MENA Effie Awards announces 2021 winners

This year's Most Effective Agency Network title was awarded to FP7 McCann, which bagged the highest number of awards.
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

  The 13th edition of the awards program celebrates marketing effectiveness
DUBAI: The MENA Effie Awards, the regional edition of the globally renowned marketing industry honours, announced its 2021 winners at an awards ceremony in Dubai on Nov. 24.

After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the awards made a comeback this year, recording a 40 percent increase in entries from 2019.

This year’s grand prix went to FP7 McCann Dubai for the “The Bread Exam” campaign for the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation. The Most Effective Advertising Agency Office of the Year title was awarded to FP7 McCann Dubai, while Omnicom Group’s PHD Dubai was named Most Effective Media Agency Office of the Year.

This year’s Most Effective Agency Network title was awarded to FP7 McCann, which bagged the highest number of awards by far across its network of agencies, including McCann Health and Momentum.

“Firstly, it was so good to see the industry come together for the first time since the pandemic started. Secondly, this being the pandemic Effies, every piece of work deserved double the applause as it was made amidst terrific stresses and restrictions,” Tahaab Rais, president of SLC and regional head of strategy and truth central at FP7 McCann MENAT, told Arab News.

He added that the record number of awards at this year’s event, as well as securing Most Effective Advertising Agency and Network of the Year for the 8th consecutive year, is “a testament to how if we, collectively and consistently, outthink, outwork and outcare as brands, agencies, and people, you do end up coming out on top all things being equal.”

Luca Allam, CEO of PHD MENA, said: “Delivering marketing effectiveness for our clients is PHD’s priority. For the last few years, PHD has held a proud track record at the Effies. We are courageous enough to make leaps, we are not afraid to creatively push the boundaries, and this award validates this effort. We are thrilled to be consistently delivering growth for our clients through great and innovative work.”

Other winners on the night included Wunderman Thompson, which bagged 13 awards, TBWA\RAAD shone after picking up 11 trophies, and Havas Middle East and the BBDO network both won five awards each.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

Tunisia court frees TV host held over comments on president

Tunisia court frees TV host held over comments on president
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

Tunisia court frees TV host held over comments on president

Tunisia court frees TV host held over comments on president
  Zitouna TV presenter Amer Ayad had been arrested in October along with MP Abdellatif al-Alaoui, who appeared on his show
  Both criticised the president's Sept. 29 appointment of Najla Bouden as Tunisia's first female prime minister
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian military court on Thursday ordered the release of a television journalist arrested last month after strongly criticizing President Kais Saied, his lawyer said.
Zitouna TV presenter Amer Ayad had been arrested in October along with MP Abdellatif Al-Alaoui, who appeared on his show.
The pair were held on charges of “plotting against state security,” Ayad’s lawyer Samir Ben Omar said at the time.
In the show, they both criticized the president’s Sept. 29 appointment of Najla Bouden as Tunisia’s first female prime minister.
Ayad was released on parole Thursday, Ben Omar said.
His trial continues, however, and the next hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 20, the lawyer added.
Alaoui, a MP for the Al-Karama party, had been released a few days after his arrest.
Al-Karama is an ally of the Ennahdha movement which had the largest number of seats in the parliament that Saied suspended in July.
On July 25, citing an “imminent threat,” Saied also sacked the government and put himself in charge of the prosecution.
On Sept. 22, he suspended parts of the constitution and installed rule by decree.
Alaoui had branded Saied’s measures a “coup” in the show hosted by Ayad.
Zitouna TV is considered close to Ennahdha and its ally Al-Karama.

