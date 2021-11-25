Jordan calls on citizens in Ethiopia to exercise caution, leave as soon as possible

LONDON: Jordan has called on its nationals in Ethiopia to “exercise the utmost caution” and try to leave the east African country “as soon as possible.”
“In view of the developments in the emergency situation in Ethiopia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates renews its call to Jordanian citizens present in Ethiopia to exercise the utmost caution and work to leave the country as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.
The ministry had issued a similar statement on Nov. 6 after fighting between government forces and rebels from the Tigray region intensified and has been drawing nearer to the capital, Addis Ababa.
“The ministry also calls upon Jordanian citizens not to travel to Ethiopia during this period,” it said, adding assistance to nationals can be provided through the embassy in Addis Ababa.
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on Thursday held separate talks with leaders from Egypt and Iraq to discuss regional security.
During his calls with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the crown prince discussed bilateral relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work, and ways of developing and expanding them.
They also reviewed a number of regional and international development and “affirmed their mutual keenness to continue consultation and coordination on many issues” and enhance security, stability and development in the Arab region, state news agency WAM reported.
The crown prince recently concluded a trip to Turkey, the first in 10 years.
During his visit, he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the UAE announced it was setting up a $10 billion fund to support investments in Turkey.
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it conducted airstrikes on camps and military targets in Sanaa, state TV reported on Thursday.
The coalition said it used preventive measures to spare civilians and civilian objects from collateral damage, adding the “operation in Sanaa was in compliance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”
The coalition said it had struck the presidential palace camp in the capital in response threats and after precise intelligence.
Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it carried out eight operations targeting Houthi elements in Marib.
It said more than 60 Houthi fighters were killed and five military vehicles were destroyed.
The Houthis renewed their offensive on energy-rich Marib in September in an effort to take control of the last remaining internationally-recognized government’s strongholds.
It has sparked widespread condemnation as the province has been serving as a safe haven for around one million displaced Yemenis that have been fleeing the fighting since the conflict began in 2014.
Coalition forces have been conducting daily strikes on Houthi targets in and around Marib in recent weeks and began striking locations in the capital, Sanaa, following reports that the Iran-backed militia have been using the airport as a military base and air systems launch site.
DUBAI: Frankincense, the aromatic resin harvested from trees that grow in a narrow climate belt from the Horn of Africa to India and parts of southern China, has been used for 6,000 years as both a perfume and panacea for a host of ailments.
Most of the world’s supply comes from Somalia, Eritrea and Yemen. But it is Oman that famously produces the world’s finest — and most expensive — frankincense, a rich and spicy aroma that ancient Egyptians called the “Sweat of the Gods.”
Trade in frankincense has flourished in this region for centuries, and was one of the most valued commodities of the ancient and medieval world.
Today, the resin, harvested from the Boswellia tree, is still highly prized, as Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai shows. With sustainability experts warning that the tree variety globally is under threat, the pavilion provides a fitting tribute to frankincense and its rich history.
The word frankincense comes from the Old French “franc encens” (“noble” or “pure incense”), and is the English version of the Arabic Al-luban.
Today, the value of frankincense resin is still determined by its color, clump size and oil content. The most valuable grade, known as hojari, comes from a narrow, dry belt of the Dhofar Mountains in Oman. Boswellia trees studding this region are a feature of Oman’s UNESCO-appointed Land of Frankincense World Heritage site.
The Omani pavilion, located in the Mobility District, pays homage to the precious substance. Even the mandatory hand sanitizer is enhanced with the resin’s aroma and natural antiviral properties.
Given frankincense’s long history, stretching over millennia, one might expect Oman’s pavilion to be built on tradition or to be rooted in the past. In fact, the pavilion is a testament to Oman’s future generations, and has been created by Omani youth, the future of the country’s economy.
Lab50, an initiative involved in the pavilion’s design, engaged more than young 300 Omanis from sectors including government and SMEs to develop the narrative and content of the pavilion.
