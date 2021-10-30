You are here

  • Home
  • What’s in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook identity switch

What’s in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook identity switch

Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Intagram, Whatsapp and Oculus. (REUTERS/Illustration photo)
Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Intagram, Whatsapp and Oculus. (REUTERS/Illustration photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2c54e

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

What’s in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook identity switch

What’s in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook identity switch
  • As Facebook metamorphosed into Meta, shares of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Meta Materials Inc. jumped 6 percent
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: Facebook may have unveiled its new identity at a glitzy event on Thursday, but shares of a lesser-known Canadian industrial materials company surged in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
As Facebook metamorphosed into Meta, shares of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Meta Materials Inc. jumped 6 percent in opening trades on the Nasdaq on Friday, following a 26 percent rise in after-hours trading. Facebook shares were up 1.6 percent.
Meta Materials’ stock has already been a favorite among retail investors using Reddit and social media, recording wild swings in recent months. It hit an all-time high of nearly $22 in June.

HIGHLIGHT

Meta Materials’ stock has already been a favorite among retail investors using Reddit and social media, recording wild swings in recent months. It hit an all-time high of nearly $22 in June.

The company, which specializes in designing materials used in a variety of industries including consumer electronics and aerospace, has a market value of $1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.
This is not the frst instance of shares reacting because of mistaken identities — Zoom Technologies jumped at the height of the pandemic, when the world flocked to the simiarly named video conferencing service.
But it was unclear whether just the similarity in names or a coordinated push by “meme-stock” investors — or both — was driving Meta Materials’ shares higher.




A woman holds a smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta. (REUTERS/Illustration)

“Is the (after-hours) price action real, or are people buying MMAT thinking they are getting Facebook for really cheap?” asked one user on a Reddit community dedicated to discussing Meta Materials’ stock, that was created this March.
Meta Materials CEO George Palikaras also appeared to get in on the fun on Thursday, tweeting: “On behalf of @Metamaterialtec I would like to cordially welcome @Facebook to the #metaverse.”
Palikaras pointed to a company announcement from Thursday about an upcoming online talk featuring executives from Meta Materials, Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) division and other companies, when Reuters emailed Meta Materials for comment.
Facebook’s name change was revealed at its virtual and augmented reality conference on Thursday.
Social media was abuzz with news of Facebook becoming Meta, with posts poking fun at the move receiving the most attention.
“Changing name to Meat,” burger chain Wendy’s said in a tweet liked by nearly 250,000 users. Twitter’s official handle wrote: “BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter,” garnering some 226,000 likes. 

Topics: Meta Materials Facebook social media Metaverse

Related

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
Media
Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
Metaverse is a futuristic notion for connecting people online that encompasses augmented and virtual reality. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’

Twitter shares advice for agencies, marketers at #TwitterGameplan

Twitter shares advice for agencies, marketers at #TwitterGameplan
Updated 29 October 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Twitter shares advice for agencies, marketers at #TwitterGameplan

Twitter shares advice for agencies, marketers at #TwitterGameplan
  • Virtual event offers insights and advises agencies on best approach to using the platform
Updated 29 October 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Twitter’s virtual #TwitterGamePlan unveiled insights and features for brands and agencies on why, when and how to use the global platform.

Among the insights shared during the event this month were the growth numbers of the platform, including a 38 percent year-on-year increase in tweet engagement and a 34 percent year-on-year increase in video watch time. In the past two years, the platform has tripled its growth of monetizable daily active users.

A recent Twitter survey also revealed that audiences are highly receptive to brands on the platform and that a 10 percent increase in conversation can increase brand sales revenue by up to 3 percent. Moreover, 91 percent of respondents said that they are looking for new brand launches on the platform.

“They (users) are not on Twitter to passively scroll through photos,” said Nour Osman, agency development manager, Twitter MENA. “Rather they are open, engaged and ready to discover what’s happening.”

As a result, people on Twitter also drive results, with brands twice as likely to hit their key performance indicators if their launch campaign is on Twitter. Launching on Twitter also leads to an average 83 percent lift in ad recall, an 18 percent lift in brand awareness and a 15 percent lift in message association.

The platform also made a case for reaching affluent audiences across key demographics, with data showing that Twitter users are 35 percent more likely than non-users to be affluent consumers, and over half (52 percent) of all tweets in the last year came from Gen Z audiences, said Osman.

