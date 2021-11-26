You are here

  • Home
  • Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstrations

Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstrations

Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstrations
Tens of thousands of Indian protesters, including many elderly growers and women farmers, have been sitting in encampments for the last one year. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pphe2

Updated 26 November 2021
Reuters

Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstrations

Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstrations
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week bowed to the protesters’ demand to repeal the controversial laws introduced in September 2020
Updated 26 November 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi to mark a year of sustained demonstrations against three farm laws introduced last year.
Seeking to end the longest-running farmers’ protest that galvanized growers across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week bowed to the protesters’ demand to repeal the controversial laws introduced in September 2020.
Modi, striking a conciliatory note, promised his government would repeal the laws in the new session of parliament, starting next week.
Farmers celebrated the retreat but said the protest would only be called off when parliament repealed the laws and the government promised legislation that would ensure state-set Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all produce, not just rice and wheat.
“Farmers from across the country have reached the campsites to celebrate one year of our historic protest,” said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers’ unions.
“We thank the government for its decision to repeal the laws, but our protest will continue until there’s a decision on MSPs for all crops. We also demand a committee that should look into our other demands like taking back legal cases against the farmers.”
Currently, the government mainly buys rice and wheat at MSPs, but the safety net benefits barely cover 6 percent of India’s millions of farmers.
Tikait said nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protest and the government must announce compensations for their families.
Tens of thousands of protesters, including many elderly growers and women farmers, have been sitting in encampments for the last one year, braving a scorching summer, frigid winter and severe second wave of coronavirus infections.
Over the months, the main protest sites have come to resemble semi-permanent settlements, replete with community kitchens, barbershops and a reasonably well equipped hospital with an onsite doctor.

Topics: India

Related

Farmers raise slogans as they make their way to Delhi to join farmers who are continuing their protest against the agricultural laws, in Beas, India. (AFP)
World
Indian farmers resume protests against Modi’s agriculture reforms
Special India to repeal controversial farm laws after year of protests
World
India to repeal controversial farm laws after year of protests

Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown

Updated 55 sec ago

Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown

Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown
Updated 55 sec ago
AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government was set to announce new measures on Friday including early closure of bars, restaurants and most stores to stem a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 infections that is threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system.
Caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte was meeting with his Cabinet to make a final decision on what measures are needed to ensure that hospitals, stressed by a flood of new coronavirus patients, do not run out of capacity in intensive care units.
Rutte was due to hold a televised news conference announcing the decision at 1800 GMT.
The current wave of Dutch cases, running above 20,000 infections per day for the past week, has continued despite restrictions including the reintroduction of face masks and closure of bars and restaurants after 8 p.m. imposed by Rutte's government earlier this month.
The surge in the Netherlands, one of several European countries to be hit by a wave of infections, is also occurring even though 85% of the adult population have been vaccinated, with infections now rising most quickly among schoolchildren, who are not vaccinated.
A report on Thursday by national broadcaster NOS said the country's top healthcare panel had advised Rutte to close restaurants and non-essential stores by 5 p.m. -- and against closing schools. But some experts argue that school closures are needed as part of a short, near-total lockdown to regain control of the situation.
A government proposal, not yet policy, to restrict unvaccinated people from public places prompted three nights of rioting https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/dutch-pm-lashes-out-idiots-after-third-night-violence-2021-11-22 last weekend.
National security officials were meeting Friday to prepare for possible protests after the new measures are announced.
Dutch hospitals have been steadily curtailing care amid the rising coronavirus cases, with non-essential operations being cancelled or postponed from this week in order to free up beds in ICU units. Some patients have been transferred to neighbouring Germany.
The Dutch associations of house doctors and neighbourhood nurses said on Friday they too are becoming overwhelmed.
We "are doing everything we can to continue to offer the most necessary care," they said in a joint statement. "That's only possible if we postpone or don't give some normal care."

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad
Updated 27 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad
  • Putin has only left Russia once during the pandemic – to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June
Updated 27 min 21 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India next month, in only his second trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, the Kremlin said Friday.
Moscow said the Russian leader will go to India on December 6 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Putin has only left Russia once during the pandemic — to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June.
In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin and Modi will hold talks on furthering the “privileged strategic partnership” between Russia and India.
It said the pair will discuss their “joint work” within the G20, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) — an eight-member group that promotes itself as an antidote to Western geopolitical dominance.
The talks are expected to be centered around the deliveries of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems and Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines to India.
India is a major buyer of Russian military hardware. In 2018, it ordered Moscow’s S-400 missile defense system despite the threat of US sanctions over the $5.4-billion deal.
India — home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer — has also authorized Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, in a boost to its inoculation drive.
Earlier this month, Moscow said its foreign and defense ministers will be in New Delhi in December to meet their Indian counterparts.

