Saudi energy minister says too early to tell Omicron’s impact on oil demand

DHARAN: The impact of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, on oil demand is not clear yet, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

OPEC and its partners (OPEC+) has moved its joint technical committee meeting to Wednesday and the joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting to Thursday to have more time in assessing the new variant’s impact, the prince told Arab News on the sidelines of an Aramco ceremony in Dhahran.

When asked whether OPEC+ will change production target of 400,000 barrels per day a month due to the virus, he said “let's keep everyone on their toes and nails.”