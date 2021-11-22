You are here

Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse

Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse
The campaign aims to educate the public about the harm caused by sharing images or videos of child sexual abuse. (Supplied)
Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse

Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse
  Meta, formerly Facebook, with the UAE Digital WellBeing Council and the Ministry of Interior's Child Protection Center launches "Report it. Don't Share it."
DUBAI: The UAE’s Digital WellBeing Council, the Ministry of Interior’s Child Protection Center and Meta have launched a new campaign to tackle online child abuse, “Report it. Don’t Share it.”

The campaign aims to educate the public about the harm caused by sharing images or videos of child sexual abuse, and how to report such content.

Launched on World Children’s Day on Nov. 20, the campaign is based on research conducted earlier this year by Meta and experts on child exploitation, such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Prof. Ethel Quayle, a clinical psychologist who specializes in working with sex offenders and their victims.

“We are taking a research-informed approach to develop effective solutions that disrupt the sharing of child exploitation material,” said David Miles, Meta’s head of safety policy, EMEA.

In a statement, Meta said that much of the research on why people engage with child sexual abuse materials has involved evaluations of people’s psychological makeup. However, the company’s research “looks at behavioral signals from a fixed point in time and from a snapshot of users’ life on Meta’s platforms.”

Researchers evaluated 150 accounts that Meta reported to NCMEC for uploading child exploitation content in July and August of 2020 and January 2021, and found that more than 75 percent did not exhibit malicious content. Instead, these accounts appeared to share for other reasons, such as outrage or poor humor.

Meta said that it reports each individual instance of child exploitation content to NCMEC, including content the company has identified and removed before it was seen by anyone. The study also found that the majority of reports Meta sent to NCMEC had the same or visually similar content. About 90 percent of the images or videos of child sexual abuse analyzed in the study were found to be copies, rather than unique or new content.

In addition, just six pieces of visually distinct media were responsible for more than half of all child exploitative content that the company reported.

Based on this analysis, the company developed the campaign together with child safety partners to help reduce instances of such content being shared on its platforms.

“While this data indicates that the number of pieces of content does not equal the number of victims, one victim is one too many,” said Miles.

“Preventing and eradicating online child sexual exploitation and abuse requires a cross-industry approach, and Meta is committed to doing our part to protect children on and off our apps,” he added.

If someone feels a child is at risk, they are encouraged to report it to the Ministry of Interior’s Child Protection Centre Helpline on the phone number 116111. If someone sees an image or video on Facebook or Instagram of a child being abused, they are asked to report the photo or video to Meta and law enforcement.

Additionally, the campaign also warns people against sharing, downloading or commenting on any such content, as there could be criminal penalties associated with such actions.

“No matter the reason, sharing images or videos of child sexual abuse online has a devastating impact on the child depicted in that content. We are working with Meta to get a better understanding of how we can effectively disrupt sharing and prevent re-victimizing children, and also educating people on what they can do to report this crime,” said Abdul Rahman al-Tamimi, director of the Child Protection Center at the Ministry of Interior, United Arab Emirates.

CNN Marketplace Middle East highlights digital transformation in region

CNN Marketplace Middle East highlights digital transformation in region
  This month, CNN's Eleni Giokos, Jomana Karadsheh and Hadas Gold look at how technology and cognitive cities are transforming the region
DUBAI: CNN’s anchor and correspondent Eleni Giokos, international correspondent Jomana Karadsheh, and Jerusalem correspondent Hadas Gold are presenting this month’s CNN Marketplace Middle East exploring how technology is transforming the region.

The global show was extended to cover the business landscape in the Middle East region earlier this year.

Giokos presents the show from the annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where global leaders gathered last month to discuss innovations and solutions to pressing problems.

The biggest names in technology and innovation have been making their presence known in Saudi Arabia, as they look to the Middle East as their next frontier for growth. Karadsheh reports on how the Kingdom is attracting businesses to the Kingdom, with the construction of the world’s first cognitive city, NEOM.

