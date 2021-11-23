You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi health sector must shift focus from COVID to population growth, Jadwa report says

Saudi health sector must shift focus from COVID to population growth, Jadwa report says

Saudi health sector must shift focus from COVID to population growth, Jadwa report says
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqatt

Updated 11 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi health sector must shift focus from COVID to population growth, Jadwa report says

Saudi health sector must shift focus from COVID to population growth, Jadwa report says
Updated 11 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s health sector should partly shift focus from the coronavirus pandemic and take measures to address the rapidly growing population, yet another challenge, said a report issued by the Jadwa Investment. 

The report said the rapid population growth means a higher number of both youth and elderly groups will be present in the future. The Saudi youth suffer from higher levels of chronic health conditions (compared to OECD averages, for example) while the larger elderly group will require more attentive healthcare services in the future.

Jadwa said the Vision 2030 program envisages a well-developed health sector to face all these issues. And the government seeks to achieve the targets through public-private partnerships, it added.

Traditional issues

The report said life is returning to normality as restrictions have been lifted and vaccination rates have gained momentum, but the health sector needs to focus on the more traditional issues facing the population of the Kingdom and it should partly shift focus from the pandemic.

It also indicated that expenditure on the sector accelerated faster than the population growth. For example, health expenditure per capita surged from SR1,448 in 2000 to SR5,944 in 2019. The rise induced betterment in several health indicators such as infant mortality, life expectancy, and the number of beds in hospitals.

Praising the Kingdom’s approach in containing the pandemic, the Riyadh-based firm stressed the need for more investments and development of the health sector to deal with any untoward situation in the future.

“Effective model”

It said Saudi Arabia’s approach against the coronavirus could serve as an “effective model” for the rest of the world to follow but the health authorities should tread carefully and remain alert to new developments.

It said the initial lockdown in the wake of the pandemic is not the only reason for this favorable assessment. It said Saudi Arabia effectively handled “disease analysis, virus tracking” and the vaccination roll-out program that helped contain the virus. The report said since the virus could persist through different variants due to its mutagenic nature.

The amount allocated for the healthcare sector in the budget for 2020 was SR167 billion ($44.5 billion); however, as the virus started to reach its peak in the middle of the year, the Kingdom decided to pump SR47 billion more into the sector. The extra sum was crucial in providing additional beds for severe cases of the virus, Jadwa said. Additionally, it helped in providing a free, countrywide vaccination program in the Kingdom.

Employment

Concerning employment in the sector, Jadwa said that the number of workers in healthcare tripled in the last two decades, citing data from the General Authority for Statistics and the Ministry of Health. Saudization in the sector also went up to 53 percent from 37 percent over the same period. 

Topics: Saudi healthcare SaudiVision2030 COVID-19

Related

Saudi health crisis management center accredited with WHO
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health crisis management center accredited with WHO

Australia investing $12bn in liquefied natural gas

Australia investing $12bn in liquefied natural gas
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Australia investing $12bn in liquefied natural gas

Australia investing $12bn in liquefied natural gas
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Australia has approved a $12 billion liquefied natural gas investment into a wave of projects, with expectations of rise in demand as the world shifts to cleaner energy.

Australia's Woodside Petroleum will supply 8 million tons annually for at least 20 years, by development of the Scarborough field in Exmouth, the Pluto onshore processing facility, and a 430-kilometer subsea pipeline.

The first shipments are expected to begin in 2026, Bloomberg reported.

“One of the quickest ways for nations to reduce their emissions is to switch their energy system from coal to gas-fired,” Meg O'Neill, CEO at Woodside Energy said.

“We think the market for LNG will be very robust for decades into the future,” she added.

Topics: Australia Woodside Petroleum Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Related

Qatar orders six vessels from South Korea as LNG demand grows
Business & Economy
Qatar orders six vessels from South Korea as LNG demand grows
Breaking News US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Business & Economy
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium

Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 52 min 39 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium

Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium
  • EGA is developing a technology to increase their production of green power
Updated 52 min 39 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

DUBAI: Demand for aluminium products started to rise by the end of 2020, but green aluminium is facing a shortage in supply, the CEO of Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) has said.

