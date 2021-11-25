You are here

Bangladesh sends hundreds more Rohingya refugees to island
The UN signed an agreement with Bangladesh’s government in October to facilitate sending Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char Island off the Bay of Bengal. (AP)
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

  • The Rohingya are a Muslim ethnic group, over 700,000 of whom fled persecution and violence in neighboring Myanmar in August 2017
DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday began relocating hundreds of Rohingya refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal, despite ongoing concerns from rights groups over the conditions on the vulnerable low-lying island and that no refugees should be sent forcibly.
The Rohingya are a Muslim ethnic group, over 700,000 of whom fled persecution and violence in neighboring Myanmar in August 2017. Bangladesh has been sheltering 1.1 million of the refugees in crowded camps near its coast.
A UN-sponsored investigation in 2018 recommended the prosecution of Myanmar’s top military commanders on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for the violence against the Rohingya.
A senior Bangladeshi official overseeing the relocation, Mohammad Shamsud Douza, said that a navy ship would take 379 refugees from Chattogram city to the Bhashan Char Island which lies off the country’s southeastern coast.
“They are going there voluntarily. All the 379 refugees have chosen to live there for a better and secure life,” he said.
“Authorities will take care of everything— from food to medicine,” he added.
The government began sending Rohingya refugees to the island eleven months ago, and says it can now accommodate up to 100,000.
Douza said a total of 1,500 refugees would be transported to the island in phases over the next few weeks. Previously, about 19,000 refugees were relocated to the island from Cox’s Bazar where more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar live in crowded camps.
It was not clear when the next batch will travel to the island.
The government says the relocation is a temporary arrangement and eventually they will have to return to their home country in Myanmar, although Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also said she will not force the refugees to return.
In October, the UN signed an agreement with Bangladesh’s government to facilitate sending refugees to the island. The UN and other groups had earlier criticized the relocation, saying the island, which is regularly submerged by monsoon rains, was not fit for habitation. The government has spent more than $112 million on development, adding sea walls, hospitals, schools and mosques.
The UN agreement allows for close cooperation between the international body and the government to supply services and aid for the island’s residents.
Rights groups, however, have continued to express concerns over the plans. This week, the International Federation of Red Cross urged in a statement that urgent action was needed to protect the refugees from cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic on Bhashan Char Island. It said Bangladesh’s Red Crescent has been working directly with the refugees so that lifesaving measures are in place ahead of the next big cyclone, as big storms regularly threaten the Bay of Bengal from September until December.
It said vaccinations have been underway for people aged over 55 on the island, and more doses are due for the remaining adults.
The Rohingya are not recognized as citizens in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, rendering them stateless, and face other forms of state-sanctioned discrimination and violence.

UK receives record asylum claims as MENA applications jump 

UK receives record asylum claims as MENA applications jump 
LONDON: Asylum claims to Britain have shot up to their highest level since 2004, amid a record number of migrants crossing the English Channel, the Home Office has revealed. 

Some 37,562 applications were made in the year to September, with a significant proportion of claimants arriving from Iran, Iraq and Syria. 

The latest figures are higher than any 12-month period since the year to June 2004, when 39,746 applications were made.

Some 25,000 people have crossed the English Channel from France so far this year, almost triple the number of crossings made in 2020.

Despite the high number of applications, 67,547 were still awaiting a decision at the end of September, a 41 percent increase year-on-year, and the highest number of people who are waiting for a decision since records began in 2010.

The number of appeals lodged on asylum decisions was down 30 percent on the previous year to September. It has been falling since 2015. Data from the Home Office reveals that just under half of appeals are successful. 

Scientists raise alarm over COVID-19 variant with ‘horrific’ number of mutations

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
Scientists raise alarm over COVID-19 variant with ‘horrific’ number of mutations

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Features ‘unusually high number of spike protein mutations’
  • Just 10 infections have been identified, but scientists warn true figure could be higher
LONDON: A new variant of COVID-19 has emerged in southern Africa with an “incredibly high” number of mutations, scientists have warned.

It is feared that the variant, officially named B.1.1529 and first identified in Botswana, could drive further transmissions of the disease.

Very few cases, just 10, have been identified so far, all of them related to southern Africa.

The first three cases were identified in Botswana, and six more were found in South Africa. The last was identified in Hong Kong, in a traveler who had returned from South Africa.

The variant has an unusually high number of variations, which may allow it to evade natural and vaccine-induced immunity.

Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, said the variant could be “of real concern” as its 32 spike protein mutations could enable it to more easily evade the immune system.

Peacock said on Twitter that the variant “very, very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile,” which has the potential to make it more contagious than previous variants.

He added: “Export to Asia implies that this might be more widespread than sequences alone would imply.

“Also, the extremely long branch length and incredibly high amount of spike mutations suggest this could be of real concern.

“It’s worth emphasizing that this is at super low numbers right now in a region of Africa that is fairly well sampled. However, it very very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile.”

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. Some, however, have proved to be devastating — such as the delta variant, first identified in Britain, which went on to become the dominant strain in the UK and many other places because of its higher infection rate.

Another scientist, Prof. Francois Balloux, director of UCL’s Genetics Institute, told The Independent newspaper that the new strain could be a result of an infection in an immunocompromised person, such as one with HIV/AIDS, and that this could explain its highly irregular genetic formation.

