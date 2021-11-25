You are here

Thousands of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military

Thousands of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military
A Sudanese anti-coup protester waves the national flag during a demonstration in Khartoum on Thursday, when security forces fired tear gas at thousands of protesters. (AFP)
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

Thousands of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military

Thousands of Sudanese protest against deal between PM Hamdok and military
  • Prominent political parties and Sudan's powerful protest movement have opposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's decision to sign the accord with the military
  • "The revolution is the people's revolution. The army back to the barracks!" chanted protesters in Al Daim district
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, keeping up the pressure on military leaders after they struck a deal to bring back a civilian prime minister deposed in a coup one month ago.
Prominent political parties and Sudan's powerful protest movement have opposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's decision on Sunday to sign the accord with the military, with some calling it a betrayal or saying it provides political cover for the takeover.
"The revolution is the people's revolution. The army back to the barracks!" chanted protesters in Al Daim, a working class district of Khartoum. They called for justice for "martyrs" killed in earlier demonstrations.
Protesters also closed a main road in the Sahafa neighbourhood of the capital.
Carrying Sudanese flags, they chanted "Burhan you won’t rule. Down with military rule," referring to Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Live streams on social media also showed protests in cities including Port Sudan, Kassala, Wad Madani and El Geneina.
While Hamdok's reinstatement was a concession by military leader Burhan, key political parties and civilian groups say the army should play no role in politics.
University student Osama Ahmed said he was protesting against Burhan because he wants to bring down the revolution and prevent the creation of a civilian state.
Under the terms of Sunday's deal, Hamdok will lead a government of technocrats during a political transition expected to last until 2023 and will share power with the military.
It is meant to be based on an earlier deal struck between the military and civilian political forces following the 2019 overthrow of Omar al-Bashir, when they had agreed to share power until elections. The coup scuppered that partnership.
The civilian coalition that had been sharing power with the military before the takeover and its former ministers have rejected the agreement struck by Hamdok, citing a violent crackdown on anti-military protests over the past month.
Hamdok has said the Sudanese authorities are committed to democracy and freedom of expression.

Topics: Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Coup Protests

Crucial for Lebanese to interact with Arab neighbors, says Pope Francis

Crucial for Lebanese to interact with Arab neighbors, says Pope Francis
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Crucial for Lebanese to interact with Arab neighbors, says Pope Francis

Crucial for Lebanese to interact with Arab neighbors, says Pope Francis
  • Vatican keen on maintaining Lebanon’s stability and stopping emigration
  • Families of Beirut port blast victims: Army was aware of stored ammonium nitrate risk
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Pope Francis has called on “all the Lebanese to cooperate to save their country so that it can restore its role as a model for dialogue and convergence between East and West.”

The pope on Thursday received Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who visited to seek guidance from the Vatican in light of the difficulties Lebanon is facing.

Mikati quoted the pope as stressing “how crucial the Lebanese’s role and interaction with their Arab environment are to keeping Lebanon a pioneering, unique country.”

He said that Pope Francis told him that he “will make the necessary efforts in all international forums to help Lebanon pass this difficult stage and restore peace and stability.”

Mikati said: “We both agreed on the importance of activating Islamic-Christian relations.”

The prime minister is counting on the pope’s ability to promote the Lebanese cause with other countries.

“In these difficult times, we are in dire need of the support of our friends,” Mikati said following the meeting.

He added: “The more Christians in Lebanon feel safe, the more this will be reflected on all Christians in the East. I am confident that the Holy See can play a great role in this respect.”

Mikati said Christians in the East “have been among the pillars of freedoms, human rights and freedom of belief, and have always found a haven in Lebanon.”

Mikati also met with the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

“Lebanon is essential to the Christian presence in the East, and it has always been an example to the world about how societies can coexist,” Mikati’s media office quoted Parolin as saying.

He continued: “Lebanon receives special attention from the Holy See.

“Any credible government ought to secure the country’s obligations, especially with the international community.”

Parolin expressed concerns about the economic and social situation in Lebanon.