Jonathan Bradley, CEO of NEOM Tech and Digital Holding, explained the concept of such a city: “When we go to a cognitive city, we mean one that is predictive, that is proactive — in other words, eliminates friction from your life.”

Bradley also talked about why he thinks companies are investing in Saudi Arabia. With 60 percent of Saudis under the age of 25, and cloud penetration growing at 40 percent year-on-year, “it’s a growth story,” he said.

In Dubai, Giokos met the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Al Olama to discuss the country’s digital transformation. He spoke about how advances in technology will affect people in the coming years: “We are going to see human beings be able to do their jobs better. They’re going to have a lot more time on their hands, and they’re going to be a lot happier; that is the ultimate goal.”

“Our goal as a government is to use all of these tools, whether it’s AI, blockchain, or any other technology to improve the human life in the UAE,” he said.

Gold visited Israeli company TytoCare, an on-demand medical service that allows consumers to bring the doctor’s office to their home. The company’s modular smart device allows people to perform eight types of medical exams at home and share the results with their health providers from anywhere, at any time.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down most in-person medical visits, Tytocare experienced exponential growth. CEO and co-founder Dedi Gilad explained the gap in the market that the company fills, saying that the company gets its edge from data analytics.

“We created for the first time this very basic, but (previously) inaccessible data. Those sound recordings of the heart, the lungs, the imaging of the ear, the throat, and so forth, were not existing in a digital way anywhere,” he told Gold.

Australian tycoon to help small publishers strike deals with Google, Facebook

Australia broke new ground with a law that requires the two tech giants to negotiate with Australian outlets for content. (File/AFP)
Australia broke new ground with a law that requires the two tech giants to negotiate with Australian outlets for content. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

Australian tycoon to help small publishers strike deals with Google, Facebook

Australia broke new ground with a law that requires the two tech giants to negotiate with Australian outlets for content. (File/AFP)
  Australian small publishers will get a leg up in their fight to secure licensing deals with Google and Facebook
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian small publishers will get a leg up in their fight to secure licensing deals with Google and Facebook after the country’s richest person said his philanthropic organization would seek a collective bargaining arrangement for them.
The Minderoo Foundation, owned by Andrew Forrest, chairman of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, plans to help 18 small publishers by applying to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on their behalf so they can negotiate together without breaching competition laws.
The move was welcomed by publishers including the Star Observer, Australia’s oldest LGBTQ title, which like some other small publishers did not get a deal with Facebook despite having secured a deal with Google.
Forrest’s extra clout as well as the differing approaches to small publishers by Google and Facebook could build momentum for the Australian government to intervene and set fees.
Australia broke new ground with a law that has since March required the two tech giants to negotiate with Australian outlets for content that drives traffic and advertising to their websites.
But while most major news providers have secured deals, many small publishers have been left out in the cold, criticizing Facebook in particular for its reluctance to take their calls.
Other publications that have secured deals with Google but not Facebook include TV broadcaster SBS, the main source of foreign language news, and the Conversation, which publishes public affairs commentary by academics.
The ACCC Chair Rod Sims has also on several occasions expressed concern about whether Facebook is approaching the law in the right spirit.
The law allows for Australia’s government to set fees if negotiations between tech giants and news providers fail, but at present rejected companies have been left with little recourse as they wait for the government to review the law next March as planned.
The 18 small publishers being helped include online publications that attract multicultural audiences and focus on issues at a local or regional level, Emma McDonald, director of Frontier Technology, a Minderoo Foundation initiative, said in a statement.
Google reiterated that “talks are continuing with publishers of all sizes.” Facebook said it “has long supported smaller independent publishers.”
The foundation’s move comes after ACCC late last month allowed a body representing 261 radio stations to negotiate a content deal.

