Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Almotasem Alkhamis — a young star at Diriyah

Almotasem Alkhamis has been a part of the Diriyah Graduate Development Program since January 2021. He executed and planned multiple events and strengthened government relations through community collaboration.
As a young star in his division, Alkhamis has excelled in holding true the values and missions of DGDA.
As a part of its mission of empowering and supporting young talents, many driven and bright young students have emerged from DGDA training programs, one of those young leaders being Alkhamis.
He began his journey with DGDA as a COOP trainee on July 5, 2020. In his role as a trainee, he served and contributed to the progressive development of Diriyah as the jewel of the Kingdom and one of the largest culture and heritage projects in the world.
The DGDA was established in July 2017 to preserve and celebrate the historic site of Diriyah. Since then DGDA has signed multiple memorandums of understanding and deals to advance the mission of making it a hub for local and international visitors whether on business or for leisure.
Alkhamis began his journey working in the human capital department under the people experience division. After completing his COOP training Alkhamis joined DGDA’s graduate development program under the community engagement department.
He has consistently been dedicated to working alongside the community to give back and drive impact through events. Some of Alkhamis’s responsibilities include quick thinking, innovating and creating new concepts, and establishing and strengthening relations with vendors.
As a native of Diriyah, he takes pride in interacting closely with the community he was raised in. As a member of the community engagement department, he also planned and executed multiple initiatives that strengthened bonds and celebrated the historic community through town hall meetings to present DGDA master plans.
Alongside the master plan presentations, he has also worked on numerous community celebrations in the past such as Eid Al-Adha and National Day for Autism celebrations.
Alkhamis was first introduced to the DGDA and their ambitions when he ventured on a tour of the UNESCO world heritage site of At-Turaif in 2019 when he was senior in Al-Yamamah University. From that point on, Alkhamis knew that he had to be part of creating and preserving the jewel of the Kingdom.
Alhkamis aims to enhance the quality of life for the community of Diriyah. He also participated in the dates market for local farmers in Diriyah.
He gained his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Al-Yamamah University in Riyadh in 2020 and is a native speaker of Arabic and fluent in English.
He was also one of the founding members of the marketing club in Al-Yamamah University and held the position of vice president of the club.
Alkahmis also holds a King Abdulaziz Medal of The Third Degree for his work for his contributions and continuous efforts in supporting local blood drives by donating blood.
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Almotasem Alkhamis — a young star at Diriyah
https://arab.news/jemw6
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Almotasem Alkhamis — a young star at Diriyah
- Alkhamis was first introduced to the DGDA and their ambitions when he ventured on a tour of the UNESCO world heritage site of At-Turaif in 2019 when he was senior in Al-Yamamah University
Almotasem Alkhamis has been a part of the Diriyah Graduate Development Program since January 2021. He executed and planned multiple events and strengthened government relations through community collaboration.