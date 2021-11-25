You are here

Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls

Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls
State-owned banks in Turkey are selling US dollars as the lira declines and demand for foreign exchange rises, Bloomberg reported.  

The sales mark a rare move by state banks, a day following the lira’s sharp fall. 

The country’s policy of foreign exchange ceased last year, as foreign reserves diminished gradually. 

The Turkish currency rebounded after an 11-day slide by 4.7 percent at 12.24 per one dollar. 

The fall in lira put Turkey's year-to-date loss at 39 percent, which makes it the worst performing currency among emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg.

After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis
Turkey's central bank chief says policy is tight enough; lira slides
Global international spending on travel to rise by 93.8% in 2022: WTTC report

RIYADH: Spending on international travel is set to rise by 9.3 percent in 2021 and by a massive 93.8 percent in 2022 a new report has forecast.

The positive projections follow the slump the sector experienced last year - a 69.4 percent decline in 2020, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group latest ‘Trending in Travel’ report.

“It is clear people are really looking forward to travelling again,” WTTC’s CEO, Julia Simpson, said. 

“As travel and tourism represents over 10 percent of global GDP this is good news for jobs and economies. The impact in some countries has been devastating for local communities and this report shows that business is returning in earnest,” she added. 

The report which aims to show the latest and future trends in traveller behavior following the COVID-19 pandemic, also showed a significant rise in domestic tourism due to travel restrictions, with a surge of over 200 percent in domestic hotel bookings on Trip.com’s platform in 2021, compared to 2019. 

WTTC research indicated that the Travel & Tourism sector’s contribution to GDP globally is projected to rise by 30.7 percent in 2021 and 31.7 percent in 2022. 

 

UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes
Saudi Arabia preparing for 160 privatization deals in 2022

Saudi Arabia preparing for 160 privatization deals in 2022
Updated 40 min 18 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi Arabia preparing for 160 privatization deals in 2022

Saudi Arabia preparing for 160 privatization deals in 2022
Updated 40 min 18 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is preparing 160 privatization deals and intends to announce more of these operations next year, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan revealed on Thursday, 

Speaking at the Financial Stability Conference, Al-Jadaan said while the health sector will not be fully privatized as a service provider, parts of it, such as radiology, could be.

He highlighted the high cost of equipment being behind this decision.

Privatisation will also continue in the education and logistics sectors and will intensify further in the next phase, he said.

The executive plan for the privatization program has recently been published and speaks of a wide range of sectors, Al-Jadaan said.

“We have over 160 diverse projects in a range of sectors,” Al-Jadaan added.

Al-Jadaan also said the Saudi government continues to adopt policies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic with realistic, transparent and responsible procedures, he added.

These measures put the Kingdom on the path of recovery and stability, he said.

The minister indicated that the government launched a set of financial reforms aimed at a comprehensive and total change of the economy to bring about a major developmental shift.

The minister also said  that preliminary estimates for the third quarter of this year indicated a growth of 6.2 percent of the non-oil gross domestic product, stressing that this was reflected in promising results for the performance of the public finances.

He revealed that the government is working on a financial sustainability program to reduce the impact of external factors, including fluctuations in oil markets, by adopting new financial rules.

 

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push
Power firm Endesa said on Thursday it would spend 31 billion euros ($35 billion) in Spain and Portugal by 2030, most of it on grids and green power, as part of an international push by its parent Enel to shift away from fossil fuels.

Europe's largest utility, Italy's Enel has pledged to invest 70 billion euros to almost triple the renewable energy generation capacity it directly owns to 129 gigawatts by 2030, one of the biggest green budgets among European utilities which are under pressure to combat global warming.

Its Iberian unit aims to boost its renewable energy capacity to about 24 GW in 2030 from 7.8 GW in 2020. This will take up 40 percent of the long-term investment target, and another 40 percent will go to strengthening power grids to help them cope with the more intermittent nature of renewable power.

In the short term, Endesa pledged to spend 7.5 billion euros in 2022-2024, less than the 7.9 billion euros it earmarked for the 2021-2023 period, although the target to 2030 has risen by nearly a quarter.

This shorter-term budget does not include projects linked to the European Union's 750 billion euro fund to support the bloc's recovery from the COVID-19 economic slump.