Coe calls Olympics social media survey results 'disturbing'

Coe calls Olympics social media survey results ‘disturbing’
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

Coe calls Olympics social media survey results ‘disturbing’

Coe calls Olympics social media survey results ‘disturbing’
  The survey to gain an understanding of the level of online abuse in athletics drew its findings from a sample of 161 Twitter handles current and former athletes
  Female athletes received 87% of all abuse
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

PARIS: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe described as “disturbing” the results of a study conducted during the Tokyo Olympics to identify and address targeted, abusive messages sent to athletes via social media.
The survey to gain an understanding of the level of online abuse in athletics drew its findings from a sample of 161 Twitter handles of current and former athletes involved in the Games (derived from a list of 200 athletes selected by World Athletics).
They were tracked during the study period, starting one week prior to the Olympic opening ceremony and concluding the day after the Olympic closing ceremony (July 15 — August 9).
The survey found 23 of the athletes received targeted abuse with 16 of those women — 115 of the 132 identified abusive posts were directed at female athletes.
Female athletes received 87 percent of all abuse.
Two athletes — both black and female — received 63 percent of identified abuse.
Unfounded doping accusations made up 25 percent of abusive messages, while 10 percent consisted of transphobic (9 percent) and homophobic (1 percent) posts.
89 percent of racist abuse was targeted at US athletes, despite them representing only 23 percent of the study set.
The two most common categories of abuse were of a sexist (29 percent) and/or racist (26 percent) nature, accounting for 55 percent of all identified abuse.
“This research is disturbing in so many ways,” said Coe in a statement.
“What strikes me the most is that the abuse is targeted at individuals who are celebrating and sharing their performances and talent as a way to inspire and motivate people.
“To face the kinds of abuse they have is unfathomable and we all need to do more to stop this.
“Shining a light on the issue is just the first step.”
In the study timeframe, 240,707 tweets including 23,521 images, GIFs and videos were captured for analysis.
This included text analysis through searches for slurs, offensive images and emojis and other phrases that could indicate abuse.
It also used AI-powered Natural Language Processing to detect threats by understanding the relationship between words (allowing it to determine the difference between “I’ll kill you” and “you killed it,” for example).

Russian news agency Sputnik and UNA sign media agreement

Russian news agency Sputnik and UNA sign media agreement
Updated 25 November 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Russian news agency Sputnik and UNA sign media agreement

Russian news agency Sputnik and UNA sign media agreement
  Agreement also focuses on training programs and broadcasting news of member states
  Sputnik is the largest media agency in Russia, while UNA is one of the largest media conglomerates in the world
Updated 25 November 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and the Russian Sputnik news agency on Wednesday signed a media cooperation agreement that aims to enhance joint media work and news exchange.

The signing ceremony, which was attended by the Emir of Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, was held on the sidelines of the Group of Strategic Vision “Russia — Islamic World” held at the Ritz Carlton hotel.

The memorandum was signed by UNA Acting Director General Mohammed Al-Yami and Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov.

Al-Yami told Arab News that the agreement will help Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states to convey their message to Eastern Europe.

“Among the goals of the agreement are to tackle the issue of Islamophobia, and promote coexistence and create an atmosphere of harmony between countries,” he said.

Al-Yami said that that the agreement also focuses on training programs and broadcasting news of member states.

“Through this agreement, we can have a flexible distribution of news content,” he said.

“Due to the fact that Sputnik delivers a wide range of news services on both radio and online, the memorandum will strengthen the media presence of the news content of the Islamic countries’ news agencies in the Russian media,” Al-Yami said.

The agreement will also support publication on topics of common interest, such as strengthening interreligious and intercultural dialogue and confronting hate speech and extremist ideology.

Pushkov said that Sputnik is the largest media agency in Russia, while UNA is one of the largest media conglomerates in the world.

“They are interested in receiving direct access to news from Russia and from our network of correspondents around the world. We, in turn, operate in 32 languages, and at least three of these languages, French, Arabic and English, have a very good presence in the Islamic world,” he told Arab News.

Pushkov added that Sputnik is interested in enriching its own broadcasting with news from new partners, and also cooperating to find solutions to joint issues.

“There is, of course, the problem of fake news and Islamophobia in the world, which we are also aiming to solve with basic journalistic integrity and good work. Then, there is the educational purposes, because we have our own project aiming to broaden into the Islamic world. We have already started giving lectures and exchanging ideas with journalists from different Islamic countries,” he said.

