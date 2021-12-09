International philosophy experts brainstorm at historic Riyadh conclave

You are here

The event, organized by the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, is described as a historic moment in the ongoing transformation. (Supplied)
Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission inaugurates the first Riyadh International Philosophy Conference. (Supplied)
Lojien Ben Gassem

  • 3-day event discusses latest developments in philosophy and its applications
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Under the theme “Unpredictability,” the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference will ponder important topics related to modern reality such as ethics and morality, scientific advancement, and the rapid acceleration of technology.

The three-day event, which began on Dec. 8, is organized by the Ministry of Culture’s Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission. During his opening remarks, the commission’s CEO, Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, said that he was honored to welcome delegates and guests to the first conference of its kind in the Kingdom.

They are at the event for the same reason philosophers have gathered throughout the ages, he said, which is to help develop “a world that is clearer, and when it is clearer, our power to change it is greater. And when these positive changes take their effective form, we all get out of the blame that Karl Marx once (applied) to philosophers when he said: ‘They have interpreted the world in different ways only, while the goal is to change it.’”

The attendees include experts in philosophy and its theories and those with an interest in its modern-day applications worldwide. The event targets an audience with diverse interests, experiences, and academic and professional backgrounds.

The aims of the conference, which is planned to be an annual event, include discussions of the latest developments in philosophy and its contemporary applications. Organizers say it will also support multidimensional philosophical dialogue and build bridges of cooperation among institutions active in the field of philosophy globally, and help to advance scientific and academic research.

The commission described the conference as a historic moment in the ongoing transformation of the Kingdom, attracting youthful, ambitious and talented people who are keen to develop a mindset that will enable them to shape their future. It aims to help provide Saudis with the intellectual tools to embrace rapid change and an unprecedented future.

Joseph Cohen, a professor of philosophy at University College Dublin in Ireland, told the audience that he strongly believes in philosophy and the responsibilities of all philosophers to gather and meet each other despite their differences.

“I believe this is precisely what will materialize itself this evening and the next few days of the International Philosophy Conference,” he added.

“The great philosopher Jacques Derrida once told me never to settle for what is just possible, and to expect to demand, to strive for the impossible. His phrase resonates with me today. It resonates because by striving toward what is unpredictable, toward what seems impossible for us today, we can together stretch the boundaries of possibility and care for our world.”

Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body

Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body
Updated 32 min 42 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body

Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body
  • It was the first global tourism meeting since the virus outbreak
Updated 32 min 42 sec ago
SPA

MADRID: A Saudi Ministry of Tourism delegation recently took part in the UN World Tourism Organization general assembly meeting held in Spain.

The UNWTO gathering, which takes place every two years, aimed to show the sector’s determination to lead tourism’s recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, through innovation, education, and investment.

The organization, a specialized UN agency responsible for promoting the development of the tourism sector globally, staged its 24th general assembly session at the UNWTO’s headquarters in Madrid.

It was the first global tourism meeting since the virus outbreak, and delegates from more than 100 countries shared their achievements over the past two years in helping the sector get through the health crisis.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, who headed the Kingdom’s delegation, said: “Despite its relatively recent presence in the international tourism arena, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a major global role in this field.”

He noted that the country had great tourism ambitions and sought to make the sector one of the largest contributors to the economic transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

One of the main achievements of the Saudi delegation during the meeting was the formation of a new working group to support the agency in increasing the transparency and effectiveness of its current and future work. The group will also assist in developing initiatives to help respond to the needs of member states, revitalizing the UNTWO for a better future for tourism.

Among Saudi Arabia’s recent achievements in the tourism sector was the opening of a UNWTO regional office in Riyadh, which will serve as a hub for the agency to coordinate policy and initiatives across its 13 member states in the region.

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
Updated 08 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
  • The health ministry says 64 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
  • Municipalities close several businesses and issue fines to a number of others for breaching coronavirus protocols
Updated 08 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,849.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 550,043 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 29 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 16, followed by Jeddah with 10, while Tabuk, Makkah and Dhahran confirmed two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 64 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,205.
Over 47.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out 3,687 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the last three days. Authorities recorded 211 violations and closed three businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Jeddah Municipality carried out 6,081 tours in the past two days and field teams issued fines to 32 commercial outlets and closed 10 others for breaching protocols.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 267 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.29 million.

Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves

Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves
Updated 08 December 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves

Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves
  • The Groves, in the Diplomatic Quarter, is set in Al-Khuzama Park, one of the famous green spaces in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah
Updated 08 December 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: The woman behind the success of the Groves, one of the 14 zones in this year’s Riyadh Season, revealed to Arab News how she realized the project in only 45 days.

“The planning ran from January till September. We had only 45 days to put it together,” said Siham Hassanain, general manager of the Groves.

“All of the designs have been done by Saudi hands. All of the restaurants are local brands Everything you see, from lighting to construction to organizers, is Saudi. The zone was built by a local company called Zivix International Holding,” she added.

The Groves, in the Diplomatic Quarter, is set in Al-Khuzama Park, one of the famous green spaces in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah.

“It all started in 2019, I had some work to do in the diplomatic quarter, and I entered the park and fell in love with its beauty,” she said.

Hassanain said she researched the place and found out that the park was built 38 years ago when the diplomatic quarter was established. 

The zone was built around nature so that no trees were destroyed. (Supplied)

Turki Al-Shaikh, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and chairman of the Season, had tweeted that anyone with a new idea for Riyadh Season should present it to the authority.

“The first thing that came to my mind was Al-Khuzama Park. I didn’t expect at all, not even 1 percent, that this zone would become a reality. But I told myself I should put all of my energy in this place,” Hassanain said.

After Hassanain pitched her idea to the GEA, she was selected as one of the 20 winning initiatives for the Riyadh Season, and her concept won first place.

“When the announcement came out, I was happy and excited for the first five minutes, then the sense of responsibility kicked in,” she said.

Hassanain says the Groves is filled with trees and fields: “You can hear fountains, water, and birds. The place also has a special scent.” 

The zone contains several open spaces, including an area surrounded by palm trees where visitors can discover various activities. (Supplied)

The Groves’ logo has the four elements of life: water, air, fire, and earth, which Hassanain included in the zone as water resembles relaxation, fire action and attractions, earth food, and air resembles memories.

She faced many challenges while executing the project as everything was done by hand to make sure no plants or trees were destroyed.

She said she had a fantastic Saudi team who helped her and believed and loved the concept even more than she did. “I was anxious they were passionate, I was nervous they were enjoying it … so these feelings created a balance.”

Hassanain noted that in the past Saudi females faced some obstacles in being part of building the country. “Had it not been for the support and vision of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman this wouldn’t exist,” she said.

“If we compare the Boulevard Riyadh City zone in 2019 to the zone in 2021, you can see the big jump. We will amaze the whole world and become the first in the entertainment sector.”

Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic

Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic
Updated 19 min 38 sec ago
SPA

Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic

Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic
Updated 19 min 38 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The 11th Social Dialogue Forum, addressing the challenges facing the Saudi labor market during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on government policies, was held in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Under the patronage of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the forum is organized by the ministry with the participation of Deputy Minister Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain. 

Al-Rajhi highlighted the government’s efforts to achieve balance in the labor market, ensure employee security and support institutions affected by the pandemic, including the private and non-profit sector. 

The government has spent more than SR47 billion, launching initiatives and economic stimulus measures to include all citizens and residents for enhanced allocation of public health services. 

The ministry seeks to form a common vision and strengthen its internationally recognized mechanisms to reach practical decisions on labor market issues through social dialogue, and to promote effective communication between government, employers and employees.

Saudi Fashion Commission stages heritage exhibition

Saudi Fashion Commission stages heritage exhibition
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Fashion Commission stages heritage exhibition

Saudi Fashion Commission stages heritage exhibition
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Fashion Commission will on Friday open a heritage exhibition as part of its Saudi 100 Brands program.

Through training, guidance, and consultation, the program aims to support and develop brands by integrating them into their respective local and international markets.

The exhibition, to be staged at the Financial Plaza in the King Abdullah Financial District of Riyadh, will run until Dec. 18 and tickets can be purchased online via https://www.ticketmx.com/ar/d/1019/saudi-100-brands-exhibition/126ba781fe5b4e6b83a1.

The event follows six months after the launch of the Saudi 100 Brands mentoring program through which the commission identified the finalists. They will present pieces and designs inspired by distinctive Saudi heritage elements.

The Saudi Heritage exhibition will be held in conjunction with Future of Fashion, the leading event in the Kingdom organized by the commission, hosting fashion experts, dignitaries, and local and international designers, via a live broadcast from several studios in Riyadh, and New York.

