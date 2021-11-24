Saudi authorities foil plot to smuggle large amounts of drugs, arrest 88 people

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted attempts to smuggle large quantities of hashish, amphetamine pills and khat into the Kingdom.
Border Guards spokesman Lt. Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said that narcotics and trafficking security officials foiled attempts to smuggle 894 kilograms of hashish, 798,860 amphetamine tablets, and 57,165 kilograms of khat across the Kingdom’s land and sea borders.
Al-Quraini said 88 people have been arrested, including 39 Saudis and 49 violators of the border security system.
He added that the foreigners arrested included 24 Yemenis, 21 Ethiopians, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Sudanese, and a Sri Lankan. Initial legal measures have been taken against them, and the drugs were seized and handed over to authorities.
King Salman: Strategic meetings between Islamic world, Russia important for global security, stability
The king said Saudi-Russian relations are strong and historical
Added that Russia has deep-rooted relations with Islamic world, evidenced by its presence as OIC observer
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: King Salman confirmed Saudi Arabia’s belief in the importance of strategic meetings between the Islamic world and the Russian Federation for enhancing regional and international security and stability.
In a speech delivered by the Emir of Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on behalf of the Saudi king, he said that the Islamic region is characterized by tolerance and moderation, and this is why it accepts all races and ethnicities.
“Saudi Arabia has an honorable role in adopting the principles of moderation and coexistence, as it has striven to support regional and international efforts in this field, and has presented many initiatives in this regard, most notably, the adoption of the Makkah Declaration, supporting the office of the UN Alliance of Civilizations,” he said.
The king added in his speech that Saudi Arabia is committed to support any future efforts aimed at serving these principles, believing that difference does not mean discord and that tolerance calls for transcendence.
He added that the Saudi-Russian relations, which have extended for a period of 95 years, are strong and historical.
“These relations have witnessed qualitative leaps in recent years, and culminated in high-level visits between the two countries. These visits resulted in signing many joint agreements in all economic, cultural, and defense fields. They also paved the way for the development of these relations and consolidating the level of trust between the two countries,” said Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on behalf of the king.
King Salman said that Russia and the Islamic world share deep cultural heritage, which paves the way for activating the role of religious institutions, developing an environment that supports peaceful coexistence between followers of different religions and races, preserving the role of the family and spiritual values, and protecting human rights.
He added that Russia has deep-rooted relations with the Islamic world, as evidenced by its presence as an observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for more than 15 years, which has resulted in fruitful cooperation with the organization.
“He added that more than 20 million Muslims live in harmony with their communities, and enjoy the right to freely practice their religious rites,” he said.
He pointed out that the dynamics of the relationship of Islamic countries with Russia is diverse, and prepares for building bridges of scientific and technological cooperation and promoting them in the field of development, education, software, and applications of the fourth industrial revolution.
Saudi Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation Abdulrahman Al Ahmed told Arab News that Saudi-Russia relations began in 1926 when Karim Hakimov was appointed as an envoy to the late King Abdul Aziz.
“That was followed by letters between the leaders of the two countries. In 1932, King Faisal, who was at that time the viceroy of the Hijaz and foreign minister, made an official visit to Moscow. In 1990, Prince Saud Al-Faisal visited Moscow to resume relations and sign agreements and political discussions between the two countries,” he said.
He added that the relations became even stronger at the turn of the century when King Abdullah and Prince Sultan visited Moscow.
“There was a qualitative leap in the relations between the two countries through the visits made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Moscow in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. These visits were crowned with a visit by King Salman to Moscow in 2017, during which a number of agreements were signed. In 2019, President Vladimir Putin visited Riyadh, and again, several agreements were inked.”
He stressed that cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia has reached wider horizons at all levels of the economy, in policy, culture, arts, and energy. “Saudi Arabia and Russia are members at OPEC+ and other fields,” he added.
Commenting on how such meetings could enhance cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world, Vitaliy Naumkin, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies, told Arab News that: “This conference is very important as it is held for the first time during the pandemic. Moreover, there are also many people attending this conference. Also, very important representatives are present. So we need more cooperation because of the pandemic and the new development in the world.”
Naumkin added that the two sides have signed important agreements.
“We are signing other important agreements today here in Saudi Arabia, and these will be followed by new steps, and I am sure these steps will be very positive.
“There will be more cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world, especially Saudi Arabia, which is located in the center of the Islamic world, and it has a key role in this cooperation.”
Meanwhile, in an article posted on the Saudi Embassy’s website on Monday, Al- Ahmed said that among the urgent international issues the group will pay attention to are combating terrorism, international peace and security, the role of international organizations in the peaceful settlement of disputes, promoting a culture of peace, and economic cooperation in the post-COVID-19 world.
He added that the meeting would also focus on dialogue and cultural and humanitarian rapprochement, as well as other demanding issues.
“In this context, I am pleased to commend the efforts the Group of Strategic Vision “Russia — Islamic World” has been making in rapprochement between the Russian Federation and the Muslim world through joint work to enhance dialogue and understanding, reject extremist ideas, and strengthen joint measures to combat international terrorism,” Al-Ahmed said.
“I would like to point out the firm positions of the Russian Federation on the just issues of the Muslim world and the Russian political leadership’s keenness to achieve harmony, understanding, tolerance and coexistence between the people of the Russian Federation and the peoples of Islamic countries to face common challenges and achieve progress and prosperity for all,” he added.
