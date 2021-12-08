Saudi Arabia condemns bomb attack in Basra

RIYADH: Saudi authorities strongly condemned a “terrorist bombing” near a hospital in the city of Basra in southern Iraq.
At least four people were killed and four injured when a motorcycle rigged with explosives blew up in the center of the city. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which took place on Tuesday morning.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Kingdom stands in solidarity with the Iraqi people “against all manifestations of violence, terrorism and extremism.”
The ministry offered its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the leadership, government and people of Iraq, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
The Arab Parliament also condemned the attack and said: “These terrorist acts will not undermine the Iraqi government’s efforts to impose security and stability, and will only increase the Iraqi people’s determination to confront terrorist militias with all force.”
Nayef Al-Hajraf, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said the organization rejects all forms of terrorism and extremism and is working to cut off sources of funding and support for such activity.
Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan issued similar statements condemning the attack and stressing their solidarity with Iraq.
