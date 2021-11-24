Džeko nets 2 to put Inter on brink of CL knockout stage

You are here

Shakhtar’s goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin makes a save after a shot by Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko during the Champions League match between Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro stadium in Milan on Wednesday. (AP)
  • Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half
  • Inter had been by far the superior team but had been let down by poor finishing
MILAN: Edin Džeko scored twice to put Inter Milan on the cusp of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 10 years after it beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 on Wednesday.
Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half. Inter had been by far the superior team but had been let down by poor finishing, while Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin had also pulled off a number of good saves.
Inter also had two goals disallowed.
The Italian side moved atop Group D. It is a point above Real Madrid, which plays Sheriff later. If Sheriff fails to win, Inter will be guaranteed a place in the last 16 with a match to spare. The Nerazzurri travel to Madrid for their final match.
Shakhtar will finish bottom of the group.
Both sides needed a win at San Siro for different reasons, but the last three Champions League matches between the two had ended goalless.
Inter started strongly but was again guilty of wasting chances. Nicolò Barella had the best opportunity of the early stages but he fired over from 10 yards as he slipped while attempting to reach the ball at full stretch.
Inter was almost made to pay for its profligacy as Samir Handanović had to make the first save of the match in the 16th minute with the Nerazzurri goalkeeper parrying Dodô’s snapshot.
The home team had a dangerous spell with five chances in four minutes. First, Barella surged forward from midfield and cut inside with a dummy before rolling across for Lautaro Martínez but Maycon denied him with a perfectly timed tackle.
Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia headed the ensuing corner just past the right post and moments later Ivan Perišić had a goal ruled out for offside in the buildup.
Trubin then made two saves in quick succession to deny Džeko as the 20-year-old continues to prove himself as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe.
Inter had another goal disallowed in the 57th minute as Martínez’s volleyed effort was ruled out for a push on Shakhtar defender Mykola Matviyenko by the Inter forward.
But the Nerazzurri did take the lead moments later. Perišić flew down the left flank and his cross was deflected to Matteo Darmian, whose attempt was blocked but the onrushing Džeko thumped in the rebound from the edge of the area.
Džeko doubled his and Inter’s tally in the 67th when he headed in a cross at the far post from point-blank range.
Shakhtar almost got one back in the dying minutes but Dodô’s shot came off the base off the right post and rolled along the goal line before going out for a corner.

Manchester City take top spot in Champions League group, PSG through despite defeat

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L), French striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and Brazilian striker Neymar (R) react after City equalize during the UEFA Champions League Group match between City and Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L), French striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and Brazilian striker Neymar (R) react after City equalize during the UEFA Champions League Group match between City and Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP)
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

Manchester City take top spot in Champions League group, PSG through despite defeat

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L), French striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and Brazilian striker Neymar (R) react after City equalize during the UEFA Champions League Group match between City and Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP)
  • RB Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge means PSG are also guaranteed to go through in second place
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City came from behind to secure top spot in Group A with a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain as both sides qualified for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.
Kylian Mbappe put the French giants in front against the run of play five minutes into the second half.
But PSG run the risk of being drawn against the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea or Liverpool in the last 16 after Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus turned the game around for the English champions.
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino had to fend off questions in his pre-match press conference over whether he may be making a permanent move to Manchester to take over the vacant managerial role at United.
The Argentine’s first year in the French capital has been far from plain sailing despite a 11-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.
Lionel Messi’s arrival to form a fearsome front three alongside Mbappe and Neymar has heaped expectation upon Pochettino to deliver a first Champions League crown to Paris.
The blessing and curse of that richly-talented trio was in evidence as the visitors were largely overrun but suddenly clicked to create the opening goal.
City’s collective cohesion had the better of the clash of styles, but lacked the clinical edge offered by PSG’s Galacticos.
Presnel Kimpembe cleared Rodri’s goalbound header off the line before Achraf Hakimi did likewise to turn Riyad Mahrez’s shot that was destined for the top corner over the bar.
Despite missing the midfield trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, City were still creating chances at will as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe did little to help their teammates defend.
Ilkay Gundogan had the hosts’ best chance before the break, but his curling effort came crashing back off the post.
Mbappe wasted the one opportunity PSG did muster in the first half as he pounced on a John Stones mistake, but fired over.
The Frenchman was not so wasteful five minutes after the break as he drilled low through Ederson’s legs from Messi’s deflected cross.
But the pattern of the game remained unchanged as City charged forward and finally found a way through.
Kyle Walker’s cross escaped Jesus, but rolled kindly for Sterling to prod in just his fourth goal of the season at the back post.
Keylor Navas then produced a stunning finger-tip save to deny Jesus.
Pochettino responded by introducing Angel Di Maria to add to his attacking trident and he teed up Neymar with a great chance to restore PSG’s lead, only for the Brazilian to slot wide with just his international teammate Ederson to beat.
Moments later another slick team move from City created a deserved winner.
Mahrez’s cross to the back post picked out Bernardo Silva, who nonchalantly turned the ball back into the path of Jesus to calmly slot home.
Victory gives City an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the section with just one game to go.
But RB Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge means PSG are also guaranteed to go through in second place.