FASTFACTS

* Tweet engagement has grown by 38 percent year-on-year. 

* Video watch time has increased by 34 percent year-on-year.

* Number of monetizable daily active users has tripled in the past two years.

* 91 percent of Twitter users are looking for new brand launches on the platform.

* Launching on Twitter leads to an average 83 percent lift in ad recall, 18 percent lift in brand awareness and 15 percent lift in message association.

When it comes to content approach, Twitter advised brands to use multiple formats, with a Nielsen Brand Effect study showing that the use of more than three ad formats increases the probability of campaign success.

Fahdah Al-Arifi, CEO of digital marketing agency Nawafth, gave the example of a recent campaign that focused on building awareness and driving investment.

Knowing that 70 percent of Saudis use Twitter, the agency used the platform’s Video Card featuring a call to action, which drove audiences to the client’s website. “Through the campaign we attracted 7,000 new investor registrations, resulting in 32 new POs totaling SR52 million ($14 million) for SMEs,” she said.

Maksim Kaljakin, customer success partner, Twitter EMEA, outlined the below key takeaways for success on the platform.

Remember that connecting with the conversation is not simply diving in on a new topic because everybody else is. Do your research, and join it naturally once you and your brand are comfortable with the topic.

Set your campaign objectives in advance, as this will guide you when selecting ad formats and content creation.

Make sure to test every aspect of the campaign to find a sweet spot before running it, and optimize campaigns using the performance campaign ABC’s: Audience, bids and creatives.

Topics: media social media Twitter

Related

Facebook, Google, Twitter face grilling by British lawmakers
Media
Facebook, Google, Twitter face grilling by British lawmakers
Twitter avoids revenue hit from Apple privacy changes
Media
Twitter avoids revenue hit from Apple privacy changes

Shahid VIP, PUBG Mobile team up in first-of-kind partnership

Shahid VIP, PUBG Mobile team up in first-of-kind partnership
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Shahid VIP, PUBG Mobile team up in first-of-kind partnership

Shahid VIP, PUBG Mobile team up in first-of-kind partnership
  • New linkup will target consumers who game, watch content simultaneously
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Shahid VIP, the premium, subscription-based service of Shahid, has linked up with PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular games, in a first-of-its-kind partnership.

New customers signing up to Shahid VIP until Nov. 28 will be eligible to receive a free PUBG Mobile elite pass, points, or a gift item if they use the unique link www.shahid.net/pubgmobile.

The elite pass is used to unlock rewards in the game and is considered to be a valuable item to any PUBG Mobile gamer. The partnership marks the first time PUBG Mobile has offered its elite pass to any partner.

Additionally, until Oct. 30, PUBG Mobile gamers will be able to claim a one-month subscription gift to Shahid VIP via their in-game event.

With millions of mobile gamers in the region, and PUBG Mobile being one of the most popular mobile games, Shahid VIP has announced the partnership as a means of offering a new value proposition to a segment of consumers who enjoy gaming and watching content at the same time.

As part of the partnership, PUBG Mobile’s new mini-series “Crew Unknown” has also been made available on Shahid. The short-form comedy series, which includes special appearances by Mohammed Tharwat, Mirna Jamil, and Utaka, follows the adventures of a crew who make the game come to life every day.

The partnership between Shahid and PUBG Mobile will see additional promotions and collaborations that will be announced next year.

Topics: PUBG

Related

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players
Media
PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players

Saudi companies among winners of KAUST ‘Shaping the Future of Media’ challenge

Saudi companies among winners of KAUST ‘Shaping the Future of Media’ challenge
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi companies among winners of KAUST ‘Shaping the Future of Media’ challenge

Saudi companies among winners of KAUST ‘Shaping the Future of Media’ challenge
  • Held in partnership with Asbar World Forum, the grand prize for the competition was SR300,000 ($80,000)
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

The three winners of the “Shaping the Future of Media” challenge organized by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology were announced on Thursday.

Held in partnership with Asbar World Forum, the competition, which had a grand prize of SR300,000 ($80,000), attracted the participation of regional and international companies specializing in innovation to solve the most pressing challenges facing media systems.

