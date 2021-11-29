You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Nature's Palette by Patrick Baty

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

First published in 1814, Werner's Nomenclature of Colours is a taxonomically organized guide to color in the natural world. Compiled by German geologist Abraham Gottlob Werner, the book was expanded and enhanced in 1821 by Patrick Syme, who added color swatches and further color descriptions, bringing the total number of classified hues to 110. The resulting resource has been invaluable not only to artists and designers but also to zoologists, botanists, mineralogists, anatomists, and explorers, including Charles Darwin on the famous voyage of the Beagle.
Nature's Palette makes this remarkable volume available to today's readers, and is now fully enhanced with new illustrations of all the animals, plants, and minerals Werner referenced alongside each color swatch.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Author: Stephen Hawking

Cosmology is the scientific study involving the origin and expansion of the universe, a branch of astronomy that delves into the stages of life and the structures that bind us into the physical realm.
In “A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes,” English theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking provides an enlightening mixture of philosophy and factual narrative on cosmology in simple language, appealing to the existential nature of the everyday reader.
Published in 1988, the book discusses the physics of the universe, from black holes to string theory, addressing concepts embedded in today’s popular culture.
Hawking’s brilliance in relaying the secrets of the universe shows as he takes the reader on a journey through time and space.
To date, the book has sold over 10 million copies around the world, has been translated into numerous languages, and was a Times of London bestseller for a staggering 237 weeks.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Crisis after crisis has beset the EU in recent years – Greek sovereign debt, Russian annexation of Crimea, unprecedented levels of migration, and the turmoil created by Brexit.

In this candid and revealing portrayal of a Europe improvising its way through a politics of events and not rules, Luuk van Middelaar makes sense of the EU’s political metamorphosis over its past 10 years of crisis management, according to the review on goodreads.com. Forced into action by a tidal wave of emergencies, Van Middelaar shows how Europe has had to reinvent itself by casting off its legal straitjacket and confronting hard issues of power, territorial borders and public authority.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

No matter whether your goals are small or big, “Atomic Habits” offers a proven framework for improvement every day.
James Clear, an expert on habit formation, reveals practical strategies to establish good habits and break bad ones by taking daily small steps.
He combines ideas from biology, psychology and neuroscience to create an easy guide for developing producive habits.
Readers will enjoy stories from Olympic gold medalists, award-winning artists, business leaders and comedians
who have used the science of small habits to master their craft.
The book will help readers understand the difference between systems and goals, progress and success — and why, sometimes, one is more important than the other.
Readers are offered tools and strategies to transform daily habits, and can learn how to make time for new habits, improve motivation and design the environment to make success easier.
Clear explains his strategy to develop good habits through a four-step pattern — cue, craving, response and reward — and encourages readers to use a habit tracker as an enjoyable way to measure their progress.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Authors: Hal Brands and Charles Edel

Today, after more than seventy years of great‑power peace and a quarter‑century of unrivaled global leadership, Americans have lost their sense of tragedy. They have forgotten that the descent into violence and war has been all too common throughout human history. This amnesia has become most pronounced just as Americans and the global order they created are coming under graver threat than at any time in decades.
In this book, Hal Brands and Charles Edel argue that a tragic sensibility is necessary if America and its allies are to address the dangers that menace the international order today, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Calling Philosophers Names provides a groundbreaking account of the origins of the term philosophos or “philosopher” in ancient Greece. Tracing the evolution of the word’s meaning over its first two centuries, Christopher Moore shows how it first referred to aspiring political sages and advice-givers, then to avid conversationalists about virtue, and finally to investigators who focused on the scope and conditions of those conversations. Questioning the familiar view that philosophers from the beginning “loved wisdom” or merely “cultivated their intellect,” Moore shows that they were instead mocked as laughably unrealistic for thinking that their incessant talking and study would earn them social status or political and moral authority.
Taking a new approach to the history of early Greek philosophy, Calling Philosophers Names seeks to understand who were called philosophoi or “philosophers” and why, and how the use of and reflections on the word contributed to the rise of a discipline.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