“I would definitely expect it to be poorly recognized by neutralizing antibodies relative to alpha or delta. It is difficult to predict how transmissible it may be at this stage,” Balloux said.

“So far, four strains have been sequenced in a region of sub-Saharan Africa with reasonable surveillance in place.

“It may be present in other parts of Africa. For the time being, it should be closely monitored and analyzed, but there is no reason to get overly concerned unless it starts going up in frequency in the near future.”

Japan denounces Houthis, demands end to occupation of US compound in Yemen

The Iran-backed militia has escalated military operations in Yemen's Marib region as well as attacks against Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
The Iran-backed militia has escalated military operations in Yemen’s Marib region as well as attacks against Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
Japan denounces Houthis, demands end to occupation of US compound in Yemen

The Iran-backed militia has escalated military operations in Yemen’s Marib region as well as attacks against Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Japan added that it will also provide humanitarian assistance in Yemen
TOKYO: Japan on Thursday strongly condemned the occupation of a United States Embassy compound in Yemen and the detention of dozens of its local employees by the Yemen-based Houthis.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Government of Japan strongly condemns the intrusion into the compound used by the United States Embassy in Yemen prior to 2015.

“The Government of Japan calls on the Houthis for an immediate withdrawal from the Embassy premises and the immediate return of all seized property of the US Embassy in Yemen as well as the immediate release of all employees still under detention.”

The statement added that Japan remains committed to continuing efforts, in cooperation with countries concerned both within and outside of the region, to realize a ceasefire and achieve peace in Yemen.

It added that it will also provide humanitarian assistance.

Slovaks lock down to slow world’s highest COVID infection rate

Slovaks lock down to slow world’s highest COVID infection rate
Slovaks lock down to slow world’s highest COVID infection rate

Slovaks lock down to slow world’s highest COVID infection rate
  • Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, ordered all but essential shops and services closed
  • The decision comes as coronavirus cases surge across Europe
TRENCIN, Slovakia: Slovakia went into a two-week lockdown on Thursday, as the country with one of the EU’s lowest vaccination rates reported a critical situation in hospitals and new infections that topped global tables.
Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, ordered all but essential shops and services closed and banned people from traveling outside their districts unless going to work, school, or a doctor. Gatherings of more than six people were banned.
The decision comes as coronavirus cases surge across Europe, making the continent the center of the pandemic again, and follows neighboring Austria which started a lockdown on Monday.
In the city of Trencin, 130 km (81 miles) north of Bratislava, musical instrument shop manager Roman Spatny said his income was tied to sales and would vanish with another lost Christmas season.
“For us this is a plain knife in the back. We have to be closed at a time that business-wise is the most important for us, same as last year,” he said. “Important decisions are taken from one hour to the next. There is no way to properly react to this.”
Student Natalia Paskova, 17, saw little choice: “The situation is getting worse so the decisions are justified,” she said.
The government initially announced new restrictions applying only to the unvaccinated on Monday, before opting for the general lockdown. It said any loosening — to be assessed after 10 days — would apply to first to those who are vaccinated.
Slovakia reported over 10,000 new cases in each of the past two days, the highest to date. With 1,929 average daily cases per million population over the past week, it has the world’s highest incidence rate according to Our World in Data.
The country has the EU’s third lowest vaccination rate of just 45.7 percent of the population, versus an EU average of 65.8 percent, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
Hospitals have reached the limits of 3,200 patients which the government said was critical to maintain care. The health ministry has said it had started discussing possible help abroad. Slovakia has reported 14,107 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
  • The number of infections is doubling every 11 days in France
  • Health Minister Olivier Veran said anyone aged 18 or over would be eligible for booster jabs
PARIS: France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults.
It would also toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp-up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery.
The number of infections is doubling every 11 days in France but officials said there was no need to follow European countries such as Austria that have reimposed lockdowns.
Health Minister Olivier Veran said anyone aged 18 or over would be eligible for booster jabs and that the period between full vaccination and the booster shots would be shortened to five months instead of six.
Speaking at a news conference, Veran said France currently held about 25 million vaccine doses, enough to accelerate the booster campaign. Booster shots are currently available only to over-65s and to those with underlying health issues.
Earlier, the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator gave its backing to a widening of the booster campaign.
“We still have our fate in our hands,” Veran said, urging people to exercise prudence and respect social distancing rules.
France reported over 30,000 new infections for a second day in a row on Wednesday, a sequence unseen since end-April.
The seven-day moving average of daily new cases — which evens out reporting irregularities — stands at a three-month high of 21,761 and has almost quadrupled in a month.
Veran also said he would ask the HAS and medical ethics committee to examine whether children aged 5 to 11 should be able to get vaccinated. Any vaccination program for young children would not begin before 2022, Veran added.
Earlier on Thursday, the EU’s drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine for 5 — 11-year-olds, paving the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe fights a spike in infections.
Booster shots will become a requirement for a valid health pass, which is required in France to enter restaurants, cafes, cinemas and museums, among other public venues, Veran said.
Putting more pressure on people not yet vaccinated, Veran said PCR tests would only be valid for one day — instead of 72 hours currently. A health pass shows proof of full vaccination or of a negative COVID test.

