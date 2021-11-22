You are here

Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives

Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives
(Bahrain News Agency)
Reuters

Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives

Bahrain says it foiled planned attack, confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives
  Number of arrests not disclosed
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain security forces arrested a number of suspected militants ahead of a planned attack and confiscated weapons and explosives that had come from Iran, the interior ministry said on its official Twitter on Monday.
The ministry did not say how many people were arrested or specify their nationalities. It described them as “linked with terrorist groups in Iran” and said they were “plotting terrorist operations against security and civil peace.”
Bahrain, host to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and other international naval operations, has often accused Shiite Muslim Iran of seeking to subvert the Sunni-ruled kingdom, which has a Shiite majority. Iran has denied such charges.
Last year, Bahrain said it had foiled a “terrorist attack” backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

 

 

Arab coalition intensifies operations against Houthis in Marib, west coast

Arab coalition intensifies operations against Houthis in Marib, west coast
Arab News

Arab coalition intensifies operations against Houthis in Marib, west coast

Arab coalition intensifies operations against Houthis in Marib, west coast
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition said it launched 22 operations targeting the Houthi militia in Marib, and has killed more than 115 members of the group over the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya television said Monday. 

It also said it destroyed 16 military vehicles belonging to the group in Marib.

The coalition targeted the group with five operations in the west coast, where it destroyed sites which include facilities used for storing basaltic missiles.

Daesh recruit says she was 'groomed,' begs to return to UK

Daesh recruit says she was ‘groomed,’ begs to return to UK
Shamima Begum was 15 when she traveled to Syria to join Daesh. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Daesh recruit says she was ‘groomed,’ begs to return to UK

Daesh recruit says she was ‘groomed,’ begs to return to UK
  Shamima Begum found 'hell on earth' in Syria
  British govt has revoked her citizenship on national security grounds
Arab News

LONDON: A woman from the UK who joined Daesh at the age of 15 has said she was “groomed,” and has urged the government to allow her back into Britain to face trial.

Shamima Begum was 15 when she traveled to Syria to join Daesh alongside three friends from London.

While in Syria, she married a Dutchman who fought for the terrorist group and had three children with him, all of whom died.

Since the fall of the so-called caliphate, she has been living in the Kurdish-administered Al-Roj camp for Daesh families, and has had her British citizenship revoked.

In an interview with Sky News, Begum, now 22, begged to be allowed back into the UK, saying she is willing to face the questioning of authorities and insisting she never played a role in any of Daesh’s infamous atrocities.

She said she left London for the promise of paradise, but instead found “hell on earth.” Prior to traveling to Syria, she said she was groomed for “weeks and weeks and maybe even months and months. It wasn’t just a decision I made very quickly, it was a decision I thought about for a while.”

Begum added: “I didn’t hate Britain, I hated my life really. I felt very constricted, and I felt I couldn’t live the life that I wanted in the UK as a British woman.”

She said she feels increasingly unsafe in the camp, which aid agencies have warned is among the most dangerous places in the world.

Begum added that she is worried about recent arson attacks and accidental fires, which have claimed many lives — because her high profile could make her a target.

“For a long time (the camp) wasn’t violent but for some reason it’s become more scary to live here. Maybe the women have got tired of waiting for something,” she said.

The British government has stripped Begum of her citizenship — effectively stranding her in the camp — insisting that she could instead claim a Bangladeshi passport due to her ethnicity. The Bangladeshi government has made clear that she will never be allowed into the country.

Begum’s only hope is for the British government and people to sympathize with her plight and allow her home to face the judicial system.

Asked what she would do if she is never allowed back to the UK, she said: “There is no Plan B.”

While other European governments have begun to repatriate their citizens from Syrian camps, London has remained steadfast in its strategy of blocking as many people as possible from returning to the UK by revoking their citizenship.

The Home Office told The Guardian last week that British citizenship is “a privilege, not a right.”

A spokesperson said: “Deprivation of citizenship on conducive grounds is rightly reserved for those who pose a threat to the UK or whose conduct involves very high harm.”

