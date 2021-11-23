You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border
Imam Ali Aleksander Bazarewicz together with mourners prays at the coffin of a stillborn 27-week-old baby, Halikari Dhaker, of an Iraqi migrant, at the Muslim cemetery in Bohoniki, Poland on Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rtbwd

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border
  • At least 11 people have died on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border since thousands of migrants began trying to cross over during the summer
  • Tuesday's ceremony took place at the Bohoniki cemetery for Poland's ethnic Tatar minority
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

BOHONIKI, Poland: The 27-week-old fetus of an Iraqi migrant who lost her baby after crossing the European Union border into Poland was laid to rest on Tuesday in a Muslim cemetery.
At least 11 people have died on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border since thousands of migrants began trying to cross over during the summer.
The crisis escalated earlier this month when larger groups of migrants began arriving at the border, camping out in dire conditions along a razor wire fence.
Tuesday’s ceremony took place at the Bohoniki cemetery for Poland’s ethnic Tatar minority, where three other migrants are buried.
The tiny white coffin was carried by two members of the local Muslim community and the imam, as the first snow of the season blanketed the surrounding fields.
A simple plaque on the grave carried the name: “Halikari Dhaker.”
“These people did not leave their homes, their countries for a tourist trip, but to find a better life,” the imam, Ali Aleksander Bazarewicz, told mourners.
“When we dug the first grave, we were hoping it would be the last. Unfortunately, that was not the case,” he said.
The baby’s parents did not attend the funeral.
The mother is in serious condition in hospital and the father along with their five children are in a migrant center in the nearby city of Bialystok.
Polish volunteers came to the rescue of the family in a forest on the border near the village of Narewka on November 12.
“The children were sitting calmly and quietly next to their mother, who could not stop screaming. Their father was wringing his hands and asking for help,” Piotr Matecki, one of the volunteers, told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
“She had been suffering like this for two days, lying down, vomiting water, not eating anything,” he said.
An ambulance took the woman to hospital where doctors confirmed that the fetus had died.
The new grave lies alongside those of a 37-year-old Yemeni, Mustafa Mohammed Murshid Al-Raymi, a 19-year-old Syrian, Ahmad Al Hasan, and an unidentified migrant.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants Muslim cemetery

Related

Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)
World
Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers
Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink
World
Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
Updated 9 sec ago

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
Updated 9 sec ago
MADRID: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma on Tuesday lifted a lockdown order affecting 3,000 people, imposed for fear lava from an erupting volcano could release toxic gases as it hit the sea.
Red-hot lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since September 19, on Monday began sliding down a cliff into the Atlantic Ocean.
Soldiers were deployed to measure air quality in the area and residents of three nearby coastal towns were told to stay inside with doors and windows shut, as wind blew the fumes inland.
But on Tuesday the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) lifted the confinement order “after confirming that the arrival of the lava flow did not affect residents,” local emergency services said on Twitter.
This is the third time that a lava flow has reached the Atlantic Ocean since the volcano began erupting two months ago, covering large areas with ash.
All flights to and from La Palma’s airport were canceled on Tuesday for the second straight day because of the ash.
Residents of La Palma’s capital, Santa Cruz, were on Monday advised to wear high-filtration FFP2 masks outdoors for the first time since the eruption, to protect against high concentrations of sulfur dioxide.
Most of the island of around 85,000 people, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa, has been unaffected by the eruption, with the lava flow concentrated on the western side.
The molten rock has covered 1,065 hectares (2,630 acres) and destroyed nearly 1,500 buildings, mainly homes, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s satellite monitoring service.
Provisional damage was estimated on Friday at nearly 900 million euros ($1 billion), according to the regional government.

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
AP

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge
  • Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — at its session Wednesday
  • “It’s an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable,” President Zuzana Caputova said Tuesday
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
AP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections.
Inspired by neighboring Austria, the Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — at its session Wednesday. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said it’s necessary to act “immediately.” His four-party coalition government was mulling a two or three-week lockdown.
“It’s an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable,” President Zuzana Caputova said Tuesday after visiting a major medical facility in the capital of Bratislava.
Caputova said what she saw at Bratislava University Hospital “was tragic, was horrible.”
“Experts are clear,” she said. “It’s necessary to restrict people’s mobility, we need a lockdown ... unfortunately, it’s a measure that has to affect everyone.”
Slovakia reported 9,171 new virus cases on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 8,342 set only a few days earlier.
On Monday, Slovakia imposed new restrictions targeting the unvaccinated, who are banned from all nonessential stores and shopping malls. They’re also not allowed to attend any public events or gatherings and are required to test twice a week to go to work.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose by 161 to 3,182 on Monday, well above the 3,000-bed level considered critical by Slovakia’s Health Ministry. It said more than 82 percent of the patients have not been fully vaccinated.
At 45.3 percent, Slovakia’s vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the EU, well below the 27-nation bloc’s average of 65.5 percent.
Overall, the nation of 5.5 million has registered 621,423 virus cases with 13,985 deaths.

