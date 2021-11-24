You are here

Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait

Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Villarreal's Juan Foyth. (Reuters)
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

  • Chelsea and Juventus, who are tied on 12 points with a game left to play
Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday.
Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16.
United was led for the first time by Michael Carrick following the weekend firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and, just like his predecessor, the interim manager was left to be thankful for a goal by the Champions League’s record scorer.
Ronaldo produced a sublime lobbed finish to put United ahead against Villarreal and a 90th-minute strike by Jadon Sancho — his first goal since joining for $100 million in the offseason — sealed a 2-0 win to secure progress as the winner of Group F. Ronaldo has scored in all five group games so far, and now has a record-extending 140 Champions League goals in his career.
Another English team, defending champion Chelsea, also advanced on the back of a 4-0 win over already-qualified Juventus, which slumped to its heaviest ever loss in the Champions League. With Liverpool also qualified and Manchester City likely to join them, the Premier League will again be well represented in the knockout stage.
Barcelona, now coached by former star midfielder Xavi Hernandez, has advanced from its group every season for almost two decades but a 0-0 draw at home to Benfica means the Spanish club might need to beat Bayern Munich in the final round of games to advance.
All four teams in Group G are separated by three points and could still qualify heading into their last games after wins for Lille and Sevilla over Salzburg and Wolfsburg, respectively.
Ronaldo had already scored two winners and a late equalizer in the Champions League this season before his smartly taken go-ahead goal against Villarreal in the 78th minute, prompted by Fred winning the ball high up the field.
And both Fred and Ronaldo featured in a counterattack that ended with Sancho smashing a shot in off the underside of the crossbar to seal the win.
Carrick made a big call in his first game in charge by dropping playmaker Bruno Fernandes in a bid to set up in a more solid fashion and protect a defense that has been overrun this season. It led to a first clean sheet of the group stage.
More joy was to follow as Atalanta’s wild 3-3 draw at Young Boys meant United cannot be displaced as group leader courtesy of its superior head-to-head record against Villarreal, which is three points back in second place.
Atalanta, which is a point further back, grabbed a point thanks to Luis Muriel’s 87th-minute free kick with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.
It was a bittersweet night for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
The thrashing of Juventus, achieved courtesy of goals by academy graduates Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi as well as a fourth by substitute Timo Werner, was marred by knee injuries to key players N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell.
Kante went off in the first half while Chilwell looked in agony as he was helped off the field in the 71st.
Chelsea and Juventus, who are tied on 12 points with a game left to play, both started an American in Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, respectively. They were two of six Americans to start Tuesday, a record in one night of group play.
Zenit St. Petersburg is assured of finishing third and going into the Europa League knockout stage after drawing 1-1 at Malmo, which will end the group stage in last place but at least has a goal to show for its efforts.
Barcelona missed a string of chances at the Camp Nou and stayed two points ahead of Benfica.
If Barca fails to beat Bayern away, Benfica could overtake the Spanish club with a win at home to already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv. If they finish tied on points, Benfica would advance courtesy of their head-to-head record.
Helping Barca is the fact that Bayern has little to play for — except, maybe, the chance to knock out a historic rival, albeit one that has lost its aura following the departure of Lionel Messi and other big-name players amid financial problems.
Bayern had already qualified for the last 16 before its 2-1 win at Dynamo Kyiv and the result secured the German champions first place in the group.
Robert Lewandowski — with an overhead kick — and Kingsley Coman scored the goals for a threadbare Bayern squad missing nine players, with seven unavailable because either they tested positive for the coronavirus or were unvaccinated and had contact with a positive case.
Lille moved top of its group after Canada striker Jonathan David scored his 12th goal of the season to seal a 1-0 win over Salzburg, which dropped a point back in second.
Sevilla jumped into third place, above Wolfsburg, with a 2-0 victory over the German team thanks to goals by Joan Jordán and Rafa Mir.
In the final games, Wolfsburg hosts Lille and Salzburg is at home to Sevilla.

Lewandowski scores as depleted Bayern beats Dynamo Kyiv

Lewandowski scores as depleted Bayern beats Dynamo Kyiv
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

