Saudi specialists help transform clever ideas into commercial successes

JEDDAH: Six Saudis with big ideas aim to help innovators and entrepreneurs bridge the gap between initial concept and the commercialization of products in Saudi Arabia, with the goal of transforming the sector in the Kingdom.
Sarah Algheithy, Hussam Al-Nammary, Sami Barnawi, Sadeq Alnemer, Ismail Alrawi and Ali Alsudairi founded Sustainable Innovations in 2017. The business focuses on solving problems for clients by offering holistic in-house solutions. Their shared passion for the work, along with their technical, mechanical and business expertise, provided the foundation for their company to create its own products and provide start-to-finish product development services.
The initial idea struck them when they worked together on a project to develop a solar-powered car.
“Through this project, we realized that we have the passion and the capability to transform ideas into products that could hit the market and be commercialized,” Algheithy, a renewables engineer, told Arab News.
Aware of the challenges that can arise in translating product ideas into commercial success, the co-founders set out to help bridge the gaps in ways that have a positive impact on the Saudi economy.
“This is the kind of value we want to bring to the Kingdom,” said Algheithy. “We believe that by increasing the number of products we are developing in the Kingdom, we will help to change the Saudi economy to a more knowledge-based economy.”
Sustainable Innovations provides three services — product development, technical consultation and knowledge transfer — in three main categories: The internet of things, renewable energy and materials.
Each of the co-founding engineers is a specialist in their field, and each project they work on is tailored to the needs of the client so that they can integrate the resulting solutions into their businesses and enjoy the economic benefits.
In addition to working with clients, Sustainable Innovations also develops its own in-house products based on gaps in the market identified by its business team.