Topics: Slovakia COVID-19 lockdown

Related

Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
World
Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tally
World
Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tally

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight
  • Passengers on BA flight 149 were taken off the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane when it landed in the Gulf state on Aug. 2, 1990, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait
  • Some of the 367 passengers and crew spent more than four months in captivity, including as human shields at the hands of the Iraqi dictator
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Tuesday apologized for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990.
Passengers on BA flight 149 were taken off the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane when it landed in the Gulf state on August 2 that year, hours after Saddam Hussein’s troops swept in.
Some of the 367 passengers and crew spent more than four months in captivity, including as human shields at the hands of the Iraqi dictator.
The former hostages have long sought answers about what the government in London knew and when, as well as whether special forces were on the flight, putting them at risk.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament that the UK ambassador to Kuwait informed London about reports of an Iraqi incursion at about midnight on August 2, 1990.
BA 149 was already in the air when the message was passed to departments including the foreign and defense ministries, Downing Street and the MI6 intelligence service.
But it was not circulated to BA, Truss said in a written answer, as she released files on the events to Britain’s national archives.
“The call made (by the ambassador) has never been publicly disclosed or acknowledged until today,” she added.
“These files show that the existence of the call was not revealed to parliament and the public. This failure was unacceptable.
“As the current secretary of state, I apologize to the House for this, and I express my deepest sympathy to those who were detained and mistreated.”
BA 149 was late taking off, officially for “technical problems,” and landed in Kuwait City at 0113 GMT. About 45 minutes later the city’s airport was closed.
Truss said the files indicated that the ambassador was uncertain about the scale of the Iraqi incursion, and no procedure existed at the time to warn airlines or at-risk flights.
She also reaffirmed the government’s previously stated position that UK special forces were not on board and “did not attempt in any way to exploit the flight.”
BA has always denied accusations of negligence, conspiracy and a cover-up.
“These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion,” the company said on Tuesday.
But one of the passengers, Barry Manners, said he did not accept the apology and rejected the assertion that no special forces were on the flight.
“Who on earth were they then? Members of a rugby team?” he added. “These were serious guys, you only had to look at them... I know they were soldiers.”
A book published earlier this year, “Operation Trojan Horse,” claims London knowingly put passengers at risk by using the flight to deploy undercover operatives and delayed take-off to allow them to board.

Topics: Iraq British Airways BA flight 149 Saddam hussein Barry Manners

Related

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher compared Saddam Hussein to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler when Iraq invaded Kuwait. (Reuters/File Photos)
Middle-East
Saddam Hussein ‘acted like Hitler’ during Kuwait invasion, former UK PM Thatcher said
Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam Hussein
Middle-East
Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam Hussein

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech
  • WHO described the accord as the first transparent, global, non-exclusive licence for a Covid-19 health tool
  • The test effectively detects anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed in response to either a Covid-19 infection or a vaccine
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

GENEVA: Spain’s top research institution reached a licensing deal Tuesday that paves the way for its Covid-19 antibody test to be produced more cheaply in developing countries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) described the accord as the first transparent, global, non-exclusive license for a Covid-19 health tool that will help correct “devastating global inequity.”
The deal brings together the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and the WHO’s Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) knowledge-sharing platform.
“The aim of the license is to facilitate the rapid manufacture and commercialization of CSIC’s Covid-19 serological test worldwide,” the WHO said.
The test effectively detects anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed in response to either a Covid-19 infection or a vaccine.
CSIC, one of Europe’s main public research institutions, will provide the MPP or prospective licensees with knowhow and training.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the license, which will be royalty-free for low- and middle-income countries, as “the kind of open and transparent license we need to move the needle on access during and after the pandemic.”
He added: “I urge developers of Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to follow this example and turn the tide... on the devastating global inequity this pandemic has spotlighted.”
C-TAP was founded in May 2020 as a platform for developers of Covid-19 treatments, tests and vaccines and other health products to share intellectual property, knowledge and data.
Set up during the scramble for Covid vaccines and treatments, the health technology repository was the brainchild of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado.
The information pool was intended as a voluntary global bank for intellectual property and open-sourced data as part of a common front against the new coronavirus.
However, as it turned out, rival pharmaceutical companies have largely kept their findings to themselves rather than sharing them as global public goods.
“This license is a testament to what we can achieve when putting people at the center of our global and multilateral efforts,” Alvarado said. “It shows that solidarity and equitable access can be achieved.”
Costa Rica “is convinced, today more than ever, that mechanisms such as C-TAP can help us overcome the current situation, while being beneficial for future health crises.”
CSIC president Rosa Menendez said she hoped the move would serve as an example for other research organizations.
The Geneva-based MPP is a UN-backed international organization that works to facilitate the development of medicines for low- and middle-income nations.
The antibody test licensing accord is the third Covid-related deal that the global pool has struck in a month.
Last week, the MPP reached an agreement with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in 95 low- and middle-income countries representing around 53 percent of the world’s population.
Under the deal, Pfizer will sub-license production of its promising Paxlovid pill to generic drug manufacturers.
The MPP signed a similar voluntary licensing deal with Pfizer’s US rivals Merck & Co. last month for its oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir, which is still in the testing phase.

