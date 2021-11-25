You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6v3p

Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia: A large explosion outside a school in Somalia’s capital on Thursday has killed at least five people, including students, witnesses said. The extremist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group controls large parts of rural Somalia and continues to frustrate efforts at rebuilding the Horn of Africa nation after three decades of conflict.
The blast sent a plume of smoke above a busy part of Mogadishu during the morning rush hour.
Abdulkadir Adan of the Amin ambulance service confirmed the five deaths to The Associated Press, and the service said at least 15 wounded people were rushed to a hospital.
“This is a tragedy,” he said.
Photos show the blast shredded part of the school, with emergency workers looking through the collapsed roof beams and wooden benches.
Al-Shabab in a statement carried by its Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy. But a witness, Hassan Ali, told the AP that a private security company was escorting the officials and said he saw four of the security personnel wounded.
The attack occurred as Somalia faces major questions about its political and security future. The AU peacekeeping force was meant to withdraw from the country, but its mission could be extended amid concerns that Somali forces are not ready to assume responsibility for security. The US early this year said its troop withdrawal from Somalia was complete.
A long-delayed presidential vote was meant to take place in February but now looks set to be held next year.

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu explosion

Related

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
World
Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
Update Saudi Arabia announces reopening of Kingdom’s embassy in Somalia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces reopening of Kingdom’s embassy in Somalia

Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands

Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands
Updated 16 min 54 sec ago
AP

Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands

Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands
  • Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara
  • Sogavare angered many in 2019 when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan
Updated 16 min 54 sec ago
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Demonstrators in the Solomon Islands defied government lockdown orders to take to the streets for a second day Thursday in violent protests.
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues, according to local media reports.
The protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched roof of a nearby building, the government said. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings.
“They were intent on destroying our nation and ... the trust that was slowly building among our people,” the government said in a statement.
Sogavare ordered the capital locked down from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday after saying he had “witnessed another sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down.”
“I had honestly thought that we had gone past the darkest days in the history of our country,” he said. “However, today’s events are a painful reminder that we have a long way to go.”
Despite an announcement from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force that they would be conducting increased patrols through Honiara amid the lockdown, protesters again took to the streets Thursday.
Local journalist Gina Kekea posted photos on Twitter of a bank, shops and a school in flames.
Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of the Solomon Islands’ most populous province Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching its diplomatic allegiance to China instead.

Topics: Solomon Islands Protests Australia

Related

Australia backs $5bn Tasmania green energy hub plan
Business & Economy
Australia backs $5bn Tasmania green energy hub plan
Police on alert as Taiwan’s flag lowered in the Solomons
World
Police on alert as Taiwan’s flag lowered in the Solomons

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan OKADA Takashi held talks with the Taliban in Kabul in November, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. 

According to the ministry, Okada commented on the situation on the ground during the visit that lasted from Nov. 21 to 24. Safety measures were implemented for the Japanese envoy.

Ambassador Okada met with senior members of the Taliban, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and urged them to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals and local staff.

He also asked them to ensure a quick and safe passage for those wanting to leave the country, the ministry said. In addition, Okada said Japan was implementing assistance through international organizations to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. 

The Taliban side reportedly said they would ensure humanitarian access and the safety of aid workers. 

In the meetings, the Japanese ambassador stressed the importance of respecting the rights of all Afghan people including women and children, building an inclusive political system, and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists. He emphasized that the Taliban was expected to take positive action on this.

Okada also held talks with other officials including former President Hamid Karzai.

The ministry said Japan would continue to have working-level discussions with the Taliban and would contribute to the stabilization of Afghanistan.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Japan Taliban

Related

Philippines rejects China’s demand to remove grounded navy ship

Philippines rejects China’s demand to remove grounded navy ship
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

Philippines rejects China’s demand to remove grounded navy ship

Philippines rejects China’s demand to remove grounded navy ship
  • Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismisses China’s assertion that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defense chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel’s crew.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China’s assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila’s sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago.
The 100 meter-long tank landing ship was built for the US Navy during World War Two.
“That ship has been there since 1999. If there was commitment it would have been removed a long time ago,” Lorenzana told reporters.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said Beijing “demands the Philippine side honor its commitment and remove its illegally grounded vessel.”
The Second Thomas Shoal, 195km off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.
Lorenzana accused China of “trespassing” when its coast guard interrupted a resupply mission for the troops.
China claims the majority of the South China Sea as its own, using a “nine-dash line” on maps that an international arbitration ruling in 2016 said has no legal basis.
The Second Thomas Shoal is within the Philippines’ 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone, as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which China is a signatory.
“We have two documents attesting that we have sovereign rights in our EEZ while they don’t, and their claims have no basis,” Lorenzana said.
“China should abide by its international obligations that it is part of.”
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told a summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping that he “abhors” China’s recent actions at the shoal.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Philippines to resume resupply mission to South China Sea
World
Philippines to resume resupply mission to South China Sea
Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff
World
Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff

