You are here

  • Home
  • The Luxury Network KSA celebrates the welcoming of Formula 1

The Luxury Network KSA celebrates the welcoming of Formula 1

The Luxury Network KSA celebrates the welcoming of Formula 1
1 / 3
The guests of honor at the gala dinner.
The Luxury Network KSA celebrates the welcoming of Formula 1
2 / 3
CEO of the Luxury Network KSA Abdullah Fakeih honors chairman of Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal.
The Luxury Network KSA celebrates the welcoming of Formula 1
3 / 3
Martin Whitaker, Abdullah Fakeih and the British Consul General Seifeldin Usher at the gala dinner. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/p88vf

Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

The Luxury Network KSA celebrates the welcoming of Formula 1

The Luxury Network KSA celebrates the welcoming of Formula 1
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Luxury Network Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia’s leading luxury affinity marketing and business networking group hosted an intimate VIP gala dinner to celebrate the recent milestones and achievements by Saudi motorsports.

The gala dinner was held at the premium luxury hall of Laylaty in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF); Seifeldin Usher, the British Consul General; Martin Whitaker, the CEO of Saudi Arabian GP, alongside other figures of Saudi motorsports, businessmen, media and social media celebrities.

During his speech on the awards night, the CEO of the Luxury Network KSA, Abdullah Fakeih welcomed his guests and stated that the country has been rapidly growing across all platforms and has become not only the region’s biggest attraction but also internationally.

He also said that the Luxury Network KSA in partnership with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix came together to celebrate this new era of automotive expansion adding to the overall goals of Vision 2030. This initiative contributes to the thriving regional automotive ecosystem and their pursuit to attain success while widening their reach.

“The Kingdom has been growing exponentially in terms of the economic ecosystem, as we firmly believe that cross border synergies are the main goal of our platform and to encourage by expanding the network community. The Luxury Network KSA is proving to be one of the biggest attractions for all the network headquarters around the world based on the new opportunities that have been encouraging growth and prospects,” said Fakeih.

During the special dinner for dignitaries, presented by the brilliant presenter, Shahrazad Faisal, the exceptional achievements in the Saudi motorsports march were highlighted during the past period, in line with the “Kingdom’s Vision 2030” under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.  

Efforts have been made by various parties in the Kingdom to push motorsports to the highest international levels after the establishment of the “Hail” Rally, one of the rounds of the World Desert Rally Championship, the “Dakar” International Rally in the Kingdom, and the preparation of one of the Formula 1 World Championship rounds in Jeddah.

During a discussion session moderated by Muhammad Islam, founder and presenter of the podcast “Mo Show,” Usher praised the development witnessed by the Kingdom in various fields, noting that what it has achieved in the field of motorsports, in particular,  is an example to follow, for countries wishing to join the elite community at the global sporting level.

The CEO of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Martin Whitaker, shed light on all the new changes happening in the Kingdom. He said that it was the Saudi leadership support behind the completion of the Jeddah Circuit on which the final round of this year’s championship is being held. “The Jeddah circuit is the fastest street circuit and it is the longest street circuit in the world and this truly marks as a huge milestone for Saudi Arabia on the international arena.” 

Sara Chefei, the youngest artist in the Kingdom performed various iconic music to add to the ambience of the show.

Strong brands participated in the event as sponsors were honored by Luxury Network KSA like Maserati, Patchi, U-boat, St DuPont, Rituals, Lomar, Aquafina, Saudi Polo Federation, Seba Jamal, Royal Golf Green, Malda Beauty, Arsaan, Lanisa, Mobile, Laylaty, Malda Beauty, Mix FM, Alam Arrajol, Arsann, The Mo Show Podcast and L’ANISE Frankfurt.

ROSHN joins the Kingdom’s first F1 Grand Prix as founding partner

ROSHN joins the Kingdom’s first F1 Grand Prix as founding partner
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

ROSHN joins the Kingdom’s first F1 Grand Prix as founding partner

ROSHN joins the Kingdom’s first F1 Grand Prix as founding partner
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

ROSHN is delighted to welcome visitors at this weekend’s inaugural F1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix of which it is a founding partner. The company is helping to bring the elite sport to the Kingdom through a three-year sponsorship signed earlier this month with the promoter of F1 in the Kingdom — the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation — as part of ROSHN’s commitment to enhancing the national quality of life. 