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus
  • Both players were already in isolation over close contact with people suspected of having the virus
  • Kimmich said last month in a TV interview that he had not yet made a decision about whether to be vaccinated
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

MUNICH: Bayern Munich players Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday.
Both players were already in isolation over close contact with people suspected of having the virus. Bayern said both were “doing well.”
Kimmich said last month in a TV interview that he had not yet made a decision about whether to be vaccinated and voiced reservations about vaccines. The midfielder's comments caused concern among public health experts at a time when vaccine take-up in Germany had slowed.
Kimmich co-founded a fundraising campaign last year with teammate Leon Goretzka which donated money to social and charitable organizations to continue working during the pandemic and which also sent some money to UNICEF to help make vaccines more easily available in poorer nations.
Kimmich and backup striker Choupo-Moting had been due to return in time for Bayern’s game against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, but it now appears an already depleted squad will have to cope without them.
With numerous players in isolation, injured or suspended, Bayern had a thin squad for its 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Coach Julian Nagelsmann couldn't rest key players — with Bayern already through to the knockout stages — and named only four outfield substitutes as he relied on fringe players, youngsters, and out-of-position regulars to finish the game.
Kimmich is a regular starter in midfield and Choupo-Moting is Nagelsmann's preferred backup for striker Robert Lewandowski, who has played a full 90 minutes in each of Bayern's last eight games.
Also Wednesday, Bayern said defenders Niklas Süle and Josip Stanišić both returned to training following their own positive tests for the virus.

New-look European golf tour to host first tournament in Japan

New-look European golf tour to host first tournament in Japan
Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

New-look European golf tour to host first tournament in Japan

New-look European golf tour to host first tournament in Japan
  • The rebranded DP World Tour will make Japan the 51st country it has visited — with the tournament to be staged at Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama
  • Japan great Isao Aoki, chairman of the Japan Golf Tour (JGTO), said that it had been a ‘long-cherished desire’ to host a European Tour event
Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

TOKYO: The new-look European Tour will make its first foray into the lucrative Japan golf market in 2022 after adding the ISPS Handa Championship to next year’s recently announced schedule.
The rebranded DP World Tour will make Japan the 51st country it has visited — with the tournament to be staged at Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, north of Tokyo, from April 21-24.
“The DP World Tour is a global tour and, as a result, we relish opportunities such as this to break new ground,” said Keith Pelley, European Tour CEO in a statement released late on Tuesday.
“Asia continues to be an important region for the DP World Tour and our first visit to Japan in April further underlines that,” he added.
Two weeks ago the tour was renamed after investment from new title sponsors DP World, which will see total prize money for next year’s 47 tournaments exceed $200 million.
The ISPS Handa Championship, with a purse of $2 million, will be co-sanctioned with the Japan Golf Tour (JGTO) and the inaugural event will be the first of a three-year deal.
Japan great Isao Aoki, chairman of the JGTO, said it had been a “long-cherished desire” to host a European Tour event in the golf-mad country and “we can’t wait to hold it.”
The only event on Japanese soil to feature previously on the European Tour schedule was this year’s Olympic men’s tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in July, won by American Xander Schauffele.
Golf is massively popular in Japan, with the country seen as a growing market for the world’s top players.
The US PGA Tour made its debut in Japan in 2019 with the inaugural $9.75 million Zozo Championship, memorably won by Tiger Woods for a record-equalling 82nd win on the circuit.
After a year’s absence from Japan because of the Covid-19 pandemic, home hero and US Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama last month won the 2021 Zozo Championship, which had its purse increased to $9.95 million.
The Asian Tour, which will see a series of 10 new events from next season backed by Greg Norman and $200 million of Saudi investment for the next 10 years, is yet to announce its 2022 schedule or whether it will have any of the new events in Japan.
In 2019, before the pandemic shutdown, the Asian Tour staged two $1.5 million tournaments in the country, the Asia-Pacific Open Diamond Cup and the Panasonic Open.