White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated

White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated

White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated
  • Law enforcement agencies do lag behind in vaccines, with the Justice Department at 89.8%
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel.
On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92 percent of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to the government that they are at least partially vaccinated, according to White House officials.
The highest number of partial vaccinations by Tuesday was at the Agency for International Development, which had 97.8 percent, followed closely by the Department of Health and Human Services at 96.4 percent and State Department at 96.1 percent, according to data provided by the White House Wednesday.
Law enforcement agencies do lag behind in vaccines, with the Justice Department at 89.8 percent. The Department of Veterans Affairs is at 87.8 percent of partial vaccinations, though the Defense Department was 93.4 percent and the Homeland Security Department was 88.9 percent. The government office with the lowest number of partially vaccinated employees was the Agriculture Department, at 86.1 percent.
But overall, 96.5 percent of federal employees have been deemed in compliance with the policy, which also includes medical or religious exemptions that are still being evaluated. The rest are considered out of compliance, but officials emphasized that “it’s not a cliff,” and that workers will receive counseling to get vaccinated or file for an exemption. Only then would termination be considered.
“We know vaccine requirements work,” said White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz. “We hope that our implementation sends the clear message to businesses to move forward with similar measures that will protect their workforce, protect their customers, and protect our communities.”
White House officials said the data was just a snapshot and the numbers would continue to rise in the days and weeks ahead. As they work through additional vaccines and exceptions, there will be no disruptions to government services, the officials said.
Since instituting the initial vaccine-or-test mandate this summer and then the more-restrictive requirement without a test-out option this fall, the White House has believed the federal government could serve as a model for the rest of the nation’s employers for how vaccinations could help shepherd a quicker return to the normal.
White House officials say the most important lesson for businesses from the federal experience is that once they take the first step toward requirements, their workers will follow.
The numbers from the Internal Revenue Service show how a mandate can drive up the vaccination rate. About 25 percent of the agency’s workforce first got a shot after Biden announced the mandate in September; now, 98 percent are in compliance.
Agencies with marginally lower vaccination rates tend to have widely dispersed workforces, making education and counseling about the benefits of vaccines — or even just the task of getting workers to self-report that they’ve already gotten a shot – more difficult.
There is still some resistance. The union representing federal prison workers filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the mandate, arguing it’s an unfair labor practice and violates employees’ free speech and privacy rights. Shane Fausey, the president of the Council of Prison Locals, said in a letter to members that more than 3,500 federal Bureau of Prisons employees — about 10 percent of the agency’s workforce — were being issued counseling letters and face possible termination for not complying with the mandate.
Fausey’s letter repeated misinformation about the vaccine, including claims that it doesn’t stop the spread of COVID-19 and that it does not reduce the “overall adverse medical effects of the virus.” Lawyers Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen, who represented former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial, are representing the union.
As of late October, several intelligence agencies apparently had at least 20 percent of their workforce unvaccinated, said Republican Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
Some of the initial fears about the vaccination status of the federal workforce stemmed from employees without access to government computers to make their vaccination certification. Some, like front-line Transportation Security Administration officers, rarely use a government computer. Others are in the field or simply delayed responding to the survey or beginning vaccination.
The federal vaccination rate outpaces the rate of vaccination for all Americans. About 82.2 percent of American adults, or more than 212 million people, have received at least one dose. Of them about 71 percent, or over 183 million, are fully vaccinated.

Topics: White House Fedral workers Joe Biden

Related

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
World
US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
White House says US can roll out COVID boosters next week
World
White House says US can roll out COVID boosters next week

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Updated 25 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Updated 25 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police said on Wednesday that the local authorities would proceed with their investigation into alleged abuses and extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs,” despite the decision by International Criminal Court (ICC) to suspend its probe.
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has carried out an antidrug campaign that, according to official records, has led to the deaths of more than 6,000 Filipinos. ICC prosecutors estimate the death figure to be between 12,000 and 30,000.
The ICC in September authorized a full investigation into the antidrug campaign, which it said appeared to have been “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population” and could amount to crimes against humanity.
Last week, the Hague-based court announced it had suspended the investigation to assess a deferral request from the Philippine government, triggering protests from rights groups and relatives of the people killed in the antidrug drive.
“The investigation continues here through the Department of Justice,” police spokesperson Col. Roderick Alba said in a statement, adding that authorities “respect the opinion of various organizations that are calling for the resumption of the investigation of the Philippines’ drug war before the ICC.”
The Philippines Justice Department has been probing dozens of police officers suspected of criminal abuse in antidrug operations after a UN Human Rights Council report said last year the drug war was an “illegal, murderous state policy.”
Last month, the Justice Department said it had found rights abuse instances in 52 deaths reviewed under the local investigation.
The justice department probe has been criticized by Human Rights Watch. Asia director Brad Adams said last week that the probe was meant merely to “stave off ICC action.”
While it had agreed to suspend the investigation, the ICC said on Tuesday that the Philippines must provide “tangible evidence, of probative value and a sufficient degree of specificity, demonstrating that concrete and progressive investigative steps have been or are currently being undertaken.”
In response to the announcement, Duterte’s acting spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said the government had “yet to receive a formal request with regard to this matter.”
“We reiterate our position that the ICC has no jurisdiction to probe our campaign against illegal drugs,” he said. 
Duterte pulled Manila out of the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into the war on drugs, but according to the court, it still has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

Latest updates

New investments in Saudi Up by 20% in Q2
New investments in Saudi Up by 20% in Q2
Winter rain floods Gaza homes damaged in last spring’s war
Winter rain floods Gaza homes damaged in last spring’s war
Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands
Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands
Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials
Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials
Regional students showcase inventive new ideas at MENA Grad Show
Regional students showcase inventive new ideas at MENA Grad Show

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.