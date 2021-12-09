Who’s Who: Dr. Marwan Alahmadi, board member at Dhawiyat Integrated Telecommunications and Information Technology Co.

Dr. Marwan Alahmadi has been a board member at Dhawiyat Integrated Telecommunications and Information Technology Co. since 2018.
He is also the founder of Alkhalijiah for Consulting and Information Technology, which offers cloud and cybersecurity services to clients in the MENA region, and has been company chairman for the past seven years.
Alahmadi was chairman and CEO of Virtustream MENA for four years from 2014.
Before that, he was chief business officer at Mobily for four years, reporting to the CEO with a mandate to transform and reorganize the corporate segment business unit.
From 2007 to 2009, he was CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia, and oversaw a project to acquire a third mobile operator license in the Kingdom in 2007.
Alahmadi was chief strategy officer at MTC Group (2004-2007), responsible for strategic business planning, merger and acquisition, innovation lab, regulatory affairs, and the group intelligence unit.
In 2005, he worked at MTC-Vodafone (Bahrain) as chief operating officer, and took the company from a net financial loss to a positive financial performance.
Formerly, Alahmadi was director at Abdul Latif Jameel Group, executive manager at Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp, and held the position of assistant professor at KFUPM.
He earned a Ph.D. in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, and a master’s degree in political science and economics from the London School of Economics in the UK.
Riyadh to become international hub of critical thinking
Themed as ‘Unpredictability,’ the event to focus on the challenges facing humanity
Updated 10 December 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: Saudi culture chiefs have revealed plans to establish Riyadh as a global hub of philosophical thinking.
The Kingdom is currently playing host to the three-day Riyadh International Philosophy Conference, the first event of its kind to take place in the country.
Some of the brightest minds from the world of philosophy have gathered in the Saudi capital to focus on the challenges facing humanity, under this year’s conference theme “Unpredictability.”
Mohammed Alwan, chief executive officer of the Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, told Arab News that the Kingdom had major sector ambitions to support philosophy and criticism.
“We have an entire program dedicated to support this activity that has been underrepresented in our society for different reasons. We believed in its importance.
“We intend to establish Riyadh as a center of philosophical thinking by holding this conference annually. We want to send a message to local people interested in philosophy about the most updated and different topics of philosophy, not just controversial topics or those limited to contradicting our beliefs,” he said.
The CEO pointed out that philosophy played an essential role in any vibrant and flourishing cultural scene.
On the large number of attendees at the conference, which ends on Friday, he added: “Most of the workshops and panels were fully occupied. We’re happy that there is such a commitment to philosophy from the people interested in it. It keeps us further motivated to provide more.”
Alwan noted that the “Unpredictability” theme had meant that no controversial topics had been raised during the conference.
“We kind of established this new norm being acceptable and being open to different kinds of ideas, and we can argue and defend our beliefs in an open discussion if something pops up that is not in alignment with our norms in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Some of the event’s sessions focused on children and included discussions on the philosophical education of youngsters, running conference workshops for kids, and ways to further encourage young people to philosophize and think abstractly.
“Philosophy is not only for adults. It is actually fun. It is something that we practice every day, even without noticing.
“We philosophize a lot of issues that we face on a daily basis. It could be a game, something we enjoy doing and enjoy thinking and contemplating. We plan to support more events catered toward children in the future, that hopefully they can enjoy,” Alwan added.
He said that one of the aims of the conference had been to raise awareness in schools and universities in line with the Ministry of Education’s introduction of philosophy to the curriculum in public schools. “That is something we aspire to do, and we are happy to help and cooperate with the ministry if help is needed.”
Alwan added that the commission was working to offer a varied calendar of events related to philosophy through partnerships with specialist organizations and said a raft of conferences, book fairs, and literature, publishing, and translation events were already in the pipeline for 2022. “We are going to have a very successful year, full of activities.”
Saudi Arabia will respond to global humanitarian appeals and support UN efforts, says top official
UNCERF was launched to establish funding processes for humanitarian aid crises and help responders to deliver life-saving assistance whenever and wherever crises occur
Updated 34 min 52 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has made major contributions towards combating poverty, hunger and the effects of natural disasters on communities around the world, a senior Saudi representative at the UN has said.
Sulafa Moussa, a member of the permanent delegation of Saudi Arabia to the UN and chairperson of the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural issues, was speaking at a high-level meeting at the UN to mark the 15th anniversary of the organization’s Central Emergency Response Fund.
She said the Kingdom confirmed its willingness to respond to global humanitarian appeals and to support the efforts of the UN and programs such as the World Food Program aimed at preventing famine and drought in affected countries to save the lives of millions of people and children.
