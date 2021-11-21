Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan

You are here

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co., got the Saudi ministry of finance approval to restructure the company’s remaining loans worth SR3 billion riyals, it said in a filing.

The restructuring deal includes the conversion of SR1.5bn of the total existing loan into a new Shariah-compliant subordinated perpetual instrument, as well as the maturity extension of the remaining SR1.5bn to 31 March 2031, the company known as JODC said.

Khalid Al-Amoudi, CEO of JODC, said in a statement: “This is a major milestone for our capital structure optimization plan that will set us on a more sustainable course towards completing the Jabal Omar masterplan. Our immediate focus remains on executing the financial transformation plan to support the completion of the outstanding phase. With the gradual reopening of the Kingdom to pilgrims post Covid-19, and our now more stable financial position, we are more confident in our ability to ramp up operations and construction mobilization on site."

This agreement will have the following immediate impact on the company’s financials and long-term position:

  • Reduces the Company’s total liability by SAR 1.94 billion
  • Over SAR 440 million in outstanding interest payment that has been waived will be reflected in Q4 2021 income statement
  • Deleveraging its balance sheet and improving its debt-to-equity ratio
  • Improving its cashflow profile, enabling the Company to meet its other debt obligations
  • Reducing its total debt servicing levels, enabling the Company to put the funds towards more value-enhancing use
  • Improving the Company’s capital structure, enabling it to optimize the funding mix required for the completion of the outstanding phases of the masterplan


 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, Tadawul, seeks to raise up to SR3.8 billion ($1 billion) from its public shares sale after setting the price range per share between SR95 and SR105.

Tadawul appointed SNB Capital as the lead manager, financial advisor, book-runner, Global Coordinator and underwriter for the initial public offering, while J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia, and Citigroup Saudi Arabia were appointed as financial advisors, book-runners, global coordinators and underwriters on the offering of 36 million shares of Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., it said in a filing today.

CAIRO/MOSCOW: The valuation of the Saudi PIF-backed US electric vehicle company, Lucid, increased to over $91 billion last week, surpassing Ford and General Motors.

A recent stock market rally added over $17 billion to its valuation, up 24 percent, Bloomberg reported.

The increase in shares comes after Lucid’s announcement to produce 20,000 vehicles in 2022.

This happened amid the growing demand for EVs, as more consumers consider adopting the technology.

Earlier, the stocks of the US automaker company, Rivian, jumped 15 percent, surpassing Volkswagen’s market value, while Tesla gained 4.1 percent.

Rivian has become the third-largest car company in terms of market capitalization, according to Bloomberg. Its value reached $150 billion. These two companies, along with Tesla, are among the top 10 largest automakers by market capitalization.

As of last Wednesday, Tesla, which is almost in a league of its own, took the lead with a market valuation of $1.06 trillion, significantly higher than the second-placed Toyota, which had a market cap of 29.66 trillion yen ($260 billion), according to data obtained from the Wall Street Journal.

Looking at their growth year-to-date, Tesla’s share price went up by 49 percent to close at $1,089 on Nov. 17, 2021, data from the New York Stock Exchange website showed.

Meanwhile, Lucid’s share skyrocketed by over 400 percent year-to-date to reach $52.55.

Rivian, which was recently listed in Nasdaq, saw its share price rise from $100.7 on Nov. 10 to $146 a week later, according to NYSE.

In another notable development for these companies, sales of EVs will almost double next year to 5.6 million, according to calculations made by BloombergNEF in collaboration with the COP26 conference.

Observing debt-equity ratios, Tesla and Lucid had much lower ratios when compared to their traditional counterparts, as they stood at 0.3 and almost zero in the case of Lucid respectively as of Sept. 30, 2021. Toyota and Volkswagen were more leveraged as their indicators were 0.97 and 1.45 respectively.

Meanwhile, American carmakers, General Motors, and Ford had even higher values as they reached 1.81 and 3.94 respectively.

The debt-equity ratio was calculated as total interest-bearing liabilities divided by total equity.

