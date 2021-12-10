You are here

Six storylines to look out for at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Six storylines to look out for at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, winner of nine races so far this season, believes he has been unfairly treated by the stewards. (AP)
Reem Abulleil

Six storylines to look out for at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Six storylines to look out for at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Drivers hope season finale will be a clean race as both championships go down to the wire
All eyes will be on Yas Marina Circuit this weekend as the fierce Formula One battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen reaches its climax with the closing Grand Prix of the season. Here are six storylines to to look out for.

1. Drivers hope for clean race as both championships come down to the wire

With the top two drivers arriving to Abu Dhabi equal on points in the standings, and their teams, Mercedes and Red Bull, also battling to the end for the constructors’ title, everything is on the line in the UAE capital.

Given how intense the rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen has grown these past few months, many expect the championship to be decided by a collision rather than an incident-free race on Sunday, but the title contenders played down such thoughts.

“Just going into the weekend, I don’t put any energy towards that sort of thing,” Hamilton said on Thursday. “At the end of the day I do believe that everyone here racing comes to win; I’d like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way, so I don’t even let that creep into my mind.”

Verstappen, winner of nine races so far this season, believes he has been unfairly treated by the stewards during recent events and said it is clear that “for me there are different rules, compared to some other drivers out there.”

He added: “We’re both here to win. I will do, of course, everything to win and win the championship ultimately, whatever is necessary in terms of points.

“I think we’ve raced really well together already the whole year and I think we put on a great show for everyone at the end of the day, so hopefully we can do that again here.”

The duo have indeed injected a great deal of excitement into Formula One this year and even their fellow drivers are intrigued by what might unfold in Abu Dhabi.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly said that when he returned his hotel after the race in Jeddah last Sunday he immediately watched the highlights.

“I was like, woah, that was a great race to watch in terms of the battles they give us and how close it gets between the two and how far they’re pushing the limits between each other,” said the Frenchman.

“It’s just an amazing time for the entire F1 community, and our sport in general, and mostly I’m really excited to see what’s going to happen this weekend.

“I think Max will have the edge in the end. I’m not sure they’re going to finish the race but I think Red Bull and Max will get it.”

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso also tipped Verstappen for the title, saying the Dutchman has had the better year overall.

“Max is driving, in my opinion, one step ahead of all of us,” he said. “We saw the lap in Jeddah: until he touched the wall in the last corner, that lap was coming from Max, not from the Red Bull.

“In a way, but that’s my opinion, Mercedes deserve the constructors’ championship because the car is superior and Max, maybe overall in the year, was driving one step ahead of everyone.”

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen said if he had to pick a winner, it would be “the Red Bull to win it, just something different, you know.” Williams driver George Russell, meanwhile, said he backs fellow Brit Hamilton.

“I’d love to see Lewis win,” said Russell. “What he’s achieved, especially recently, has been pretty exceptional, and to even be in the fight (at all) when Red Bull had such a far superior car at the start of the year... when you look back at the start, Max won three of the first four races when Red Bull were clearly the quickest package out there.

“Max has done an exceptional job — you can argue that they both deserve to win for different reasons but hopefully it’s a clean and fair race and the best man wins.”

2. History on the line

Should Hamilton win this weekend, the 36-year-old will become the first driver to claim eight F1 World Championship titles, breaking the record he currently shares with Michael Schumacher.

The Mercedes driver, who has won six of the last seven championships, has surpassed several of Schumacher’s records, including the German’s mark for most pole positions and most grand prix victories, and now has another within his reach.

“At the moment it just feels like another championship for me, I don’t look at it as a multiple,” Hamilton said on Thursday.

“I always look at every season and every year as you start from ground zero, and you’re the hunter and you’re fighting from the moment you start training, the moment you get into the new year and you’re training and focused on winning.

“I don’t turn up with No.1 in my car, I turn up with No.44 and I don’t consider myself the champion that year, I consider myself the one that’s fighting for the championship.”

3. Kimi’s swansong

Alfa Romeo’s Raikkonen will bid farewell to F1 for a second time after his 349th and final race this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

A man of few words, the “Iceman” gave one of his famous one-liners during his drive to victory at Yas Marina Circuit in 2012.

“Just leave me alone, I know what to do,” he said over the team radio after receiving instructions during the race. Clearly, he sis indeed know what he was doing.

The 2007 world champion, who quit F1 for two years before returning in 2012, said he doubts he will feel emotional on Sunday, "but you never know." He added that he expects his wife, Minttu, will feel it for the both of them.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Last race for Bottas in a Mercedes, Russell bids farewell to Williams

Another Finn getting ready to say goodbye this weekend, not to F1 but to his team of five years, is Valtteri Bottas, who will race for Mercedes for the last time on Sunday before jumping ship to Alfa Romeo next season.