“The Vatican will make efforts to support Lebanon in international forums,” he said, stressing “the need for Lebanon to maintain the best relations with its Arab surroundings and the international community.”

Following the meetings, Mikati said he detailed “the government’s plans to address the challenges facing Lebanon,” to Vatican officials.

Mikati said he felt that the pope was pleased with the efforts “we are making in maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, addressing the enormous difficulties facing the country, and continuing to adhere to the national choices upon which the Lebanese unanimously agree, as well as strengthening relations between Lebanon and the world.”

The prime minister added that that Pope Francis “is fully aware of the Lebanese situation and the prevailing conditions, and stressed the need for everyone to cooperate to preserve the Lebanese message and stop the massive emigration from all sects.”

Lebanon is currently attracting broad international attention, with influential countries monitoring the behavior of the Lebanese forces on constitutional requirements, the first of which are the parliamentary elections.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Lebanon in December. The Vatican’s Foreign Minister Paul Gallagher is also expected to visit in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, there have been developments in one of the crises that has attracted global attention. The families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion made significant accusations as they held a sit-in at the Palace of Justice in Beirut in solidarity with Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the blast probe.

William Noun, brother of explosion victim Joe Noun, said: “Documents revealed that on July 20, 2020, i.e. two weeks before the explosion, the Lebanese army was informed of the dangerous quantities of ammonium nitrate that were stored at the port.”

Noun claimed that the army “knew, just like the president, the prime minister and the public prosecutor, all of whom have fallen short in their duties.”

Noun named an army general, saying that he “continues to provide false information for the investigation and the judiciary.”

On Thursday, the General Authority of the Court of Cassation rejected lawsuits to dismiss Bitar filed by a group of politicians accused of being involved in the port explosion.

While there are no internal political solutions for the Cabinet impasse and the crisis with the Gulf, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Shami announced on Thursday that the technical negotiations with the International Monetary Fund were almost over.

Al-Shami said: “We have entered the negotiation stage on monetary and economic policies to start negotiations in earnest with the IMF team, which we hope will visit Lebanon soon.”

He said: “Every minister is working on the files within their jurisdiction, provided that the government's plan is announced as soon as it is completed,” stressing that the Cabinet needs to convene to approve the plan.

“Our goal is still to reach a preliminary agreement before the end of the year, after which we can reach a final agreement in January 2022,” Al-Shami said, adding: “We also need to address the exchange rate, monetary policy, and the banking and financial sector, and we are preparing a vision for how to solve this issue, which we will announce upon completion.”

Speaking about the impact of the parliamentary elections on the negotiations with the IMF, he noted: “The IMF will not associate any issue to the elections, but they can sometimes affect the negotiations.”

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati Pope Francis

Jordan calls on citizens in Ethiopia to exercise caution, leave as soon as possible

Jordan calls on citizens in Ethiopia to exercise caution, leave as soon as possible
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Jordan calls on citizens in Ethiopia to exercise caution, leave as soon as possible

Jordan calls on citizens in Ethiopia to exercise caution, leave as soon as possible
  • The foreign ministry also calls upon Jordanians not to travel to Ethiopia during this period
  • This is the second warning issued to its citizens in Ethiopia in a month
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan has called on its nationals in Ethiopia to “exercise the utmost caution” and try to leave the east African country “as soon as possible.”
“In view of the developments in the emergency situation in Ethiopia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates renews its call to Jordanian citizens present in Ethiopia to exercise the utmost caution and work to leave the country as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.
The ministry had issued a similar statement on Nov. 6 after fighting between government forces and rebels from the Tigray region intensified and has been drawing nearer to the capital, Addis Ababa. 
“The ministry also calls upon Jordanian citizens not to travel to Ethiopia during this period,” it said, adding assistance to nationals can be provided through the embassy in Addis Ababa.

