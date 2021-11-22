Financial support agreed to help Saudi delivery agents 

The Communications and Information Technology Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with the Human Resources Development Fund to provide financial support to Saudi delivery agents, a statement revealed.

The financial support will be provided to those working in applications registered with the authority and for those who obtained a self-employment document from the ministry of human resources.

The commission reported that the total amount reaches SR3,000 ($800) per month for each applicant, to be provided after executing a specific number of delivery requests.

This aims to encourage Saudi youth to diversify sources of income and to keep up with the growth in delivery application.