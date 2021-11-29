KSA’s Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Industrial Development (NCID) signed an agreement with the food and beverage company, PepsiCo, to develop the Kingdom’s food sector workforce, according to a statement.

The partnership will focus on developing skills and opportunities through a transfer and localization of knowledge, in line with the Vision 2030.

“The cooperation arrangement with NCID reflects our ongoing investment, as a leading company, in the development of the Kingdom’s skilled workforce in the sustainable food sector,” the company’s general manager of GCC and vice president said.

“The MoU will also accelerate another of our strategic goals in the Kingdom, to provide locally manufactured products,” Tamer Mosalam added.

The agreement comes following PepsiCo’s “Proudly Saudi” campaign that aims to emphasize its commitment to the Kingdom’s market.

The global food and beverage company employs over 8,000 people in Saudi Arabia and is raising the Saudization rate by more than 43 percent.