Endesa Chief Executive Jose Bogas said the firm had presented plans for projects worth 23 billion euros that he believed would be eligible for EU funds but was waiting for the Spanish government to establish a mechanism to distribute them.

Endesa said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be broadly in line with last year at 4 billion euros and rise to 4.7 billion euros in 2024.

Shares rose more than 3 percent in early trade and stayed among leaders on Madrid's bourse later in the morning.

Enel's plan to abandon gas by 2040 will require Endesa to stop selling the fuel to its nearly 1.7 million gas clients by then. Endesa also currently operates around 3.8 GW of combined-cycle gas plants between Spain and Portugal.

Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector
Retail, e-commerce lead record Saudi new foreign investment licenses

Retail, e-commerce lead record Saudi new foreign investment licenses
The number of licenses for new foreign investment projects in Saudi Arabia hit a record of 575 in the second quarter of this year, according to a recent report by Invest Saudi, the country’s promotion vehicle overseen by the Ministry of Investment. 

The number of new investment licenses awarded for such projects showed a consistent increase during each month of the second quarter posting annual growth rates of 128 percent, 313 percent and 316 percent in April, May and June of 2021, respectively.

The increase in the number of new investment licences granted to foreign projects have been driven by retail and e-commerce, accounting for 30 percent of the total number of new licences, data provided in the report show.

The share of new licences awarded to foreign projects from this sector almost doubled compared to the previous quarter as the number of projects grew by a quarterly rate of 123 percent. 

The manufacturing sector came next with a share of 18 percent. In the previous quarter, the manufacturing sector made up the highest percentage of the number of new licences granted to foreign projects, at around 24 percent.

Construction was the third most attractive sector for foreign investors with the number of new foreign projects amounting to 87 in the three-month period ending on 30 June.

Overall number of new foreign investment projects rose by a quarterly rate of 20 percent while the annual rate was a high 264 percent, probably owing to low base effects in the second quarter of 2020 during the pandemic’s peak.

The report did not provide information about the value of the proposed investment in new projects to which the Ministry has awarded licenses. However it cited data from the Central Bank showing quarterly FDI inflows hit the highest value since 2010, having risen to $13.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The report explained this was mainly attributable to a $12.4 billion infrastructure deal between Aramco and a global investor consortium. 

On June 18, Aramco and an international investor consortium, including EIG and Mubadala, announced the closing of the share sale and purchase agreement, in which the consortium acquired a 49 percent stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, a subsidiary of Aramco.

If the $12.4 billion amount is deducted, FDI inflows will be valued at only $1.4 billion, which nevertheless reflects a strong annual growth rate of 73 percent, the report said. Excluding the Aramco deal, second quarter FDIs fell 20 percent from $1.8 billion in the first quarter.

Regarding the shareholding structure of new foreign investment projects in the second quarter, the report pointed out that joint ventures with Saudi companies represented a larger share of new licenses, with 46 percent awarded to joint ventures, an improvement from the same quarter a year ago, when joint ventures accounted for 25 percent of the issued new licenses.

The report also highlighted the transport and logistics sector in particular, presenting opportunities in the sector following the establishment of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. 

The program aims to benefit, growth-wise, the chemicals and retail sectors among others.

The sector of transport and logistics has a market size of $18 billion and an expected $30 billion public sector investments in the coming decade, the report indicated.

Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar

Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar
Lebanon's currency slid to a new low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid government paralysis as the country's financial meltdown deepens.

Several Beirut currency exchangers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 24,200 per dollar, exceeding an all-time low of about 24,000 reached in July.

The currency has now lost more than 93% of its value since summer 2019, when it began to split from the rate of 1,500 pounds per dollar at which it had been pegged since 1997.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown that the World Bank has called one of the worst depressions of modern history.

The crisis is widely blamed on decades of corruption and mismanagement by political elites.

Lebanon formed a new government in September headed by veteran politician Najib Mikati with the aim of negotiating an International Monetary Fund programme seen as key to unlocking international aid to stem the crisis.

However, it has not met in more than 40 days - an absence initiated by a push by Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies to remove the judge investigating the August 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 215 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