Formula 1 sits at the pinnacle of motorsport and shares many of ROSHN’s core values, including building communities based on excellence and the use of cutting-edge materials and technology to pursue a greener future.

The F1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on the fastest street-circuit in the Formula 1 calendar, specially constructed on Jeddah’s corniche. ROSHN will have a presence at the event over the three days of practice, qualifying and racing, taking place between Dec. 3 - 5. The company welcomes visitors in the FanZone, where they can find out how ROSHN is revolutionizing the Kingdom’s real estate sector by building integrated communities that link sustainable homes with culture, education, retail, and leisure facilities.

Speaking at the time of the sponsorship signing, David Grover, group CEO of ROSHN, said: “In helping to bring the best of global sport and entertainment to the Kingdom, we are following our policy of improving the quality of life of Saudis, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Public Investment Fund.”

TUMI launches TUMI Paddock Pop-Up in Jeddah

TUMI launches TUMI Paddock Pop-Up in Jeddah
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

TUMI launches TUMI Paddock Pop-Up in Jeddah

TUMI launches TUMI Paddock Pop-Up in Jeddah
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, launched the TUMI Paddock Pop-Up at the Red Sea Mall on Dec. 1 that will run until Dec. 4.

Following it’s successful launch in Shanghai, China in October, the TUMI Paddock pop-up brings the TUMI Fall 2021 collection to life in a showcase that conveys the impeccable craftsmanship that goes into every TUMI product through unique visual displays and interactive zones. 

In celebration of the first F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, TUMI is proud to bring the experience to the middle east. An exciting feature of the TUMI Paddock is the TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21, giving fans the opportunity to race in state-of-the-art simulators that put them behind the wheel of a F1 race car. Not only will participants enjoy the thrill of F1 racing, the top drivers with the fastest race times can qualify to win incredible prizes from the TUMI | McLaren collection. 

TUMI, in continuation of their partnership with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren, added 9 new styles to their TUMI | McLaren collection on the Oct.12. The embodiment of performance luxury, this collection combines the product innovation of TUMI and the engineering science behind McLaren for a seamless integration of lifestyle, fashion and technology. This season’s newest arrivals include the Halo Backpack, Brox Slim Utility Pouch, M-Tech Soft Satchel, Remex Accessory Kit and Fuel Small Crossbody.

The TUMI Paddock Pop-Up arrives to showcase performance luxury in a refined open space with sleek design details subtly inspired by F1 racing pit stops and garages. Upon entering the TUMI Paddock, a structural central installation presents an exploded view of a TUMI | McLaren Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On in a visceral showcase of the premium quality components and precise craftsmanship that go into creating every piece. 

Inspired by the childhood memory of playing with model car kits, this artistic and educational installation brings to life. Exquisite translucent paneling and glowing tube lighting fixtures invite further exploration around the space, where sophisticated yet minimalist displays show off an array of select TUMI pieces from this season’s most coveted collections including 19 Degree Aluminum, Harrison collections in Black Navy, Alpha 3 Storm Blue and select TUMI | McLaren styles.

A plethora of interactive TUMI Paddock activations and special offers further await to engage and entertain visitors. These include: Personalization zone where visitors can add a personal touch to their TUMI pieces via monogramming patches and various accent kits;an Arabic calligrapher will give the chance to the visitors to personalize their TUMI pieces; photobooth moment to allow visitors to capture this moment; gifts upon purchase such as signed TUMI | McLaren merchandise by McLaren’s 2 F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo; special gift upon purchase 2,500 SAR online and in stores; and,free gifts would be given upon sign up at the pop up. 

Get ready to buckle up and start your engines: The TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 is here to test your driving skills with F1 simulators that offer an exhilarating immersive driving experience. In a gaming rig specially engineered for pro esports races, drivers will feel every inch of the track as they speed to the finish line thanks to high-spec hardware and realistic feedback. Chosen as a nod to the McLaren Racing team’s recent one-two finish, the Italian Grand Prix simulator track will provide all drivers with a level racing field. Clock one of the top 3 fastest times to become a local tournament winner and receive a prize from the TUMI | McLaren collection.

TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 – Local Tournament Prizes

  •  Champion: TUMI | McLaren Velocity Backpack
  •  1st Runner-Up: TUMI | McLaren M-Tech Soft Satchel
  •  2nd Runner-Up: TUMI | McLaren Teron Travel Kit

With the TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ‘21 taking place across different international locations, all race times by participating drivers from around the world will be logged on a regional leaderboard. The TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 will culminate in the world’s fastest finisher being announced as the winner of the Grand Prize from the TUMI | McLaren collection: The Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On and Torque Sling. The official winner announcement will take place on TUMI social media on Dec. 27 December. Don’t miss your chance to emerge as the leader of the pack - strap into the simulator and hit the racetrack.

