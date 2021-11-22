You are here

Financial support agreed to help Saudi delivery agents 
The Communications and Information Technology Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with the Human Resources Development Fund to provide financial support to Saudi delivery agents, a statement revealed.

The financial support will be provided to those working in applications registered with the authority and for those who obtained a self-employment document from the ministry of human resources. 

The commission reported that the total amount reaches SR3,000 ($800) per month for each applicant, to be provided after executing a specific number of delivery requests. 

This aims to encourage Saudi youth to diversify sources of income and to keep up with the growth in delivery application. 

Dubai’s economy is rebounding faster than expected, as property sales are rising and restaurants are busy, at a time when Europe is experiencing a surge in Covid cases and tightening restrictions again, Bloomberg reported

“The recovery has been faster than we expected,” said Scott Livermore, chief economist for Oxford Economics Middle East in Dubai.

“Expo has played a role in that but also the success Dubai has had in avoiding a Delta wave that has allowed the domestic economy to pretty much get back to normal,” he added.  

Around 90 percent of UAE’s population is fully vaccinated and high-risk individuals are provided with boosters. 

Another big contributor to Dubai’s economy is the rise of oil prices. 

“Many factors might have contributed to Dubai’s upturn: High oil prices have created a boom in the region, a receding virus and the Expo have boosted tourism and a recovery in the real estate market has improved sentiment. It’s all looking great now although some of these tailwinds could fade over time,” chief emerging markets economist, Ziad Daoud, explained. 

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday, down 2.7 percent or 314 points, to close at 11,172 points.

Today’s decline is the largest in percentage terms and points since October 2020, when the market fell by 4.1 percent and 351 points. 

It follows yesterday’s fall after 14 drone attacks by Houthis in Yemen on a number of Saudi cities and Aramco facilities.

Some 206.1 million shares changed hands in 400,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, Nayifat Finance Company.

The fallers today were led by Al Rajhi Bank diving 5 percent to SR135.20 ($36), while SABIC, Saudi Aramco, Saudi National Bank, Maaden, Alinma Bank slipped between 2 and 5 percent.

Taiba fell to SR36.90 after the end of the eligibility period for a cash dividend of SR4 per share for Q3 2021.

Among the risers, Nayifat rose 4 percent to SR35.25 on debut amid heavy trading exceeding 40 million shares worth SR1.4 billion, The listing price was SR34.

The parallel Nomu index was down 251.42 points, or 1.05 percent, it closed at 23,719.84 points, after 214,000 trades.

RIYADH: Ghana’s central bank has raised the interest rate for the first time since 2015 to 14.5 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee increased the rate by 100 basis points — 1 percent — Bloomberg reported, citing the Bank of Ghana.

The increase comes after inflation accelerated to a 15-month high of 11 percent in October.

“These elevated inflationary risks require prompt policy action to re-anchor inflation expectations to safeguard the central bank’s price stability objective,” the MPC said in a statement. 

CAIRO: CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners have agreed to buy a stake in the brand developer, Authentic Brands Group, according to Bloomberg.

Authentic Brands Group, owner of firms including such as Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers, will be given an enterprise value of $12.7 billion, in a transaction that is expected to close next month, according to a statement.

The company will expand its global presence through acquisitions and organic growth, Nick Woodhouse, president and CMO of Authentic Brands Group said. 

ABG’s initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange is now delayed to 2023 or 2024, the company said. 

BlackRock Long-Term Private Capital will remain AGB’s largest shareholder, a position it has held since 2019, according to the statement.  

RIYADH: Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company has completed a $50 million project of expansion Jubail Commercial Port to increase its capacity.

The port will now be able to process 1.8 million 20 foot containers per year, according to the company’s press release.

“As we upgrade the Jubail Commercial Port, we continue to work with the Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani, and other key stakeholders, to divert the transportation of containers to the port,” Jason French, managing director of the company.

GSCCO is a port operator based in the heart of the Berry Oil Field in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, with  a history of over 35 years on managing 14 port concessions.

