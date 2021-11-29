You are here

Saudi energy minister says too early to tell Omicron's impact on oil demand

(Supplied)
DHARAN: The impact of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, on oil demand is not clear yet, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said. 

OPEC and its partners (OPEC+) has moved its joint technical committee meeting to Wednesday and the joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting to Thursday to have more time in assessing the new variant’s impact, the prince told Arab News on the sidelines of an Aramco ceremony in Dhahran.

When asked whether OPEC+ will change production target of 400,000 barrels per day a month due to the virus, he said “let's keep everyone on their toes and nails.”

The Middle East’s biggest metal producer, Emirates Global Aluminium, has signed an agreement with the global energy company General Electric to cut greenhouse gas emissions at its turbines in the UAE.

The companies aim to reduce greenhouse emissions from GE’s natural gas plants by exploring hydrogen as a fuel, as well as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage solutions, WAM reported. 

EGA handles 33 GE natural gas turbines at Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah with a power generation capacity of 5200 MW. They produce a significant proportion of the company’s total greenhouse gas emissions. 

The agreement is in line with UAE Government’s Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap objectives that were unveiled during COP26.

RIYADH: Sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment is looking to invest in Princeton Digital Group Pte as part of the data center operator’s fundraising plans, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Abu Dhabi-based firm is likely to become the anchor investor of the round, the people said. However, a final decision has not yet been made as the deliberations are still ongoing.

Singapore-based Princeton Digital has been considering raising about $400 million from investors in a deal that could boost its valuation to about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported in June.

A possible initial public offering could follow, the people said.

Princeton Digital runs 20 data centers in 14 cities across countries including China, Singapore, India, Indonesia and Japan.

It received $360 million in equity investment in 2020 from Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Bloomberg reported citing the board's website.

Mubadala aims to generate sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi. It is a $243 billion business spanning six continents with interests across multiple sectors and asset classes.

 

CAIRO: Toyota Motor Corp.’s global output sank by 26 percent in October compared to the same month last year, due to a shortage of parts and semiconductors.

The Japanese automaker said on Monday that it produced 627,452 vehicles in October, down from 845,107 units a year earlier, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, Toyota's global sales fell 20.1 percent to 677,564 units. 

Toyota and other carmakers have been forced to curb production in response to the global chip droughts and other parts shortages.

These have been caused by factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia triggered by surging coronavirus cases.

Saudi Ports Authority, known as MAWANI, aims to drive up the contributions of the private sector to the development of ports in the Kingdom to 90 percent by 2030, Argaam reported citing the company’s CEO. 

Omar bin Talal Hariri stated the most prominent investment opportunities involve outsourcing, operating contracts for general freight, containers, and livestock and passenger transport.

Earlier in an interview for the Summer 2021 Investment Summary report, the CEO said the authority is raising port capacity to over 40 million containers by 2030. 

He added that MAWANI seeks to adopt modern technologies and smart solutions to achieve globally competitive ports and to support supply chains.

BP said on Monday it plans to set up a large-scale green hydrogen production plant in northeast England, generated with wind, water and solar energy to aid Britain’s move away from fossil fuels.


The project, dubbed HyGreen Teesside, aims to produce 60 MWe (megawatt electrical input) of so-called “green” hydrogen, which is derived from renewable sources, by 2025, BP said.


Along with its previously announced “blue” hydrogen project, which is produced from natural gas, the two Teesside plants have the potential to deliver 30 percent of Britain’s ‎‎2030 target for hydrogen production, BP said. 


Governments and energy companies are betting on clean hydrogen playing a leading role in efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions, but its future uses and costs are highly uncertain.


The British government is targeting 5 GW (gigawatts) of low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030 to replace natural gas in powering around three million homes, as well as industry and transport.


A global coalition of industrial companies this month boosted a target for emissions-cutting green hydrogen at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow earlier this month.


The HyGreen Teesside project, to be developed in multiple stages, could deliver up to 500Mwe of hydrogen production ‎by 2030, the London-listed company said.


“This is excellent news following the recent COP26 summit and I look forward to supporting industry ‎to develop new technologies as we build a cleaner transport system and work toward a net-zero ‎future,” UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.‎


BP is targeting to start production by 2025 and said the final investment decision on the ‎project is expected in 2023.

