Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of 5, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.
The project, which aims to provide nutritional therapy, health care and counseling, has helped 26,887 people in one week.
These services are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis, especially mothers and children who are suffering from malnutrition amid the current humanitarian crisis.
Meanwhile, the mobile medical clinics of KSrelief provided treatment services for 3,509 patients in the Hodeidah governorate.
The clinics include the epidemiology clinic, emergency clinic, internal medicine clinic, children’s clinic, reproductive health clinic, nutritional therapy clinic, immunization clinic, awareness and education clinic, and surgery and surgical dressing department.
Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. In total, the center has implemented 629 projects in Yemen for a total cost of more than $3.9 billion.
The center’s programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.
President Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia signals new era in French-Saudi cooperation
Wide-ranging joint statement and slew of agreements testify to a growing Saudi-French bilateral partnership
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Macron held telephone meeting with Lebanon PM Najib Mikati
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: A joint statement covering a wide range of issues and the signing of a slew of agreements were the highlights of a visit to Saudi Arabia by French President Emmanuel Macron during the final leg of a two-day Gulf tour.
The agreements related to economic cooperation were announced by Saudi and French companies on Saturday while Macron held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The crown prince met Macron at Al-Salam Palace, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and held a telephone call with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
The three countries agreed to work together to support comprehensive reforms necessary in Lebanon, according to official reports, which added that Saudi Arabia and France emphasized their keen desire to see security and stability prevail in the country.
“The two sides stressed … that reforms should include the sectors of finance, energy, combating corruption and border control. The two sides also agreed to work with Lebanon to ensure the implementation of these measures,” the joint statement, carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), said.
“They also emphasized the need to limit arms to legitimate institutions of the state, and that Lebanon should not be a launching pad for any terrorist acts that destabilize the security and stability of the region, or a source of drug trafficking.
“They also … agreed to establish a Saudi-French mechanism for humanitarian assistance that ensures complete transparency, and expressed their determination to find appropriate mechanisms in cooperation with friendly countries and allies to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people.”
On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “the two sides reiterated their support for achieving peace in the Middle East, and the importance of reaching a comprehensive settlement … to be based on the two-state solution, the relevant legitimate resolutions and Arab Peace Initiative in a way that ensures the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state on 1967 borders with East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital, calling, in this context, for an end to the Israeli settlement policy that threatens the two-state solution.”
With regard to Iran, the joint statement said: “The two sides expressed their deep concern over the development of the Iranian nuclear program and the lack of cooperation and transparency with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“France stressed its determination not to allow Iran to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon. They also agreed on the need to confront Iran's destabilizing activities in the region, including the use and transfer of drones and ballistic missiles that led to attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Addressing the Yemen crisis, the statement said “France affirmed its full support for the Saudi peace initiative that was presented on March 22, 2021, and condemned the ballistic missile and drone attacks launched by Houthi militia and affirmed its historical commitment to preserving the security of the Kingdom.”
In other developments on Saturday, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Commission, and Philippe Baptiste, CEO of the French National Center for Space Studies, signed a joint cooperation agreement in the field of the peaceful use of outer space, according to the SPA.
The agreement “aims to provide a framework for cooperation in space activities in the peaceful uses of space, facilitate the exchange of information and technologies, contribute to capacity building and competencies, organize mutual visits and meetings, hold training courses and specialized workshops, as well as the joint cooperation to develop a mechanism for space-based climate monitoring.”
The SPA also reported that a memorandum of understanding was signed on Saturday that cements cultural
relations between Saudi Arabia and France. “Coming only weeks after Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud met with his French counterpart, Dr. Roselyn Bachelot, in Paris, the MoU is the latest example of strengthening cultural ties between the two countries,” the report said.
It added: “Under the five-year agreement, Saudi Arabia and France have committed to enhancing cultural cooperation and exchange across a broad range of cultural fields, including architecture, audiovisual production, design, film, heritage, literature, performing arts and visual arts.
“In addition, the MoU will facilitate the two countries to explore cultural regulations and policies. There will also be opportunities to increase the participation of Saudi and French artists in residency exchange programs and strengthen cooperation between artists and cultural institutions in both countries.”
The SPA said that a separate agreement to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries was co-signed by Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the Saudi tourism minister, and Franck Riester, the French minister delegate for foreign trade and economic attractiveness.
It quoted Al-Khateeb as saying: "France, through its knowledge and experience, will help the Kingdom in developing its tourism activity to attract investments with a cost of $810 billion, which will provide the country with tourism opportunities outside the Hajj season. The Kingdom is expected to have new investment opportunities with a cost of $6 trillion by 2030, and this is a matter of excitement.”
Saudi Translation Forum: Language plays ‘crucial role’ in shaping society
First Saudi Translation Forum discusses future of industry
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The first Saudi Translation Forum recently concluded in Riyadh, wherein translation experts, both local and international, gathered for the two-day event to examine the main issues and challenges facing the global translation industry.
The forum was held under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture, and organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission at the Ministry of Education.
The forum was inaugurated by the commission’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, who, in his opening speech, emphasized the importance of translation and the need to modernize the industry.
He pointed to the efforts of the commission to take the Saudi translation sector to the highest level of professionalism.
