Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF-owned National Water Company (NWC) announced on Sunday the signing of two contracts at SR579 million ($154 million) to manage the operation of water treatment services in the Central and Eastern clusters.

The first SR358 million contract was signed with Saudi Al-Khorayef Alliance and French Veolia to provide operation and maintenance for the Riyadh region.

The other SR221 million contract was signed with the Saudi Miahona Alliance, the French group Saur and the Philippine company Manila Water for the operation and maintenance of the Eastern Cluster.

"One of the most important foundations of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is the well-being of citizens and the quality of services provided, which gave rise to the National Water Strategy 2030,” NWC’s CEO, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mowkely, said.

“Based on this, the NWC strategy has been adopted and detailed plans have been developed to improve water services in the Kingdom with the participation of the private sector,” he added. 

Al-Mowkely said that the company is currently working on awarding management contracts for the remaining clusters, namely western, southern and northern ones, which will be completed by the end of December 2021.

Topics: National Water Co. Saudi Arabia

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bank AlJazira has opened up its tier 2 sukuk worth SR2 billion ($5.3 million), the bank said in a statement.


The launch began on November 21, 2021 and will run until December 31, 2021.

AlJazira Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia were appointed as the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the offer, the bank said.

Topics: economy

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank announced on Sunday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with HSBC Bank and Saudi British Bank to advance trade and export financing and credit insurance. 
The partnership is in line with Saudi EXIM Bank’s objectives to boost the export of Saudi products and services.
The bank’s CEO, Saad Alkhalb, said the collaboration with HSBC and SABB is a significant step toward achieving EXIM Bank’s goal to build effective partnerships with national and international financial institutions.

Topics: Saudi EXIM SABB HSBC exports

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
Updated 12 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
Updated 12 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi General Authority for Competition approved today the acquisition of Saudi’s fast-food chain Kudu Food and Catering Co. by Tahalof Al Tamm Investment Co., according to the authority's Twitter account. 

The authority had approved 101 acquisitions since the beginning of 2021, which is the highest number of approved acquisitions within one year the authority achieved since its establishment, Argaam reported, citing GAC’s spokesman, Saad Al Masoud. 

Topics: economy Saudi kudu Food

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: KKR & Co., an American global investment company, plans to buy all of Telecom Italia, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move aims at revamping the Italian telecommunications company that’s seen its market value fall more than 8 percent to €7.4 billion ($8.4 billion) this year.

The US company plans to separate out Telecom Italia’s network business in order to get a solid revenue stream from regulated tariffs, the sources said. 

Spokespeople for Telecom Italia and KRR declined to comment.

Topics: Telecom Italia KKR acquisition deal

El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds

El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds

El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds
  • The Latin American country also aims to build Bitcoin City near the Conchagua volcano
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

El Salvador plans to issue the world’s first sovereign $1 billion US dollar denominated 10-year Bitcoin bonds on the Liquid Network, Bloomberg reported citing the chief strategy officer of Blockstream. 

The so-called “volcano bond” is to be equally split between an allocation in bitcoin and Bitcoin mining infrastructure powered by geothermal energy in the region, Samson Mon explained. 

As demonstrated by Blockstream models, at the end of the 10th year of the bond, the annual percentage yield will be 146 percent due to Bitcoin’s projected appreciation, with Bitcoin expected to hit the $1 million mark within five years. 

The Latin American country also aims to build Bitcoin City near the Conchagua volcano, to provide energy for mining, Bloomberg reported citing president Nayib Bukele. 

The city will be free of income, property and capital gains taxes, with only 10 percent of value-added tax to fund city construction and services.

The ambitious plans will allow El Salvador to be “the financial center of the world” and “the Singapore of Latin America,” Mow said.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin bitcoin mining El Salvador South America bonds