The British software company, Factmata, came first, using artificial intelligence to identify harmful content on the internet. Two Saudi companies, Gherbal and Sahafa, took second and the third places. Gherbal developed a tool to detect spam emails and eliminate wave interference to create a smooth experience in social networks. Sahafa created technology to assist journalists in developing high-quality content based on accurate information.

FASTFACTS

The British software company, Factmata, came first, using artificial intelligence to identify harmful content on the internet.

Two Saudi companies, Gherbal and Sahafa, took second and the third places. Gherbal developed a tool to detect spam emails and eliminate wave interference to create a smooth experience in social networks.

Sahafa created technology to assist journalists in developing high-quality content based on accurate information.

After the success of KAUST’s first challenge, “Innovation Awards for Hajj and Umrah Technologies,” in 2020, this year’s challenge attracted more than 700 innovators from 37 countries, including India, the US, UK, France, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, 200 of them from the Kingdom.

The challenge is a platform to present innovative ideas and solutions which will support Vision 2030. 

The entries were selected after a comprehensive evaluation process by a committee of experts from the Kingdom and abroad, and will be turned into large investment projects to be adopted by entities specialized in providing support and guidance, such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

The three winners will be presented their prizes at the award ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh on Saturday, under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, acting governor of Riyadh.

Topics: KAUST Challenge King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) Factmata Asbar World Forum

Related

KAUST’s first Arabic entrepreneurship online course will continue in 2022
Saudi Arabia
KAUST’s first Arabic entrepreneurship online course will continue in 2022
Universities are ‘late to act’ on climate change, says KAUST president
Business & Economy
Universities are ‘late to act’ on climate change, says KAUST president

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
  • Skeptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

OAKLAND, California: Like many companies in trouble before it, Facebook is changing its name and logo.
Facebook Inc. is now called Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the ” metaverse.” But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.
Also unchanged, at least for now, are its chief executive and senior leadership, its corporate structure and the crisis that has enveloped the company.

Skeptics immediately accused the company of trying to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, the trove of leaked documents that have plunged it into the biggest crisis since it was founded in Zuckerberg’s Harvard dorm room 17 years ago. The documents portray Facebook as putting profits ahead of ridding its platform of hate, political strife and misinformation around the world.
The move reminded marketing consultant Laura Ries of when energy company BP rebranded itself to “Beyond Petroleum” to escape criticism that the oil giant harmed the environment.
“Facebook is the world’s social media platform, and they are being accused of creating something that is harmful to people and society,” she said. “They can’t walk away from the social network with a new corporate name and talk of a future metaverse.”
Facebook the app is not changing its name. Nor are Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The company’s corporate structure also won’t change. But on Dec. 1, its stock will start trading under a new ticker symbol, MVRS.
The metaverse is sort of the Internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” you can go inside of, instead of just looking at on a screen. People can meet, work and play, using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

“Today we are seen as a social media company,” Zuckerberg said. “But in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO

It also will incorporate other aspects of online life such as shopping and social media, according to Victoria Petrock, an analyst who follows emerging technologies.
Zuckerberg’s foray into virtual reality has drawn some comparisons to fellow tech billionaires’ outer space adventures and jokes that perhaps it’s understandable he would want to escape his current reality amid calls for his resignation and increasing scrutiny of the company.
On Monday, Zuckerberg announced a new segment for Facebook that will begin reporting its financial results separately from the company’s Family of Apps segment starting in the final quarter of this year. The entity, Reality Labs, will reduce Facebook’s overall operating profit by about $10 billion this year, the company said.

Other tech companies such as Microsoft, chipmaker Nvidia and Fortnite maker Epic Games have all been outlining their own visions of how the metaverse will work.
Zuckerberg said that he expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade and that he hopes the new technology will creates millions of jobs for creators.
The announcement comes amid heightened legislative and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in many parts of the world because of the Facebook Papers. A corporate rebranding isn’t likely to solve the myriad problems revealed by the internal documents or quiet the alarms that critics have been raising for years about the harm the company’s products are causing to society.
Zuckerberg, for his part, has largely dismissed the furor triggered by the Facebook Papers as unfair.

“Changing their name doesn’t change reality: Facebook is destroying our democracy and is the world’s leading peddler of disinformation and hate.” 

