BP targets 10% of hydrogen market share, 100 related jobs
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 sec ago
  The firm is among a group of global energy firms ramping up investment in hydrogen
RIYADH: Oil and gas giant BP is looking to fill some 100 hydrogen jobs as a first step of the company's plan to capture a 10 percent share of “core” hydrogen markets over the next decade.

"There will also be future waves of recruitment," Vice president, Matthew Williamson told Bloomberg.

The firm is among a group of global energy firms ramping up investment in hydrogen, as they bet the market will thrive with industries and consumers shifting to low-carbon fuels.

BP began a major restructuring last year, which will ultimately result in about 10,000 jobs being lost, to scale back its traditional fossil-fuel activities while ramping up production of cleaner sources of energy.

Updated 20 sec ago
Updated 20 sec ago
RIYADH: Bahrain’s Investcorp has launched a Saudi focused pre-initial public offering growth fund to raise $500 million, targeting high growth and underserved business sectors.

Healthcare, consumer, transport and logistics, and business services are among those in the company’s sights, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund will provide investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to growing and market-leading businesses in the Kingdom. 

Investcorp has listed four Saudi businesses on Tadawul, generating $40 billion in potential demand.

“'We have established a track record of partnering with leading family-owned businesses and taking them public on Tadawul making us the only private equity firm to successfully list four businesses on the exchange,” Investcorp’s Head of Private Equity for MENA and Southeast Asia Walid Majdalani said.

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
LNDDO, a UAE-based Small Medium Enterprise finance provider has successfully raised $3 million in its seed round, Wamda reported.

The funding will be used for the startup’s expansion plans into Egypt and Saudi Arabia next year.

LNDDO is a credit service for SMEs in the UAE to access short-term financing for immediate business needs. It claims to provide a simple application process with a quick turnaround for approved funds. 

The round was backed by a network of key investors led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhboot Al-Nahyan.

 

Updated 39 min 7 sec ago
Updated 39 min 7 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to double investment in Sudan from SR4 billion ($1 billion) to SR8 billion, Saudi-Sudanese Business Council Chairman Hussein Bahri told Asharq.

The council aims to fund new projects with investors, local banks, the Saudi Agricultural Development Fund and other financing agencies from the Kingdom, Bahri said.

He pointed out during the interview that the Kingdom is interested in the agricultural sector for investment, in order to keep pace with Saudi Arabia’s food security plan. 

Bahri revealed the formation of a Crisis Committee to deal with the challenges facing Saudi investments in Sudan, local papers reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia has welcomed a new political deal signed between Sudan’s military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Getty Images
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
RIYADH: Institutional investors had fully subscribed to the Tadawul Group IPO in the Saudi Market within minutes of the subscription being launched, earlier in the evening of last Sunday, Nov. 21, banking sources told CNBC Arabia.

The strong investor demand would push the offering pricing towards the maximum price range, which means that the company is on track to raise about $1 billion from offering a 30 percent stake in the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), the sources said.

Institutions' subscription to the offering began earlier this week and will continue until next Friday, Nov. 26, and then the subscription will be opened for individuals.

The sources added that pricing the offering at the maximum will classify Tadawul as one of the largest offerings of its class at all in the globe.

Tadawul has set the price range for its IPO between SR95 ($25.3) and SR105 per share.

Updated 23 November 2021
Updated 23 November 2021
RIYADH: OPEC+ may reconsider plans to up oil production in the wake of a US-led proposal to release strategic petroleum reserves, according to Bloomberg.

Delegates from the group are reported to have said the release of millions of barrels from the inventories of their largest customers is unjustified due to current market conditions, and there is likely to be a coordinated response. 

US President Joe Biden has been calling on OPEC+ to increase oil production beyond a planned rise of 400,000 barrels per day each month until the end of 2022.

US politician Ro Khanna, a Democrat member of the House of Representatives, has urged the White House to reduce oil prices by banning US crude exports, Bloomberg said.

The idea is under consideration, according to what has been told to Khanna.

