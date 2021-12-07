You are here

  • Home
  • TASI up 0.79%, SADR hits an-all time high: Closing Bell

TASI up 0.79%, SADR hits an-all time high: Closing Bell

TASI up 0.79%, SADR hits an-all time high: Closing Bell
Short Url

https://arab.news/zvdpg

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

TASI up 0.79%, SADR hits an-all time high: Closing Bell

TASI up 0.79%, SADR hits an-all time high: Closing Bell
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

15:49 Saudi Time: RIYADH: Saudi’s stock exchange recouped its Monday losses as omicron fears ease.

The main index TASI was up 0.79 percent to 11,108.2 points, while its parallel market Nomu rose 1.13 percent.

The TASI index was driven higher by Wafrah for Industry and Development Co., Saudi Advanced Industry Co., and Batic Investment and Logistics Co., which each rose by about 10 percent.

Sadr Logistics Co.'s share value also surged almost 10 percent to reach a record high of SR104.2 ($27.78).

Shares in Saudi’s biggest players Saudi Aramco, Al Rajhi Bank, and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation rose 0.14 percent, 1.46 percent, and 1.09 percent respectively.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was the biggest faller in the session, declining 7.08 percent.

Apart from Petro Rabigh, this session’s declines were trivial, with the second lowest-performer, Puba Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., down 1.46 percent. 

 

Tadawul up in early trading; BATIC, SADR leading: Market Open

10.43 Saudi time: RIYADH: Saudi’s Tadawul is seeing gains in early trading on Tuesday with its main benchmark index TASI up 0.8 percent and the parallel market Nomu up 1.4 percent.

The biggest gainers of the session are Batic Investments and Logistics Co, Sadr Logistics Co., and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co., all up almost 10 percent.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Co. climbed 8.3 percent.

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. surged by 6.5 percent.

Losses were very minor, with the lowest performer,  Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., declining less than 1 percent.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co. announced the start date of its rights issue trading and new shares subscription period on Dec. 13. The period will end on Dec. 23.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s board of directors recommended a 13.76 percent capital decrease from SR8.76 billion ($2.34 billion) to SR7.55 billion.

Al Maather REIT Fund extended its memorandum of understanding to acquire the Burjeel Hospital building in a deal worth 100 million dirhams ($27.23 million). According to a bourse filing, the deal has been extended to expire on Dec. 23, instead of Dec. 4.

 

Stock market trends to keep an eye on amidst volatility: Premarket

09:07 Saudi Time: RIYADH: Tadawul’s TASI and Nomu fell slightly following a three-day hike to close at 11021.07 points as clarity on COVID-19’s omicron variant risk remains lacking and cases rise.

Sadr Logistics Co. is currently trading at a record high of SR94.8 ($25.27), up nearly 44.5 percent in a week.

Saudi Electricity Co. has been the major contributor to the index’s gains lately. Its share price rose around 32 percent in the past two weeks, reaching SR37.1 in the last close.

A positive five-day performance took place in Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. where the share price jumped 30.7 percent.

The stock value of Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. surged 18.5 percent in a week.

Among stocks in the steep downtrend was Al Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. which slid 4.1 percent in the prior session, coming in second place after Banque Saudi Fransi which had the steepest fall of 2.3 percent in two days.

Saudi Aramco saw the sharpest fall in terms of market capitalization, falling SR40 billion, according to a bourse filing.

Dropping 5.7 percent in the past week, Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. last closed at SR34.55.

Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, dragged down the Saudi index last trading session, coming on top of the lowest-performing stocks with a decline of 5.34 percent to SR110.

stc’s secondary share subscription period will be open for two days starting Dec.7 for retail tranche and is still ongoing for participating parties till Dec.9.

The price range has been set between SR100 and SR116 per share.

The Kingdom's Aramco signed a $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal with global consortium, led by BlackRock Real Assets, in an effort to align Aramco’s asset portfolio with its growth strategy.

Batic Investments and Logistics Co.’s shareholders approved to raise capital by 100 percent through a SR300 million rights issue.

Batic’s trading fluctuation limits will be based on a share price of SR24.46 as of Dec.7.
Growth Avenue Investment Co., Maharah Human Resources Co.’s subsidiary, signed an agreement to acquire an 85 percent equity stake in Alshifa Al-Arabiya Medical Co.
Ataa Educational Co. announced the appointment of Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijry as the company’s chief executive officer effective Dec.14, following the resignation of Mr. Ibrahim bin Abdulkarem Al-Turki.

National Building and Marketing Co.’s subsidiary, Ajeej Steel Manufacturing Co. initiated trial operations to expand its production capacity by 40 percent annually.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister

Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister

Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Hilton plans to increase the number of its hotels in Saudi Arabia from 15 to 75, the Saudi tourism minister said on Tuesday.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m

Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m

Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Three special deals were completed on Tuesday in the Saudi sukuk and bond market, with a total value of SR51.7 million ($13.7 million), Argaam reported.

Special deals are orders executed when a seller and a buyer agree to trade specific securities at a certain price in order to comply with the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul. 

Tadawul reported that controls and the regulations are issued by the relevant Capital Market Authority. 

