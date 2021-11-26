Morocco halts France flights amid coronavirus spike

Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai pays a fitting tribute to frankincense
Oman produces the world’s finest variety of the spicy aroma that ancient Egyptians called the “Sweat of the Gods
The pavilion also highlights Sultanate’s commitment to sustainability of its natural flora and its youth
Updated 11 min 22 sec ago
Alexandra Draycott Amanda Engelland-Gay
DUBAI: Frankincense, the aromatic resin harvested from trees that grow in a narrow climate belt from the Horn of Africa to India and parts of southern China, has been used for 6,000 years as both a perfume and panacea for a host of ailments.
Most of the world’s supply comes from Somalia, Eritrea and Yemen. But it is Oman that famously produces the world’s finest — and most expensive — frankincense, a rich and spicy aroma that ancient Egyptians called the “Sweat of the Gods.”
Trade in frankincense has flourished in this region for centuries, and was one of the most valued commodities of the ancient and medieval world.
Today, the resin, harvested from the Boswellia tree, is still highly prized, as Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai shows. With sustainability experts warning that the tree variety globally is under threat, the pavilion provides a fitting tribute to frankincense and its rich history.
The word frankincense comes from the Old French “franc encens” (“noble” or “pure incense”), and is the English version of the Arabic Al-luban.
Today, the value of frankincense resin is still determined by its color, clump size and oil content. The most valuable grade, known as hojari, comes from a narrow, dry belt of the Dhofar Mountains in Oman. Boswellia trees studding this region are a feature of Oman’s UNESCO-appointed Land of Frankincense World Heritage site.
The Omani pavilion, located in the Mobility District, pays homage to the precious substance. Even the mandatory hand sanitizer is enhanced with the resin’s aroma and natural antiviral properties.
Given frankincense’s long history, stretching over millennia, one might expect Oman’s pavilion to be built on tradition or to be rooted in the past. In fact, the pavilion is a testament to Oman’s future generations, and has been created by Omani youth, the future of the country’s economy.
Lab50, an initiative involved in the pavilion’s design, engaged more than young 300 Omanis from sectors including government and SMEs to develop the narrative and content of the pavilion.
The result is a modern story-telling experience, with frankincense at its center. The pavilion’s design was led by recent graduates, and its technology designed and built by young Omanis. Multi-sensory and mixed-reality audiovisual content was written, shot and produced by local talent.
The exterior of the pavilion shows how a young eye can interpret tradition. The sweeping, intricately detailed exterior echoes and exploits the features of a frankincense tree.
Visitors entering the pavilion on the ground floor are greeted by a replica of the “Mother Tree,” and introduced to the resin extraction process and the uses of frankincense throughout history.
FASTFACTS
* For the past 6,000 years, frankincense has been used to raise spirits and encourage well-being.
* Pavilion’s five zones show how frankincense contributed to Omani progress in different fields.
* Exhibits offer interactive experiences using AR and mixed reality technology.
Displays highlight the role frankincense played in worship and medicine, from the mummification of ancient Egyptian rulers to its role in traditional Chinese medicine. On the first floor, visitors discover the Forest of Sustainability, a modern exhibit in which tree-shaped displays tell the story of Oman’s plans for sustainable innovation.
Through digital displays and QR codes, these stories come to life: There is a feature on Oman’s collaboration with the UAE to harvest wind power, and another on Oman’s “million date palm” project.
Many case studies are linked to Oman’s efforts in wildlife conservation, including birds of prey, the Arabian snow leopard and rare plants.
Despite its pervasive presence at the Omani pavilion, the Boswellia tree is under threat and may die out within 20 years, according to sustainability experts. Scientists who have studied the issue say many older trees have not produced a new sapling in half a century.
When the UNESCO site at Wadi Dawkah in the Dhofar governorate was established in 2000, only about 1,200 frankincense trees were growing there. Since then, thousands more have been planted, with the goal to reach 10,000 on the site.
An irrigation system has been installed to help nurture saplings, and there are also wild trees flourishing beyond the perimeter fence. Oman’s investment in sustainability and the future generations of frankincense trees appears to be paying off.
From the Forest of Sustainability, visitors enter the Frankincense Crystal Hall, where precious frankincense crystals in hanging lights add a modern touch to the journey. Exiting the hall, visitors enter the “trade tunnel and trade shore,” which tells the story of Oman’s history as a trading hub, with more than 200 sea lanes and 86 global ports within two weeks’ journey by sea.
On the third floor, visitors are invited to “step into the future.” Ancient traditions are reframed through a modern, scientific lens, with a focus on technology and the future of frankincense.
Modern uses of frankincense extend from personal to religious, spiritual and medical. According to Oman pavilion information, “frankincense is scientifically proven to fight cancer, depression and asthma” and “is still used as a disinfectant when burnt.”
Visitors to the pavilion also have an opportunity to take the sweet aroma of frankincense home. Gifts on offer range from traditional weaving to Omani silver and products based on frankincense.