The 32-year-old, who secured the 67th podium of his career on the final corner of the last lap in Jeddah, said he has “mixed feelings” about his time with the Silver Arrows, with whom he claimed 10 race victories but was unable to fulfill his dream of clinching the World Championship.

Having already bagged third place in the 2021 championship, Bottas said he is willing to do what is necessary to help Hamilton and Mercedes walk away from Abu Dhabi with two titles.

“Of course I’ll try to qualify in pole position, that’s my goal for Saturday, and then I will try to win the race,” he said. “It will depend on the situation because Lewis doesn’t actually need to win the race, he needs to finish ahead of Max, so let’s see how it goes.

“But I’m definitely willing to play it as a team because I’ve secured my third place. As long as we can get the constructors’ (title), hopefully, I’d rather have my teammate win than opposition, so it will depend on the situation but he’s got my support.”

Meanwhile, Russell, who will take the seat vacated by Bottas at Mercedes next year, had some warm words for Williams, the team for which he has driven in F1 since 2019.

“They gave me my first opportunity in Formula One, which I’ll forever be grateful for,” said the 23-year-old.

“They helped mold me into a better all-round driver, helped me learn the technical side of this sport much more and to develop my skills. Above all, you build these bonds and friendships with people, especially through good times, and even the tough times; you grow closer together with so many of your core group of people and that will last forever.

5. Close battle for fifth place

Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz take their three-way battle for fifth place in the drivers’ championship into the final race weekend.

Ferrari’s Leclerc leads McLaren’s Norris by a mere four points in the standings, while Sainz, driving the other Ferrari, is 4.5 points further back.

Norris’ last two appearances at Yas Marina Circuit ended with fifth place in 2020 and eighth in 2019. Leclerc’s best finish in the UAE was two years ago when he finished third.

Norris believes the fight with Ferrari will greatly help him and his McLaren team next season when they’re in a position to battle with cars further up the grid.

“Just being with that mentality of them keeping us on our toes, them keeping us pushing, trying to find the smallest bits of lap time,” he said.

“I think it’s easy at times to get complacent and start to take your mind off this, especially if you’re on your own. If there’s no one ahead of you and no one behind you, there’s definitely ways to fall into that trap.

“So I think it’s been good for us, probably the same for them, that it’s not been an easy year for them, so I think it’s definitely benefited both of us.”

Sainz has finished sixth twice in Abu Dhabi and will be looking to beat his teammate this weekend after being passed by Leclerc on the final corner in Jeddah.

6. New layout could make for ‘fun’ race

After stops at new tracks in Doha and Jeddah, for the season finale the drivers return to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit, which made its F1 debut in 2009 and will remain on the calendar for at least another 10 years.

It might be a place they are familiar with but some key changes have been made to the circuit layout this year, in an effort to improve the race experience.

Historically, it has been difficult for drivers to overtake at Yas Marina but the renovations, including shortening the length of the circuit to make for shorter and faster laps, could result in a more exciting race on Sunday.

“From what I’ve seen in the simulator, it’s fun,” said Leclerc. “It’s obviously quite different, especially turn 5 and turn 10, and the last sector also is quite a bit quicker, with different types of corners, which I think will be easier to follow.

“Whether that will make us a bit more competitive or not, I have no idea.”

Alonso said he is curious to see how the changes will affect the racing and hopes the title will be decided on a circuit that provides ample overtaking opportunities.

Related

Formula E’s Sam Bird meets Saudi motorsport stars of the future

Formula E’s Sam Bird meets Saudi motorsport stars of the future
Formula E's Sam Bird meets Saudi motorsport stars of the future

Formula E’s Sam Bird meets Saudi motorsport stars of the future
  • Jaguar TCS Racing driver and winner of the Diriyah E-Prix last season visits karting school to pass on his advice to aspiring racers
RIYADH: British driver Sam Bird, winner of last year’s edition of Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix, passed on inspirational advice to the star racers of the future during a visit to the Doos karting circuit in the Saudi capital.

Bird was victorious in last season’s race at Diriyah Circuit and has been back in Saudi Arabia ahead of the start of 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which gets underway in Riyadh in January.

The Jaguar TCS Racing driver met a group of emerging motorsports talents in the Kingdom in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Sports and Formula E’s co-founder and Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo.

Bird spent time watching youngsters out on the track, before answering questions and offering advice to the aspiring drivers.