Victor Sanz, creative director of TUMI, said: “Through this event, we are able to bring the experience of this collaboration to all of our TUMI customers and loyal McLaren fans. We look forward to showcasing the passion we’ve put into the collection and the continued excitement we have for both McLaren and all of our global citizens around the world by sharing this moment with all of you.”

Lulu anchors its seafood festival in Saudi Arabia 

Lulu anchors its seafood festival in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Lulu anchors its seafood festival in Saudi Arabia 

Lulu anchors its seafood festival in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: LuLu Group’s flagship Hypermarkets have just anchored in with the most delicious and wholesome marine bounty—the Catch of the Day from around the world.

The “LuLu Fishtival” will run from Dec.1 - 7 at all LuLu stores across the Kingdom. The week-long festival was launched by Dr. Ali Mohammed Alshekhi, director of the General Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and CEO of the National Program for the Development of the Fisheries Sector, and Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, in a ceremony held in LuLu Hypermarket Murabba, Riyadh.

Daily fresh fish as varied as Norwegian Salmon, Nile Perch, shrimp, local Sheri and King Fish, plump farmed Prawns, black Seabream, fresh Crab, Cuttlefish, Tilapia and many varieties are on fare, which the expert fishmongers at LuLu will cut, clean and debone for customers if required.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is well known for its amazing marine life and the traditional dishes in Arabic cuisine using seafood. To highlight the country’s richness in fresh seafood, this festival brings the best of our fish and seafood offerings — which is made possible through the strong network of food sourcing from around the world,” said Mohammed.

“We proudly support our local produce as well, such as being the biggest promoters of SAMAQ-certified products, which highlight the products by the national aquaculture product certification and labeling program of the Saudi Aquaculture Society under the guidance of MEWA,” he added.

Apart from featuring the fresh catch from all over the world, LuLu’s fish counters will also brim with frozen and prepared fish, such as frozen crab-sticks, mussel meat, seafood cocktail, smoked herring fish steaks, light meat tuna, and much more.

Seafood aficionados can also indulge their taste buds with a host of readily-prepared fish delicacies such as spicy fish biryani or fish masala, kadai shrimp, oriental fish manchurian in gravy, light meat tuna in garlic and chilly, or try local expertly prepared favorites such as assorted grilled fishes like “samak sayadiya” or broasted fish strips.

Danube hosts ‘Racing Kitchen’ event with F1 Champion

Danube hosts ‘Racing Kitchen’ event with F1 Champion
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Danube hosts ‘Racing Kitchen’ event with F1 Champion

Danube hosts ‘Racing Kitchen’ event with F1 Champion
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Danube supermarket and hypermarket chain in Saudi Arabia hosted a “Racing Kitchen” event at its Red Sea Mall branch in Jeddah with two-time F1 champion Mika Häkkinen in a drive to create awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet.

The “Racing Kitchen,” hosted on the Danube App during the F1 season, features an array of nourishing recipes that could be part of a nutrient rich diet to inspire an optimized lifestyle. 

The event was held in partnership with Häkkinen’s INZDR app, which aims to redefine the fan experience and give them exclusive content of their favourite driving stars, including the type of diets and exercise programs maintained by an elite athlete like an F1 driver.

The winner of the recent Danube Online F1 competition had a “Meet & Greet” with the F1 legend and was presented with tickets to the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Attendees including Jeddah karting enthusiasts and fitness influencers tasted the recipes from the “Racing Kitchen” and had a chance to meet Häkkinen. 

Majed M. Al Tahan, co-founder & MD of Danube Online said; “Eating well to live well by consuming a fresh, high-quality diet helps everyone to live a healthier, happier life. It’s an honor for us at Danube and Danube Online to partner with a world-class renowned champion and athlete such as Mika Häkkinen to spread the word on the role diet plays in supporting an enhanced lifestyle.

Danube and Danube Online offer a huge range of organic fresh produce and high-quality products and the ‘Racing Kitchen’ aims to support our customers in preparing recipes at home they can follow to make good food decisions.”

