US congressional delegation calls for end to political disagreements in Lebanon
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, right, meets with US congressmen Rep. Darrell Issa, left, and Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, center, in Beirut, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Cabinet sessions suspended since Oct. 12
  • PM Mikati planning talks with Pope Francis
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed the government’s commitment to implementing international resolutions and maintaining security and stability, as a US congressional delegation stressed the need to end political disagreements and focus on addressing the country’s economic and social crises.

Mikati expressed his appreciation for the US standing by Lebanon’s side and supporting the army. The delegation said it stood by Lebanon and supported the government.

President Michel Aoun told the visiting delegation that Lebanon had begun its journey out of the severe economic crisis by setting a program for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and reforms of the financial and banking systems.

Mikati announced on Friday that he would soon call for a Cabinet session to discuss more than 100 items on the Cabinet’s agenda.

Observers are counting on a meeting that will bring together Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Mikati on the sidelines of Monday’s Independence Day commemorations to make a breakthrough in the political crisis.

Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram said on Saturday: “There are positive signs that suggest that we are facing a real opportunity for an appropriate solution to hold Cabinet sessions again.”

But he made it clear that he could not talk about Information Minister George Kordahi, who has angered Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, with his comments on the war in Yemen and his refusal to resign over them.

“We support any solution that preserves Lebanon's ties, interests and sovereignty,” said Bayram. “We learned that Kordahi is ready to do what is in Lebanon’s best interest, through dialogue.”

Hezbollah has thwarted Mikati’s many attempts to hold Cabinet sessions, which have been suspended since Oct. 12, and several Hezbollah officials have stressed that the party stands firm in its conditions.

The party is refusing to make any efforts to resolve Lebanon's diplomatic and economic fallout with the Gulf states and insists on dismissing Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the investigation into the Beirut port blast.

Zafer Nasser, secretary-general of the Progressive Socialist Party headed by Walid Jumblatt, told Arab News: “The party has no information about a close political solution to the crises that Lebanon is experiencing. While we agree on the need to separate government and judiciary, it seems that the Shiite duo, i.e. Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, are insisting that the Cabinet should not convene before Bitar is removed, since Hezbollah believes the investigations are leading to implicate it in the Beirut port blast, regardless of whether or not this is true.”

Nasser said regional solutions were required to bridge the rift between Lebanon and the Gulf states, but that regional understandings had not yet been fruitful.

In a statement on Friday evening, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general Sheikh Naim Qassem demanded finding a solution for the entire judicial system, meaning the removal of Judge Suhail Abboud as the head of the Supreme Judicial Council. 

“The judicial scene in Lebanon is unhealthy,” Qassem said. This has nothing to do with a certain incident or a specific judge. This is about an entire judicial system that overlaps in an unusual way, and it must be reconsidered  — a solution must be found.”

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, said Saturday there was a “real opportunity” to resolve the Cabinet impasse and that those concerned should not waste it.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib has traveled to Moscow where he plans to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

The ministers are expected to discuss the issue of Syrian refugees and Russian aid, Russia's mediation to solve Lebanon's crises, and the possibility of employing Russian investments in the country.

Almarkazia news agency quoted a diplomatic source as saying: “Russia will consider the possibility of mediating between Lebanon and the Gulf states, but it would not like to take the issue upon itself and bear the consequences should its efforts fail.”

Bou Habib will be receiving satellite images from the day of the Beirut port explosion, upon Lebanon's request. Russia's space agency Roscosmos sent the images to Lavrov so he could hand them over to Bou Habib.

Mikati is scheduled to head to the Vatican on Wednesday to meet Pope Francis.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Hezbollah President Michel Aoun

Arab News

  • UN officials have been given assurances by senior Houthi officials that the men would be released
  • However, the two Yemeni men are still being detained by the militia
Arab News

LONDON: The British ambassador to Yemen called on the Houthis to immediately release two Yemeni UN employees who are being detained by the militia.

“The UK is alarmed by reports of detention of UN staff in Yemen,” Richard Oppenheim said on Saturday.“Aid workers must be allowed to do their work for the people of Yemen,” Oppenheim said.