“We are proud to have hosted the first successful edition of the Translation Forum. It has been a true honor to bring together some of the top experts in the translation sector to discuss ways we can work together to advance the sector. Saudi Arabia has one of the biggest translation and publishing markets in the region, and we are exerting all efforts to grow the sector even more through nurturing and encouraging local writers and translators, forging international collaborations, and developing a supportive regulatory framework,” said Alwan.
HIGHLIGHT
As part of the forum, the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission organized the Kingdom’s first audiovisual translation challenge for students, amateurs, and professionals in the field. During the two-day ‘Motivation Challenge,’ teams of two to three members competed in translating short film clips discussing Saudi culture and history from Arabic into English, French, Spanish, and Korean.
Speaking to Arab News on challenges facing the global translation community, Prof. Brian James Baer, president of the American Translation and Interpretation Association and an expert at the forum, said: “One of the big problems that we are facing is stagnant income for translators, and in a broader sense, a lack of understanding of what translation is. People don’t understand what is involved in translation.
“Many think that translation is simply linguistic matching, and they don’t understand that language is asymmetrical, and you need to manage this asymmetry. So, it is always going to be a very creative decision-making process,” he said, confirming what other speakers at the forum noted regarding the creativity involved in translation and the current limits of machine translation, especially of literary works.
“I believe that we all have an investment in what I call translation literacy so that everyone understands better what is involved. Publishers should give translators credible visibility, allow them to improve notes, and in general, we should teach translation in foreign languages departments.”
On the impact of new technology, Baer said that digitization and globalization have exponentially increased the volume of texts that are translated. “We need to use technology wisely and understand that it will create new job opportunities for translators editing and revising both human and machine-translated texts,” he said.
The forum hosted panel discussions and workshops that presented new tools and techniques in the fields of literary translation, news translation, political translation, and language interpretation.
Leading contemporary thinkers to explore philosophy at Riyadh conference
The Riyadh Philosophy Conference program will cover an array of interactive plenary sessions and workshops, tackling contemporary issues that highlight how philosophy can help us understand the world we live in
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Leading contemporary philosophers will gather in Riyadh for a first-of-its-kind conference at King Fahd National Library.
The event between Dec. 8 to 10 will gather the international and regional thinkers and institutions in Saudi Arabia for the first time to discuss the most pressing contemporary philosophical debates under the theme “unpredictability.”
The Ministry of Culture and its Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is organizing the conference to establish the Kingdom as a center for philosophical dialogue in the region, encouraging the advancement of scientific and academic research around philosophy, as well as encouraging interest in philosophy and its relevance to all our lives.
The Riyadh Philosophy Conference program will cover an array of interactive plenary sessions and workshops, tackling contemporary issues that highlight how philosophy can help us understand the world we live in.
Sessions will cover “The Human Condition: Unpredictable Encounters,” and several discussions are focussed on the impact of COVID-19, including “Beyond the Global Pandemic: Responding Ethically to the Unprecedented.”
Leading philosophical thinkers from universities across the globe will be participating, including the University of Pretoria, Harvard University, The University of Turin, SOAS, Cairo University, King Saud University and many more.
Who’s Who: Ghada Alrumayan, executive director at ROSHN
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
Ghada Alrumayan is executive director of marketing and communications at the national community developer, ROSHN.
With more than a decade of experience in the communications arena, Alrumayan is an expert at building enduring relationships within the public and private sectors, and enhancing the impact and reputation of organizations.
Alrumayan joined ROSHN in July 2021. She oversees the marketing and communications activity of the company at a time when it is implementing one of the largest residential real estate projects in the world.
Alrumayan joined ROSHN from Riyad Bank, where she was senior vice president of public relations, communications and events. She formulated and implemented the bank’s communications strategies, creating credible impressions of expertise and transparency for investors, the public and bank employees.
Between 2018 and 2019, she led the strategic partnerships and supply chain department for the Olayan Group, and from 2014 to 2017 she managed corporate communications for the Olayan Financing Co.
Between 2013 and 2014 Alrumayan was marketing manager for Kempinski Hotels, based in Riyadh. Between 2012 and 2013 she was corporate communications manager at Saudi Hollandi Bank, where she was responsible for internal corporate social responsibility, as well as the bank’s integrated external communications plan.
Alrumayan also held the position of director of social development at the Atheeb Group between 2010 and 2011, competency manager at Etihad Atheeb Telecom Co. between 2009 and 2011, and social worker at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center between 2002 and 2008.
She graduated from the College of Social Services in 2001, attaining a bachelor’s degree in social services, as well as an executive certificate in sustainable business planning and strategy from the Harvard Business School.
Bachelot toured various old parts of Jeddah, known locally as Al-Balad
The minister also visited Beit Nassif and Al-Shafei Mosque
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot visited Jeddah on Saturday during her visit to Saudi Arabia.
Bachelot toured various old parts of the city, known locally as Al-Balad, visiting its historic houses and viewing authentic building patterns reflecting the identity and heritage of the region.
The minister also visited Beit Nassif and Al-Shafei Mosque, where she was briefed on the various facilities, neighborhoods and landmarks that still exist today, and listened to an explanation about the excavation of antiquities carried out across Jeddah.
Al-Balad, downtown Jeddah and the Gate to Makkah, is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Last month, Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan praised the strong relations between the Kingdom and France, including their respective cultural heritages, during his meeting with Bachelot in Paris.
The prince discussed ways to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries, including through exchange programs and the Historic Jeddah Revival Project, in addition to research and capabilities development.