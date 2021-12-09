You are here

  • Home
  • As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference
Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024 following a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting, the country's energy ministry said Thursday. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4zr8g

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference
  • The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of OAPEC during a virtual meeting Thursday
  • Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations with Syria
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country’s energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria’s embattled President Bashar Assad.
The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus, according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference.
Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations with Syria, a decade after it was shunned and kicked out of the Arab League at the onset of the country’s civil war in 2011.
The rapprochement has included the reopening of several embassies, visits by Arab officials to Damascus and restoring some commercial ties with the war-torn country. The moves are a recognition of the facts on the ground — after years of war and despite the initial support by some Arab countries to his opposition, Assad’s government has survived and his forces have regained control of much of the country.
Syria’s civil war has displaced half of its population, killed hundreds of thousands and driven the country’s economy into the ground.
Before the war, Syria produced 350,000 barrels of oil a day, exporting more than half of it. It now averages around 24,000 barrels a day, covering only a fraction of domestic needs. Most of its oil fields are in the hands of Kurdish-led forces, who administer an autonomous region in the country’s northeast. Assad’s government has relied on a top ally, Iran, for oil supplies.
In recent weeks, a deal was signed with Egypt to extend natural gas through Syria to Lebanon using an Arab oil pipeline that has been out of service for a decade.
OAPEC was founded in Beirut in 1968 with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Libya as its first members. Its headquarters are in Kuwait. Algeria, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain joined three years later. The organization’s charter was later changed to allow members where petroleum is an essential source of income, though not the main one. Syria and Egypt also subsequently joined the group.
The organization’s website says the total reserves of the member states are estimated at 704 billion barrels a year.

Topics: Syria energy OAPEC ARab

Related

OAPEC stresses GCC’s importance as oil supplier
Business & Economy
OAPEC stresses GCC’s importance as oil supplier
Special Jordanian politicians stage walk out over ‘energy-for-water’ deal with Israel
Middle-East
Jordanian politicians stage walk out over ‘energy-for-water’ deal with Israel

SoftBank’s $5bn fund is 10% crypto

SoftBank’s $5bn fund is 10% crypto
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

SoftBank’s $5bn fund is 10% crypto

SoftBank’s $5bn fund is 10% crypto
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SoftBank is investing 10 percent of the company's $5 billion funds in crypto-related assets, a strategy that the bank's managing director supports even if some tokens are overvalued, Bloomberg reported.

The most attractive place to invest in Latin America is cryptocurrencies, according to the managing director of SoftBank’s Latin America Fund Paulo Passoni 

“Of course there’s some froth, of course not all tokens are worth what the market is saying,” Passoni said at a webcast Wednesday hosted by Eurasia Group, adding: “I do believe it’s the most relevant thing going on around the globe right now.”

The comments highlight SoftBank’s recent emphasis on cryptocurrencies as the Japanese technology conglomerate doubles down on its commitment to Latin America.

“There’s an old saying in investing: follow the talent — and the most talented people around the globe are going into crypto-related projects,” Passoni added.

 “I’d say we’re running a crypto school for our team here because we sense that there’s a big discrepancy in knowledge even within our team.”

Topics: SoftBank cryptocurrency

Related

SoftBank-backed crypto firm in Brazil seeks Mexico acquisitions
Business & Economy
SoftBank-backed crypto firm in Brazil seeks Mexico acquisitions
Australia proposes central bank digital currency: Crypto Wrap
Business & Economy
Australia proposes central bank digital currency: Crypto Wrap

Shipping prices rose 700% due to COVID-19: TASNEE CEO

Shipping prices rose 700% due to COVID-19: TASNEE CEO
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Shipping prices rose 700% due to COVID-19: TASNEE CEO

Shipping prices rose 700% due to COVID-19: TASNEE CEO
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Shipping costs have increased by 700 percent as a result of the pandemic, according to the CEO of the Saudi National Industrialization Co. 

Container plants in China stopped their production during the pandemic, which led to an increase in the container rental price from $800-1,200 to $7,500-8,500.

The long-term shipping contracts signed by the company, also known as TASNEE, mitigated the impact of the price hike, Mutlaq Al-Morished told Al Arabia. 

He expects a gradual decline in freight rates, starting in the middle of 2022.

Al-Morished also set out plans to reduce TASNEE’s carbon footprint, which is equivalent to 0.7 percent of the emissions produced in Saudi Arabia.

The CEO said his company, one of the largest manufacturers of car batteries in the Middle East, would cut its emissions by 30 percent by adopting better recycling practices.

Topics: shipping Saudi National Industrialization Co TASNEE

Related

Global shipping outlook turns stable from positive
Business & Economy
Global shipping outlook turns stable from positive
Soaring shipping rates to boost global inflation by 1.5%: UN
Business & Economy
Soaring shipping rates to boost global inflation by 1.5%: UN

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap
Updated 36 min 19 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap

US initial jobless claims falls; a mixed inflation performance among countries: Economic wrap
Updated 36 min 19 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Initial jobless claims in the US fell to 184,000 in the week ending Dec. 4 after it rose in the previous week, data from the country’s Department of Labor showed. This was the lowest level since 1969.

Additionally, the advance insured unemployment rate hit 1.5 percent in the week ending Nov. 27, up by 0.1 percent from the previous week.