  • Bayern was missing 7 players, including midfielder Joshua Kimmich and forward Serge Gnabry, who are all in isolation
  • Coach Julian Nagelsmann had no real backups for his star players
KYIV, Ukraine: Robert Lewandowski scored with an overhead kick to lift an depleted Bayern Munich team to a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday that clinched first place in its Champions League group.
Needing just a point to secure the top spot in Group E and coming off a surprise loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga, Bayern would usually consider resting top players against a team like Dynamo. That wasn’t an option.
Bayern was missing seven players — including midfielder Joshua Kimmich and forward Serge Gnabry — who are all in isolation either because they’ve tested positive for the virus, or because they’re unvaccinated and had contact with a positive case. Adding on a suspension for defender Dayot Upamecano and a muscle injury for midfielder Marcel Sabitzer left Bayern with a threadbare squad.
Coach Julian Nagelsmann had no real backups for his star players, so Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané and the recently injured Kingsley Coman all started in attack. Nagelsmann named just four outfield players on the bench, all youngsters or fringe players.
Lewandowski brought the game to life after a slow start with his 14th-minute goal. The Polish striker reacted quickly when Benjamin Pavard’s pass deflected off defender Illya Zabarnyi’s leg and leaped to hit an overhead kick which was hit beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.
Only a stroke of luck kept Bayern in the lead soon after when Leon Goretzka’s attempted backpass across the snowy field bobbled up and over Manuel Neuer’s attempted kick and onto the post.
Coman scored his first Champions League goal of the season to double Bayern’s lead just before the break, shooting high into the net from a tight angle. Neuer made several saves to keep Dynamo at bay in the second half, but a gap in the Bayern defense allowed Viktor Tsygankov to set up Denys Garmash for last-place Dynamo’s first goal of the group stage. Bayern held on for the last 20 minutes to keep the three points.

Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job

Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

  • Pochettino said he was aware of what he called “rumors” — “I am not a child,” he said
  • United is looking to hire an interim manager until the end of the season
MANCHESTER, England : Mauricio Pochettino expressed his happiness Tuesday at being coach of Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation he could become the next Manchester United manager.
Pochettino said he was aware of what he called “rumors” — “I am not a child,” he said, “I understand what is going on" — but was focused on working at PSG and stressed he still had more than a year and a half left on his contract at the French club.
“I am so happy in Paris St Germain and I am so focused. I was a player in Paris St. Germain, I love the club, I love the fans. It is a fantastic time to be at the club," Pochettino said. “My contract is to 2023, this season and one more. I don’t say nothing different. I am really happy at Paris St. Germain, that is a fact.”
United is looking to hire an interim manager until the end of the season, then make a permanent appointment ahead of next season, following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.
“We cannot talk about that for my respect for Paris St. Germain and my respect for another club," Pochettino said. “It is not my business, not my problem.”
The Argentine coach, who only joined PSG in January, was speaking at a news conference ahead the team's match at Manchester City in the Champions League. Both teams are looking for a win to qualify for the last 16.
PSG midfielder Marco Verratti said the reports linking Pochettino with United were not a distraction for the players.
“Since I started playing football, I have always heard rumors, we are used to rumors," Verratti said. “We have to focus on playing a good game tomorrow. We have trained well.
“It is all about tomorrow, that is our only concern. We are not thinking about any rumors from the outside whatsoever.”

Al-Hilal win AFC Champions League with 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers

Al-Hilal win AFC Champions League with 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers
Updated 23 November 2021
John Duerden

  • The fastest goal ever scored in the final of the competition set the Saudis on the road to a record-breaking fourth title
RIYADH: A breathtaking, history-making Nasser Al-Dawsari goal after just 16 seconds of the AFC Champions League final set Saudi side Al-Hilal on their way to a deserved 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers on Tuesday, and a record fourth continental title.

The 22-year-old’s early breakthrough was record-breaking in another sense as it was the fastest goal ever scored in the Champions League final. It was a stunning strike, worthy in itself of winning any championship anywhere in the world. Moussa Marega doubled the lead in the second half and Pohang, who were second-best for much of the game, never really looked likely to come back from that.

The Koreans were up against it from the start. The roar of the 50,000-plus Saudi fans that greeted the kick-off at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh had not even died down before left-back Al-Dawsari, who made his national team debut this year, gave the Blues the lead. He picked up a loose ball just inside the Korean half, moved forward and unleashed a fierce shot from about 30 meters that flew into the top corner.

Goalkeeper Lee Jun might have been caught by surprise by the timing, power and the pace of the shot so early in the game but even if it had come in the last minute and not the first, it is likely he could have done little about it — it was simply unstoppable. The sea of blue around the arena erupted and Pohang were left stunned as their opponents celebrated with almost as much disbelief as delight.

With three continental titles of their own to their name, however, the Koreans had the experience to know that there were still more than 89 minutes left to play and a lot could happen in that time. There was a reminder of this just 10 minutes later, as the Steelers silenced the din in Riyadh for the first time.

Sin Jin-ho won the Champions League with Ulsan Hyundai last December, and the attacking midfielder must have thought he had got on the score sheet this time around when his half-volley from the edge of the area dipped over diving keeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf. Unfortunately for the Steelers, the ball bounced back off the underside of the bar. Lim Sang-hyub was well positioned to fire home the rebound but his shot bounced back off of Al-Mayouf’s legs. It was as close as the Koreans would come all night.