Guests and speakers at the event included Rustam Minnikhanov, president of the Republic of Tatarstan and chairman of the Group of Strategic Vision – “Russia — Islamic World”; Hussein Ibrahim Taha, secretary-general of the OIC; Walid bin Abdul Karim, Saudi deputy minister of foreign affairs, and others.
Porsche-inspired Marsien off-roader star of the Riyadh Car Show
After 12 weeks of testing in the Al-Faya red desert sands in Sharjah, the Marsien was born
Located north of Riyadh, the Riyadh Car show is open to the public displaying over 600 of the most exotic and rare automobiles in one venue for all eyes to see
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: A Porsche-inspired off-roader called the Marsien stole the hearts of car enthusiasts at the Riyadh Car Show, as it debuted for the first time in the Kingdom.
Known as Project Sandbox while under testing, the bespoke Marsien by Marc Philipp Gemballa shook the world with its surreal promises and design when it first launched in 2021, offering only 40 cars on completion.
“A lot of people have been waiting to see the Marsien and this is the first time some of our clients here in Saudi Arabia are seeing it in person,” said Gemballa. “The Riyadh Car Show has been put together so well. We are extremely happy to be among the international group of manufacturers here.”
Arab News had the opportunity to meet with 27-year-old entrepreneur, the son of celebrated German car tuner Uwe Gemballa, who shared his insights into what inspired the creation of the Marsien.
“Growing up around Porsches, there was always a special connection and so it was pretty clear to us that we would use Porsche as a platform, but that alone wasn’t going to be enough,” he said.
Philipp Gemballa realized he needed something special in a radically changing supercar industry; the fastest and most powerful vehicles were not going to cut it anymore. It was time for something that would shock the world and deliver the ultimate driving experience.
After 12 weeks of testing in the Al-Faya red desert sands in Sharjah, the Marsien was born.
With the touch of a button, a hydraulic suspension lift system gives the car 25 cm of ground clearance, making it a formidable candidate for desert duning and taking up ski slopes, something no ordinary supercar can do.
“There’s no category yet that the Marsien fits in, so it kind of redefines the term supercar,” the German tuner said. “I think that people are looking for a pure driving experience and I want to be the one who delivers them that.”
Inspired by the legendary Paris Dakar rally era, the ethos Philipp Gemballa applied when designing the Marsien was ultramodern, yet timeless. Featuring a full carbon fiber body, the off-roading Marsien was designed for performance to become the ultimate adventure sports car.
“The inspiration came from wanting to create something special, something unique, something that’s not comparable to any type of car out there,” he said. “When I started the project, there were a lot of new hypercars coming out with high performance figures and I realized that I didn’t want to create another imitator product. And so we thought, why not do the extreme from on-road to off-road and create the first (Porsche) 911 that you can take off-roading?”
To create the ultimate driver experience, Philipp Gemballa decided to team up with specialists and renowned automotive companies, including leading performance exhaust manufacturer Akrapovic, suspension pioneer KW Automotive and Porsche engine specialist and vehicle manufacturer RUF Automobile.
Underneath the bonnet is a 3.7 liter twin-turbo charged six cylinder engine, pushing out 750 horsepower. It boasts 0-100 km per hour in just 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 330 km per hour.
Gemballa added: “If there are clients that would like to have even more power, we can take it up to 830 horsepower.”
The name of the car, Marsien, is derived from the word “martian,” because when testing in the UAE, the car looked like it was on the surface of Mars.
Now at 60 percent completion, first deliveries are expected in spring 2022 with all remaining cars promised to be delivered before the end of 2023.
“At this point, we are in the process of preparing for the serial production. Now we’re doing the final tuning for the homologation process, as well as small design updates to perfect the production quality.”
Philipp Gemballa has been working on the Marsien since before the latest 911 Turbo was actually on sale. The first test mules were based on a standard 911 Carrera 4S.
Due to its limited production, only a few pieces remain which will go to strategic clients, he said. They will first have to order a 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S in the specifications Philipp Gemballa requests, after which the German tuning company will be able convert it into the off-roading machine for €495,000 ($557,276).
Philipp Gemballa justifies the high price with the uniqueness of the product, as well as its limited production and exclusivity, saying there is “nothing like it.”
Located north of Riyadh, the Riyadh Car show is open to the public displaying over 600 of the most exotic and rare automobiles in one venue for all eyes to see.
Entry tickets for the show cost SR150 ($40) and will be running until Nov. 28, opening its doors from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Early results of Saudi Arabia’s Qusairat Aad archaeological excavations revealed
Excavations aim to show aspects of the region’s cultural heritage
SPA
AFLAJ: The preliminary results of archaeological excavations carried out this year at the Qusairat Aad site in Al-Aflaj governorate were revealed on Monday by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.
The excavations aim to show aspects of the region’s cultural heritage and answer questions about the site’s chronology, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The excavations carried out this season included three places in different areas to get as much information as possible and paint a picture that would enable a comprehensive plan for fieldwork in the coming seasons.
An archaeological survey of the springs, canals and water facilities was carried out and documented to reflect their nature as one of the largest networks in the Arabian Peninsula.
In January, a commission’s team carried out a field tour of the Qusairat Aad site, which paved the way for the launch of a project to study it and its associated sites.