Hopes high 2027 AFC Asian Cup heading to Saudi Arabia

Saudi football is on a high with Al-Hilal being crowned Asian champions and the Green Falcons on course for the World Cup - it will hope to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 too. (AN Photo/AFP)
Saudi football is on a high with Al-Hilal being crowned Asian champions and the Green Falcons on course for the World Cup - it will hope to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 too. (AN Photo/AFP)
Updated 24 November 2021
John Duerden

Hopes high 2027 AFC Asian Cup heading to Saudi Arabia

Saudi football is on a high with Al-Hilal being crowned Asian champions and the Green Falcons on course for the World Cup - it will hope to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 too. (AN Photo/AFP)
  • The race to host the next-but-one edition of Asia’s top tournament (2023 will take place in China) is being fiercely contested
Updated 24 November 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia are flying in qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Al-Hilal on Tuesday won a record fourth AFC Champions League title, and if footballing figures in the Kingdom are proven to be correct in anticipating success for the country’s bid to host the 2027 Asian Cup, their prediction would complete an historic hat-trick, on and off the pitch.

The race to host the next-but-one edition of Asia’s top tournament (2023 will take place in China) is being fiercely contested with India, Iran, and Qatar and a final decision will be announced early next year.

But a senior Saudi source told Arab News: “Discussions are happening as we speak, and we are very, very confident that the honors will be ours.”

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation launched its bid last year with the slogan “Forward for Asia,” and since then, the country has certainly hit new heights in Asian football.

The Green Falcons have won five and drawn one in six games so far in the final round of qualification for the World Cup and currently sit on top of Group B with four games remaining, four points ahead of Japan, and five clear of Australia. The team has one foot in Qatar.

Officials at the AFC were also impressed by the atmosphere created by fans in the latter stages of the Champions League in Riyadh and also in World Cup qualifiers, especially in October when more than 50,000 supporters roared the team onto victories over Japan and China.

Al-Hilal’s triumph in the AFC Champions League over Pohang Steelers of South Korea was not only an historic one but reinforced the sense that, at the moment, the Saudi Professional League was the best in Asia.

Earlier this month, representatives of the Asian Football Confederation visited the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam on a five-day inspection tour and were pleased with the facilities already in place in terms of stadiums and infrastructure.

In the SAFF’s favor, despite being one of the continent’s traditional powerhouses with three Asian Cup wins, five World Cup appearances, and a number of continental club trophies, Saudi Arabia has, somewhat surprisingly, never hosted Asia’s top tournament.

That gives the country a huge advantage over Qatar, one of its biggest rivals. The 2022 World Cup host could easily stage the continental tournament but did just that as recently as 2011 as well as in 1988.

Iran is another two-time host and also an Asian powerhouse but women not currently being allowed in stadiums to watch football is an issue. The AFC would love, at some point, to take its flagship tournament to India and its population of 1.4 billion people, but there is a feeling that it may be best to wait until the next decade.

For Saudi Arabia, it is looking good. It would have been perfect for the country’s football fans had the selection decision been made, as originally scheduled, in the coming days, when the country’s football successes on the pitch would have been front and center of the AFC congress. However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that the announcement will come early next year but that is unlikely to make a major difference.

Confidence is still high that Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 Asian Cup.