The result is a modern story-telling experience, with frankincense at its center. The pavilion’s design was led by recent graduates, and its technology designed and built by young Omanis. Multi-sensory and mixed-reality audiovisual content was written, shot and produced by local talent.
The exterior of the pavilion shows how a young eye can interpret tradition. The sweeping, intricately detailed exterior echoes and exploits the features of a frankincense tree.
Visitors entering the pavilion on the ground floor are greeted by a replica of the “Mother Tree,” and introduced to the resin extraction process and the uses of frankincense throughout history.
FASTFACTS
* For the past 6,000 years, frankincense has been used to raise spirits and encourage well-being.
* Pavilion’s five zones show how frankincense contributed to Omani progress in different fields.
* Exhibits offer interactive experiences using AR and mixed reality technology.
Displays highlight the role frankincense played in worship and medicine, from the mummification of ancient Egyptian rulers to its role in traditional Chinese medicine. On the first floor, visitors discover the Forest of Sustainability, a modern exhibit in which tree-shaped displays tell the story of Oman’s plans for sustainable innovation.
Through digital displays and QR codes, these stories come to life: There is a feature on Oman’s collaboration with the UAE to harvest wind power, and another on Oman’s “million date palm” project.
Many case studies are linked to Oman’s efforts in wildlife conservation, including birds of prey, the Arabian snow leopard and rare plants.
Despite its pervasive presence at the Omani pavilion, the Boswellia tree is under threat and may die out within 20 years, according to sustainability experts. Scientists who have studied the issue say many older trees have not produced a new sapling in half a century.
When the UNESCO site at Wadi Dawkah in the Dhofar governorate was established in 2000, only about 1,200 frankincense trees were growing there. Since then, thousands more have been planted, with the goal to reach 10,000 on the site.
An irrigation system has been installed to help nurture saplings, and there are also wild trees flourishing beyond the perimeter fence. Oman’s investment in sustainability and the future generations of frankincense trees appears to be paying off.
From the Forest of Sustainability, visitors enter the Frankincense Crystal Hall, where precious frankincense crystals in hanging lights add a modern touch to the journey. Exiting the hall, visitors enter the “trade tunnel and trade shore,” which tells the story of Oman’s history as a trading hub, with more than 200 sea lanes and 86 global ports within two weeks’ journey by sea.
On the third floor, visitors are invited to “step into the future.” Ancient traditions are reframed through a modern, scientific lens, with a focus on technology and the future of frankincense.
Modern uses of frankincense extend from personal to religious, spiritual and medical. According to Oman pavilion information, “frankincense is scientifically proven to fight cancer, depression and asthma” and “is still used as a disinfectant when burnt.”
Visitors to the pavilion also have an opportunity to take the sweet aroma of frankincense home. Gifts on offer range from traditional weaving to Omani silver and products based on frankincense.
The Omani pavilion highlights the country’s commitment to sustainability, not only of its precious natural flora, but also its youth.
Innovation created by and for young Omani talent will provide inspiration and opportunity for future generations of Omanis.
LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad on Thursday sent a message to Pope Francis that included an official invitation to visit the kingdom.
The message was delivered by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed, the king’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, during a meeting with the pope at the Vatican.
Sheikh Khalid expressed King Hamad’s appreciation for the pontiff’s “pivotal and prominent role in establishing and strengthening interfaith dialogue and understanding between different cultures and civilizations, and spreading the values of human brotherhood and coexistence among all,” Bahrain News Agency reported.
He reiterated the king’s support for the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, also known as the Abu Dhabi declaration, and the importance of building on it to ensure a more prosperous future for all of humanity.
Pope Francis thanked King Hamad for the invitation to visit Bahrain.
He said the invitation embodies the kingdom’s “character as a role model for openness and coexistence among all components of society,” praising King Hamad’s constant keenness to promote a culture of dialogue and tolerance, and his initiatives to spread the principles of coexistence and brotherhood among all countries and peoples.
The Abu Dhabi agreement was signed by Pope Francis on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, and the grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar in 2019 in the UAE, during the pope’s historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula.