Jeddah event revs up with classic cars fit for a king 

JEDDAH: Lined up neatly inside a special Jeddah Superdome pavilion, a collection of 100 antique and classic cars has become the star attraction at the Jeddah International Motor Show.
Among the cars are vehicles used by the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz and other high-profile owners, according to Capt. Talal bin Mansi, a renowned classic car enthusiast in the Kingdom and an international judge for classic cars.
“We have the biggest collection of classic cars in the Middle East and we own over 500 cars. The Jeddah International Motor Show has been canceled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.
“Our participation is totally different this year because we are bringing unique cars to the show, and we will also have a live auction on the last day to sell some of this fascinating display and other cars owned by our members.”
Many celebrities and wealthy individuals are keen to own a classic car, “and some dedicate a space to them — inside a guest house or in the yard of their house.”
Car enthusiasts, buyers and investors from around the world are among those attending the motor show, which runs until Dec. 10 and is a highlight of the Saudi automotive calendar.
The special pavilion features iconic carmakers including Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Mini, Mercedes and BMW. Chevy trucks, Corvettes and Fords are among other vehicles on show, with some vehicles dating back to the 1940s.
Motor fans can also view the latest technologies and innovations in a wide range of vehicles, from sedans to hatchbacks to SUVs. The show also showcases crossover vehicles and luxury brands.
Car club displays and promotions, car driving simulators, demo motorcycle games, drift rides, a “dream car” demonstration, kart racing experiences, a private auction and test drives will help visitors keep up to date with the latest in the automotive world.
Bader bin Abdullah bin Muhanna Al-Delami, deputy minister of transport and road affairs, inaugurated the motor show and, afterwards, toured the exhibition for a glimpse of the latest designs and models unveiled by the biggest names in the automotive industry.
The event, organized by the marketing firm SELA, is expected to attract over 250,000 visitors, including motor enthusiasts from across the Kingdom.
Senior executives and managers from the auto manufacturers’ headquarters attended the opening day’s events and introduced new models to the show’s visitors.
Manufacturers taking part in the show include GAC, Hongqi, Changan, MG, Toyota, Haval, Lexus, Chevrolet, Dongfeng, Infiniti, GMC, Cadillac, Mazda, Aston Martin and Kia.
According to organizers, the show will help boost the Saudi automotive industry, and provide opportunities for international companies to invest in the Kingdom.
The journey will be arduous but fruitful for young Saudi filmmakers
Haifa Al-Mansour, top female Saudi film director, speaks about what it takes to make a film
Updated 20 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival is a stepping stone to a brighter future for Saudi filmmakers, according one of the biggest names in the business, Saudi director Haifa Al-Mansour.
Al-Mansour is the first female film director to make her name in the Kingdom. She began her career in 2005 with three short films, one of which, “The Only Way Out,” won awards in the UAE and the Netherlands. Her documentary “Women Without Shadows,” which focused on the secret lives of women in Arab countries, received the Golden Dagger Award for Best Documentary at the Muscat Film Festival and was screened at 17 international film festivals. It was recently screened at the RSIFF, as well.
Arab News caught up with the film director on the sidelines of the RSIFF and discussed the prospects that young film-makers face trying to follow in her footsteps and break into an industry which is still in its infancy.
“It’s a way better time to start now. When I started, there was nowhere in Saudi Arabia to go for funding or to shoot a film. I always had to travel to Abu Dhabi or Egypt just to find funding for a film or to show a film,” she said.
“We now have a lot of support for filmmaking and I think it’s amazing, it’s a better time for any filmmaker to start but it’s not an easy profession and people shouldn’t assume otherwise. You have to work really hard on your craft and, more than anything else, you have to have something unique to tell your world.”
At RSIFF’s “In Conversation,” a master class-style side event at the festival, Al-Mansour spoke of how her affiliation to her Saudi home has always prompted her to tell its stories.
She told the audience that the stories of her films are always derived from her past. They lay in the alleys and small hidden nooks and crannies of a neighborhood, and that wasn’t easy to portray on screen, as she had to direct the exterior scenes from inside a van, managing the actors on monitors and communicating via walkie-talkie because she couldn’t be seen in public with a male crew.
She would at times have to confront a neighborhood leader and who would ask her to leave, or would have to hide her cameras in the van. At other times they would be stopped by the police asking to see their shooting permits.
“The more you stay local, the more you have a vision of the story, who you are as a person and what you’d want to say will make people listen,” she said.