Real Facebook Oversight Board

In an interesting twist, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic organization run by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, bought a Canadian scientific literature analysis company called Meta in 2017.
By Thursday afternoon, though, its website Meta.org announced that it will “sunset” at the end of March. The Meta.com domain, meanwhile, redirected to the former Facebook’s rebranded corporate site.
At headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the iconic thumbs up sign that has long been outside was repainted to a blue, pretzel-shape logo resembling an infinity symbol.
Some of Facebook’s biggest critics seemed unimpressed by the name change. The Real Facebook Oversight Board, a watchdog group focused on the company, announced that it will keep its name.
“Changing their name doesn’t change reality: Facebook is destroying our democracy and is the world’s leading peddler of disinformation and hate,” the group said in a statement. “Their meaningless name change should not distract from the investigation, regulation and real, independent oversight needed to hold Facebook accountable.”
In explaining the rebrand, Zuckerberg said the name Facebook no longer encompasses everything the company does. In addition to the social network, that now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset, its Horizon VR platform and more.
“Today we are seen as a social media company,” Zuckerberg said. “But in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people.”


 

Decoder

What is metaverse?

Metaverse is sort of the Internet brought to life, or rendered in 3D. In announcing its new name Meta, Facebook says it is helping to build the metaverse, "a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D."

Topics: Facebook Meta Metaverse

Related

Facebook reported internally it had erred in nearly half of all Arabic language takedown requests submitted for appeal. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook’s language gaps weaken screening of hate, terrorism
An installation depicting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg surfing on a wave of cash and surrounded by distressed teenagers. (AFP)
Media
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse

Netflix’s first Arabic reality series debuts next month

Netflix’s first Arabic reality series debuts next month
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

Netflix’s first Arabic reality series debuts next month

Netflix’s first Arabic reality series debuts next month
  • ‘The Fastest,’ a six-part series about cars and the people that drive them, will debut on Nov. 23
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: “The Fastest,” Netflix’s first Arabic-language unscripted series, will debut on Nov. 23.

The first season will feature six episodes as participants customize and optimize their cars for drag races across different terrains in the Middle East, with the winning racer receiving a cash reward.

“‘The Fastest' is our first unscripted Arab Netflix series and it will deliver on the tenets of our content strategy with its authenticity, representation, and creativity,” said said Lucy Leveugle, Netflix’s director of nonfiction originals for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We know that the Arab world has a particular love for fast cars and thrilling experiences, so ‘The Fastest’ will put the best of the best through their paces for fans from the Middle East and beyond.”

Featuring male and female drivers from different backgrounds across the region, the series is as much about the personal stories of the drivers as it is about racing.

“In a journey combining wild adventure with a human element, we will witness the inspirational stories of the drivers and what pushes them forward,” the streaming giant said in a statement.

Tarek Al-Harbi, the popular Saudi actor, comedian, and social media sensation, is the narrator of the show guiding viewers through the twists and turns.

 

 

“Our goal is to have a slate of content as diverse as our audience and we are excited to introduce a new content format for Netflix. We want to provide Arab storytellers with the tools they need to bring their vision to life, whether that’s scripted or unscripted,” added Leveugle.

The show is also a testament to Netflix’s commitment to the Arab world. Just this month, it launched a Palestinian Stories collection showcasing films from some of the Arab world’s finest filmmakers, and earlier this year it announced a new hardship fund, valued at $500,000, in collaboration with the Arab Fund for Arts & Culture to support those most affected by the coronavirus disease pandemic in the Arab region’s film and TV community.

It also has deals in place with Saudi Arabian production and financing group Telfaz11 to produce eight new films and with Saudi animation studio Myrkott to produce Saudi-focused shows and films along with a first-look option on the company’s upcoming projects.

“The Fastest” debuts on Nov. 23 and will be available in 190 countries around the world with 31 subtitles.

Related

Netflix launches Palestinian Stories collection with award-winning films
Media
Netflix launches Palestinian Stories collection with award-winning films
Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
Lifestyle
Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn

Latest updates

What’s in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook identity switch
What’s in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook identity switch
Philippine security forces kill top militant commander
Philippine security forces kill top militant commander
Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers
Jordan’s garment sector is top destination for Bangladeshi women workers
What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann
What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann
Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic
Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.