Topics: Russia Vladimir Putin

Related

Special El-Sisi, Putin discuss nuclear plant, industrial zone
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Putin discuss nuclear plant, industrial zone
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
World
Macron, Putin agree on ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus/Poland crisis: France

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after ‘unacceptable’ letter

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after ‘unacceptable’ letter
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after ‘unacceptable’ letter

Furious France scraps UK migrant talks after ‘unacceptable’ letter
  • Relations between the two neighbors are already seen as their most tense in decades
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson publishes letter to French leader in full on his Twitter account
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

PARIS: France on Friday scrapped planned talks with the UK about migrant crossings after an “unacceptable” letter from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pushing relations to new lows after 27 people died in the Channel.
The anger in Paris was sparked by Johnson’s decision to send a letter to French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening proposing ways to stop migrants crossing from France to Britain, then publishing it in full on his Twitter account.
“I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. One leader does not communicate with another on these questions on Twitter, by public letter ... No, No,” Macron told a press conference in Rome.
Relations between the two neighbors were already seen as their most tense in decades following a series of disputes over Brexit, but the personal criticism of Johnson represents a further turn for the worse.
Analysts say the lack of trust and goodwill will make it more difficult to mount a coordinated response to the growing numbers of people seeking to cross the narrow but treacherous waterway separating the countries.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin canceled planned talks with his British counterpart Priti Patel, informing her that she was no longer invited to talks at the weekend with other European ministers.
In a message seen by AFP, Darmanin told Patel the letter was a “disappointment” and “making it public made it even worse. I therefore need to cancel our meeting in Calais on Sunday.”
“We consider the British Prime Minister’s public letter to be unacceptable and contrary to the discussions we had with our counterparts,” added a French source close to Darmanin said, asking not to be named.
Johnson wrote that he had “long been profoundly concerned” about a tragedy in the Channel and “such a catastrophe has now happened” following an accident on Wednesday that saw 27 people drown when their inflatable boat sank.
As well as reiterating a request to send British security forces to France for joint patrols — a sensitive issue for Macron — he also asked France to immediately start taking back all migrants who land in England.
Speaking to the BFM TV channel, government spokesman Gabriel Attal called the letter “threadbare in its substance and completely inappropriate in its form.”
The idea of sending back migrants to France “is obviously not what we need to resolve this problem,” he added.
“You could ask now whether Boris Johnson regrets leaving Europe because as soon as there’s a problem he considers it Europe’s job to solve it,” he said, targeting Johnson’s role as a key architect of Brexit.
Macron said Sunday’s meeting in the port of Calais with German, Dutch and Belgian interior ministers, as well as the European Commission, would go ahead without the UK.
London asked Paris to reconsider the snub. “It’s in our interests. It’s in their interests,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC.

Topics: France UK

Related

UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants
World
UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants
France warns Britain against ‘exploiting’ migrant crisis politically
World
France warns Britain against ‘exploiting’ migrant crisis politically

‘Jews of the Levant’ exhibition traces group’s millennial presence in Arab Maghreb

‘Jews of the Levant’ exhibition traces group’s millennial presence in Arab Maghreb
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News en Francais

‘Jews of the Levant’ exhibition traces group’s millennial presence in Arab Maghreb

‘Jews of the Levant’ exhibition traces group’s millennial presence in Arab Maghreb
  • Exhibition covering 1,100sqm billed as cultural event of international importance
  • General curator highlights need to preserve heritage, ensure its transmission to future generations
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News en Francais

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron recently attended the opening in Paris of an exhibition organized by the Arab World Institute (IMA).

“Jews of the Levant, a Millennial History,” now open to the public, covers 1,100 square meters of exhibition space and has been billed as a cultural event of international significance.

Documenting centuries of Jewish presence in Arab countries, it includes displays of archaeological remains, liturgical objects, jewelry, costumes, ancient manuscripts, paintings, and photographs, along with music and audiovisual installations.

Items have been brought together from international collections in France, the US, Spain, the UK, Belgium, Brazil, and Morocco, to highlight the ancestral cohabitation between Jewish and Muslim communities. Exhibits mark periods of rich artistic and intellectual creations as well as erratic violence.

General curator of the exhibition, Benjamin Stora, a university professor and historian specializing in the Arab Maghreb, is from the historic city of Constantine, in northeastern Algeria.

He noted that Jews were present in North Africa before the arrival of Christianity and that the Arabic language was imposed on the Jewish community from the ninth century.

“The Jewish community in the Arab Maghreb spoke only in Arabic, except in certain regions where they either spoke Berber or Latin, a mixture of Spanish, Hebrew, and Arabic,” he said.

Stora pointed out that there was an interpenetration of the three languages that reflected the cohabitation of the two communities which included expatriate rabbis from Andalusia who settled in Tlemcen, Constantine, and other cities in the Maghreb countries.