In 2012, she wrote and directed her award-winning feature film “Wadjda.” The film tells the story of a 10-year-old girl who dreams of owning and riding a bike. Breaking societal norms that wouldn’t allow girls to ride bikes, she tries to win her school’s Quran recitation competition to raise enough money to buy one.
Shot entirely in the Kingdom, it’s close to Al-Mansour’s heart as the main character was very similar to her naughty, clever niece, who was always scheming and trying playfully to get her own way.
It’s a better time for any filmmaker to start but it’s not an easy profession and people shouldn’t assume otherwise.
Haifa Al-Mansour, Saudi film director
The film is available on Netflix for those who want to know more about how the 10-year-old’s dreams turn out.
Al-Mansour said that having a vision of your film is just one of the challenges. Writing a script is another ballgame, and one of the essential ingredients here is patience.
“You have to be patient, lots of rewrites. There’s magic in rewrites and your first draft will not be your last draft. It’s hard to put a first draft down but you need to keep up the momentum, give yourself time, leave it and get back to it,” she said.
She went on: “You have to keep your heart open to criticism, you need to send your story to other people and listen to what they say. A lot of young writers get very defensive but they have to open up, embrace it and go back to the vision.
“Writers must find their way back to their vision so people can understand it and appreciate it.”
She recommends that writers find master classes and writers’ labs at festivals such as the ones offered at the Sundance Film Festival, or find a mentorship to guide them and allow them to hone their skills.
One of the many exciting components of Al-Mansour’s films is how she portrays stories familiar to many Saudis. She finds a little bit of herself in her films, too.
“Actors are amazing at bringing a person to life but it’s mainly about the characters you create. The soul is there for sure, and you always want to find a balance so the actors can portray the characters in the way you created them to be.”
Review: Red Sea International Film Festival title ‘Farha’ is a devastating look at war
Updated 09 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Jordanian film “Farha” is competing in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Red Sea Competition section and saw its first screening at the event take place on Wednesday night.
The film opens on a cheerful note that soon turns dark as it rolls along, bringing death, destruction and displacement to the silver screen. Penned and helmed by Darin J. Sallam, it is set in a small village in 1948, the year Israel declared its independence and the Nakba began as Palestinians were driven out of their homes en masse.
It is in this atmosphere that 14-year-old bubbly Farha (Karam Taher) is making plans to begin school. She is certain she can convince her father, Abu Farha (Ashraf Barhom), to let her study, although he wants her to settle down and get married. This passion for education gripped me and the importance of encouraging young girls’ literacy is one of the most compelling themes of the film — even though it is not the main subject matter.
Just when things seem to be going her way, Farha’s village is attacked and her father locks the girl in the family’s cellar saying he will be back soon.
Inspired by real-life incidents, Sallam’s work portrays the violence taking place outside the cellar with Farha watching through a small opening. The film explores the brutality of the soldiers, and also depicts a microcosm of the human will to survive through Farha’s attempts to cling to life in the cellar with no water or food, all while in debilitating fear in this nail-biting film.
We see the human cost of conflict and how emotionally and physically difficult it is to live through such events, all through the experience of one young girl.
First-time actress, Taher carries the work with dedicated brilliance conveying an amazing arc of hope and despair, suffering and joy. Her eyes light up as she watches the birth of a child outside her cellar and the joys of new motherhood, but she pales moments later with the arrival of soldiers. Against all this, Farha’s drive to survive is a lesson in sheer willpower.
The frames are sparse but powerful, with production design by Nasser Zoubi and arresting photography by Rachelle Aoun.
‘I’m still pinching myself’ — Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s remarkable rise
With his second Netflix special just released, a DC blockbuster on the way, and his own sitcom due soon, the stand-up’s years of hard graft are paying off in a big way
Updated 09 December 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: At the end of his latest Netflix special, after an hour of uproarious laughter, Palestinian comedian Mo Amer walked back on to the stage and decided to tell a very personal story.
“The crowd was going bananas, and I looked around at the design of the stage. On one side was the Banksy art of the Palestinian girl holding a balloon, on the other was the West Bank’s wall, and I thought I’d tell my first experience of going to Palestine — the first time I ever went to go visit my grandparent’s house,” Amer tells Arab News.
The trip occurred in 2009, before Amer’s star had ascended to the heights it has reached today, when he is not only a headline comedian across the world, but also a co-star in the Golden Globe-winning series “Ramy,” the star of the upcoming DC blockbuster film “Black Adam” opposite Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson, and the co-creator, along with “Ramy” star Ramy Youssef, of his own upcoming scripted Netflix series, loosely based on his own experiences.