Liverpool can go all way in Champions League: Ex-defender Jose Enrique

Liverpool can go all way in Champions League: Ex-defender Jose Enrique
Updated 24 November 2021
Ali Khaled

Liverpool can go all way in Champions League: Ex-defender Jose Enrique

Liverpool can go all way in Champions League: Ex-defender Jose Enrique
  • Retired Spanish left-back believes old times could return for Newcastle after Saudi-backed takeover
Updated 24 November 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Liverpool return to Champions League action at Anfield against Porto on Wednesday with little at stake having secured qualification to the knockout stages after four wins from their opening four matches.

It is a competition the club have a special affinity for, and former left-back Jose Enrique believes Jurgen Klopp’s men can go all the way in it this season, despite some inconsistent results over the last few weeks.

He said: “In the league the only problem I see is that we’ve been unlucky with injuries, again. It happened last season with the center-backs, and this season it’s happening with the midfield. Let’s see how it goes, that will (impact) our Premier League title fight, because maybe we don’t have as strong enough squad.

“But the Champions League I believe we can go all in. Obviously, we’re through, and we now have away and home stages, anything can happen. And I can bet that in the Champions League Liverpool are really strong, especially when they play at Anfield,” the 35-year-old Spanish former defender added.

Speaking to Arab News in Dubai, where he met fans at the opening of the official Liverpool FC store at Mirdif City Center Mall — an event organized by the club’s official retail partner Seventy-8 — Enrique said: “The level of support for Liverpool FC around the world is well-known, and the passion for the Reds can definitely be felt here in Dubai and the UAE.”

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique says he is now completely healthy after an earlier surgery to remove a brain tumor. (Seventy-8)

Enrique announced in 2018 that he was recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“My health is completely fine now; I don’t feel any side effects. After the operation and treatment, I was feeling some side effects, but they’re completely gone now.

“Since I retired, I’m now working with my brother as a football agent. It took me a while to get used to it but now I’m so happy, and my brother is actually here in Dubai to close a player as well.

“So, I’m really happy, travelling quite a lot, now that (coronavirus disease) COVID-19 restrictions allow us to travel a little bit. So can’t complain, probably the best moment of my life since I retired,” he added.

Enrique recently returned to Anfield for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and he remains a fan five years after leaving.

“Against Brighton (2-2), the second half wasn’t the best but against Atletico Madrid (2-0) we won and that was great. It was very, very nice to be back because it was my first time back at Anfield after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He had special words of praise for the Liverpool manager who he said had transformed the club and won the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FIFA Club World Cup in recent years.

“Klopp, what can I say that hasn’t been said already? Obviously, we have to give a lot of credit to the players but for me he is the main guy. If he was not there we would not be in this position, definitely for me he is the main man.

“I would have loved to have played under him because I believe he would have improved me a lot as a player. In my last season I was actually with him, but I wasn’t fit enough, I had many, many problems with my knee. So obviously I wasn’t available to play, the way he wants to play needs a lot of intensity, and my knee couldn’t handle that.

“I definitely would have loved, in one of my peak years, to play under him, because I really believe he would have made me maybe one of the best in my position,” he added.

Enrique also revealed his delight for Steven Gerrard after his former captain at Liverpool became the new coach at Aston Villa.

“I’m very happy for him, I’ve already congratulated him. I think it’s the right move for him. I don’t think you have to compare (Glasgow) Rangers to Aston Villa because they play in completely different leagues. Rangers are massive in Scotland, but Aston Villa are a massive club in the Premier League, they’ve just been struggling in the last few years.

“With Stevie, if they give him the right money, not big money, and the freedom to make his own decisions, I believe he can do really well there,” he said.

And Enrique also had words of encouragement for fans of his former club Newcastle United after the recent Saudi-backed takeover.

“I’m really happy for them. It’s a club that I will always love, they gave me the chance to play in the Premier League. The fans, they loved me when I was there, some of my best years. I wish them the best, I know how much they suffered with (Newcastle United’s former owner) Mike Ashley. Obviously, I left because Liverpool came for me, but Mike Ashley was one of the reasons to leave the club, and not just me, but many players.

“And now the new owners are ready to spend, and you can see when they signed how the fans celebrated outside the stadium. I’m very happy for them, because I believe it’s a club that at least should be in the top six in the Premier League,” he said.