UNCERF was launched to establish funding processes for humanitarian aid crises and help responders to deliver life-saving assistance whenever and wherever crises occur.
Contributions for 2021 amounted to $592.4 million from 53 member and observer states, three international organizations and regional authorities, and two private sector and civil society bodies.
Moussa said that the Kingdom continues to provide generous support to the World Health Organization to combat COVID-19.
As well as direct support to several countries through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Kingdom extends its support to countries by assessing different situations through specialized project sectors such as food scarcity, health, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, education, logistics and telecommunication.
As of November 2021, KSrelief has 1,806 ongoing and completed projects alongside 144 partners for 77 beneficiary countries.
Moussa said in her speech that Saudi Arabia continues to support humanitarian work and has never stood idly by amid the crises that the countries of the world are going through, some of them arising from wars and conflicts and some due to factors of nature, time and place.
At the end of her speech, Sulaf Moussa stressed the Kingdom’s continued cooperation and support for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
JEDDAH: The US mission to Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the scholarship departments of the Ministry of Culture, the Royal Commission for AlUla, and NEOM, held a virtual event recently to announce the “Quincy Student Mobility Initiative.”
The new initiative is a combination of the US mission’s programs aimed at helping qualified and motivated Saudi young leaders to achieve their higher education goals at American colleges and universities.
Each of the four Quincy Initiative programs supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals “in a different way.”
The discussion theme of “International Education for the Vision 2030 Generation,” prompted both US and Saudi officials to address how the Kingdom’s new scholarship programs are supporting Vision 2030, and the role of US higher education in helping to meet those goals.
Denison Offutt, deputy chief of the mission, said that “each year, tens of thousands of Saudi students choose to pursue higher education in the US because the US higher education sector offers world-class faculty and research facilities, and degrees across all fields of study. With the ‘Quincy Student Mobility Initiative,’ we are making study in the US even more accessible to Saudi students.”
Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 45 new cases
The health ministry says 72 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,850.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 45 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 550,088 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 29 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 16, followed by Jeddah with nine, Madinah and Dammam confirmed three cases each, and Makkah recorded two.
The health ministry also announced that 72 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,277.
Over 47.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 268 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.30 million.
Indian superstar Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour to dazzle Riyadh Season
Salman Khan praises change in KSA, promises continuous clean entertainment to fans in Riyadh
Updated 10 December 2021
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Da-Bangg Tour, the biggest Bollywood tour, is back again and this time the Salman Khan-led team is all set to take center-stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh, on Dec. 10.
Da-Bangg Tour, the live concert starring India’s hottest celebs, will regale audiences with captivating choreography, hit tracks, comic acts and more.
The star-studded tour, will also include performances by Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, and Aayush Sharma.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, ahead of the musical concert in Riyadh on Friday night, Salman Khan thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inviting them here and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), for giving this opportunity for the first Bollywood concert of this magnitude.
“We from our side promise that we will come here more often, we will do our best to entertain you, we will get our movies here, we will get our concerts here, we will give you my kind of entertainment, good, clean, enjoyable entertainment,” said the Indian superstar.
There have been reports in the Indian media that Fernandez wouldn’t be travelling for the show, but Khan said in a reply to Arab News: “She will be here tomorrow at the concert and will perform.”
Commenting on changes in Saudi Arabia, Khan said: “I was here a few months ago in Dammam, I saw change then, and I see in these few months a tremendous change all over again. The fact that we are performing here for the first time is a change. I see the change on all your faces, I see smiles on your faces, and what better than having a smile on your face.”
He promised continuous entertainment to his fans here, saying: “I promise you that I very soon will come again with a lot more movies, and entertainment for you.”
On shooting his films in Saudi Arabia, and mutual cooperation, he said: “We will try some movies which I can shoot here as there are so many beautiful locations. Moreover, whenever I am required in Saudi Arabia for concerts and entertainment I will be available for that.”
Shetty said: “I am glad to be here. After two and half years I left my house for a tour, and the first trip that I have made is to Saudi Arabia, thanks Da-Bangg Tour for bringing me here.”
She added: “I have read about Saudi Arabia, and I have to say it was such a welcoming and pleasant change to see the change. There are so many misconceptions and I feel so happy to go back and tell stories of the change that I have seen.”
The much-awaited concert will be on the international stage in Boulevard, one of the most attractive zones for visitors who are looking for entertainment at the Riyadh Season.
Salman Khan rose to prominence in his acting career in Indian cinema with 1989 superhit film “Maine Pyar Kiya” and gradually climbed the ladder of fame in the world of cinema, producing a large number of films that have been successful all over the world.