Häkkinen, two-time Formula 1 world champion and founder of INZDR app said; “It’s wonderful to be here in Saudi Arabia to introduce the INZDR app so Saudi F1 fans can learn more about the sport and get access to exclusive content from their favorite drivers. Consuming a healthy, nutrient rich diet is key to performing at your peak when you are an athlete and in general for living a radiant life. Introducing the INZDR app through this partnership with Danube to fans in the region is the perfect platform to do this.”

Topics: Danube

Related

Danube and F1 champion spread the word on healthy diet
Danube and F1 champion spread the word on healthy diet
Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores
Corporate News
Danube launches expansion drive with 3 new stores

MIHAS: A key platform for halal businesses 

MIHAS: A key platform for halal businesses 
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

MIHAS: A key platform for halal businesses 

MIHAS: A key platform for halal businesses 
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

The 17th edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2021, is going virtual till Dec. 31, proving yet again that it remains a key platform for global halal players to converge and trade.

This is reflected in the sales recorded in the first four days of the event by 549 exhibitors participating in the event. The premier halal showcase received over 8,500 virtual visitors comprising local and international companies, generating total sales of RM985.3 million in the first four days.

MIHAS 2021 which is hosted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation started on Sept. 9.

The products and sectors that were much in demand from the buyers clearly reflected the 12 sectors that MIHAS 2021 is promoting this year, namely halal food, education, pharmaceuticals, services and enablers, franchises, modest fashion, Islamic finance, halal cosmetics, media and recreation, Muslim-friendly tourism, e-commerce and food technology.

According to MATRADE’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, Malaysian exhibitors too did very well during the first 4 days of the virtual showcase. “The creation of market opportunities for domestic halal players is part of MATRADE’s effort in supporting the nation’s economic recovery,” he said.

For the first four days of MIHAS 2021, sectors that recorded the highest total sales were Islamic financial services, beverages, pharmaceutical, toiletries and cosmetics, prepared food, and palm oil products. 

Abdul Aziz highlighted that the total sales generated by MIHAS 2021 thus far amounts to RM1.6 billion after incorporating sales from the ongoing virtual exhibition and the International Sourcing Program sales. The INSP, one of the flagship components of MIHAS, is a demand-driven B2B business-matching program for Malaysian exporters that was organised by MATRADE HQ and its 46 offices worldwide since April this year as a run-up to MIHAS 2021.

MIHAS has clearly made a strong comeback despite two years of absence and being presented for the first time through a virtual format. “Although, there were initial concerns if the industry will react positively to the virtual format, to our pleasant surprise, the response has been overwhelming. For example, apart from the sales that MIHAS 2021 has generated, it also secured 549 virtual booths compared to the target of 500 booths,” he said.

MIHAS 2021 also witnessed an increase in the number of participation from international companies, highlighting the trust among global business community towards the trade fair. Through the virtual platform, the exhibitors from 43 different countries, including first-time participants from Mexico, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, and Colombia were able to engage with buyers from various different countries throughout different time zones at all hours.

“MIHAS 2021 managed to attract global halal players to visit and transact on the platform as it was developed in a holistic manner incorporating various different components such as the 12 different industry zones and knowledge hub sharing sessions as well as the support from MATRADE’s 46 global offices. We are confident that the 18th edition of MIHAS event next year will be on a bigger scale with commitment for continued synergy between physical and virtual format to reach out more Halal industry players,” he said.

There was also strong interest in the topics promoted under the knowledge hub component of MIHAS 2021 as over 1,000 viewers from around the world congregated virtually in these thought-provoking dialogues.

Sessions that were promoted by the knowledge hub program included those covering Islamic financing, innovation and business sustainability, digital technologies and the role of women entrepreneurs and perspectives from the youth in the halal economy. Prominent speakers featured in the knowledge hub session included Dato' Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman, Director General of Malaysia Productivity Corporation  and Datuk Dr. Mohd Daud Bakar, Founder and Executive Chairman of Amanie Group and Chairman of Shariah Advisory Council Bank Negara Malaysia.

Latest updates

Kosovo man charged in terror trial
Members of the Kosovo police special unit secure in the town of Mitrovica. (AFP file photo)
Sebastian Vettel invited Saudi women to karting event to learn about their lives
Sebastian Vettel invited Saudi women to karting event to learn about their lives
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
Saudi aid agency discusses education efforts at UN conference
Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
Born without arms but full of moxie, Pakistani boy excels at school and cricket
Born without arms but full of moxie, Pakistani boy excels at school and cricket

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.