WhatsApp pushes privacy update to comply with Irish ruling

In this file photo logo of WhatsApp is seen on a smart phone in New York. (AFP file photo)
In this file photo logo of WhatsApp is seen on a smart phone in New York. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

WhatsApp pushes privacy update to comply with Irish ruling

In this file photo logo of WhatsApp is seen on a smart phone in New York. (AFP file photo)
  With the update, users in Europe will see a banner notification at the top of their chat list that will take them to the new information
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

LONDON: WhatsApp is adding more details to its privacy policy and flagging that information for European users, after Irish regulators slapped the chat service with a record fine for breaching strict EU data privacy rules.
Starting Monday, WhatsApp’s privacy policy will be reorganized to provide more information on the data it collects and how it’s used. The company said it’s also explaining in more detail how it protects data shared across borders for its global service and the legal foundations for processing the data.
WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, now renamed Meta Platforms. With the update, users in Europe will see a banner notification at the top of their chat list that will take them to the new information.
WhatsApp is taking the action after getting hit with a record 225 million euro ($267 million) fine in September from Ireland’s data privacy watchdog for violating stringent European Union data protection rules on transparency about sharing people’s data with other Facebook companies.
The chat service said it disagreed with the decision, but it has to comply by updating its policy while it appeals. The update doesn’t affect how data is handled, and users won’t have to agree to anything new or take any other action.
Ireland’s Data Privacy Commission is the lead privacy regulator for WhatsApp under European Union rules because its regional headquarters is in Dublin.
WhatsApp was embroiled in a separate privacy controversy earlier this year when it botched a different update to its privacy policy that raised concerns users were being forced to agree to share more of their data with Facebook. That update sparked a backlash from users who switched to rival services like Telegram and Signal, an investigation by Turkey’s competition watchdog, a temporary German ban on gathering data, and a complaint by EU consumer groups.
A six-hour outage of Facebook services last month highlighted how vital WhatsApp has become for its more than 2 billion users worldwide.

Prominent journalist killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

Family members carry the body of Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, the director of government-owned Radio Mogadishu. (AFP)
Family members carry the body of Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, the director of government-owned Radio Mogadishu. (AFP)
Updated 21 November 2021
AFP

Prominent journalist killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

Family members carry the body of Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, the director of government-owned Radio Mogadishu. (AFP)
  The attack wounded two other people, a director at Somali National Television named as Sharmarke Mohamed Warsame and a driver
Updated 21 November 2021
AFP

MOGADISHU: A prominent Somali journalist who was a staunch critic of extremist group Al-Shabab was killed by a suicide bomber as he left a restaurant in the capital Mogadishu Saturday, officials and colleagues said.
Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the blast, which officials said killed Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, the director of government-owned Radio Mogadishu.
The attack wounded two other people, a director at Somali National Television named as Sharmarke Mohamed Warsame and a driver.
“May God bless my brother Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, he was a brave man the nation lost,” Somalia’s deputy information minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar said in a statement.
Government official Ismael Mukhtar Omar, also a colleague of the dead man, told AFP that police had confirmed that the blast had been caused by a suicide bomber.
“He came out of the restaurant and went into his car with a colleague after they had dinner and the suicide bomber ran onto the car window and detonated himself,” said another colleague Ali Mohamed.
Al-Shabab, which has been waging a violent insurgency against the country’s fragile government since 2007, claimed responsiblity for the attack in a statement, saying its fighters had long pursued the journalist.
Guled, also known as Abdiaziz Afrika, was well known for his interviews with Al-Shabab suspects detained by the Somali security forces, and his programs attracted large audiences inside and outside the country.
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, says Somalia remains Africa’s most dangerous country for media personnel with more than 50 killed since 2010.
The Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabab controlled the capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by African Union troops, but it still holds territory in the countryside and launches frequent attacks against government and civilian targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Controversial columnist Abdel Bari Atwan defies UK government ban, expresses sympathy for Hamas