Also, special deals do not affect the price of the last deal, the highest or lowest price of the instrument, the opening or closing price, the market index or sector indices.

Topics: Markets Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Sukuk

Related

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Business & Economy
Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Saudi Arabia issues local sukuk in November worth $164 million
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues local sukuk in November worth $164 million

UAE sees $3.5bn deal to build world’s largest polyolefin plastics plant

UAE sees $3.5bn deal to build world’s largest polyolefin plastics plant
Updated 7 min 53 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

UAE sees $3.5bn deal to build world’s largest polyolefin plastics plant

UAE sees $3.5bn deal to build world’s largest polyolefin plastics plant
Updated 7 min 53 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The owners of the Borouge polyolefin plant in the UAE have signed a $3.5 billion contract to extend the site, which will make it the biggest plastics plant of its kind in the world.

Italian oil and gas engineer Maire Tecnimont has been awarded the contract to work on the Borouge 4 facility, which will be built at the existing complex in Ruwais, the company said in a statement.

A joint venture between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austrian chemicals group Borealis, the new plant will boost production to 6.4 million tons of polyolefin when work is complete in 2025.

Polyolefin is used to make a range of products such as industrial-grade pipes, cables, films and personal protective equipment.

Maire Tecnimont has signed a series of three engineering, procurement, and construction contracts with the Abu Dhabi Polymers Company.

These include the building of two polyethylene units with a capacity of 700,000 tons per year each.

The Italian business said the project will also include a range of engineering and construction work, equipment and material supply, as well as “commissioning and startup assistance.”

Maire Tecnimont Group CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said: “Our portfolio of digital solutions combined with our technology-driven process expertise will ensure the highest plant assets’ optimization and the best environmentally performing standards.”

Last month, ADNOC and Borealis signed a $6.2 billion deal to extend the Borouge complex.

The joint venture partners also said they would prepare studies for a carbon capture unit to cut CO2 emissions by 80 percent.

The unit may be in operation in time for the start of Borouge 4.
The first Borouge plant was commissioned in 2001, and was followed by Borouge 2 in 2010 and Borouge 3 in 2014. 

The complex produces polypropylene, polyethylene as well as polyolefin plastic.

Topics: UAE Italy

Saudi-based fintech NQOODLET raises $1m in funding round

Saudi-based fintech NQOODLET raises $1m in funding round
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-based fintech NQOODLET raises $1m in funding round

Saudi-based fintech NQOODLET raises $1m in funding round
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based expense management fintech platform NQOODLET has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round.

The Riyadh-located company will use the funds to build its infrastructure and launch its card and platform, according to MAGNiTT.

The funding was led by angel investor Yaser Alghamdi with the participation of the Saudi Venture Capital Company. OMQ investments also participated in the round.

As of 2020 there are around 600,000 SMEs in the Saudi market generating about $89 billion revenue and employing 8 million employees, cofounder Mohamed Milyani said.

“We can capitalise on this number to help provide and manage travel expenses and even provide an employee card for salaries,” he said.

Founded in 2021, NQOODLET provides a digital platform for SMEs to manage their expenses, purchases, and register bills directly through corporate cards.

Topics: fintech funding

Related

Saudi Aramco and Raed invests $5.5m in emerging fintech startup Lamaa
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco and Raed invests $5.5m in emerging fintech startup Lamaa
Egyptian fintech Raseedi raises $850k in pre-Series A round
Business & Economy
Egyptian fintech Raseedi raises $850k in pre-Series A round

Saudia records over 500 flights in a day in post-pandemic recovery

Saudia records over 500 flights in a day in post-pandemic recovery
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia records over 500 flights in a day in post-pandemic recovery

Saudia records over 500 flights in a day in post-pandemic recovery
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian national airline Saudia has set a new record in the number of daily flights since the beginning of the pandemic.

The airline operated 507 flights on Dec. 4 during the peak of operational movements, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Flights to Jeddah and Riyadh topped the list of the largest share of trips, with 128 flights each, followed by the Dammam and then Madinah, with 30 and 14 flights respectively. 

The national carrier’s total number of destinations is currently at 76, with 27 domestic routes and 49 international ones, compared to a total of 100 destinations during pre-COVID times.  

Recovery from the effects of the pandemic continues to rise, the CEO of Saudia, Ibrahim bin Salman said, referring to an operational performance report.

Topics: Saudia

Related

Saudia inaugurated the latest and largest Al-Fursan lounges in the global SkyTeam alliance at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudia Airlines resumes flights to Los Angeles and Manchester, opens largest Al-Fursan lounge in Jeddah
Saudia, Boeing sign deal to boost fleet operations 
Business & Economy
Saudia, Boeing sign deal to boost fleet operations 

Latest updates

Arab coalition hits several Houthi targets in Yemen’s Sanaa
Arab coalition hits several Houthi targets in Yemen’s Sanaa
Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister
Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister
Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m
Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m
UAE sees $3.5bn deal to build world’s largest polyolefin plastics plant
UAE sees $3.5bn deal to build world’s largest polyolefin plastics plant
Lineup of Arab stars unveiled for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival in Riyadh 
Lineup of Arab stars unveiled for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival in Riyadh 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.