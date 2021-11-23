Banks, Aramco, Maaden push TASI up 0.8%: Market wrap 

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Tuesday, up 0.8 percent or 85 points, to close at 11,256 points.

Some 184.9 million shares changed hands in 327,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, Nayifat Finance Company.

The parallel Nomu index was down 437.12 points, or 1.84 percent, it closed at 23,282.72 points, after 437,000 trades.

AlRajhi Bank helped push the market up, as it rose by 1 percent, which is the first rise after 8 sessions.

Mining firm Maaden also recorded a gain of 4.5 percent, while Saudi Aramco stock rose by 1 percent.

National Metal Manufacturing and Casting shares, SABB Bank, and Saudi Chemical were down by more than 2 percent.

Saudi Electricity stocks continued their decline for the fifth consecutive session, after closing down 1.2 percent.

Some 167 of companies shares rose during today's session, led by Amiantit shares up 6.6 percent after the pipe maker announced its board's recommendation to reduce the company's capital by 69 percent and then increase it through the issuance of rights issue shares worth SR221 million ($58 million)

Other News:

Qassim Cement Co.'s board of directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends at SR0.8 per share, or 8 percent of capital, for the third quarter of 2021

Sumou Real Estate Co., listed on Nomu Parallel Market, saw two negotiated deals on its shares today, Nov. 23, for a total of SR10 million

Saudi Basic Industries Corp cut the Asian Contract Price for monoethylene glycol for December by $120 per ton month-on-month to $930 per ton.