Topics: Jordan Ethiopia

UN experts urge Iran to stop sentencing children to death

UN experts urge Iran to stop sentencing children to death
Updated 25 November 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

UN experts urge Iran to stop sentencing children to death

UN experts urge Iran to stop sentencing children to death
  • Execution of teen Arman Abdolali unleashes international outcry over ‘grossly unfair’ trial, retrial
  • There are over 85 juvenile offenders on death row, most of them from marginalized backgrounds
Updated 25 November 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN human rights experts on Thursday strongly condemned Iran’s execution of a juvenile offender “in violation of an absolute prohibition under international human rights law,” and called on Tehran to stop sentencing children to death.

“We strongly deplore that the authorities proceeded with the execution of juvenile offender Arman Abdolali,” the experts said.

He was 17 years old when he was convicted in 2013 for the alleged murder of his girlfriend Ghazaleh Shakour.

Despite international outcries to spare his life, he was hanged at dawn on Wednesday in Gohardasht Prison after being transferred to solitary confinement the night before, without prior notice or a chance to meet his family for the last time.

During his eight years in prison, local and international human rights organizations said the teen had been subjected to psychological torture by being placed in solitary confinement for execution seven times.

They called his execution a “brazen violation of international treaties and conventions on the Rights of the Child.”

The UN experts — including Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, and Mikiko Otani, chair of the Committee on the Rights of the Child — said Abdolali’s execution is “emblematic of the deep flaws of the juvenile justice system in the Islamic Republic of Iran.” They called on Tehran to initiate and prioritize judicial reforms.  

“Abdolali’s execution had been scheduled and re-scheduled at least on six occasions, during which he was transferred to solitary confinement in preparation for his execution only to be returned to his cell at the last minute,” they said.

“Special Procedures mandate holders and experts from Treaty Bodies had on several occasions (called) on the Government to halt his execution.”

Amnesty International called Abdolali’s first 2015 trial “grossly unfair,” conducted by a court that “relied on torture-tainted confessions,” following Shakour’s disappearance a year before.

It said he had been sentenced to death twice but the execution was stopped both times following international outcries.

Amnesty added that in his 2020 retrial, where a second death sentence was issued, the court ruled on the teenager’s guilt “in the absence of evidence to the contrary.”

Iran’s judiciary also hanged a young couple in the country’s southwest on Wednesday, as well as executing 19 people in the past few weeks, including a woman, in prisons nationwide.

Reiterating international calls for Iran to abolish the death penalty, in particular for juvenile offenders, the UN experts urged it to commute all death sentences issued against juvenile offenders, in line with its international obligations.

There are currently over 85 juvenile offenders on death row in Iran. The majority of those come from marginalized backgrounds and were themselves victims of abuse.

The experts said they were sentenced “following processes that significantly violate international human rights law.”

Topics: Iran United Nations Execution

Israel warns US against ‘less-for-less’ Iran nuclear deal

Israel fears the United States will settle for a “less for less” nuclear agreement with Iran, a senior Israeli official has said. (AP/File Photo)
Israel fears the United States will settle for a “less for less” nuclear agreement with Iran, a senior Israeli official has said. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Israel warns US against ‘less-for-less’ Iran nuclear deal

Israel fears the United States will settle for a “less for less” nuclear agreement with Iran, a senior Israeli official has said. (AP/File Photo)
  • ‘Such an agreement would be detrimental and would only benefit the Iranian regime’
  • ‘Fewer restrictions will result in more aggression and more regional upheaval’
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli government officials are urging Washington not to strike a partial nuclear deal with Iran, warning that it would be a gift to the country’s new hardline government.

According to the Wall Street Journal, senior Israeli officials fear that Washington is setting the stage for a “less-for-less” deal that would see Tehran win partial sanctions relief for freezing or winding back just parts of its nuclear program.

Talks between the US and Iran over the future of the latter’s nuclear program are set to resume on Monday after a months-long break following the election of President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Israel is very concerned that the US is setting the stage for what they call a ‘less for less’ agreement,” a senior Israeli official told the WSJ. 

“Such an agreement would be detrimental and would only benefit the Iranian regime … It would be an enormous gift to Iran’s new, radical and IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) affiliated regime.”

