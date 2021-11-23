BP targets 10% of hydrogen market share, 100 related jobs

RIYADH: Oil and gas giant BP is looking to fill some 100 hydrogen jobs as a first step of the company's plan to capture a 10 percent share of “core” hydrogen markets over the next decade.

"There will also be future waves of recruitment," Vice president, Matthew Williamson told Bloomberg.

The firm is among a group of global energy firms ramping up investment in hydrogen, as they bet the market will thrive with industries and consumers shifting to low-carbon fuels.

BP began a major restructuring last year, which will ultimately result in about 10,000 jobs being lost, to scale back its traditional fossil-fuel activities while ramping up production of cleaner sources of energy.