The game then started to settle into something approaching a more traditional final. The visitors were wary of conceding a second goal that would make an already tricky task doubly difficult and did not threaten enough. In fact, the game started to get a little scrappy, with some heavy challenges and misplaced passes. Al-Hilal, with playmaker Matheus Pereira getting more and more into the game, looked the more dangerous going forward but in the last 30 minutes of the first half neither goalkeeper had much to do until, right at the end, Al-Mayouf was grateful to see a close-range header from Gwon Wan-kyu fly straight into his hands.

Pohang made a double substitution at the start of the second half, a sign of their more adventurous intent, but it was Al-Hilal who created the first real chance after the break. Pereira found Bafetimbi Gomis in the area, only for the striker’s shot to be blocked by Alex Grant. Soon after, Pereira’s free-kick flew just over the top corner of the Pohang goal.

The Koreans, with seven losses in their last nine league games, were struggling to get a foothold in the game but while facing just a one goal deficit they were never out of it, and a mix-up in the Al-Hilal defense just before the hour mark allowed substitute Go Young-joon to get in a shot from the edge of the area that went wide.

Then, with 63 minutes on the clock, Gomis slipped the ball through to Marega in the right side of the area and the former FC Porto striker found the opposite corner with a low shot. Given that Pohang had not done enough in attack, that seemed to be that.

Mistakes can still change games, however, and that almost happened soon after. Al-Mayouf came out and missed a looping cross and the ball fell invitingly for Jeon Min-gwang at close range, but Muteb Al-Mufarrij was able to react quickly and clear the danger.

Pohang started to push forward but not only did this seem to be a case of too little, too late, it opened up more opportunities for Al-Hilal and 3-0 seemed more likely than 2-1. With 10 minutes remaining, the busy Gomis had a chance to increase the lead but shot just wide from inside the area.

That was the last significant chance of the game but Al-Hilal’s fans did not care as by this time they were starting to celebrate their team becoming the first to be crowned champions of Asia four times.

On the night, few could argue that they did not deserve this second triumph in three seasons.

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions

EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

  • Some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs wanted to break away from the Champions League and run their own competition called the Super League
  • EU lawmakers opposed breakaway competitions that endanger the stability of the overall sports ecosystem
STRASBOURG, France: European lawmakers voted their opposition to breakaway competitions on Tuesday following the aborted Super League project.
Some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs wanted to break away from the Champions League and run their own competition called the Super League, but it quickly collapsed upon launch in April following protests by fans and governments.
With 597 votes to 36 and 55 abstentions, members of the European Parliament said they want European sporting culture “to be aligned with EU values of solidarity, sustainability, inclusiveness for all, open competition, sporting merit and fairness.”
EU lawmakers opposed breakaway competitions “that undermine these principles and endanger the stability of the overall sports ecosystem.”
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the vote and said the governing body will keep working with the EU “to strengthen and protect the European sports model in European football.”
Lawmakers also called for more money to be redistributed to amateur sports but did not propose any detailed plans for any solidarity mechanisms that sports federations could introduce.
“MEPs want a balance to be struck between professional sport’s commercial interests and its social functions, by strengthening the links between grassroots and elite sport,” they said.
Lawmakers also pledged to tackle gender inequality and harassment in sports, “in particular when it comes to pay and equal representation on the boards of sports organizations.”

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

  • Due to games being played behind closed doors during lockdown, match receipts were down to £1.9m compared to £94.5m in 2020
  • Tottenham's overall revenue was down to £361.9m from £402.4m despite an increase in money generated from broadcasting rights
LONDON: Tottenham announced pre-tax losses of £80.2 million ($107.7 million) for the financial year ending June 2021 on Tuesday with the club’s total debts a rising £100m to £706m.
Spurs have counted the cost of the coronavirus pandemic more than most as it struck shortly after the club opened a new 63,000 capacity stadium at a cost of £1.2 billion.
Due to games being played behind closed doors during lockdown, match receipts were down to £1.9m compared to £94.5m in 2020.
“The financial results published for our year ended 30 June, 2021, reflect the challenging period of the pandemic and the incredibly damaging timing of COVID-19 coinciding, as it did, with the opening of our stadium in April, 2019,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.
“With no less than three lockdowns our operations were severely disrupted, albeit this was secondary to the impact everyone felt in their personal and family lives.”
Tottenham’s overall revenue was down to £361.9m from £402.4m despite an increase in money generated from broadcasting rights.
Despite the losses, new manager Antonio Conte is expected to be handed funds in January to strengthen his squad as Spurs aim to get back into the Champions League.
The Italian was recruited by his former colleague at Juventus, Fabio Paratici, who was appointed Tottenham’s managing director of football in June.
“The appointments of Fabio and Antonio are a clear demonstration of our intent and ambition,” added Levy.
“Since opening the stadium in April, 2019, we have spent almost £400m on players. Player spending is no guarantee of success, and our focus must be on improved recruitment, coaching, fitness and a competitive mindset.”
Spurs sit seventh in the Premier League, four points adrift of the top four.