There is a precedent for a less-for-less deal. In 2013, the US struck a pact with Iran that provided close to $700 million per month in sanctions relief, in exchange for freezing production of 20 percent enriched uranium and shrinking down the stockpile of higher-enriched nuclear fuel, among other steps.

Israeli officials said a deal of that nature would boost resources available to Tehran to double down on its destabilizing regional activities, such as support for its network of proxies.

“Throughout the last two years, we’ve seen a clear spike in Iran’s regional aggression. Fewer restrictions will result in more aggression and more regional upheaval fueled by the more money they will have obtained by sanctions relief,” a senior Israeli security official told the WSJ. 

“This will pose a danger to the security of the state of Israel and the stability of the Middle East.”

In a speech earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country will never allow Iran to develop a nuclear bomb. “We hope the world does not blink, but if it does, we do not intend to,” he added.

A US government spokesperson said: “We are ready to return to talks. If Iran does so with realistic positions, we can quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to full compliance with the deal. But if Iran does not, we will respond accordingly and have a variety of tools at our disposal.”

Topics: Middle East Israel US Iran iran nucelar deal

Government troops in Marib reinforced with brigade and heavy weapons

Government troops in Marib reinforced with brigade and heavy weapons
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Government troops in Marib reinforced with brigade and heavy weapons

Government troops in Marib reinforced with brigade and heavy weapons
  • Arab coalition sends armored vehicles and machine guns to support Yemen operations against Houthi militia
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Arab coalition has sent armored vehicles, heavy weapons, machine guns and ammunition to Marib as Yemen’s army deployed a new brigade to help government troops repel the Houthi offensive on the city and regain the upper hand on the battlefields.

“The new brigade and the military equipment will definitely shore up government troops and help them to push back the attacks,” local officials said.

The Yemeni government has announced deploying hundreds of troops to the city as the Houthis intensify their attacks.

At least 150 Houthis are said to have been killed in heavy fighting during the past 24 hours in flashpoints south of Marib such as Juba and Dhana.

Backed by air support from Arab coalition warplanes, government troops on Wednesday night launched counterattacks to ease the Houthi military pressure and recapture strategic areas that fell to the militia during the past couple of months.

Officials said army troops and allied tribes made limited advances in the areas after killing and wounding dozens of the Houthis.

In the west, the Houthis on Wednesday evening mounted an attack on government troops in the mountainous Al-Kasara, in another desperate attempt to advance toward Marib.

The Houthis were forced to stop the attacks after suffering heavy losses and failing to break through the loyalists’ strong lines of defense.

Local media reports said that a Houthi military leader called Abu Ahmed Al-Shajari was killed.

Thousands of Houthi fighters, including dozens of senior field commanders, have been killed in Marib province during fighting with government troops or by the Arab coalition warplanes since February when they resumed an offensive to control the city.

Human Rights Watch has accused the Houthis of arbitrarily targeting civilian gatherings in Marib province and forcing thousands of people to decamp to safer areas.

“Civilians and displaced people in Marib have been caught in the crosshairs for nearly two years, some suffering severe deprivation,” said Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch on Wednesday.

“The Houthis’ repeated indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and their blocking of humanitarian aid have become a shameful pattern and add to the group’s dismal human rights record.”

The international group said that the Houthis besieged more than 35,000 people in Al-Abedia district in Marib in October, barring them from moving around or getting access to humanitarian assistance.

October witnessed the highest number of civilian casualties in Marib for a long time as Houthi missiles and explosive-rigged drones killed or wounded more than 100 civilians.

The International Organization for Migration warned that thousands of people might be forced to flee their homes again if the fighting between government troops and the Houthis reached the city of Marib. It said more than 15,000 people have left fighting-torn areas in the province to safer places in the city this month.

The IOM “is extremely concerned about the prospect that hundreds of thousands of people might be forced to move again if violence reaches the city, bringing rising civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure,” said IOM Yemen’s Chief of Mission, Christa Rottensteiner.

“We join the humanitarian community in calling for an end to hostilities, respect for international humanitarian law and also for urgent resources to scale up the response,” she said.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Militia