Hence, these two EV manufacturers did not rely as much on debt to obtain their assets. Concerning production levels, EV companies are also seeing some significant improvements in their operations and deliveries. Tesla’s total production for the nine months of 2021 rose year-on-year by 89 percent to reach 624,582 vehicles, the company’s latest quarterly report showed. This was more than double the comparable output level in 2019.

In addition, the number of deliveries experienced a stronger trend, going up by a yearly rate of 97 percent in the first three quarters of 2021 to stand at 627,572 automobiles.

Tesla’s market share was also nearing 2 percent by the third quarter of 2021 in the US and Canada following a market share of around 1 percent in the period between 3Q 2019 and 1Q 2020, a graph in the company’s latest quarterly earnings report showed.

Lucid is similarly experiencing an upturn in its operations. Reservations were greater than 13,000 by the end of this year’s third quarter but went up even further to be greater than 17,000 by Nov. 15, 2021. The company also had estimated bookings that exceeded $1.3 billion in value by the end of 3Q, Lucid said in a recent report.

The PIF-backed EV maker is also expected to expand its retail and service network into different regions to pursue a more globalized demand. The company wants to enter the Canadian market in the fourth quarter of this year, the European, Middle Eastern, and African market in 2022, and the Chinese market by 2023, the company added in its report.

However, in terms of profitability, EV companies still have some catching up to do with the other traditional automakers.

While Tesla’s net income surged six-fold to $3.2 billion for nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, this was still a lower profit when compared to other market leaders.

Volkswagen’s earnings after taxes for this period reached a much higher €11.4 billion ($12.9 billion). Moreover, General Motors’ net income attributable to stockholders was $8.28 billion while Ford’s net income was $5.7 billion.

Toyota, in a shorter period, made a higher net income when compared to Tesla as its net income reached 1,565 billion yen ($13.7 billion) in the six months ending on Sept. 30.

On the other hand, Lucid made a net loss of $1.53 billion for the nine months ending on Sept. 30, as it continued to grow its core operations.

Moreover, Tesla had a very high estimate for its price-earnings ratio, PER, for 2021, valued at 265.61 which might mean that either the company is overvalued or that investors are predicting high growth for the company. Due to its losses, Lucid had a negative PER ratio of -30.03.

Traditional automobile manufacturers that Arab News examined had much lower PERs. General Motors and Ford’s estimated values for 2021 were 9.89 and 10.85 respectively while Toyota's actual PER for 2021 was a higher 12.42.

Data concerning PERs were obtained from Nasdaq’s website.

Therefore, it seems that EV companies are becoming more attractive for stock market investors, evident through their skyrocketing share prices, but they are still relatively young companies that need some time to achieve their counterparts’ profitability positions.

Conflicting reports about smoke-free alternatives are main hurdle in quitting cigarettes, says survey

Conflicting reports about smoke-free alternatives are main hurdle in quitting cigarettes, says survey
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Conflicting reports about smoke-free alternatives are main hurdle in quitting cigarettes, says survey

Conflicting reports about smoke-free alternatives are main hurdle in quitting cigarettes, says survey
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Confusing information about smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes prevents a large number of smokers from kicking the butt, according to the findings of a global survey.

The survey of nearly 30,000 adults in 26 countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, found that too many adult smokers remain unaware that alternatives to cigarettes exist, are unable to access them, or are confused by conflicting information that prevents them from making an informed choice.

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 1 billion smokers in the world today, and this number is expected to stay steady until 2025.

The study, which was commissioned by Philip Morris International, was conducted by research firm Povaddo to measure the public’s awareness of smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes.

The international survey showed that despite the available science and research backing up smoke-free alternatives, there was public confusion surrounding these products, such as heated tobacco products or e-cigarettes.

Thirty-three percent of the respondents cited a lack of information about how these products differ from cigarettes and 35 percent said they were unsure about the science behind these new products.

The survey found that 32 percent of smokers have easier access to cigarettes and so don’t switch to alternatives.