Pushkov said that UNA is valued as an international media organization that brings together about 57 official news agencies in Islamic countries. Moreover, the agreement will give the news agency direct access to these agencies and help Sputnik expand its news sources.

UNA is a specialized media organ of the OIC. It publishes daily news bulletins in Arabic, English and French, focusing on issues and events in the Islamic world as well as those related to Muslim minorities worldwide.

Vaughan dropped by BBC over involvement in Yorkshire crisis

Vaughan dropped by BBC over involvement in Yorkshire crisis
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

Vaughan dropped by BBC over involvement in Yorkshire crisis

Vaughan dropped by BBC over involvement in Yorkshire crisis
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

SALFORD, England: Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was dropped by the BBC on Wednesday because of his involvement in the racism controversy enveloping county club Yorkshire.
Vaughan has been accused of using racially insensitive comments toward a group of players of Asian ethnicity in 2009 while they were at Yorkshire.
Vaughan has denied the allegations and said his reputation has been “trashed unfairly,” calling it “the worst thing I have ever experienced.”
The BBC, which uses Vaughan as a pundit, said it wasn’t currently appropriate for him to have a role in coverage of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia and for wider elements of the sport “while he is involved in a significant story in cricket.”
“We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics,” the broadcaster said in a statement, “and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest.”
Azeem Rafiq, the whistleblower whose revelations about the racism and bullying he suffered at Yorkshire has sparked a crisis in the English game, was the first to make the allegation that Vaughan said in 2009 of the four players of Asian heritage: “There are too many of you lot; we need to do something about it.”
Rafiq was one of the four players in question. Two more — Adil Rashid and Pakistan international Rana Naved-ul-Hasan — have also said they overheard Vaughan’s alleged remarks.
Vaughan might still be heard in Britain during the Ashes through his scheduled work for Australian rights-holder Fox Sports, which will provide the audio for BT Sport’s coverage of the series.
“Very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS (Test Match Special) on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues & friends,” Vaughan wrote on his Instagram account, referring to the BBC radio program, “but looking forward to being behind the mic for @foxcricket in Australia.”
Vaughan said the issues facing cricket “are bigger than any individual case.”
“I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all,” he wrote.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches over its “wholly unacceptable” response to the racism faced by Rafiq, while some of the club’s sponsors are ending deals.
Last week, British sports minister Nigel Huddleston called for cricket to “get its house in order” and raised the possibility of independent regulation if it did not.

Snap signs deal with Sony Music, adds Sounds to Lenses

With over 200 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality every day, the platform is also expanding its AR Lenses by adding sounds to them.
With over 200 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality every day, the platform is also expanding its AR Lenses by adding sounds to them. (Supplied)
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Snap signs deal with Sony Music, adds Sounds to Lenses

With over 200 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality every day, the platform is also expanding its AR Lenses by adding sounds to them. (Supplied)
  Sony's artists' music will now be part of Snap's sounds library
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Snap Inc. has announced a new deal with Sony Music Entertainment that will include the latter’s artists’ music into Snap’s sounds library.

Snap already allowed users to add music to their snaps in a new feature it launched last October. At the time, it had multi-year deals in place with publishers and labels, including Warner Music Group, Merlin, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt, and BMG Music Publishing. 

“Our new deal with Sony Music marks a major milestone as Snap now has partnerships with all the major labels, in addition to networks of independent labels and emerging artists,” said Ben Schwerin, senior vice president of content and partnerships at Snap.

With over 200 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality every day, the platform is also expanding its AR Lenses by adding sounds to them.

A pre-selected song will be embedded into the new Sound Lenses such that users choosing the lens will appear as if they are singing the song. Cameo Sound Lenses will apply extra visual effects so that users and their friends appear in an animated music video. Both of these lenses will start being rolled out soon, the company said.

“We’re excited to further integrate Sounds into our AR Lenses to provide artists a proven and powerful way to share their music and create immersive new experiences for our community,” added Schwerin.