One of the Yemeni men detained by the Houthis works for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and the other works for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. They were detained on Nov. 7 and Nov. 5 respectively.

UN officials were given assurances by senior Houthi officials that the men would be released, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday. However, they are still being detained.

The ambassador called on the Houthis to abide by international law and called the detention of the UN employees “unacceptable.”

Topics: UN UK Houthis Yemen Yemeni

Sudanese call for anti-coup protests as death toll rises to 40

Sudanese call for anti-coup protests as death toll rises to 40
AFP

  • Both the United States and African Union have condemned the deadly crackdown on protesters
  • On Saturday, hundreds of protesters rallied against the military in North Khartoum
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese anti-coup activists called for mass protests on Sunday, as hundreds held demonstrations denouncing the deadly crackdown which left 40 people killed since last month’s military takeover.
Both the United States and African Union have condemned the deadly crackdown on protesters and called on Sudan’s leaders to refrain from the “excessive use of force.”
Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on October 25 declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained the civilian leadership.
The military takeover upended a two-year transition to civilian rule, drew wide international condemnation and punitive measures, as well as provoking people to take to the streets.
Protests on Wednesday provoked the deadliest day so far, with the death toll standing at 16 after a teenager who had been shot died, medics said.
The independent Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said the 16-year-old had been shot “by live rounds to the head and the leg.”
Most of those killed on Wednesday were in North Khartoum, which lies across the Nile river from the capital, medics said.
On Saturday, hundreds of protesters rallied against the military in North Khartoum, building street barricades and setting tires on fire, an AFP correspondent said.
They chanted “no, no to military rule” and called for “civilian rule.”
During the unrest, a police station was set on fire, the correspondent said, adding that there were no police agents in the vicinity. It was not immediately clear who torched it.
The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) have urged protesters to keep up their campaign.
On Saturday, pro-democracy activists made online calls for mass anti-coup protests with a “million-strong march on November 21.”
The SPA is an umbrella of unions which were instrumental in the months-long demonstrations that led to the ousting of president Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019.
Dozens of protesters also rallied Saturday to mourn the latest deaths in North Khartoum, demanding “retribution” and a transition to civilian rule.
Police officials deny using any live ammunition and insist they have used “minimum force” to disperse the protests. They have recorded only one death, among demonstrators in North Khartoum.
On Friday, small groups of protesters rallied in several neighborhoods after prayers against the military coup.
In North Khartoum, they built barricades across roads as police forces sporadically fired tear gas until late at night to disperse them, witnesses said.
An AFP correspondent said police forces also frisked passers-by and carried out identification checks.
The SPA said security forces had also “stormed homes and mosques” there on Friday.
The US and African Union denounced the deadly crackdown.
“We call for those responsible for human rights abuses and violations, including the excessive use of force against peaceful protesters, to be held accountable,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
“In advance of upcoming protests, we call on Sudanese authorities to use restraint and allow peaceful demonstrations,” he added.
The African Union, which suspended Sudan after the coup, also condemned “in the strongest terms” Wednesday’s violence.
AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat called on Sudan’s authorities “to restore constitutional order and the democratic transition” in line with a 2019 power-sharing deal between the military and the now-deposed civilian figures.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for the release of reporters detained while covering anti-coup protests including Ali Farsab who it said was beaten, shot, and detained by security forces on Wednesday.
“Sudanese security forces’ shooting and beating of journalist Ali Farsab make a mockery of the coup government’s alleged commitment to a democratic transitional phase in the country,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s MENA program coordinator.
Sudan has a long history of military coups, enjoying only rare interludes of democratic rule since independence in 1956.
Burhan, the top general, insists the military’s move “was not a coup” but a step “to rectify the transition” as factional infighting and splits deepened between civilians and the military under the now-deposed government.
He has since announced a new ruling council in which he kept his position as head, along with a powerful paramilitary commander, three senior military figures, three ex-rebel leaders and one civilian.
But the other four civilian members were replaced with lesser known figures.