“We work hard to meet their requirements and we try to expand more in different products,” Abdulnasser Bin Kalban added during the Dubai’s GMIS Summit.

EGA is developing a technology to increase their production of green power and to reduce CO2 by 10 percent in their products. 

“Our technology is the best in the world in terms of efficiency and environmental emissions,” he claimed.

The UAE-based producer had lately issued an aluminium metal product using solar power, sold it to BMW and helped them reduce their CO2 emissions by 222,000 tons, Bin Kalban added.

Topics: economy Aluminium green aluminium renewables Green Energy

Related

Aluminium hits 13-year high to $3k a tonne
Business & Economy
Aluminium hits 13-year high to $3k a tonne

UAE Development Bank to pump $8bn into industry

UAE Development Bank to pump $8bn into industry
Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

UAE Development Bank to pump $8bn into industry

UAE Development Bank to pump $8bn into industry
Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

DUBAI: Emirates Development Bank plans to pump 30 billion dirhams ($8 billion) across its domestic markets by 2025, to support the industrial sector.

It said the move will create 25,000 jobs, and provide support for 13,500 companies in the country, said the CEO of EDB during the Global Manufacturing and Industrial Summit in Dubai.

Ahmed Al Naqbi said: “The bank was established to accelerate industrial development, enabling SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to become core pieces of the ecosystem, and to promote local entrepreneurship and startups.”

The bank’s funding in line with the UAE’s Operation 300 Billion strategy, which aims to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the country’s gross domestic product from 133 billion dirhams to 300 billion dirhams by 2031.

Topics: Emirates Development Bank Global Manufacturing and Industrial Summit

Related

India, China, Russia key to quicker global energy transition: US Envoy John Kerry
Business & Economy
India, China, Russia key to quicker global energy transition: US Envoy John Kerry
Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank sign deal to boost SMEs financing
Business & Economy
Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank sign deal to boost SMEs financing

World’s largest computer chip enters Mideast to push AI adoption further

World’s largest computer chip enters Mideast to push AI adoption further
Updated 23 November 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

World’s largest computer chip enters Mideast to push AI adoption further

World’s largest computer chip enters Mideast to push AI adoption further
Updated 23 November 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: It seems only fitting that the world’s biggest computer chip, developed by US-based Cerebras, be deployed in the Middle East, home to some of the world’s entertaining superlatives — biggest tower, deepest swimming pool, among many other “firsts.”

But this chip, roughly 9 inches on each side, promises more than just entertainment and a world title — it is meant to push artificial intelligence computing to levels the world has not seen before.

 “What we have built at Cerebras is a new type of processor and a new class of computer systems that is built from the ground up to be optimized for AI computing, delivering training for state-of-the-art models not in days, weeks, or months, but in minutes or hours,” Andy Hock, vice president of product at Cerebras, said.

Bringing down the time to create sophisticated AI models could be key to solving some of the world’s biggest challenges — including drug research and climate action — especially in the Middle East where governments have emphasized the importance of technology in “building the future.”

Hock, who was speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit in Dubai, said the region is “very ready” for this technology.

“There are world-class academics, national, and industry organizations that are already operating at the top tier in the world who just want to be faster,” he said.

The American chipmaker is launching the product in the UAE through a partnership with G42, a homegrown cloud computing company in Abu Dhabi.

Hock did not disclose who have specifically bought their massive computer chips, but said they are “working through the technical details with our partners at G42.”

“We understand there is a broad range of potential projects and stakeholders ranging from large Arabic language modeling to applications in healthcare for large-scale genomics and other health and life sciences applications, to applications in earth observation, satellite imaging, and remote sensing,” he said.

Rupal Hollenback, the company’s chief marketing officer, said Cerebras is looking to work on both government projects and industry applications in the region.