Israel's Netanyahu faces key witness in court

Israel’s Netanyahu faces key witness in court
Reuters

Israel’s Netanyahu faces key witness in court

Israel’s Netanyahu faces key witness in court
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court on Monday to face a key prosecution witness in his corruption trial.
Netanyahu, who served as prime minister for 12 years until June, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in cases that center on alleged regulatory favors he awarded to media tycoons in return for positive press coverage and receipt of gifts, including cigars and champagne.
Netanyahu, now opposition leader, smiled under his black face mask as he walked into the Jerusalem District courtroom to hear the testimony of his former spokesman and close adviser Nir Hefetz, one of a small group of ex-aides to turn state’s witness against the country’s first premier to be criminally charged while still in office.
“Netanyahu spends at least as much as his time on media as he spends on security matters, including on matters an outsider would consider nonsense,” Hefetz told the court.
Netanyahu, 72, is not required to attend the trial hearings and he has made few court appearances. He made no comment to reporters as slogans shouted outside in the street by a cluster of his supporters wafted into the courtroom who faced off with a small group of anti-Netanyahu protesters.
Netanyahu’s trial has been a polarizing issue for Israelis. His loyal supporters bemoan it as a left-wing witch-hunt that targeted a popular right-wing leader, while his staunch critics hail it as the triumph of law over grave government corruption that had plunged Israel into two years of political turmoil.
After four inconclusive elections, Netanyahu’s former right-wing ally Naftali Bennett in June unseated Israel’s longest- serving leader by forming a patchwork coalition government of rightist, centrist, left-wing and Muslim Arab parties.

Blinken encourages Tunisia reform in talks with leader

Blinken encourages Tunisia reform in talks with leader
Reuters

Blinken encourages Tunisia reform in talks with leader

Blinken encourages Tunisia reform in talks with leader
  President Kais Saied and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed recent developments in Tunisia
Reuters

TUNIS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged Tunisia’s leader to make reforms to respond to Tunisians’ hopes for “democratic progress,” the US State Department said on Sunday, nearly four months after President Kais Saied seized political power.

Saied said last week he was working nonstop on a timetable for reforms to defuse growing criticism at home and abroad since he dismissed the Cabinet, suspended parliament and took personal power in July.

Last week, thousands of Tunisians protested near parliament in the capital, demanding he reinstate the assembly, while major foreign donors whose financial assistance is needed to unlock an International Monetary Fund rescue package for the economy have urged him to return to a normal constitutional order.

“The secretary encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia’s significant political, economic, and social challenges and to respond to the Tunisian people’s aspirations for continued democratic progress,” the State Department said in a statement about a call between Blinken and Saied.

It added that Blinken and Saied discussed recent developments in Tunisia, including the formation of the new government and steps to alleviate the economic situation.

A Tunisia presidency statement said earlier that the US would offer support to Tunisia once it has announced dates for political reform. Saied seized nearly all powers in July in a move his critics called a coup, a decade after the Arab Spring’s first and only successful pro-democracy uprising, before installing a new prime minister and announcing he would rule by decree.

Saied has defended his takeover as the only way to end governmental paralysis after years of political squabbling and economic stagnation, and he has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution.

New water protests hit Iran

New water protests hit Iran
AFP

New water protests hit Iran

New water protests hit Iran
  March comes 2 days after demonstrators converged on central city of Isfahan to vent their anger
AFP

TEHRAN: More than 1,000 Iranians marched Sunday toward the governor’s office in the western province of Chahar-Mahal Bakhtiari to demand a solution to water shortages, state media reported.

The march came two days after thousands of protesters converged on the central city of Isfahan to vent their anger after the lifeblood river dried up due to drought and diversion.

Footage broadcast by state television showed crowds of protesters marching in the streets of Shahr-e Kord, the provincial capital of Chahar-Mahal Bakhtiari.

They were heard chanting “it is forbidden to divert the water of Chahar-Mahal” and shouting slogans against “projects to transfer water to other regions.”

Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, including in the south.

Iran has also experienced regular floods in recent years, a phenomenon made worse when torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth.

Scientists say climate change amplifies droughts, and their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.

State television said Sunday’s protest come as wells, aqueducts and rivers have been drying up, including the Zayadneh Rood River that runs from the Zagros mountains in Chahar-Mahal Bakhtiari province to south of Isfahan city.

Last week, hundreds of farmers also rallied to protest the drying up of the Zayadneh Rood that has been depleted of water since 2000.

Earlier this month President Ebrahim Raisi promised to resolve water issues and said a committee would be formed to rehabilitate the river.