Topics: Sudan Anti-coup protests

US congressmen in Lebanon over crippling economic crisis

US congressmen in Lebanon over crippling economic crisis
AP

  • The delegation is to report to President Joe Biden and the Congress and propose ways to help the Lebanese
  • Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement
AP

BEIRUT: A group of US congressmen held meetings Saturday with Lebanon’s top leaders during a fact-finding mission to the Middle East nation roiled by an unprecedented economic crisis.
The delegation is to report to President Joe Biden and the Congress and propose ways to help the Lebanese. The country’s new government, in place since September, has struggled to kick off reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.
The US team includes Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, and also Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, as well as Edward Gabriel, head of the Washington-based American Task Force for Lebanon. The three, who arrived Friday and are to spend three days in Lebanon, first met with President Michel Aoun.
Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. The international community has said it will only help the small nation once it implements wide reforms and tackles widespread corruption.
Gabriel told the local Al-Jadeed TV that the congressmen are in town “to see firsthand” what is going on in Lebanon and that he hoped they would “come up with some new ideas” for ways the United States could help the Lebanese.
The delegation later met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati who thanked the US for standing by Lebanon and for its continuous support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, his office said.
Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019 and has been made worse by political bickering between rival groups who have failed to start reforms despite the fact that the crisis has thrown three quarters of the country’s 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.

Topics: Lebanon US congressmen Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Arab coalition destroys 13 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib

Arab coalition destroys 13 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib
Arab News

  • Operations were also carried out on Yemen’s western coast to support maritime forces and protect civilians
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Saturday that it had destroyed 13 Houthi military targets in an operation against the militia in the governorates of Sanaa, Saada, and Marib.

The targets included weapons depots, air defense systems, and equipment to launch drones.

Earlier on Saturday, the coalition said it had killed over 70 Houthis and destroyed 11 military vehicles in strikes on the provinces of Marib and Al-Bayda during the last 24 hours.

Operations were also carried out on the western coast of the country to support maritime forces and protect civilians, the coalition added.

The operations on the western coast targeted a command and control center, a location for storing and directing drones, and supply points.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Arab Coalition Sanaa saada Marib

Al-Azhar grand imam: Prince Charles a 'fair Western voice' on Islam

Al-Azhar grand imam: Prince Charles a 'fair Western voice' on Islam
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb: “I found in him a wise and responsible leader”
  • Prince Charles and his wife paid an official visit to Egypt this week
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb has expressed his happiness at meeting Britain’s Prince Charles.
“I was pleased to meet Prince Charles at (Egypt’s) Al-Azhar Mosque, and I found in him a wise and responsible leader, and a fair Western voice in his talk about Islam and Muslims,” Al-Tayeb tweeted.
“We discussed the importance of promoting interfaith dialogue, the climate change crisis, and the need to find radical solutions to reduce its danger.”

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit Al-Azhar Mosque, accompanied by the Grand Imam, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during their tour of the Middle East, in Cairo, Egypt, November 18, 2021. (Reuters)


Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, toured the mosque campus accompanied by Al-Tayeb.
Prince Charles discussed with professors and students their ideas about interfaith harmony and tolerance.
He and Camilla arrived in Cairo on Thursday for a two-day visit, and were received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his wife. Prince Charles also met with Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II.
Gareth Bailey, Britain’s ambassador to Cairo, tweeted: “From the splendor of the pyramids, to the wonders of the new Library of Alexandria, I thank their Royal Highnesses for coming here. I thank our Egyptian hosts for the warm welcome.”

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb (L), receives Britain's Prince Charles (R), Prince of Wales, and Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, upon their arrival at the mosque in Cairo on November 18, 2021. (AFP)


This is the second official visit of Prince Charles and his wife to Egypt. Their first was in 2006, as part of a world tour that included Saudi Arabia, with the aim of promoting interfaith understanding and tolerance, supporting environmental initiatives, and encouraging sustainable job opportunities and training for youths.
He also visited Egypt in August 1981 with the late Princess Diana for their honeymoon, and were received by the late President Anwar Sadat and his wife.

Topics: Prince Charles Al-Azhar Cairo Egypt Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