Topics: Spain WHO COVID-19 antibody test

Related

AstraZeneca to set up division for vaccines and antibody therapies
World
AstraZeneca to set up division for vaccines and antibody therapies
Children undergo COVID-19 antibody testing in Israel’s coastal city of Netanya on Sunday before the start of the new school year. (AFP) video
Middle-East
Israel launches COVID-19 antibody tests for children as young as 3

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives
  • MP said that two family members of a constituent had already been murdered by the Taliban
  • Government insists it is meeting commitments despite 3-month delay in setting up scheme
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Britain’s delayed Afghan resettlement scheme already costing lives

MP said that two family members of a constituent had already been murdered by the Taliban

Government insists it is meeting commitments despite 3-month delay in setting up scheme

LONDON: Ministers have warned the government that Afghan refugees eligible for a scheme providing resettlement in the UK could “die before it becomes operational.”

The warning came following news that at least two men associated with British forces had been murdered by the Taliban in recent days.

Britain pledged to relocate up to 20,000 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in August this year, but the scheme has not started and is still being designed. 

The resettlements were planned to protect Afghan civilians, such as interpreters, who had worked closely with British and NATO forces during the war and whose lives may now be in danger because of that.

Labour MP Helen Hayes said that one of her constituents has a brother waiting in hiding in Afghanistan alongside his wife and children.

“Since the evacuation ended, they have lost an uncle and a cousin, both murdered by the Taliban, and they have received numerous threatening messages,” said Hayes. 

“They live in daily fear for their lives, yet the government will not issue papers to give them the best chance of safe passage to the UK via a third country.”

Victoria Atkins, the minister responsible for Afghan resettlement, told parliament: “We are working urgently across government and with partners such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to design the scheme.”

She said the lack of a British embassy in Kabul was complicating evacuations but added: “We continue to support the thousands of people successfully evacuated from Afghanistan under Operation Pitting, and we will continue to support those who come under the scheme when it opens.”

She insisted the UK was “meeting its commitment” for translators and other Afghans who were made Taliban targets by their work with the British military.

But others warned that when the scheme is finally operational it could be too late for the very people it is intended to help.

“There is a real risk that the people whom the scheme is intended to help will die before it becomes operational,” Labour MP Bambos Charalambous said.

Louise Calvey, the head of services at charity Refugee Action, told The Independent: “It’s indefensible that ministers are still dawdling over the details of its Afghan resettlement scheme, three months after the fall of Kabul. 

“These delays have been caused in part by the government’s previous refusal to commit to a long-term resettlement program, which left it totally unprepared when it was needed. But this is no excuse to not help now.

She added: “Ministers must urgently use the already operational UK resettlement scheme to identify and relocate vulnerable Afghan refugees so they can start to rebuild their lives here in safety.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Afghan refugees

Related

Kim Kardashian helps Afghan women soccer players flee to UK
Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian helps Afghan women soccer players flee to UK
UK Afghan envoy warned of Taliban threat in lead-up to dramatic takeover
World
UK Afghan envoy warned of Taliban threat in lead-up to dramatic takeover

Latest updates

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border
Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border
Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
Former US Secretary of State Pompeo praises ‘amazing’ Saudi progress during visit
Former US Secretary of State Pompeo praises ‘amazing’ Saudi progress during visit
Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss
Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss
Report: Facebook and Instagram ad spend continues to grow in the Middle East
Emplifi has released its “State of Social Media and CX” report for the third quarter of 2021. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.