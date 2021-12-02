Lulu anchors its seafood festival in Saudi Arabia 

RIYADH: LuLu Group’s flagship Hypermarkets have just anchored in with the most delicious and wholesome marine bounty—the Catch of the Day from around the world.
The “LuLu Fishtival” will run from Dec.1 - 7 at all LuLu stores across the Kingdom. The week-long festival was launched by Dr. Ali Mohammed Alshekhi, director of the General Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and CEO of the National Program for the Development of the Fisheries Sector, and Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, in a ceremony held in LuLu Hypermarket Murabba, Riyadh.
Daily fresh fish as varied as Norwegian Salmon, Nile Perch, shrimp, local Sheri and King Fish, plump farmed Prawns, black Seabream, fresh Crab, Cuttlefish, Tilapia and many varieties are on fare, which the expert fishmongers at LuLu will cut, clean and debone for customers if required.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is well known for its amazing marine life and the traditional dishes in Arabic cuisine using seafood. To highlight the country’s richness in fresh seafood, this festival brings the best of our fish and seafood offerings — which is made possible through the strong network of food sourcing from around the world,” said Mohammed.
“We proudly support our local produce as well, such as being the biggest promoters of SAMAQ-certified products, which highlight the products by the national aquaculture product certification and labeling program of the Saudi Aquaculture Society under the guidance of MEWA,” he added.
Apart from featuring the fresh catch from all over the world, LuLu’s fish counters will also brim with frozen and prepared fish, such as frozen crab-sticks, mussel meat, seafood cocktail, smoked herring fish steaks, light meat tuna, and much more.
Seafood aficionados can also indulge their taste buds with a host of readily-prepared fish delicacies such as spicy fish biryani or fish masala, kadai shrimp, oriental fish manchurian in gravy, light meat tuna in garlic and chilly, or try local expertly prepared favorites such as assorted grilled fishes like “samak sayadiya” or broasted fish strips.