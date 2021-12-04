You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Government of Emergency

What We Are Reading Today: The Government of Emergency

What We Are Reading Today: The Government of Emergency
Short Url

https://arab.news/vvtq4

Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Government of Emergency

What We Are Reading Today: The Government of Emergency
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Authors: Stephen J. Collier & Andrew Lakoff

From pandemic disease, to the disasters associated with global warming, to cyberattacks, today we face an increasing array of catastrophic threats. It is striking that, despite the diversity of these threats, experts and officials approach them in common terms — as future events that threaten to disrupt the vital, vulnerable systems upon which modern life depends.
The Government of Emergency tells the story of how this now taken-for-granted way of understanding and managing emergencies arose. Amid the Great Depression, World War II, and the Cold War, an array of experts and officials working in obscure government offices developed a new understanding of the nation as a complex of vital, vulnerable systems. They invented technical and administrative devices to mitigate the nation’s vulnerability, and organized a distinctive form of emergency government that would make it possible to prepare for and manage potentially catastrophic events.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish
What We Are Reading Today: The Lessons of Tragedy
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lessons of Tragedy

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish

What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish
Updated 03 December 2021
Arab News

Dinopedia is an illustrated, pocket-friendly encyclopedia of all things dinosaurian. Featuring dozens of entries on topics ranging from hadrosaur nesting colonies to modern fossil hunters and paleontologists such as Halszka Osmólska and Paul Sereno, this amazing A–Z compendium is brimming with facts about these thrilling, complex, and sophisticated animals.

Almost everything we know about dinosaurs has changed in recent decades. A scientific revolution, kick-started in the late 1960s by astounding new discoveries and a succession of new ideas, has shown that these magnificent creatures were marvels of evolution that surpassed modern reptiles and mammals in size, athletic abilities, and more.

Darren Naish sheds invaluable light on our current, fast-changing understanding of dinosaur diversity and evolutionary history, and discusses the cultural impacts of dinosaurs through books, magazines, and movies.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik
books
What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik
What We Are Reading Today: Moving Up without Losing Your Way by Jennifer M. Morton
books
What We Are Reading Today: Moving Up without Losing Your Way by Jennifer M. Morton

What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik

What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik

What We Are Reading Today: Managing Medical Authority by Daniel A. Menchik
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Exploring how the authority of medicine is controlled, negotiated, and organized, Managing Medical Authority asks: How is knowledge shared throughout the profession? Who makes decisions when your heart malfunctions—physicians, hospital administrators, or private companies who sell pacemakers? How do physicians gain and keep their influence? Arguing that medicine’s authority is managed in collegial competition across venues, Daniel Menchik examines the full range of stakeholders driving the direction of the field: Medical trainees, clinicians, researchers, administrators, and even the corporations that develop groundbreaking technologies enabling longer and better lives.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Alarums and Excursions by Luuk van Middelaar
books
What We Are Reading Today: Alarums and Excursions by Luuk van Middelaar
What We Are Reading Today: Reading Old Books: Writing with Traditions by Peter Mack
books
What We Are Reading Today: Reading Old Books: Writing with Traditions by Peter Mack

What We Are Reading Today: Moving Up without Losing Your Way by Jennifer M. Morton

What We Are Reading Today: Moving Up without Losing Your Way by Jennifer M. Morton
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Moving Up without Losing Your Way by Jennifer M. Morton

What We Are Reading Today: Moving Up without Losing Your Way by Jennifer M. Morton
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

Upward mobility through higher education has been an article of faith for generations of working-class, low-income, and immigrant college students. While this path usually entails financial sacrifices and hard work, little attention has been paid to the personal compromises such students make as they enter worlds vastly different from their own.
Measuring the true cost of higher education for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, Moving Up without Losing Your Way looks at the ethical dilemmas of upward mobility—the broken ties with family and friends, and the loss of community and identity—faced by students as they strive to earn a successful place in society. Drawing upon philosophy, social science, personal stories, and interviews, Jennifer Morton reframes the college experience.

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief History of Time

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief History of Time
Updated 30 November 2021
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief History of Time

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief History of Time
Updated 30 November 2021
Ghadi Joudah

Author: Stephen Hawking

Cosmology is the scientific study involving the origin and expansion of the universe, a branch of astronomy that delves into the stages of life and the structures that bind us into the physical realm.
In “A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes,” English theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking provides an enlightening mixture of philosophy and factual narrative on cosmology in simple language, appealing to the existential nature of the everyday reader.
Published in 1988, the book discusses the physics of the universe, from black holes to string theory, addressing concepts embedded in today’s popular culture.
Hawking’s brilliance in relaying the secrets of the universe shows as he takes the reader on a journey through time and space.
To date, the book has sold over 10 million copies around the world, has been translated into numerous languages, and was a Times of London bestseller for a staggering 237 weeks.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty
books
What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty
What We Are Reading Today: Alarums and Excursions by Luuk van Middelaar
books
What We Are Reading Today: Alarums and Excursions by Luuk van Middelaar

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Palette by Patrick Baty
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

First published in 1814, Werner’s Nomenclature of Colours is a taxonomically organized guide to color in the natural world. Compiled by German geologist Abraham Gottlob Werner, the book was expanded and enhanced in 1821 by Patrick Syme, who added color swatches and further color descriptions, bringing the total number of classified hues to 110. The resulting resource has been invaluable not only to artists and designers but also to zoologists, botanists, mineralogists, anatomists, and explorers, including Charles Darwin on the famous voyage of the Beagle.
Nature’s Palette makes this remarkable volume available to today’s readers, and is now fully enhanced with new illustrations of all the animals, plants, and minerals Werner referenced alongside each color swatch.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Lessons of Tragedy
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lessons of Tragedy
What We Are Reading Today: The Discrete Charm of the Machine by Ken Steiglitz
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Discrete Charm of the Machine by Ken Steiglitz

Latest updates

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Attache of the Land Forces at the US Embassy in Ukraine Colonel Brandon Presley looks at the map during the visit by a delegation of the US Embassy in Ukraine. (AP file photo)
Jordanian flies the world from homemade basement cockpit
Muhammad Malhas, 76, operates his flight simulator cockpit at his home in Jordan's capital Amman on November 8, 2021. (AFP)
WHO says no omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide
Rebecca Gonzales embraces her mother Nimia before saying goodbye at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images/AFP)
Mob kills Sri Lankan over alleged blasphemy: Pakistan police
A damaged vehicle is seen near the premises of a factory in Sialkot on December 3, 2021 after a Sri Lankan man was killed for blasphemy. (AFP)
White House says it isn’t trying to weaken bill on China’s Uyghurs
Police officers patrol the square in front of Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 3, 2021. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.