Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium

Image: Shutterstock
  • EGA is developing a technology to increase their production of green power
DUBAI: Demand for aluminium products started to rise by the end of 2020, but green aluminium is facing a shortage in supply, the CEO of Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) has said.

“We work hard to meet their requirements and we try to expand more in different products,” Abdulnasser Bin Kalban added during the Dubai’s GMIS Summit.

EGA is developing a technology to increase their production of green power and to reduce CO2 by 10 percent in their products. 

“Our technology is the best in the world in terms of efficiency and environmental emissions,” he claimed.

The UAE-based producer had lately issued an aluminium metal product using solar power, sold it to BMW and helped them reduce their CO2 emissions by 222,000 tons, Bin Kalban added.

DUBAI: Emirates Development Bank plans to pump 30 billion dirhams ($8 billion) across its domestic markets by 2025, to support the industrial sector.

It said the move will create 25,000 jobs, and provide support for 13,500 companies in the country, said the CEO of EDB during the Global Manufacturing and Industrial Summit in Dubai.

Ahmed Al Naqbi said: “The bank was established to accelerate industrial development, enabling SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to become core pieces of the ecosystem, and to promote local entrepreneurship and startups.”

The bank’s funding in line with the UAE’s Operation 300 Billion strategy, which aims to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the country’s gross domestic product from 133 billion dirhams to 300 billion dirhams by 2031.

DUBAI: It seems only fitting that the world’s biggest computer chip, developed by US-based Cerebras, be deployed in the Middle East, home to some of the world’s entertaining superlatives — biggest tower, deepest swimming pool, among many other “firsts.”

But this chip, roughly 9 inches on each side, promises more than just entertainment and a world title — it is meant to push artificial intelligence computing to levels the world has not seen before.

 “What we have built at Cerebras is a new type of processor and a new class of computer systems that is built from the ground up to be optimized for AI computing, delivering training for state-of-the-art models not in days, weeks, or months, but in minutes or hours,” Andy Hock, vice president of product at Cerebras, said.

Bringing down the time to create sophisticated AI models could be key to solving some of the world’s biggest challenges — including drug research and climate action — especially in the Middle East where governments have emphasized the importance of technology in “building the future.”

Hock, who was speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit in Dubai, said the region is “very ready” for this technology.

“There are world-class academics, national, and industry organizations that are already operating at the top tier in the world who just want to be faster,” he said.

The American chipmaker is launching the product in the UAE through a partnership with G42, a homegrown cloud computing company in Abu Dhabi.

Hock did not disclose who have specifically bought their massive computer chips, but said they are “working through the technical details with our partners at G42.”

“We understand there is a broad range of potential projects and stakeholders ranging from large Arabic language modeling to applications in healthcare for large-scale genomics and other health and life sciences applications, to applications in earth observation, satellite imaging, and remote sensing,” he said.

Rupal Hollenback, the company’s chief marketing officer, said Cerebras is looking to work on both government projects and industry applications in the region.

Cerebras, now valued at $4 billion after its recent Series F funding round, has a few success stories up its sleeve, perhaps most notably their early work with British drugmaker GSK to “accelerate new drug discovery to build new therapies more quickly.”

The pharmaceutical giant is using Cerebras’ technology to significantly reduce the amount of time preparing a drug for more advanced stages of research, consequently cutting down time to introduce a new drug to the market.

“The personal benefit is so clear when you’re able to get through trial and get a drug to market faster for the consumer,” Hollenback said.

Cerebras is hoping to replicate these results in the Middle East, initially focusing on the UAE, and eventually scaling to other parts of the region.

“(Our partnership with G42) will be a tipping point for us in the region to expand,” Hock said. 

Major EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first and significant hurdle on Tuesday.


A key committee of the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved their version of the Digital Markets Act, legislation that will slap far-reaching rules on Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft


Once passed, the landmark law should give the EU unprecedented powers to act quickly against these tech "gatekeepers" and impose a strict list of Do's and Don'ts on their most dominant platforms.


"The current competition rules are not enough," said German MEP Andreas Schwab, who is spearheading the DMA drafting in parliament.


The law will mean "game over for unfair practices ... The legislator makes the rules, not private companies", he added in a statement.


The vote is now set to go to the full European Parliament in December, with its companion law, the Digital Services Act, expected to be passed in January.


These final laws will be negotiated with EU member states, with ministers expected to greenlight their own versions at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday. The hope is to have them in force on January 1, 2023.


The legislative work is heating up a year after the European Commission first made its proposals and sets the scene for painstaking negotiations between the member states and MEPs in early 2022.


The big tech companies and other interests are lobbying furiously to influence the outcome, and member states will weigh in until the end with their own national priorities.


The process was given a shot in the arm with the testimony in parliament earlier this month by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who urged lawmakers to not lose their resolve.


The final negotiations will be presided by France, which has made delivering the new rules into law a major priority of its six-month EU presidency that begins on January 1.


In detail, the parliament's version increases the threshold for designating a company as a gatekeeper, reducing the likelihood that the law would capture companies beyond the US giants.


It beefs up the powers of national competition authorities, with key member states Germany and France eager to not leave all the power to the European Commission in Brussels.


It could also demand a ban on ads targeted at minors, as well as force platforms make some of their services, including messenger software and social media, operable in rival networks.


CCIA, the lobby for big tech, criticised the text, saying that many of the additions added by parliament created "significant risks of unintended consequences for Europe's digital economy."


"We hope the final EU negotiations will ensure that the DMA is workable for all (and) gives companies a fair chance to comply," said CCIA's Kayvan Hazemi-Jebelli.


US tech giant are under pressure to change their ways in Europe.


In the latest salvo, Italy's competition watchdog imposed fines totalling over 200 million euros ($225 million) on Amazon and Apple on Tuesday for infringing EU laws through restrictions which penalised selles of Apple and Beats products.

IT spending in the Middle East and North Africa is set to hit $1.7 billion next year, despite a slight slowdown in expenditure, according to tech research and consulting company Gartner.

The Connecticut-based firm forecast that spending in the sector would rise by 2.6 percent in 2022, compared to a growth rate of 2.7 percent this year. 

Gartner said this rise in expenditure is mainly attributed to Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ “rapid shift” from oil-exporting economic models to knowledge-based economies.

Renewable energy’s more prominent status and falls in oil prices during the pandemic accelerated this shift, as traditional exports started to take a back seat, the report claims.

It also said that workers becoming rapidly digitally literate, the digitalization of sectors such as retail and banking, and the emergence of 5G technology all present opportunities for the IT sector to further grow in 2022.

The communications services segment will account for the largest percentage of IT expenditure in 2022, making up 66 percent according to the forecasts.

The NYSE-listed company added that the IT services sub-sector is projected to grow by the highest rate next year compared to others, going up by 8.6 percent. 

Meanwhile, spending in the devices segment was the only one expected to decline, decreasing by 0.2 percent.

The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to bring down energy costs, in coordination with other countries in China.


The move is an effort to bring down rising gas prices.

Gasoline prices nationwide are averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double their price a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

The U.S. Department of Energy will make the oil available from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in two ways; 32 million barrels will be released in the next few months and will return to the reserve in the years ahead, the White House said.

Another 18 barrels will be part of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created after the 1973 energy crisis. Two sites in Louisiana and two in Texas currently hold oil in caverns hollowed out of salt domes — mountainous salt deposits that are almost entirely underground.


The release will be taken in parallel with other nations including Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, major energy consumers.

The Indian government also announced it would release 5 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with other buyers. 