“Karting was a key part of my early years of racing, and to see some of Saudi Arabia’s youngsters and their passion was great,” he said.

“Hopefully, in the years to come, we will see more Saudi drivers on motorsport grids around the world. Diriyah holds fond memories for me not least because of winning my first race for Jaguar TCS Racing last year and I’m looking forward to returning in January 2022 for the first race of the new ABB Formula E season.”

The Ministry of Sport and official event promoter CBX announced that tickets are on general sale for the Diriyah E-Prix, the first two races in the new season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Jan. 28-29, 2022.

Related

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
  • Al-Attiyah said: “I am quite happy. It was a good stage and we took good points yesterday and today
HAIL: Poland’s Jakub Przygonski beat Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah by 69 seconds to claim the fastest time on the second 314-kilometer selective section of the Hail Cross-Country Rally on Thursday morning.

But the bonus point that the Qatari collected for setting the second-quickest time, coupled with the 1.5 points he earned for being fastest on Wednesday, pushed him ever closer to the FIA World Cup title in his duel with Toyota team-mate Lucio Alvarez. Al-Attiyah now leads the event by 7 minutes and 11 seconds, with his title rival down in sixth place, 24:28 behind.

Al-Attiyah said: “I am quite happy. It was a good stage and we took good points yesterday and today. This is good (progress) towards the FIA World Cup. We opened all the way and it was not easy. But we lost only one minute. Tomorrow we start behind Kuba (Przygonski).”

Przygonski and German navigator Timo Gottschalk moved to within three seconds of Denis Krotov’s hold on second place, as the two X-raid Mini John Cooper Works Buggy drivers enjoyed another strong day in the An Nafud desert.

Fellow Mini Buggy driver Sebastien Halpern overhauled Vladimir Vasilyev’s BMW X5 to snatch fourth place, but delays in the desert dropped Spaniard Laia Sanz out of the top 10.  

The decision was taken on Thursday afternoon to withdraw Yazeed Al-Rajhi’s Toyota from the event. The Saudi driver had lost too much time because of gearbox issues to challenge for the win and so took early retirement.

Martin Prokop continued test-and-development work on the 2022 specification Ford Raptor Cross-Country, while Juan Cruz Yacopini and Ronan Chabot gained more valuable time with the Overdrive Toyota Hilux T1+.

Three T4 Can-Ams now feature in the overall top 10. Poland’s Michal Goczal holds a fine seventh overall — and the lead in the FIA T4 section from his brother Marek and Ukraine’s Ievgen Kovalevych in a third South Racing-built machine. Australia’s Molly Taylor dropped several minutes to her rivals on the day and slipped to fourth in T4, with Dubai-based Briton Thomas Bell in fifth.

Saleh Al-Saif extended his FIA T3 lead to 35:17 with another fastest time. Dania Akeel came home in an unofficial second place, but Mashael Al-Obaidan displaced Germany’s Annett Fischer to snatch second in the category. Ukbekistan’s Anvar Ergashev was forced to retire on Wednesday evening: he felt pain in his arm 500 meters after the start of the first stage and, even though he completed the opening test, it was later discovered that he had a fracture.

Othman Al-Ghfeli was the fastest of the motorcycle entrants on the second stage by 3:22 from Mishal Al-Ghuneim and the Saudi moved into a lead of 13:47 over his rival. Italy’s Mauro Torrini came in third and climbed to fifth in the standings behind Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera and Ahmed Al-Jaber.

Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi maintained an unofficial advantage in the quad standings with his second stage win. Haitham Al-Tuwaijri and Hani Al-Noumesi came in second and third respectively, but the result was unofficial pending any penalties imposed by rally officials.

Saeed Al-Mouri was the unofficial winner of the stage in the National category in his Can-Am. The Saudi beat fellow countryman Al-Mashna Al-Shammeri by nine seconds to hold the outright lead. Aliyyah Koloc is classified third.

Japan’s Teruhito Sugawara (Hino) pipped Frenchman Teo Calvet to the stage win in the Truck section, but Calvet and his Czech crew of Josef Kalina and Tomas Sikola continue to lead the category in their Tatra.

On Friday, competitors tackle a third selective section of 249 km that starts 229 km from the bivouac and features passage controls after 77 km, 172 km and 232 km. A short liaison of 47 km returns teams to the bivouac in Hail.

Related

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince witnesses signing of 10-year extension to host F1 grand prix

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince witnesses signing of 10-year extension to host F1 grand prix
Abu Dhabi's crown prince witnesses signing of 10-year extension to host F1 grand prix

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince witnesses signing of 10-year extension to host F1 grand prix
  • Signing took place between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula One Group.
  • Yas Marina Circuit and its iconic sunset race confirmed as Formula 1 season finale for another decade.
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has witnessed the signing of an extended 10-year agreement between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and the Formula One Group to host the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix until 2030.

The event, which will continue to be hosted at Yas Marina Circuit, will remain the final race of the F1 season for an additional ten years, further spotlighting the emirate as a global sports, entertainment and tourist hub.

After the signing, the crown prince participated in a pit lane walk at the remodeled Yas Marina Circuit. He also toured the sponsors’ pavilions and previewed the 2022 Formula 1 car.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM, said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy.”

Formula 1’s President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement. We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula 1 history will be made. The promoter, ADMM, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season, and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us.”

Mohammed Bin Sulayem, former Emirati rally driver, FIA vice president and president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization said: “I have immense pride in my country’s commitment to motorsports, and their investment at a community level to grow the sport and offer world-class opportunities. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a one-of-a-kind showcase of Abu Dhabi on a global scale. To have the commitment that it will be the final feature on the F1 calendar for at least another 10 years is a testament to the unwavering support of all stakeholders involved.”

Yas Marina Circuit hosted its inaugural race in 2009, quickly earning favored status among local, regional and international fans. With a global reputation as a world-class destination, Abu Dhabi’s day-into-evening race welcomes 125,000 spectators each year – nearly half of whom travel from overseas to experience the hospitality of the UAE and its growing number of hotels and attractions.

Related

Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak
Tottenham's Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak
  • Eight Tottenham players and five staff members have tested positive for the virus
  • Tottenham asked Premier League chiefs to postpone this weekend's trip to the Amex Stadium
LONDON: Tottenham’s Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday has been postponed due to a severe coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.
Eight Tottenham players and five staff members have tested positive for the virus, forcing the postponement of Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against Rennes.
Tottenham asked Premier League chiefs to postpone this weekend’s trip to the Amex Stadium as well and their request was granted on Thursday.
“We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon (Thursday),” a Tottenham statement said.
“The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.
“The club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.
“We should like to apologize to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.”
Tottenham were forced to close their first-team training center on Wednesday as a result of the outbreak.
Their Premier League match at Leicester next Thursday will also be in doubt, not only because of the situation in Antonio Conte’s squad but because the Foxes have been hit by a less widespread Covid outbreak.
Conte was visibly emotional about the outbreak in his press conference ahead of the Rennes game on Wednesday.
“The problem is that every day we are having people with Covid,” Conte said.
“People that yesterday weren’t positive, today were positive and we continue to have contact with people we think are negative but the day after become positive. I think this is a serious problem.
“The situation is serious and it is contagious and there is a big infection and now for sure we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don’t know what happens.”
The postponement of further games will cause significant scheduling problems for Tottenham, who have already had a Premier League game at Burnley in November called off because of snow.
Discussions regarding the rescheduling of the game with Rennes are ongoing with UEFA, with rules stating there is a December 31 deadline for group games to be completed.
It is understood there could be some room for maneuver on that as Tottenham have a packed domestic schedule heading into the new year.
Rennes go on a winter break on December 22 and the French club have not taken the postponement of Thursday’s game well.
They accused Spurs of causing “London fog” by refusing to tell them how many cases they had and informing them in the afternoon that the game would be played, only to call it off an hour after they had arrived in the capital.
The Ligue 1 club, who returned to France on Thursday, later said they “hope the interests of the club will be respected” regarding a possible rearrangement.

Related

UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free

UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free
UK to broadcast 'historic' Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free

UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free
  • Lewis Hamilton could win his eighth World Championship title this Sunday
  • Hamilton and Verstappen are currently level on points
LONDON: Two of the UK’s biggest broadcasters have reached an agreement to share the rights to show the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sky Sports, which requires viewers to pay a subscription fee, reached the deal with free-to-air Channel 4 just days ahead of Sunday’s race, which has been billed as a “historic” Formula 1 clash that will see two of the sport’s top drivers face off.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton and Dutchman Max Verstappen, both currently level on points, will battle it out for the World Championship title.

If Hamilton wins, he will claim his eighth world title. Verstappen is aiming for his first.

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s EVP and CEO UK & Europe, said: “Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be an historic moment for British sport. We’ve chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth World Championship title.

“The brilliant Sky Sports Formula 1 team will give viewers on Channel 4 and Sky Sports the best insight, commentary and analysis of every twist and turn of this eagerly anticipated final race of the season.”

Related