The insured unemployment rate is an indicator of joblessness which measures the number of people receiving unemployment insurance as a share of the labor force.

Germany’s trade

German exports increased by a yearly 8.1 percent in October to hit €121.3 billion ($137.3 billion) while imports went up 17.3 percent to reach €108.5 billion, provisional data from the country’s Federal Statistics Office revealed.

Exports were now 3.8 percent greater than pre-pandemic levels while imports were 13.5 percent higher.

Exports to the EU were higher by 11.6 percent when compared to the same month last year but sales to the UK dropped by 11.5 percent

Inflation and interest rates

Annual inflation in Russia hit 8.4 percent in November as it reached its highest level in six years, data from the country’s official statistics agency showed. 

A hike in the country’s interest rate is now expected to control inflation, according to Bloomberg. The bank might raise the rate by more than the usual 25 basis points.

The inflation rate in November was slightly higher than the previous month’s 8.13 percent. Food prices went up by 10.8 while costs of non-food items were 8.32 percent higher.

In addition, tighter government control triggered a slowdown in Chinese producer prices as they went up by an annual rate of 12.9 percent in November, easing from the previous month’s 26-year high of 13.5 percent, official data showed.

The loss of steam reflects the efficacy of the government’s policies of controlling commodity prices and supply shortfalls in the previous period. Also, consumer prices went up by a yearly rate of 2.3 percent, up by 0.8 percent from a month earlier, to hit its highest level since August 2020. 

In other inflation-focused news, a drop in vegetable prices helped slow Egypt’s inflation in November, with the rate dropping from 7.3 percent to 6.2 percent, data by the country’s official statistics agency, Capmas, showed.

The cost of the foodstuff declined by 12.6 percent compared to the 22.8 percent surge it experienced in the previous month.

Mexico’s yearly inflation rate surged to a 20-year high, hitting 7.37 percent in November, official data showed. In October, consumer prices rose by a lower 6.24 percent. 

This could push the country’s central bank to lift its interest rate again, Reuters reported. The rate currently stands at 5 percent, following four hikes in a row.

Moreover, Brazil decided to raise its borrowing costs by 150 bps to stand at 9.25 percent. The central bank said that it made this decision due to the rise in inflation expectations.

Meanwhile, Canada’s central bank maintained its interest rate at 0.25 percent. The bank expects the inflation rate to be high in the first half of the next year before falling to 2 percent in the second half.

Topics: Economic Wrap Germany

Related

Japan’s economy shrinks by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
Japan’s economy shrinks by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021: Economic wrap
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap

Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend

Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend
Updated 53 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend

Al Sharjah government announces Friday, Saturday and Sunday as official weekend
Updated 53 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Al Sharjah’s Executive Council approved on Thursday a three-day weekend following the introduction of a new working system in the UAE.

The changes by the city’s government see a shift to a four day working week, running from Monday to Thursday, with the weekend becoming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The official working hours of government agencies will also be changed to 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the implementation of the new system starting from January 1, 2022.

These decisions come in line with UAE vision to enhance its competitive position in various sectors in a way that supports the business environment and the economic market.

The move came following other emirates' decision to transition to a four-and-a-half day working week, as it effectively moved its weekend to Saturday and Sunday. 

Topics: Al Sharjah UAE

Related

UAE stock exchanges shift to Monday-Friday workweek
Business & Economy
UAE stock exchanges shift to Monday-Friday workweek

US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 

US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 

US mortgage lender Fannie Mae issues $100bn in green bonds 
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US mortgage loan company Fannie Mae has reached $100 billion in its green bond issuances, which it claims to be a major milestone in “greening the US housing stock.” 

The company began issuing green multifamily mortgage-backed securities over 10 years ago to support both sustainable and affordable housing through its “Green Building Certification” program and “Green Rewards” scheme.

“More than a decade ago, we pioneered green housing mortgage finance to make multifamily housing more energy-efficient, resulting in tangible and meaningful benefits for building owners and residents,” Michele Evansee, an executive vice president at the US-listed firm, said. 

The securities particularly finance homes and communities that meet energy-efficiency and water-saving benchmarks.

Fannie Mae claims their bonds have saved 9.5 billion British thermal units of energy, 8.5 billion gallons of water, and 634,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions across 872,000 properties. 

“Fannie Mae is working to accelerate the greening of US housing supply and help reduce the carbon footprint of housing,” Laurel Davis, the company’s senior vice president, said.

Topics: Fannie Mae Green Bond

Related

Fannie Mae posts $2.9bn profit in Q2; paying $2.9bn dividend
Business & Economy
Fannie Mae posts $2.9bn profit in Q2; paying $2.9bn dividend

Latest updates

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference
As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference
Healthkey Technologies, NAS join forces to restart safe travel worldwide 
Healthkey Technologies, NAS join forces to restart safe travel worldwide 
Aid groups warn of rise in Darfur violence, dozens killed in Kreinik
Aid groups warn of rise in Darfur violence, dozens killed in Kreinik
SoftBank’s $5bn fund is 10% crypto
SoftBank’s $5bn fund is 10% crypto
FNRCO appoints Al-Mahan as vice chairman 
FNRCO appoints Al-Mahan as vice chairman 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.