Two thirds of adult smokers in the Kingdom, when surveyed on why they have not considered switching to smoke-free products, 62 percent said the lack of information about how these products differ from cigarettes, 41 percent cited uncertainty about the science, while 56 percent said having easier access to cigarettes, played a part in their consideration.

The survey revealed 97 percent of legal age smokers in the Kingdom surveyed who have switched to a smoke-free product and stopped smoking confirmed that having accurate information about how these products differ from cigarettes was an important factor in their decision.

In addition, 73 percent of current Saudi-based adult smokers said they would be more likely to switch to smoke-free products if they had clarity on how these products differ from cigarettes and the science behind them. Globally, of the adult smokers surveyed, this figure stood at 63 percent.

“The findings of the survey show there is confusion about smoke-free products. For those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke cigarettes, having access to evidence-based information about smoke-free products is critical,” said Tarkan Demirbas, area vice-president for the Middle East at Philip Morris International.

Dogecoin beats Bitcoin as the most-Googled cryptocoin in US

Dogecoin beats Bitcoin as the most-Googled cryptocoin in US
Updated 20 November 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Dogecoin beats Bitcoin as the most-Googled cryptocoin in US

Dogecoin beats Bitcoin as the most-Googled cryptocoin in US
Updated 20 November 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Dogecoin has overtaken Bitcoin in popularity in the US as it is the most searched cryptocurrency in the country’s 23 states, according to a research.

The research was conducted by the financial adviser The Advisor Coach to establish the cryptocurrency that each state wants to invest in based on searches.

Analysis of the Google Trends data revealed that Dogecoin had the highest number of states wanting to invest in the cryptocoin with a total of 23 states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii and New Jersey. The rise in interest can be partially attributed to the endorsement of Elon Musk who stated earlier in the year that Tesla would accept Dogecoin as a form of payment.

The research was conducted by the financial adviser The Advisor Coach to establish the cryptocurrency that each state wants to invest in based on searches.

Bitcoin was the second most popular with 10 states searching to invest in Bitcoin more than any other cryptocurrency, including Connecticut, Alaska, Mississippi, and New Hampshire.

A total of eight states want to invest in Ethereum the most, the third highest number in the research. States seeking to invest in Ethereum the most include Georgia, Louisiana, Virginia and Ohio.

Shiba Inu debuted 15 months ago and has grown astronomically, rising more than 14,000,000 percent. This leads it to be seven US states’ most searched for cryptocurrency to invest in, with states including California, New York, Texas and Nevada.

Lithium was the most popular cryptocurrency in one state — Pennsylvania. Cardano was also the most popular cryptocurrency in only one state — Colorado.

 

GM EV assembly plant becomes operational in Detroit

GM EV assembly plant becomes operational in Detroit
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

GM EV assembly plant becomes operational in Detroit

GM EV assembly plant becomes operational in Detroit
  • New facility will feed Middle Eastern market, says company
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Motors Factory ZERO EV assembly plant is now set to become operational at the former Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, the company said in a statement.

The “milestone” was achieved in less than two years after GM announced the massive $2.2 billion investment to fully renovate the facility to build a variety of all-electric trucks and sport utility vehicles.

“GM’s manufacturing expertise is key to achieving our all-electric future,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “This is a monumental day for the entire GM team. We retooled Factory ZERO with the best, most advanced technology in the world to build the highest quality electric vehicles for our customers.”

The new production process will feed one of two distinct strategic business pillars of GM Middle East — supplying the many EVs that will accelerate the regional future of mobility agenda across electrification, autonomy and connectivity, through a green circular economy.

“Regionally, the launch of Factory Zero strengthens our standing as a leader in the future of mobility. Majority of the nations in the Middle East are actively working to achieve their net-zero plan, most of which tackle transport solutions. This is promising when we look at the future adoption of our EV and AV portfolio, which are now a step closer to being on Middle Eastern roads, following the large-scale production to take place at Factory Zero,” said Luay Al-Shurafa, president and managing director at General Motors Africa and Middle East.