The Omani pavilion highlights the country’s commitment to sustainability, not only of its precious natural flora, but also its youth.
Innovation created by and for young Omani talent will provide inspiration and opportunity for future generations of Omanis.
Crucial for Lebanese to interact with Arab neighbors, says Pope Francis
Vatican keen on maintaining Lebanon’s stability and stopping emigration
Families of Beirut port blast victims: Army was aware of stored ammonium nitrate risk
Updated 25 November 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Pope Francis has called on “all the Lebanese to cooperate to save their country so that it can restore its role as a model for dialogue and convergence between East and West.”
The pope on Thursday received Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who visited to seek guidance from the Vatican in light of the difficulties Lebanon is facing.
Mikati quoted the pope as stressing “how crucial the Lebanese’s role and interaction with their Arab environment are to keeping Lebanon a pioneering, unique country.”
He said that Pope Francis told him that he “will make the necessary efforts in all international forums to help Lebanon pass this difficult stage and restore peace and stability.”
Mikati said: “We both agreed on the importance of activating Islamic-Christian relations.”
The prime minister is counting on the pope’s ability to promote the Lebanese cause with other countries.
“In these difficult times, we are in dire need of the support of our friends,” Mikati said following the meeting.
He added: “The more Christians in Lebanon feel safe, the more this will be reflected on all Christians in the East. I am confident that the Holy See can play a great role in this respect.”
Mikati said Christians in the East “have been among the pillars of freedoms, human rights and freedom of belief, and have always found a haven in Lebanon.”
Mikati also met with the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
“Lebanon is essential to the Christian presence in the East, and it has always been an example to the world about how societies can coexist,” Mikati’s media office quoted Parolin as saying.
He continued: “Lebanon receives special attention from the Holy See.
“Any credible government ought to secure the country’s obligations, especially with the international community.”
Parolin expressed concerns about the economic and social situation in Lebanon.
“The Vatican will make efforts to support Lebanon in international forums,” he said, stressing “the need for Lebanon to maintain the best relations with its Arab surroundings and the international community.”
Following the meetings, Mikati said he detailed “the government’s plans to address the challenges facing Lebanon,” to Vatican officials.
Mikati said he felt that the pope was pleased with the efforts “we are making in maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, addressing the enormous difficulties facing the country, and continuing to adhere to the national choices upon which the Lebanese unanimously agree, as well as strengthening relations between Lebanon and the world.”
The prime minister added that that Pope Francis “is fully aware of the Lebanese situation and the prevailing conditions, and stressed the need for everyone to cooperate to preserve the Lebanese message and stop the massive emigration from all sects.”
Lebanon is currently attracting broad international attention, with influential countries monitoring the behavior of the Lebanese forces on constitutional requirements, the first of which are the parliamentary elections.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Lebanon in December. The Vatican’s Foreign Minister Paul Gallagher is also expected to visit in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, there have been developments in one of the crises that has attracted global attention. The families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion made significant accusations as they held a sit-in at the Palace of Justice in Beirut in solidarity with Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the blast probe.
William Noun, brother of explosion victim Joe Noun, said: “Documents revealed that on July 20, 2020, i.e. two weeks before the explosion, the Lebanese army was informed of the dangerous quantities of ammonium nitrate that were stored at the port.”
Noun claimed that the army “knew, just like the president, the prime minister and the public prosecutor, all of whom have fallen short in their duties.”
Noun named an army general, saying that he “continues to provide false information for the investigation and the judiciary.”
On Thursday, the General Authority of the Court of Cassation rejected lawsuits to dismiss Bitar filed by a group of politicians accused of being involved in the port explosion.
While there are no internal political solutions for the Cabinet impasse and the crisis with the Gulf, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Shami announced on Thursday that the technical negotiations with the International Monetary Fund were almost over.
Al-Shami said: “We have entered the negotiation stage on monetary and economic policies to start negotiations in earnest with the IMF team, which we hope will visit Lebanon soon.”
He said: “Every minister is working on the files within their jurisdiction, provided that the government's plan is announced as soon as it is completed,” stressing that the Cabinet needs to convene to approve the plan.
“Our goal is still to reach a preliminary agreement before the end of the year, after which we can reach a final agreement in January 2022,” Al-Shami said, adding: “We also need to address the exchange rate, monetary policy, and the banking and financial sector, and we are preparing a vision for how to solve this issue, which we will announce upon completion.”
Speaking about the impact of the parliamentary elections on the negotiations with the IMF, he noted: “The IMF will not associate any issue to the elections, but they can sometimes affect the negotiations.”
Jordan calls on citizens in Ethiopia to exercise caution, leave as soon as possible
The foreign ministry also calls upon Jordanians not to travel to Ethiopia during this period
This is the second warning issued to its citizens in Ethiopia in a month
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Jordan has called on its nationals in Ethiopia to “exercise the utmost caution” and try to leave the east African country “as soon as possible.”