Cerebras, now valued at $4 billion after its recent Series F funding round, has a few success stories up its sleeve, perhaps most notably their early work with British drugmaker GSK to “accelerate new drug discovery to build new therapies more quickly.”

The pharmaceutical giant is using Cerebras’ technology to significantly reduce the amount of time preparing a drug for more advanced stages of research, consequently cutting down time to introduce a new drug to the market.

“The personal benefit is so clear when you’re able to get through trial and get a drug to market faster for the consumer,” Hollenback said.

Cerebras is hoping to replicate these results in the Middle East, initially focusing on the UAE, and eventually scaling to other parts of the region.

“(Our partnership with G42) will be a tipping point for us in the region to expand,” Hock said. 

Topics: Gims Dubai AI Chip

Related

Artificial intelligence essential to achieving Vision 2030, says Saudi official
Business & Economy
Artificial intelligence essential to achieving Vision 2030, says Saudi official

EU lawmakers back step towards curbs on Big Tech

EU lawmakers back step towards curbs on Big Tech
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

EU lawmakers back step towards curbs on Big Tech

EU lawmakers back step towards curbs on Big Tech
  • Once passed, the landmark law should give the EU unprecedented powers to act quickly against these tech "gatekeepers"
Updated 23 November 2021
Reuters

Major EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first and significant hurdle on Tuesday.


A key committee of the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved their version of the Digital Markets Act, legislation that will slap far-reaching rules on Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft


Once passed, the landmark law should give the EU unprecedented powers to act quickly against these tech "gatekeepers" and impose a strict list of Do's and Don'ts on their most dominant platforms.


"The current competition rules are not enough," said German MEP Andreas Schwab, who is spearheading the DMA drafting in parliament.


The law will mean "game over for unfair practices ... The legislator makes the rules, not private companies", he added in a statement.


The vote is now set to go to the full European Parliament in December, with its companion law, the Digital Services Act, expected to be passed in January.


These final laws will be negotiated with EU member states, with ministers expected to greenlight their own versions at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday. The hope is to have them in force on January 1, 2023.


The legislative work is heating up a year after the European Commission first made its proposals and sets the scene for painstaking negotiations between the member states and MEPs in early 2022.


The big tech companies and other interests are lobbying furiously to influence the outcome, and member states will weigh in until the end with their own national priorities.


The process was given a shot in the arm with the testimony in parliament earlier this month by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who urged lawmakers to not lose their resolve.


The final negotiations will be presided by France, which has made delivering the new rules into law a major priority of its six-month EU presidency that begins on January 1.


In detail, the parliament's version increases the threshold for designating a company as a gatekeeper, reducing the likelihood that the law would capture companies beyond the US giants.


It beefs up the powers of national competition authorities, with key member states Germany and France eager to not leave all the power to the European Commission in Brussels.


It could also demand a ban on ads targeted at minors, as well as force platforms make some of their services, including messenger software and social media, operable in rival networks.


CCIA, the lobby for big tech, criticised the text, saying that many of the additions added by parliament created "significant risks of unintended consequences for Europe's digital economy."


"We hope the final EU negotiations will ensure that the DMA is workable for all (and) gives companies a fair chance to comply," said CCIA's Kayvan Hazemi-Jebelli.


US tech giant are under pressure to change their ways in Europe.


In the latest salvo, Italy's competition watchdog imposed fines totalling over 200 million euros ($225 million) on Amazon and Apple on Tuesday for infringing EU laws through restrictions which penalised selles of Apple and Beats products.

Topics: economy EU Big Tech Apple Google Amazon Twitter United States

Related

Google and its parent company Alphabet had argued the EU was “wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics” in the search engine case. (File/AFP)
Media
Google loses appeal against EU’s 2.4-billion-euro anti-trust fine

Latest updates

Saudi health sector must shift focus from COVID to population growth, Jadwa report says
Saudi health sector must shift focus from COVID to population growth, Jadwa report says
Australia investing $12bn in liquefied natural gas
Australia investing $12bn in liquefied natural gas
Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech
Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech
Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 
Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 
Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium
Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.