An undeniable imprint

He added that the Jews left an undeniable imprint on the cultural heritage of the region, especially when it came to craftsmanship. “My family members, originally from Constantine, were jewelers and made snake-shaped objects that women wore at parties and weddings.”

On political and religious clashes between the two communities, he said: “The period of French colonization and the Cremieux Decree of 1870 (granting French citizenship to Algerian Jews but not to Muslims) marked the separation between the two natives, Muslim and Jewish.”

He added that the outbreak of the war of independence saw four generations of French Jews position themselves alongside France, completing the rupture in relations between Muslims and Jews.

Preservation of memories

Stora, who has worked for more than 40 years on the history of the contemporary Arab Maghreb, highlighted the theme of the preservation of ancient memory.

He said: “We cannot reduce this essential question of clashes to the Palestinian issue, the colonization, or the departure of the Jews. It is also a question of preserving memories, which cannot wait for all political questions to be resolved.”

Denis Charbit, a professor of political science at the Open University of Israel and member of the exhibition’s scientific council, is responsible for the link between the IMA, the Israel Museum, and the Yad Yitzhak Ben-Zvi Institute.

A specialist in 20th-century Jewish history, he said the exhibition had an important role to play in the fight against ignorance and pointed out that the Jewish presence alongside the Arab and Berber populations dated back 2,000 years.

He noted that it was necessary to integrate the disruption and exile of Jews from Arab countries into the exhibition and that while relationships were not always smooth, they were not part of a black book either.

On the reasons behind the rupture, Charbit said that Arab nationalism had not shown itself to be sufficiently inclusive. “It was considered that the Jewish populations, who were also indigenous, Arab, and non-Muslim, were not part of the Algerian, Tunisian, Iraqi, or Yemeni nations.”

He added that the birth of Zionism and creation of the state of Israel presented Jews with the possibility for a final departure. Others who have benefited from the cultural and linguistic project of the Alliance Israelite Universelle organization in Baghdad, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, and other parts of the Mediterranean, have gone into exile in France.

Stora said it was necessary to protect the heritage and ensure its transmission to future generations. “It is not a question of a single history, a single religion, a single culture, but a plurality of interventions, cultures, civilizations of languages, as well as a passage of populations,” he added.

Bridges

Charbit said: “In Israel, the Jews have a history with the Palestinians, even if it is written in tension and in blood. There are bridges and things in common.”

The Jews of the Levant in Israel had a sweet and sour relationship with their countries of origin, partly due to a feeling of exile, but they also felt nostalgia for the stories of a once harmonious social life, he added.

“The Holocaust black hole did not prevent European Jews from remaining connected to their European heritage. Maintaining this link is the great ambition of this exhibition,” Charbit said.

This story originally appeared in French on Arab News en Francais

Related

First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years
Offbeat
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years

Japan’s releasing of oil stockpile is a routine measure: Hagiuda

Japan’s releasing of oil stockpile is a routine measure: Hagiuda
Updated 26 November 2021
Khaldon Azhari

Japan’s releasing of oil stockpile is a routine measure: Hagiuda

Japan’s releasing of oil stockpile is a routine measure: Hagiuda
  • About 4 million barrels of Japan’s strategic oil reserve released last week
Updated 26 November 2021
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japan will continue to work with major OPEC oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through various channels to stabilize the international oil market, Japan’s Minister of Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi said at a press conference on Friday.

“That position remains the same,” he stated.

Hagiuda explained the release of 4 million barrels of Japan’s strategic oil reserve last week. He said the measure aims to speed up the stockpile sale, which is done periodically to replace the old petroleum types.

The US and other related countries have proposed releasing oil stockpiles.

At the beginning of every year, Japan considers the timing of releasing various types of oil that have been stored for a long time, but this time, the Japanese government decided to speed up in cooperation with other countries, Hagiuda said.

“This is not intended to solve anything, so we would like to continue to ask for increased production from oil-producing countries,” minister Hagiuda said.

Hagiuda declined to comment on specific quantities and prices that will affect the international market.

This story originally appeared in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan

Related

Japan working on release of oil reserves after US request: sources
Business & Economy
Japan working on release of oil reserves after US request: sources
Japan PM says oil reserves may be released to curb prices
Business & Economy
Japan PM says oil reserves may be released to curb prices

Latest updates

Protesters, police clash in central Iran after rally over water shortages
Protesters, police clash in central Iran after rally over water shortages
Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown
Netherlands to impose new COVID measures to avoid healthcare breakdown
EU moves forward to capital markets union
EU moves forward to capital markets union
Oil prices slump 5% on COVID-19 variant fears amid oversupply concerns
Oil prices slump 5% on COVID-19 variant fears amid oversupply concerns
Award winners revealed at prestigious Middle East PR industry gongs ceremony
Award winners revealed at prestigious Middle East PR industry gongs ceremony

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.