvaccinated Kimmich would miss the team’s game at Augsburg. Although Bayern didn’t give any more details, the 26-year-old Kimmich is also a doubt for the team’s Champions League game at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Thursday that Kimmich missed training that day because he had contact with a person suspected of having the coronavirus.
Kimmich also had to isolate last week and missed Germany’s final World Cup qualifier after having contact with Bayern teammate Niklas Süle, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Süle and Josip Stanišić, who tested positive for the virus after returning from international duty with Croatia, are also in quarantine. Stanišić was fully vaccinated and had also previously contracted COVID-19.
Kimmich previously caused a furor in Germany for voicing his reservations about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccine opponents seized on his comments to further their cause, while medical experts expressed their dismay as the number of infections continued to climb.
“There are very good fact-based arguments to answer his questions and doubts,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
Kimmich’s reticence to get vaccinated means he faces a longer quarantine period than a fully vaccinated player.
Nagelsmann, who is vaccinated but recently missed four Bayern games because of his own coronavirus infection, refused to directly criticize Kimmich for his stance, despite it now affecting his availability for the team.
“I get on quite normally with them, they’re not bad people for me,” Nagelsmann said of the unvaccinated players.
Kimmich could miss Bayern’s game against Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 4.
“That is a fact,” Nagelsmann said Thursday. “I think that the players who are not vaccinated understand that the risk of missing games or training sessions is much greater as an unvaccinated person than as a vaccinated person. I don’t think I need to make that clear to a player. It’s obvious.”
Bayern state premier Markus Söder, who is a fan of the team, also appealed for unvaccinated players to get vaccinated.
“Any player who does not agree to go down this route will not be doing his club any favors, nor the sport, in the end,” Söder said.
Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s disease control agency, said the country is in a “nationwide state of emergency” because surging coronavirus infections have already overstretched some hospitals and intensive care wards. Infections topped 50,000 for the third straight day on Friday.

Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League
  UEFA upheld Atlético's request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

NYON, Switzerland: Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.
UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atlético’s request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.
Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atlético’s 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.
Atlético hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.
Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner.

Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus
  • Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive
  • The midfielder will miss the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.
Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated.
The midfielder will miss the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday as well as the Champions’ League group game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
“Hopefully the symptoms will be minor and what’s important is he comes back,” Guardiola said. “When he comes back and is negative, he will start again to train with us as soon as possible.”
De Bruyne played for Belgium at home against Estonia on Saturday and at Wales on Tuesday.
Guardiola also said forward Jack Grealish and Phil Foden sustained injuries on duty with England’s national team. Grealish is set to miss the Everton game but Foden hasn’t been ruled out.