Amer, 40, moved to the US from Kuwait when he was 12 years old. His father died when he was 14, which sent him spiraling downwards, a hole he was only able to rise out of when he discovered comedy. Along with comedy, it has been his mother who has been the biggest support in his life. He paid tribute to her in his first Netflix special, 2018’s “Mo Amer: The Vagabond.”
On that trip to Burin and Nablus — the villages of his ancestors — after a delicious meal with his extended family, he looked out the window and saw a mosque that his cousin told him was hundreds of years old. Amer was intent on praying in it and set out from the house only to find a group of men who insisted that he perform the call to prayer for the village that evening.
After some hesitation, Amer accepted the men’s request. After he finished, a man came into the mosque to find out whose voice he had just heard bellowing out across the town. He knew everyone in the village, he said but he didn’t know Amer, and ask who his father was. When Amer told him, the man looked stunned.
“Do you know who installed the sound system in this mosque? Your father did,” the man told Amer.
“It was just by coincidence that the special became about my father,” Amer says. “It was never scripted, and was not intended to go in that direction. I just knew then that this story would lend itself well to what I was talking about as an overall connective tissue.”
When Amer got home from shooting what would become “Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas,” streaming now on Netflix, he remembered that he had the footage of that trip somewhere, and through “a miracle,” he managed to track it down on a friend’s old hard drive two days before they had to submit the final film to Netflix.
When they finished editing the special, the first person that he showed it to was his mother. On the screen, Amer recounted the story to the audience with tears in his eyes. When he looked up to see her reaction, Amer’s mother was sobbing, too.
“When she saw that, an encore memorializing my father, and then saw the special was dedicated to him, it was a really cool moment. She just lost it,” Amer says.
Sharing the experience of his parents, and of the Palestinian people, has always been a huge part of Amer’s comedy, and his own identity.
“It’s just who I am. Once you see the experience through your parents’ eyes, and what they’ve gone through, it’s hard to shake that,” he says.
Amer is now at a point in his career where he’s able to share his stories with a wider audience than ever before. He’s also doing it through an artistic medium that, when it’s done right, is perhaps the most empathetic and soul-baring, allowing viewers to experience both his perspective and that of the Palestinian people in an incredibly intimate way.
“That’s why I think the art of stand-up is so liberating. It’s never been about the money. I could care less about money,” he says. “Making money is great, and I want to make what I can, but it’s about telling great stories. I’m less concerned about money, and more concerned about punching above my weight. Creating a masterpiece is a worthy trek. That’s how I feel. That’s where I’m at right now with my stand-up, and my TV show.”
Amer has never forgotten the mission he set for himself when he first adjusted the microphone to his tall frame — the days in his early teens when he first began sharing his comedy, and found that no one was telling stories about his experience, or the experience of Arabs of any descent.
“I first got on stage at 14 years old, and I started touring when I was 17. Immediately, I started noticing that there was this huge gap — a massive, gaping hole,” he says. “There was no real representation at all on any of those stages of Arabs or Muslims. I said to myself, “OK, why don’t I introduce it?’”
Decades later, while Amer is still intent on sharing the stories of both his family and his people, part of the real joy of this part of his career is that he no longer needs to introduce himself to every audience. With “Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas,” the crowd knows both him and his work well, allowing Amer to spend the bulk of the time telling jokes about things far outside the realm of his identity.
“I’ve already told my story. Now I can just be a stand-up comedian, talking about whatever comes to mind. That’s something that I’ve always been waiting for. I’m not just explaining where I come from, and to me that’s really fulfilling,” Amer says. “I can just be me, and then at the end showcase a small village with 2,000 people in it where my family comes from, a bit of seasoning that I can pinch on at the end. And honestly, I’m still pinching myself that I’m there. I’m speechless.
“My first special ended up being about my mother, and the second one, completely unplanned, was about my father. It feels like I’ve done the biggest things I wanted to do,” he continues. “I’ve accomplished what I set out to do. Everything else is just gravy.”
Review: Benedict Cumberbatch plays against type in ‘The Power of the Dog’
Netflix’s Western drama showcases its talented cast, and a director with an eye for detail
Updated 09 December 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: There’s something a bit discombobulating about watching Benedict Cumberbatch swaggering through the Montana mountains in “The Power of the Dog” — the latest movie from New Zealand director Jane Campion. Some of the British actor’s most notable performances, remember, have him as a man of extraordinary precision and poise; characteristics that are a long way from his portrayal of rancher Phil Burbank. That said, such a sense of slight discomfort only serves Campion’s movie, helping to build a sense of something not quite right at the heart of her adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 Western novel, set in 1925.