“In view of the developments in the emergency situation in Ethiopia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates renews its call to Jordanian citizens present in Ethiopia to exercise the utmost caution and work to leave the country as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.
The ministry had issued a similar statement on Nov. 6 after fighting between government forces and rebels from the Tigray region intensified and has been drawing nearer to the capital, Addis Ababa.
“The ministry also calls upon Jordanian citizens not to travel to Ethiopia during this period,” it said, adding assistance to nationals can be provided through the embassy in Addis Ababa.
UN experts urge Iran to stop sentencing children to death
Execution of teen Arman Abdolali unleashes international outcry over ‘grossly unfair’ trial, retrial
There are over 85 juvenile offenders on death row, most of them from marginalized backgrounds
Updated 25 November 2021
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: UN human rights experts on Thursday strongly condemned Iran’s execution of a juvenile offender “in violation of an absolute prohibition under international human rights law,” and called on Tehran to stop sentencing children to death.
“We strongly deplore that the authorities proceeded with the execution of juvenile offender Arman Abdolali,” the experts said.
He was 17 years old when he was convicted in 2013 for the alleged murder of his girlfriend Ghazaleh Shakour.
Despite international outcries to spare his life, he was hanged at dawn on Wednesday in Gohardasht Prison after being transferred to solitary confinement the night before, without prior notice or a chance to meet his family for the last time.
During his eight years in prison, local and international human rights organizations said the teen had been subjected to psychological torture by being placed in solitary confinement for execution seven times.
They called his execution a “brazen violation of international treaties and conventions on the Rights of the Child.”
The UN experts — including Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, and Mikiko Otani, chair of the Committee on the Rights of the Child — said Abdolali’s execution is “emblematic of the deep flaws of the juvenile justice system in the Islamic Republic of Iran.” They called on Tehran to initiate and prioritize judicial reforms.
“Abdolali’s execution had been scheduled and re-scheduled at least on six occasions, during which he was transferred to solitary confinement in preparation for his execution only to be returned to his cell at the last minute,” they said.
“Special Procedures mandate holders and experts from Treaty Bodies had on several occasions (called) on the Government to halt his execution.”
Amnesty International called Abdolali’s first 2015 trial “grossly unfair,” conducted by a court that “relied on torture-tainted confessions,” following Shakour’s disappearance a year before.
It said he had been sentenced to death twice but the execution was stopped both times following international outcries.
Amnesty added that in his 2020 retrial, where a second death sentence was issued, the court ruled on the teenager’s guilt “in the absence of evidence to the contrary.”
Iran’s judiciary also hanged a young couple in the country’s southwest on Wednesday, as well as executing 19 people in the past few weeks, including a woman, in prisons nationwide.
Reiterating international calls for Iran to abolish the death penalty, in particular for juvenile offenders, the UN experts urged it to commute all death sentences issued against juvenile offenders, in line with its international obligations.
There are currently over 85 juvenile offenders on death row in Iran. The majority of those come from marginalized backgrounds and were themselves victims of abuse.
The experts said they were sentenced “following processes that significantly violate international human rights law.”
Israel warns US against ‘less-for-less’ Iran nuclear deal
‘Such an agreement would be detrimental and would only benefit the Iranian regime’
‘Fewer restrictions will result in more aggression and more regional upheaval’
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Israeli government officials are urging Washington not to strike a partial nuclear deal with Iran, warning that it would be a gift to the country’s new hardline government.
According to the Wall Street Journal, senior Israeli officials fear that Washington is setting the stage for a “less-for-less” deal that would see Tehran win partial sanctions relief for freezing or winding back just parts of its nuclear program.
Talks between the US and Iran over the future of the latter’s nuclear program are set to resume on Monday after a months-long break following the election of President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“Israel is very concerned that the US is setting the stage for what they call a ‘less for less’ agreement,” a senior Israeli official told the WSJ.
“Such an agreement would be detrimental and would only benefit the Iranian regime … It would be an enormous gift to Iran’s new, radical and IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) affiliated regime.”
There is a precedent for a less-for-less deal. In 2013, the US struck a pact with Iran that provided close to $700 million per month in sanctions relief, in exchange for freezing production of 20 percent enriched uranium and shrinking down the stockpile of higher-enriched nuclear fuel, among other steps.
Israeli officials said a deal of that nature would boost resources available to Tehran to double down on its destabilizing regional activities, such as support for its network of proxies.
“Throughout the last two years, we’ve seen a clear spike in Iran’s regional aggression. Fewer restrictions will result in more aggression and more regional upheaval fueled by the more money they will have obtained by sanctions relief,” a senior Israeli security official told the WSJ.
“This will pose a danger to the security of the state of Israel and the stability of the Middle East.”
In a speech earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country will never allow Iran to develop a nuclear bomb. “We hope the world does not blink, but if it does, we do not intend to,” he added.
A US government spokesperson said: “We are ready to return to talks. If Iran does so with realistic positions, we can quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to full compliance with the deal. But if Iran does not, we will respond accordingly and have a variety of tools at our disposal.”