Atwan, who is originally Palestinian and came to UK on asylum, said he doesn’t care if his sympathy led him to jail and appeared to making hidden threats to the British government. (Screenshot)
Atwan, who is originally Palestinian and came to UK on asylum, said he doesn’t care if his sympathy led him to jail and appeared to making hidden threats to the British government. (Screenshot)
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Controversial columnist Abdel Bari Atwan defies UK government ban, expresses sympathy for Hamas

Atwan, who is originally Palestinian and came to UK on asylum, said he doesn’t care if his sympathy led him to jail and appeared to making hidden threats to the British government. (Screenshot)
  Once a UK asylum seeker, now Atwan blames Britain for plight of Palestinians, justifies terror acts
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Defiant British columnist Abdel Bari Atwan appeared blatantly in contempt of a new British ruling which designated Hamas as an outlawed Palestinian terror group. 

Atwan, who is originally Palestinian and came to UK on asylum, said he doesn’t care if his sympathy led him to jail and appeared to making hidden threats to the British government.

“You are fueling our misery, you are fueling our anger. Shame on you, as Brits you created the Palestinian crisis, the Palestinian cause. You are the ones who expelled us from our land. You are the one who issued the Balfour Declaration,” Atwan said in his video response to the law.

“Welcome to terrorism,” he added.

The law was passed yesterday by Home Secretary Priti Patel who said “Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities.”

The organisation would be banned under the Terrorism Act and anyone expressing support for Hamas, flying its flag or arranging meetings for the organisation would be in breach of the law, the interior ministry confirmed. Patel is expected to present the change to parliament next week.

“I swear I wrote my will, I swear I am ready for this and know I am going to end up in prison,” the British-Palestinian editor wrote.

Known for his editorship of the London-based Al Quds Al Arabi newspaper, Atwan is now owner and publisher of the Rai Al Yawm website, which mainly revolves around his own controversial views regularly shared on YouTube. 

A long time resident of London, he is well known within Arab media circles. Having made his name working for the leading, moderate Saudi-owned Asharq Al Awsat before leaving to work at Al Quds. He is a regular commentator on Arab affairs on several British television and radio programs, and is often a guest on both main English language and Arabic services of BBC. 

While it is true that he is respected and idolized by some, Atwan’s views also made him many critics — particularly when comparing what he says in English versus what he argues in Arabic. 

Indeed, many observers criticized what they called the “Abdel Bari Atwan Syndrome” in the post 9/11 era. This was to indicate that he used to make anti-Al-Qaeda statements in English language media, but refer to the late terrorist leader Osama bin Laden as a “Sheikh” and a a resistance fighter during his repeated appearances on channels such as Al Jazeera Arabic. 

He once told Egypt’s ONtv TV channel in 2013 that bin Laden was “half a terrorist,” since his organization’s attacks against US forces in Saudi Arabia could not be considered terrorism.

“If you support the Palestinian resistance, you do not consider [Bin Laden’s attacks] terrorism. But if you are with America, Europe, and Israel, you do consider it terrorism,” Atwan said, adding that “It depends on your definition of terrorism.”

On another occasion Atwan said on Lebanese TV that if Iran attacked Israel he would “go to Trafalgar Square and dance with delight.”

More recently Atwan told Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated news channel Al-Mayadeen that “They [Israel] know very well that what happened in Kabul Airport will repeat itself at Ben Gurion Airport,” before adding that they “should listen to the advice of [Hezbollah Secretary General] Hassan Nasrallah and start learning how to swim, because their only option will be Cyprus, their only option will be the Mediterranean Sea.”

Atwan wasn’t immediately available to comment, however, one former colleague of his at Asharq Al Awsat said “it was always a shame to see such a rare editorial talent being wasted in voicing support to terror groups.” 

“There is nothing wrong with calling for resisting occupation or the liberation of occupied Palestinian lands, but to endorse a designated terror group that deliberately fires missiles at innocent women and children is neither resistance nor journalism. Someone of his fine calibre should know better,” the former colleague concluded.