Phil and his brother George (Jessie Plemons) run a successful ranch. Phil is the practical one, turning his hand (or knife) to anything that needs doing and building an easy rapport with the ranch hands. He calls George ‘fatso’ all the time, and mocks his brother’s aspirations of climbing the societal ladder.
When George marries widowed inn owner Rose (Kirsten Dunst), Phil suspects she’s only after his money. And when Rose and her oddball, effeminate son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) come to live at the ranch, Phil turns outwardly hostile to the pair of them, driving Rose to drink and taunting Peter’s academic pursuits and lack of wilderness skills. Phil offers to take Peter under his wing, teaching the boy to ride and urging him to ‘man up’ and throw off the influence of his mollycoddling mother.
Cumberbatch plays Phil with such sophisticated menace that we’re never sure if his interest in Peter is benevolent, or part of a more sinister plan. Smit-McPhee, also, imbues Peter with such eccentricity that it’s never clear how genuine his foal-like innocence really is — an ever-present unknown that Campion skillfully wields throughout the movie’s long runtime.
“The Power of the Dog” is also staggeringly beautiful, with the rolling hills of New Zealand standing in for Montana and providing breathtaking backdrops to the story’s very human dynamics. While the final act drags its feet ever so slightly, the film remains a stylish masterclass in slow-burn character development.
‘We need to invent another way of living,’ says Moroccan artist Abderrahim Yamou
The acclaimed veteran artist has placed nature at the heart of his work for decades
Updated 09 December 2021
Denise Marray
LONDON: The paintings of Moroccan artist Abderrahim Yamou give a fresh and sometimes startling perspective on the wonders of the natural world. Yamou, it seems, notices details which most miss — so, a seed is portrayed in all its splendor and given the same prominence as a tree trunk or a flower. It’s like walking into a new dimension, where normal proportions and perspectives no longer apply.
Yamou says his science background shaped his acute observation of nature. As an undergraduate, he studied biology at the University of Toulouse, before earning the French equivalent of a Master’s degree in the history of contemporary art in Morocco at the Sorbonne. It wasn’t until 1986, however, aged 27, that he decided to commit himself fully to art.
Yamou’s imagination is also fired by his homeland of Morocco. Born in Casablanca in 1959, he showed a leaning towards art from an early age, drawing on any surface he could find. This artistic drive didn’t come from his father — a blind lottery vendor — or his mother (“I was born in a humble, respectful and caring environment,” he tells Arab News), but he was given the space to be creative, as reflected in the wide range of mediums he uses. Apart from his paintings, Yamou also creates sculptures inspired by traditional African art, most notably N’Kondé statuettes from Bas Congo.
He describes how, early on, he started “working with earth.”
“I mixed the earth with glue and spread it out on a wooden surface. When I kneaded this material, I had a wish to see a green shoot. But that was impossible because the glue sterilized the soil,” he says. “My interest in plants, gardens and trees stems from this time and also has its roots in the south of Morocco, where green symbolizes life and survival.’
That interest has been maintained throughout his life. It’s particularly clear in his series “Branches” and “Chlorophyll” series.
Of the former, he says: “I was interested in the movement and direction that a branch takes to go towards light. On this journey, the plant undergoes constraints which force the branches to contort in order to move forward. I have observed these contortions a lot in my garden and I find them aesthetically beautiful — a poetry of effort and dancing resistance.”
Discussing “Molecule P1,” a painting from the “Chlorophyll” series, he explains: “I am interested in the interior of plants — the molecules that constitute them and the atoms of chlorophyll. In this painting, branches, seeds, flowers and atoms coexist. My view of nature is much more poetic than botanical.”
Yamou currently divides his time between Paris and Tahannaout, a village south of Marrakesh, near the foot of the Atlas Mountains. But the place he most loves to be, he says, is his studio.
“Except for external constraints, I like to be in the workshop every day. It’s a place of research and chosen solitude. I keep the rigor and constancy of my former scientific studies,” he explains.
His close observation of nature over many years has led Yamou to form some carefully considered opinions about how best to look after our planet.
“We are all aware of the growing environmental concerns. But to reverse this, we need more than awareness,” he says. “We need to invent another way of living; we need to make more room for the other inhabitants of the earth — all the other living things, the flora and fauna. We need to realize that plants and animals are also inhabitants of this planet and that their presence contributes to the global balance. We must gradually reduce the number of humans on earth and learn to live with less — except for those who have nothing or very little.”
He encourages people to persevere with their personal efforts to protect the planet, as each and every action is worthwhile and builds a momentum for change.
“While waiting for collective action to take effect, it is not useless to proceed individually to reduce all that appears harmful to us,” he concludes.